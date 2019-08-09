Greenlane: Vape Distributor With A Cannabis Spin (Initiating)

Greenlane (GNLN) is a newly-listed stock on the Nasdaq that cannabis investors should know about. The company is a leading distributor of vaporization products and accessories in North America with an emerging presence in the hemp-derived CBD market. We think Greenlane is a leader in its own category and its recent drop in share price presents an interesting choice for investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays. Overall, we think the stock remains very risky at this point and still faces several near-term headwinds.

Company Overview

Greenlane is a company that primarily focuses on the distribution of vaporization products and accessories. It also operates a DTC platform where it serves consumers with both distributed and a small portion of owned brands. The company serves in both the B2B and B2C markets including over 11,000 retail outlets and around 300,000 average monthly visits to the e-commerce website. The company also generates revenue from providing ancillary services such as supply and packaging, which is similar to another we covered in the cannabis space called Kushco (OTCQB:KSHB). Greenlane appears to be one of the largest distributors in the vaporizer space which is supported by its portfolio of industry-leading brands. It operates 6 distribution centers including 4 in the U.S. and 2 in Canada which enables 2-day shipping to 90% of the customers. Of the 256 total employees at the end of 2018, 90 were focused on sales. The nature of its B2B customer base (mostly small regional shops) requires a large support network which is also a barrier to entry for new entrants. For 2018, the company generated 80% of its sales from its B2B distribution business while e-commerce only accounted for 3%. The rest were generated from ancillary businesses.

Some of the well-known brands that Greenlane carries in its portfolio include Juul (Altria (MO) acquired 35%), PAX Labs, and Storz & Bickel (acquired by Canopy Growth (CGC)). The company has a long history with many of its customers and has helped develop some of the products that are among the best-selling in the market. For example, Greenlane helped Germany-based Storz & Bickel launch its products in the U.S. and in other cases has provided comprehensive service offerings including sales and marketing, customer service, and warranty. The company is also developing its own house brands in an effort to capture additional margins. The balance would be critical here because you don't want to directly compete with your customers which could lead to a perceived conflict of interests.

While we believe that Greenlane has achieved critical mass in its vaporizer business, we think the biggest near-term opportunity is its entry into the CBD market. As the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation, the market for hemp-derived products continues to expand at a quick pace. Greenlane has signed up three CBD brands including one of the well-known cannabis oil brands, Select, which was acquired by Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) earlier this year. We think the vaping and cannabis industry have many commonalities and Greenlane could leverage its existing infrastructure to expedite its foray into the CBD space. We expect the company to work closely with leading brands to penetrate markets and establish relationships with retailers. We suspect the many small regional dispensaries will require significant resources to service and Greenlane is well-positioned given its existing sales staff and infrastructure.

Risks and Headwinds

The biggest headwind facing Greenlane is the current regulatory landscape for vaping. There is increasing opposition from lawmakers and society towards teenager vaping and we are seeing more restrictions, or even outright bans, on teenager vaping. For example, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban the sales of e-cigarette completely. Furthermore, in anticipation of FDA regulation, Juul has temporarily suspended sales of its flavored products and will implement a strict 21 and over policy over future sales of flavored products. Greenland foresees negative impacts on its top line as Juul's flavored products account for 16% of its 2018 sales. Even more concerning is that other suppliers could also be affected by the FDA's recent restriction that bans c-stores and gas stations from selling flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems ("ENDS") products. Greenlane didn't disclose how much of its revenue could be affected but the number will be higher than 16%, a substantial threat. We think the increasing debate over the impact on youth addiction over vaping could result in uncertainties for the whole industry, including Greenlane, thus causing a significant reaction in its share price.

Valuation

Greenlane completed its IPO at $17 per share and began trading on the Nasdaq on April 18. The company sold 6 million shares of which 5.25 million were treasury shares and the rest are from existing shareholders. The stock closed last Friday at $8.01, down ~50% in fewer than three months. At the current share price, the stock trades at an EV/Revenue of 1.6x and has a market cap of $385 million based on 46 million fully-diluted shares (42 million as of March 31 and 4 million from the conversion of convertible notes). The company remains unprofitable and reported negative EBITDA losses of $0.8 million and net losses of $18 million in 2019 Q1.

Greenlane is well-funded with $83 million of cash available including proceeds from the IPO and minimal debt after the conversion of convertible notes. 2019 Q1 net cash used in operations was $7 million and it has minimal cash spending requirements with no large ongoing capex needs. We don't foresee the company raising additional equity anytime soon unless it's for large acquisitions or other transformational projects.

Conclusion

Greenlane is an interesting ancillary cannabis bet due to its recent foray into the CBD distribution business. The bread and butter for the company remain its B2B distribution business of vaporization products and accessories. After an IPO at $17 per share, the stock has fallen by half due to mounting concerns of increasing regulation on e-cigarettes. Juul has been under scrutiny over the popularity of its vaping products among teenagers and Greenlane stands to suffer from the recent pullback of Juul's highly popular flavored vaping products. After the recent slump, the stock currently trades at 1.7x EV/Revenue. However, the negative financial impact from the new FDA regulation and Juul's pullback in sales will significantly impact Greenlane's results during the rest of 2019 and even 2020. On the other hand, a potential catalyst to watch would be its progress in the CBD market which remains small at the moment but could generate substantial growth in the near term.

Overall, we remain on the sidelines for Greenlane on the basis that the negative uncertainties around Juul and other vaping products will persist into the near future. As a result, an investment in Greenlane remains highly risky at this stage.

