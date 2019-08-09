Kinross Gold: Gold Price Made All The Difference

KGC may eventually retest the top achieved in April/July 2016 at around $5.75. It could subsequently go higher, but I recommend taking about 30% off the table at this level.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is a dependable top-tier gold mining company that I am following in Seeking Alpha for many years now. Until May 2019, the stock was going nowhere and was desperately weak. Shareholders started to lose patience very fast, while the company was spending a significant CapEx and showing a loss in free cash flow.

However, with the tremendous gold price momentum, the whole gold sector, including Kinross Gold, started to climb inexorably.

A sign of this general trend can be seen with the VanEck gold miners ETF which is now almost $30 after tumbling below $21 a couple of months ago.

Note: Van Eck Associates Corp. held a 12.22% stake in the company or 154,126,625 shares according to Nasdaq.com.

Thus, the investing thesis when it comes to gold miners has changed drastically due to the future positive effect of the gold price to the next quarters' revenues. With a gold price now above $1,500 per ounce, it is another ball game. However, I always recommend selling and trading about 30% of your portfolio.

On July 31, 2019, the company reported its second-quarter of 2019 results.

As I said in my precedent article, the company suffered a variety of technical issues in the past as well as very recently, and these problems have been the primary focus point that continuously constrained the stock, quarter after quarter, with recurring waves of pessimism and a period of small rebounds.

However, with the bullish gold price, it seems that the market is not concerned anymore.

Paul Rollison, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I'm pleased to say that, with strong production and excellent cost performance across our portfolio during the first half of the year, we are on track to meet our 2019 guidance targets for production, costs and capital expenditures.

Kinross Gold - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 810.3 897.2 775.0 753.9 786.5 786.2 837.8 Net Income in $ Million 217.6 106.1 2.4 -104.4 -27.7 64.7 71.5 EBITDA $ Million 353.9 187.1 241.5 155.6 180.4 276.6 315.8 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.08 0.00 -0.08 -0.02 0.05 0.06 Operating cash flow in $ Million 366.4 293.9 184.5 127.2 183.5 251.6 333.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 313.3 246.9 247.1 276.1 273.0 264.8 276.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 53.1 46.6 -62.6 -149.2 -89.5 -13.2 56.3 Total Cash $ Million 1,026 998 919 470 349 406.9 475.4 Long-term Debt in $ Million 1,733 1,733 1,734 1,734 1,735 1,871 1,891 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,247.0 1,258.5 1,259.3 1,250.2 1,250.2 1,259.1 1,261.2

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total Gold production in Au Eq. Oz. was 648,251 Oz (sold 636,035 Au Eq. Oz) in the second quarter, up 7.7% year over year.

Kinross Gold is producing gold from eight producing mines for a total gold equivalent production for 2Q'19 of 648,251 Au Eq Oz, up 7.7% from the same quarter a year ago and up 7% sequentially.

Source: KGC Presentation, August 1, 2019.

The company continues to believe in the Tasiast Phase II, and Paul Rollison said in the conference call:

Tasiast is making great progress to becoming a large low-cost producer. Also at Tasiast, we are continuing to advance our evaluation of lower capital alternatives for increasing throughput. We continue to believe that the outperformance of the mill has created the opportunity to increase throughput to above 20,000 tonnes per day, while achieving substantial capital savings and enhanced economics. We look forward to completing this work and plan to share the results with you in mid-September.

The company is still working on a $300 million financing while remaining in discussions with the government of Mauritania about different topics. Paul Rollison indicated that the company is targeting completion of the Tasiast project financing for the second half of 2019.

[W]e continue to make progress in advancing the Tasiast project financing with the IFC EDC and two commercial banks and continue to target completion later this year. Andrea will have further details for you in a moment. And as many of you are aware the Presidential election occurred in Mauritania near the end of June. We do plan to engage with the new government following the President's imminent inauguration and the subsequent establishment of a new cabinet later in August.

The graph below compares the four quarterly productions per operating mine, with the three significant mines Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast.

The chart below is interesting. It shows that the AISC GEO is now $925 per oz.

Source: KGC August Presentation

Andrea Freeborough, the CFO, said in the conference call:

we are on track to deliver on our 2019 guidance, for production cost of sales all-in sustaining costs and capital. We have made one minor guidance adjustment. DD&A for the first half of the year of approximately $276 per ounce was below our full-year guidance of $330 per ounce largely due to production mix. As a result, we have reduced our DD&A guidance to $300 per ounce for 2019.

Kinross Gold: Financial Look

1 - Revenues were $837.8 million in 2Q'19

Revenue for the second quarter was $837.8 million, up from $775.0 million in the year-ago quarter and up 6.6% sequentially. It was a strong quarter in terms of revenues.

Kinross's adjusted net earnings were $79.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 or $0.06 per share.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Yearly free cash flow is a loss of $195.6 million, but the company managed a positive FCF of $56.3 million in 2Q'19. The company's CapEx has averaged about $260 million the past two years and was taking a toll on the cash available.

Kinross Gold is still failing the test FCF, but the situation will improve significantly in H2 2019.

The Tasiast project is what has affected most of the company's free cash flow. However, Phase I is now delivering healthy gold production.

Source: KGC Presentation

3 - Net Debt and liquidity

The net debt is now $1,416 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.53x, which is a good ratio. It means that the company will take less than two years to pay off the debt based on the EBITDA generated.

One immediate issue visible in the graph above is that Kinross Gold has used a large part of its total cash while keeping long-term debt at the same level. It is a concerning trend that may accelerate with the next $300 million financings in progress.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $475.4 million and total liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion at June 30, 2019, with no debt maturities until 2021.

Source: KGC Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold needed a little help from the gold price to shine, and it got it at the right time. The price of gold is now above $1,500 per ounce, and Kinross Gold's mines start to look very appealing all of a sudden.

Not only Tasiast in Mali but also Kupol/Dvoinoye in Russia, Bald Mountain in the US, etc.

Furthermore, the company announced that it has agreed to acquire a new project called Chulbatkan project in Russia, that seems very exciting.

Source: Presentation.

Technical Analysis

KGC is a tough one technically with such tremendous increase. I had to look at the five-year chart to get some perspective. My conclusion is that the stock may eventually retest the top achieved in April/July 2016 at around $5.75. It could subsequently go higher, but I recommend taking about 30% off the table at this level (triple top).

Already, the RSI is 78, which indicates an overbought situation at $5.14. Thus, depending on your risk appetite, taking profit from $5.15 to $5.75 is a wise decision short term.

The midterm and long term is more complicated, and it will depend on the gold price mainly. Therefore, if the gold price continues its positive momentum, I do not see why KGC cannot cross the $5.75 resistance decisively. But, if the gold price succumbs to gravity and falls back suddenly, then KGC can retreat fast to $4.40, in my opinion.

