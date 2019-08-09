Peak Tesla AKA The Growth Story Is Over

TSLA faces competition in the truck space, where Ford and Rivian will likely have first mover advantage. These two firms also plan to compete with charging networks.

I've been short Tesla (TSLA) for several years now, and in February of this year, I promoted it to a Favorite Short, a move that so far has worked out well.

My short is based largely on 5 factors:

Poor Corporate Governance / High Executive Turnover

Rapidly Increasing Competitive Threats

Financials and High Valuation

Reporters and Media no Longer Viewing Tesla with Rose-Colored Glasses

Lack of Manufacturing Scale and Experience

Over the years I have expanded on all of these factors in substantial detail, so I refer readers back to my previous work for my full case on TSLA.

Today I'd like to focus on the idea that TSLA may have already seen peak revenues and ASP's, and then provide a quick update on executive turnover and forthcoming competition.

Exponential Growth?

TSLA claims to be on a path of "exponential growth". Elon Musk highlighted this fact numerous times during the most recent earnings call. For example (with my emphasis):

So last quarter we delivered more than 95,000 vehicles, which is a record for Tesla. To put that in perspective, it's nearly an 80% increase in deliveries compared to the second quarter of last year. I mean it's sometimes hard for people to appreciate when you have a large manufactured item with a complex double supply chain, just how difficult that is. I'm incredibly proud of the Tesla team for being able to do that. I think this level of growth is possibly unprecedented, might be the fastest that any large complex manufactured item has grown in history. So just, I think, really great work by the Tesla team to achieve that outcome, and we expect growth to continue in the future at -- for several years to come at 50% to 100% level. (source) This quarter, we opened 25 new service locations and added more than 100 mobile service vehicles to our fleet. And although our fleets have a total -- Tesla fleet size has doubled in the past 12 months, which is like again, just kind of a crazy thing to consider that Tesla is almost doubling all cumulative production every year. This is a totally mad thing to make as many cars in the year as we've made in our entire history, and to have that be an ongoing trend, I think it's difficult for people to really feel an exponential. So, we didn’t evolve to feel an exponential, we can feel linear, but we could only understand an exponential at a cognitive level. But Tesla is expanding at an exponential rate. And in fact, if you look at the Tesla cumulative deliveries chart like year-over-year cumulative deliveries, it's about the cleanest exponential graph I have ever seen. So, obviously, if that trend continues, results I think are going to be pretty amazing and I think that will continue. (source)

I think that when most people hear the term exponential, they're thinking of a graph like this:

(source)

But in reality, an exponential curve is simply one that fits the equation:

y(t) = A(1+r)^t

where A is a constant, r is the growth rate and t is time. If r is small or negative, then the graph, while still an exponential, isn't nearly as impressive:

(source)

Revenues, Unit Sales & ASP

Let's begin by looking at TSLA's overall revenues and revenue growth numbers. I've plotted the data two ways, first as quarterly revenues on a linear scale, and second as trailing twelve month revenues on a log scale. To be sure, the TTM chart shows a relatively linear trend on the log scale which is indicative of steady growth rates and an exponential curve as Elon points out.

However, looking at the quarterly linear chart shows that revenues peaked in Q4 of 2018, plunged in Q1 of 2019 and still haven't recovered by Q2 of 2019. So which is it? Does the TTM chart better represent TSLA's growth track or is the quarterly data more predictive of future performance?

To answer this question more granularity is needed, so I've created four other plots to better parse the data.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

First I've plotted monthly US sales and monthly European sales broken out by the S, X and Model 3. (Source data here.) Since monthly data is lumpy, I've also plotted the trailing three month average of sales as the line for each set of points.

Not surprisingly, volumes of the Model 3 have continued to soar, while both the Model X and Model S have dropped. Elon Musk even alluded to this on the recent conference call, though his pronouncements contradict earlier predictions in which the S and the X would remain important revenue drivers (with my emphasis):

Colin Rusch Okay. And can I have a follow-up question around Model S and Model X saturation? Obviously you guys have some ideas around how big that market is? How should we be thinking about sustainable volumes and pricing on those volumes? Obviously we're seeing some lower numbers here and I think that's a core element of what's going on with the story that as we see pricing drop and volumes drop what are the right numbers to think about you guys from a planning standpoint in terms of sell through on both the Model S and Model X? Elon Musk Yes. I think it's probably too much focused on S and X . The S and X -- they are nice, but they're not -- and it's like without them we couldn't spell sexy. So the main reason, well not the main reason, but a reason is we want to keep spelling sexy. So, that is a reason, I should say not the main reason, but a reason to keep going with the S and X. But the story for Tesla in future is fundamentally Model 3 and Model Y and I think like my guess is like long-term sales of – long term meaning, a couple of years I think. The demand for -- sales demand for 3 is like on the order of three quarters of a million units a year, and it's probably 1.25 million per year for Model Year, so they combined is like maybe two million from those two vehicles, and then S/X is like there may be 80,000 to 100,000 a year. So it's like 4% or 5% of the volume in 3 and Y. And then you could throw like a truck in there, pickup truck and a semi, but it just gets smaller and smaller. So they are great products, but they’re -- from a volume standpoint, they're not all that important in the long-term.

But if Model 3 is the story, and its volumes are increasing, why have revenues declined the past two quarters. To answer this we have to look at ASP's.

