EA's future remains optimistic with the potential launch of Apex in China and on mobile. The next FIFA chapter is also on its way.

EA reported another solid quarter, despite all the concerns

Electronic Arts (EA) reported its quarterly results on July 30, significantly beating on revenue and EPS (US GAAP). All the concerns expressed by multiple analysts and Seeking Alpha authors seem to not materialize, and the corporation demonstrated once again that it can exercise financial stability during times of increased competition. In other words, EA did what it does best.

The stock immediately reacted to the results with a 6% price surge, which shows that all the negative expectations were significantly exaggerated.

In more detail, EA's total net revenue increased by 6.3% year-over-year, which is a decent result in the current market. The corporation also grew its digital net bookings by around 1.2% year-over-year, which was primarily due to lower mobile sales which declined by 17% in the period. In contrast, console digital bookings surged in the quarter from $370 million a year ago to $396 million. Most of the surge was likely driven by Apex Legends, which will be discussed later in the article.

Continuing transition to digital revenue also led to a sharp decrease in the cost of sales, as the metric went down by more than 13%. Clearly, the trend toward digitization in the video games industry will provide additional boost to publishers' profits, especially if the overall sales will stagnate.

The most important point, however, is again the company's cash flows. EA's net cash by operating activities, the core indicator of a company's health of operations, increased by 32% from $120 million in Q1 2019 to $158 million in Q1 2020. This metric alone demonstrates that EA is on the right track, despite increased competition in the market and criticism from some players. Such games-services as Apex Legends, Madden NFL, FIFA, Sims, and other titles act as a stability mechanism, ensuring financial viability of the game publisher.

There is no weakness in Apex Legends. Twitch popularity is not a representation of success

One topic that has been in the news over the last month is the "apparent weakness" of EA's free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends. The title grew quickly after the launch, and the pace of initial player-count growth was significantly faster than that of another extremely popular game Fortnite, published by Epic Games. Thus, just one week after the launch, there was 25 million Apex players, while Fortnite was played by 20 million people six weeks after its launch.

At some point, there were even more people watching Apex Legends on Twitch than those watching Fortnite.

However, Apex Legends experienced a rapid decline in hours watched on Twitch, which led several authors and analysts to assume that the game is doomed, as it "did not create much fanfare and missed expectations." In contrast, my point has always been that there is no direct correlation between Twitch views and game revenue, because of the two primary reasons:

Publishers do not get any money from Twitch views, although the platform may boost marketing. Some games are just fun to play but not so fun to watch.

Regarding Apex Legends, both points are fully applicable. As a result, despite all the concerns about slowing growth in the number of players, the game turned out to be a major contributor to EA's financial success in the recent quarter, with 8 to 10 million people on a weekly basis playing the game. This was emphasized during the earnings call:

Live service net bookings were up 12% year-on-year to $504 million, led by Apex Legends and The Sims 4. Diving into the detail, Season 2 launched for Apex Legends at the beginning of Q2 and we're pleased with its performance with regard to both sales and engagement.

It is difficult to evaluate the exact revenue figures for the game, as EA does not disclose this level of detail. However, with 8 to 10 million active players, the revenue for the game should have come at around $80-100 million in the quarter. The number is based on a $10 average revenue per user, calculated using historical performance of Fortnite which has similar monetization model; the game generated $840 million in a three-month period ending May 2018, while it had an average of 80-85 million players in the period.

The number is also consistent with what the management states about the game. Hence, EA reiterated net bookings for Apex for the full year will be in the range between $300 and $400 million. Blake Jorgensen, EA COO and CFO, made a comment on that, stating about a quarter of this number was generated in Q1.

With the overall bookings being $53 million above the company's guidance, my estimate is that a bigger share of this surprise was driven by Apex's performance. This is because the company did not publish major new titles in the quarter, while Anthem, launched at the same time as Apex, was unlikely to surprise investors with its sales figures.

Apex is still planned for China and for mobile devices. FIFA 20 should be another cash cow for EA

It is clear that the first two seasons of Apex Legends are just the beginning. Games-services like this are mostly created with an aim of several years of support, and the game will continue generating revenue in the near future, which should boost EA's results.

We will continue to add content during the quarter with a major event in mid-August, and Season 3 will begin next quarter. We are also increasing investments in content development and marketing to continue to drive growth in Apex Legends.

Moreover, the game is still planned for China and for the mobile platform, which was mentioned during the earnings call; both events should happen some time next year. Importantly, the management does not include any revenue expectations in its guidance, which means there is still a hidden growth opportunity for investors who follow the news.

Other future sources of cash flows include the new FIFA game, which looks promising at the moment. This is because FIFA 20 will offer new ways to play the game that has not evolved significantly over the recent years, which is the main source of criticism when it comes to the FIFA series. For instance, the new VOLTA FOOTBALL mode can attract new players to the game, since it looks dramatically different from the usual 11-vs-11 soccer play.

Additionally, the launch of a new Star Wars game by Respawn, developer of Apex Legends and critically acclaimed Titanfall, is still planned for November this year. Here, Respawn's positive reputation and loyal fan-base can act as catalysts for sales, although it is clear the risks are also high, primarily due to the problems with the previous Star Wars game, Battlefront 2.

EA stock is a buy with a $120 target by the end of FY 2020

Overall, in Q1, Electronic Arts proved once again that it can navigate the difficult environment with its solid business strategy and a strong portfolio of games. The company continues to generate stable cash flows from its operations, which is what shareholders usually desire.

Regarding valuation, the target of $120 by the end of FY 2020, which I examined in my previous take on EA, can be reiterated. With about $4.6-4.9 in organic EPS forecast for FY 2020, this stock price would correspond to a 24.5-26 P/E and 21.5-23.5 forward P/E. Importantly, EA's strong EPS revision grade shows that EA's actual EPS is likely to be higher than the current estimates, especially if the corporation continues its strong execution with Apex, FIFA, and Star Wars.

