Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here's Why

While I don't expect the stock to be a top performer this bull market, it's massive 8.4% shareholder yield is just too good to pass up, and the stock could be a top performer in a recession.

Altria has been able to offset the decline in volumes by increasing their prices on the back of a relatively inelastic demand.

Introduction

It is impossible to write a series on recession proof stock without mentioning tobacco stocks. In two weeks, investors expect Altria (MO) to increase its dividend for the 50th consecutive year. Yet the stock is trading close to 5 year lows. What is going on with MO? And is now the time to purchase?

Altria (MO) is currently trading at $46.65 and yields 6.86%. My M.A.D Assessment gives MO a Dividend Strength score of 84 and a Stock Strength score of 58.

In this article I will look into Altria’s merits as a dividend investment as well as its potential for performance in a recession.

While I don’t believe that Altria will do particularly well throughout the late stages of the business cycle, I believe that its depressed price will make it a top performer through a recession.

As such I am maintaining my position in Altria and buying more shares in order to rebalance its weight within my portfolio.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that combines dividend safety and dividend income potential. With a stock yielding as much as MO, little dividend growth is required. The focus is more on dividend safety. Can Altria afford to continue its 49 year streak of dividend hikes?

Dividend Safety

Altria has an earnings payout ratio of 95%. This makes MO's payout ratio better than only 17% of dividend stocks.

MO pays 86% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than only 9% of dividend stocks.

MO pays 94% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 23% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $2.0800 $2.2800 $2.4400 $2.7200 $3.2000 Net Income $2.59 $2.87 $7.57 $5.55 $3.36 Payout Ratio 81% 80% 33% 50% 96% Cash From Operations $2.63 $2.85 $2.42 $3.60 $3.71 Payout Ratio 79% 80% 101% 76% 87% Free Cash Flow $2.10 $2.33 $1.90 $3.11 $3.40 Payout Ratio 99% 98% 128% 88% 94%

Altria’s pay out ratios are high. A lot higher than most dividend stocks. Management has been committed to returning all of the company’s free cashflow to shareholders. Investors might think that this leaves little margin for error, and they’d be right. However, one should note that in 5 years, the dividend increased by 50%. Free cashflow increased by 60%. So is the dividend unsafe? Or is management so confident it can keep increasing cashflow that it knows how much of a dividend it can afford?

Given MO’s multi decade history of dividend growth, I’m willing to bet on the management of a company which has a history of generating massive returns for shareholders.

Furthermore, MO has an interest coverage ratio of 25x which is better than 90% of stocks. This level of coverage is sensational, suggesting the company’s dividend is a lot larger than its interest payments. Therefore interest payments have very little chances of interfering with the continued payment of the dividend.

Volumes have been down in MO’s smokable products, yet revenues for Q2 are up 5% on the back of higher prices. Earnings for the full year are on track so far to increase 4 to 7% for the full year.It would seem that MO will be able to afford its dividend, an while I don’t expect a massive increase in two weeks, I’ll be happy to witness MO’s 50th consecutive dividend hike when the dividend hits my account.

Dividend Potential

Altria has a dividend yield of 6.86% which is better than 92% of dividend stocks. With such a yield, needless to say I don’t need any growth. Anything above a 6% yield doesn’t need any dividend growth to outperform 2% yielders growing at double digits, once dividend reinvestment is factored in.

Yet the dividend grew 14% last year which was way higher than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 11%. Management made a bold statement last year, increasing the dividend by a generous amount.

Whether the company can keep increasing dividends at such a fast rate remains to be seen. Time and time again, I’m impressed by Altria’s generous dividend hikes, and the company always sees it through. While I don’t need any dividend growth, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the dividend keep growing at 4-7% per year.

Dividend Summary

MO has a dividend strength score of 84 / 100. The company keeps finding ways to increase free cashflow per share. Whether its through buybacks, cost cuts, price increases, Altria has always managed to find a way to both increase and pay its dividend.

While the payout ratios would give me the jitters with other stocks, I give MO’s fantastic management the benefit of the doubt. I believe Altria is a great stock to own as a dividend investor, especially given the current dividend yield.

Stock Strength

However great a dividend stock MO might be, it has been trending downwards for over two years. It has become apparent to me that all the headline and policy risk has caused the stock to continually decline while the stocks revenues remained flat and cashflows increased.

Consumer staples have had a great run this year, pushing many stocks to new highs. Not MO. Altria missed out on all the fun. In the late stages of a business cycle, momentum will have a stronger impact on price appreciation than any other factor. In a recession however, valuations and fundamentals take over. I’ll analyze these factors to assess MO’s potential between now and the next recession.

