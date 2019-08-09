Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble

Things just keep getting worse for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), a major oil and gas (mostly gas) E&P (exploration and production) company that recently got slammed by a slew of mixed news. For years, the business has struggled to move from the point of surviving to the point of thriving, and if recent developments tell us anything, there’s still a lot of progress that needs to be done before investors can feel safe with the holding. In all, Chesapeake does seem to offer investors some attractive prospects, but if something major doesn’t change soon, there’s no telling how much longer the firm will be able to survive.

A look at the good news

I have covered Chesapeake closely for a few years now, and while there was a time where I seriously doubted the company’s survival, my general consensus as of late has been that the firm can probably survive, but that it’s tilting on the edge so much and upside (compared to others in the space) is limited to the extent that there are clearly better prospects to consider. Today, however, my thinking is shifting back again, teetering on the edge of thinking the company might just not make it. The reasons here are manifold, but before I dive into those, I should touch on some positive developments management had to share with investors and market watchers alike.

In its second quarter earnings release for its 2019 fiscal year, Chesapeake released guidance for what 2019 as a whole would look like. This can be seen in the image below, with the figures in bold representing categories that have changed compared to prior guidance. Looking into this picture, some things have clearly gotten better for the business. For starters, total production this year, at the mid-point, now looks set to be around 180.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This is up from the 179 million boe previously anticipated. Not only that, but oil production, which is something management has prioritized in recent months, should now end up coming in at about 43.75 million boe, up from the prior estimate of 43.50 million boe.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Stronger production figures are great to see, and the move higher comes from strong performance already exhibited during the first two quarters this year. Oil output, for instance, is up 36% year-over-year, or about 10% after adjusted for M&A activity and asset divestitures. However, while production is a big contributor, the amount realized on that production is incredibly important as well. Previously, management had said that the differential for the company on its crude pricing would represent a $0.93 per barrel shortfall compared to WTI crude. This has now changed remarkably, moving to a premium at the mid-point of $2.05 per barrel. Given this year’s projected output, this change should equate to a pre-tax gain on cash flow (assuming oil prices remain unchanged) of $130.38 million.

Not only has the company seen some progress on the production and pricing side, it has seen improvements when it comes to operational stuff as well. According to management, the projected total savings the firm should realize, chalked up to M&A activity, should be between $250 million and $280 million, thanks to a roughly $600,000 per well cost reduction. In addition to this, management exchanged $884 million worth of senior notes due between 2020 and 2021 for new ones now due in 2026, leaving only $600 million, roughly, in maturities coming due before 2022. This significantly improves the business’s chances of being able to outlast the current low-energy price environment.

But a lot of bad remains

For all the good that has come up recently, there's a lot more bad surfacing that should serve to scare investors in Chesapeake. For starters, we have cash flow expectations for the year. Driven by a mix of reduced energy prices and the fact that realized NGL pricing should be around 26.5% of WTI crude pricing vs. management’s prior forecast of 34.5%, the mid-point for EBITDA for 2019 should be about $2.510 billion, down from the $2.605 billion the company thought it would see when it released guidance earlier in the year. With capex still expected to remain unchanged at $2.185 billion at the mid-point, excluding $20 million in capitalized interest, operating cash flow should now be $1.806 billion vs. the $1.907 billion the company previously anticipated, while free cash flow should be -$398.98 million compared to prior guidance of -$298.1 million.

In all, this roughly $100 million decrease in expected free cash flow is bad by itself, but what’s worse is when you pair it up with what's happening on the debt side of the equation. In its second quarter, the company’s total debt came out to $10.16 billion, up from the $9.98 billion seen at the end of its first quarter. Based on the $853 million in operating cash flow already seen this year and the $1.118 billion in capex allocated in the first two quarters, it’s implied that debt will probably rise a further $133.98 million before 2019 is over, bringing net debt (inclusive of $4 million in cash) up to $10.29 billion. This should translate into a net leverage ratio for the business of about 4.1.

Takeaway

If Chesapeake were in a position where its growth rate were more robust than it is and/or if the company was actually able to see positive free cash flow, I wouldn’t be too concerned over its position, but the fact of the matter is that a mix of high leverage, slow growth (in all but oil) and negative free cash flow looks really bad for the enterprise. Absent something big changing, like energy prices surging higher again and/or material debt and cost reduction caused by asset divestitures, Chesapeake looks to be in a world of hurt moving forward.

