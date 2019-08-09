InMode: Beautiful IPO, Or Not

I see a potential for a multi-bagger here based on the current performance alone, as I desperately want to hear views which prove me wrong.

InMode (INMD) has gone public in an IPO which is hardly welcomed by investors. I am somewhat puzzled given that the company is demonstrating an incredibly strong growth while it is highly profitable and valuations are very modest by all means. Hence I am reaching out to readers to help me on this, as I am eager to expand a modest long position until I find more comfort in my thesis.

A Beautiful Health Tech Play?

InMode is an Israel-based company which provides innovative minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The company offers three main treatment categories which are all so-called "energy-based". This includes face and body contouring, medical aesthetics, and women's health.

The company's products are based on RF energy and technology which penetrates deep into the sub-dermal fat, which allows for adipose tissue remodelling. The company claims that its RF-based technologies represent a paradigm shift in the minimally-invasive aesthetic solutions market as it minimises risks on scarring, pain and or other complications while delivering on "surgical-grade" results.

The company believes that beyond fat killing, the same technologies can furthermore be used for skin tightening, permanent hair reduction and even other applications.

The US market for these kinds of applications alone repents more than an $8 billion opportunity, supported by nearly 8 million procedures, with the vast majority spent on surgical aesthetic procedures. With the Western population rapidly ageing and becoming more obese, while looks remain very important, the outlook for the market continues to be healthy.

Valuation Thoughts & Initial Offering

InMode initially aimed to sell 5.0 million shares in a range between $14 and $16 per share. Demand for the offering was not very strong with shares being priced at the low end of the range, as shares continued to trade around that level on their opening day. With 32 million shares outstanding, equity of the company is awarded a $448 million valuation at the offer price as the company raised $70 million with this initial public offering.

These proceeds come on top of existing net cash holdings of $64 million for a pro-forma net cash position comfortably at $125 million, implying that operating assets are valued at just $323 million. In fact the preliminary results for the second quarter suggest that pre-IPO cash holdings have risen to $83 million, suggesting that the valuation of operating assets comes in closer to $300 million.

The company has furthermore seen both rapid and profitable growth of its operations. InMode generated little over $53 million in sales in 2017, on which it reported healthy operating profits of $9 million. Sales nearly doubled to $100 million in 2018 as operating profits came in at more than $23 million, and that is even after taking into account an $8 million settlement. If not for that, the company reported $31 million in operating earnings, suggesting a very low operating asset valuation at 3 times sales and 10 times operating earnings, all while growth is spectacular.

In fact first-quarter revenues rose further to $30.6 million, accompanied by a resilient $9.9 million operating profit. Preliminary second-quarter sales are seen at nearly $39 million with operating earnings seen above $15 million. If we annualise this, the company could earn $60 million or perhaps $50 million after taxes. With just 32 million shares, that works down to $1.50 per share in earnings power as the growth and earnings power should easily warrant a $40-60 valuation!

What Is Up?

With revenues up 46% in Q1 of this year and operating assets trading at just two times the run rate of sales based on the preliminary second-quarter results, while the business is very profitable, this almost sounds too good to be true as growth and margins are only accelerating in the second quarter. That is for the good.

Hence there is either something which I am missing here or this could become a huge success story in my opinion. The list of risk factors mentioned by the company include market acceptance as a risk, but given the growth, that is no big item. Other risks include the fact that this is a luxury item, competition is fierce (as is M&A interest in this field), and regulatory requirements and compliance are strict. More credible risk is that of a superior competitive technology being offered and that of potential lawsuits. The company is competing against the likes of Allergan (AGN) which just has seen a mega deal of course with AbbVie (ABBV), as well as Cutera (CUTR), Hologic (HOLX) and Vivere Medical, among others.

Cutera which is valued at $350 million reported 7% revenue growth to $163 million for 2018, yet it reported a big $13 million loss. Hence the comparables are not easy to be made. Hologic is a much larger company with an equity valuation of $13.5 billion, a number which increases to $16 billion if net debt is included. The company generates about $3.3 billion in sales which are growing at low single digits for about a 5 times sales multiple. If not for impairment and amortisation charges, Hologic generates about a billion in operating earnings for a 15 times multiple.

If InMode is really reporting sales at a rate of $150 million per year currently and we apply a 5 times sales multiple to that, this works down to $750 million. Alternatively the $60 million run rate in operating earnings works down to $900 million if we apply the multiple of Hologic as quick growth should ensure a billion in valuation. Adding in $150 million in net cash and working with 32 million shares outstanding, that boils down to a $35 valuation with no premium attached given the rapid growth of the business.

Hence I remain puzzled as I am reaching out to readers for insight here as the last time an IPO left me puzzled like this was Ambarella (AMBA), an IPO which was disappointing as well, with shares having risen from about $5 to $100 in less than a three-year time span.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.