(Author's graph, data sourced here)

(Author's graph, data sourced here)

In the next two graphs, I've plotted TSLA worldwide deliveries by quarter and then the automotive revenue divided by the number of deliveries. This latter metric is a proxy for ASP though it's slightly noisy due to TSLA including ZEV credits in its automotive revenues.

Here's where I think we can answer the question of exponential growth or not. This past quarter saw the highest unit volumes ever, yet automotive revenues fell short of the peak set in Q4 of 2018. The reason is that ASPs fell due to the mix of S/X to Model 3's and due to the fact that Q4 benefited from being able to preferentially supply the highest grade, most expensive trims for the Model 3. That's a dynamic that will never repeat, indeed the converse will occur: TSLA will not only have to drop prices and supply lower trim configurations, but it will also have to engage in marketing and discounting to do so! Similarly, Model S/X sales won't ever match those of Q4 when the federal subsidy was higher than it is now. That, in summary, is why I think we've seen peak TSLA revenues excluding another spike in revenues for a quarter or so when TSLA can use the same approach with the Model Y (and don't be surprised when TSLA downplays the importance of the Model 3 during the Model Y launch).

Expanding to China will help maintain current sales levels, but it won't in my opinion, lead to overall "exponential" revenue growth.

(Author's graph sourced from TSLA update letters)

(Author's graph sourced from TSLA update letters)

Competition in the Truck Market

On July 23, a somewhat underappreciated player in the EV space, Ford (F), posted a blog entry where it described its plans to produce an all electric F-150 truck (on the heels of an all electric Mustang). No availability dates were given, but the post includes an embedded video showing a prototype F-150 EV pulling a 1.25M lbs of rail cars, so this isn't just a concept.

(image source)

Indeed, F is ramping up its efforts in the space as attested to by this excerpt from the post (my emphasis):

This demonstration showcases our commitment to remain the clear leader in trucks as well as to highlight our commitment to the future of electric vehicles. We’ve already announced plans to bring an F-150 hybrid to market that can act as a mobile generator. And, as a reminder, we are also working feverishly on our plans to reveal our fully electric, Mustang-inspired SUV. Get ready. No games. This isn’t about compliance. We are backing our plans with countless hours of research and testing to ensure we deliver an electric experience that wows — and wins — customers. And we are going to have incredible charging plans that get you where you need to go with ease and peace of mind. But more on that later.

So not only will F compete with TSLA on the truck front, but it is also planning to have "incredible charging plans", further offsetting TSLA's current supercharging network advantage.

Rivian is also planning to launch an off-road capable truck and SUV by the end of 2020.

The R1T truck (image source)

The R1S SUV (image source)

The company's FAQ has some interesting tidbits, including an expected 400+ mile range for the largest battery pack, plans for its own charging network (focused on making " sure there are stations near the wild places our drivers want to go"), and real off-road capabilities.

The F-150 and the Rivian will likely get to market before TSLA's truck, so they may have first mover advantage in that space.

Executive Departures

Business Insider does a good job of keeping track of all the TSLA executive turnover, here's just the people who have departed in 2019, punctuated by CTO JB Straubel (who will remain as an advisor):

January 2019 — Todd Maron , general counsel: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, general counsel: LinkedIn profile does not list next position January 2019 — Charles Mwangi , senior director of engineering: LinkedIn profile says he is working at an unnamed startup

, senior director of engineering: LinkedIn profile says he is working at an unnamed startup February 2019 — Cindy Nicola , vice president of global recruiting: LinkedIn profile does not list next position

, vice president of global recruiting: LinkedIn profile does not list next position February 2019 — Dane Butswinkas, general counsel: returning to his trial practice at the firm Williams & Connolly

general counsel: returning to his trial practice at the firm Williams & Connolly March 2019 — Deepak Ahuja , CFO: retired

, CFO: retired March 2019 — Praveen Arichandran , director of growth: joining Citizen in April to lead growth.

, director of growth: joining Citizen in April to lead growth. April 2019 — Karl Wagner , senior director of global security: PTSD and suicide-prevention advocacy

, senior director of global security: PTSD and suicide-prevention advocacy May 2019 — Dave Arnold , senior director of global communications: LinkedIn profile does not list next position.

, senior director of global communications: LinkedIn profile does not list next position. June 2019 — Felicia Mayo, vice president of human resources and head of diversity: LinkedIn profile does not list next position.

vice president of human resources and head of diversity: LinkedIn profile does not list next position. June 2019 — Peter Hochholdinger , vice president of production: vice president of manufacturing at Lucid Motors.

, vice president of production: vice president of manufacturing at Lucid Motors. June 2019 — Steve MacManus , vice president of interior & exterior engineering: senior director at Apple

, vice president of interior & exterior engineering: senior director at Apple July 2019 — Jan Oehmicke , vice president of Tesla Europe: LinkedIn profile does not list next position.

, vice president of Tesla Europe: LinkedIn profile does not list next position. July 2019 — JB Straubel, chief technology officer: did not announce his next position, but said he will continue to advise Tesla

I think this list continues to support the idea that management (and its indifference towards shareholders, see Solarcity bailout) is the number one reason to stay short TSLA.

Conclusion

I remain short TSLA due to the five reasons given at the outset of the article. In particular, recent revenue trends suggest that the exponential growth narrative is dead; competition continues to emerge and executive turnover remains unabated. TSLA is therefore still a "favorite" short as well as being a great trading stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.