Value

MO trades at modest multiples of its earnings, well below the market average 20x and higher we are currently seeing across the board.

The stock has a P/E of 13.88x

P/S of 3.45x

P/CFO of 12.55x

Dividend yield of 6.86%

Buyback yield of 1.56%

Shareholder yield of 8.42%.

According to these values, MO is more undervalued than 78% of stocks. And I must say, when we consider that it is extremely unlikely that MO will cut its dividend, the stock’s massive 8.4% shareholder yield just seems too good to pass up. Stocks with massive shareholder yields usually lead the pack, even among other undervalued stocks.

As you can see, MO is currently trading slightly below its historical average PE. A reversion to MO’s historical multiple over the next 12 months could suggest a 10% to 15% appreciation in price. Yet there currently is no clear catalyst for unlocking value.

Value Score: 78 / 100

Momentum

As you might know, we try to avoid investing in stocks with the worst momentum. We try to avoid investing in stocks which have investor sentiment against them. Except when we believe the investment community is dead wrong.

And I believe the current prices reflect that the market is wrong about Altria. I do have to accept however, that throughout the current stage of the business cycle, it is likely that Altria continues to underperform.

Altria trades at $46.65 and is down -13.23% these last 3 months, -4.87% these last 6 months & -21.90% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 32% of stocks, which just makes my cut-off. Any stock which is in the 3 worst deciles of momentum, I won’t even consider. I usually favor stocks with strong momentum.

But for a large section of my portfolio, I’ve started to look beyond performance in this bull market. In a recession, Altria’s recession proof business model will hold up well. With the price being undervalued and investor sentiment already having beaten the stock down, one might suggest that the stock could actually increase in price during a recession, when investors purchase shares of safer stocks.

Therefore, while the poor momentum could be a drag on performance this current cycle, it might be a blessing in disguise when the economy eventually enters a recession. Investors will have to weigh the pro’s and cons of sitting out on potential gains in other stocks and bullet proofing their portfolio for the next recession.

Momentum score: 32 / 100

Financial Strength

MO has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.0, which is better than 29% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 57% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 16.1% of liabilities. The quick increase in liabilities due to the acquisition of a 35% stake of JUUL (JUUL) have increased Altria’s level of gearing. Liability coverage remains decent thanks to the company’s massive capacity to generate cashflow.

This makes MO more financially sound than 42% of U.S. listed stocks. While not the pinnacle of pristine balance sheets, MO has proved that it generates ample earnings to cover its meager interest payments, and its BBB credit rating suggests the stock’s fundamentals are sound enough to keep an investment grade rating.

Financial Strength Score: 42/100

Earnings Quality

MO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -27.0%, which is better than 88% of companies. It depreciates 93.5% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 40% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 43% of stocks. This makes MO’s earnings quality better than 68% of stocks. MO’s asset turnover and depreciation to capex are relatively average, even somewhat below the median US stock. However the large amount of negative accruals suggests one thing: accretive pressure on earnings in upcoming years.

This is a good sign, as it suggests the earnings payout ratio will come back to a level which makes dividend investors comfortable. You might have noticed that I prefer to focus on the FCF payout ratio, since dividends are paid from cash, not from earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 68 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 58 / 100 which suggests that MO is unlikely to outperform the market in the late stages of the business cycle. However it is very well positioned if the economy enters a recession. In the meantime you get paid nearly 7% to wait. Hard to complain.

The arrival of iQos devices on the market this summer will give the company the opportunity to successfully market a product which has been very successful in Japan, and has been gaining market share in Europe. Altria’s JUUL investment is yet to generate much profit, and the investment in Chronos remains unproven. However reduced risk, smokeless products remain promising. Altria still needs to prove it can successfully profit from the segment, yet in the meantime, it can still increase prices in the smokable segment to offset declines in volumes. If Altria can do this successfully for the next few years, the company will evolve into a different company, but will remain a dividend powerhouse.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 84 & a stock strength of 58, Altria is a great choice for dividend investors, if you’re not concerned with having to wait out the lack of momentum. With such a fantastic yield, the risks regarding declining volumes are much mitigated, and price declines in case of a recession are much less likely.

In a nut-shell 3 reasons why Altria is a screaming buy:

The company continues to generate sufficent amounts of free-cashflow to pay its dividend. With a dividend yield close to 7%, you don't need any dividend growth to outpace lower yielding stocks, even over a decade. In a recession, Altria could do well because of its already depreciated price. Can an investment grade company which can afford its dividend really yield much more than 7% for a long time?

I will maintain my position in Altria, and will purchase more shares to rebalance the weight of MO in my portfolio.

