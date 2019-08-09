Chewy: Unleashing Man's Best Trend

The PetSmart subsidiary is looking to become the Amazon of pet products, but not if Amazon has anything to say about it.

Real And Spectacular - And Secular

"You gotta see the fur baby!" If Seinfeld were made today, that might have been the line. Back in 1994 during the sitcom's heyday, Americans spent $17 billion on their pets. Considering that two-thirds of U.S. households own a pet and Americans are expected to spend $75 billion on their furry family members in 2019, the humanization of pets would appear to be real and spectacular - and secular.

To make the bull thesis even more compelling or salivating if you're Pavlovian, e-commerce sales now represent over 10% of all retail sales in the U.S. with an annualized growth rate of about 15%. We're witnessing an e-commerce paradise rising from the ashes of the retail apocalypse. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), the online one-stop pet shop which IPOed in June, is surely wagging its e-tail.

Founded in 2011, Chewy was acquired by PetSmart in 2017 for $3.35 billion, which was at the time the largest e-commerce acquisition ever - that is until Walmart bought Flipkart in India for a whopping $16 billion the following year. That same year, General Mills acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $8 billion, which just goes to show that you can teach an old dog new tricks; believe it or not, General Mills was actually around before General Ulysses S. Grant became President Ulysses S. Grant.

Flash forward from the Civil War to the war on cash, and e-commerce is taking no prisoners. In 2017, Blue Buffalo generated $250 million of net revenue, which came out to approximately 75% year-over-year growth. Subsequently, General Mills' pet segment saw its operating profit increase 82% on a pro forma basis in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

That brings us to back to Chewy, which of course sells Blue Buffalo on its e-commerce platform. On June 14, its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Chewy opened at an offering price of $22 and closed the day at $34.99, a share price increase of 59%. Since then, the stock has more or less consolidated in the $30-35 range.

Between 2012 and 2018, sales rose from $26 million to $3.5 billion. During that time frame, revenue also doubled every year. Most recently after Chewy's first earnings report, revenue jumped 45% from $763 million to $1.1 billion in its fiscal Q1 which ended in May. After adding 3.5 million customers, Chewy's active customer base grew to 11.3 million. Finally, there is the Autoship subscription feature - allowing customers to regularly receive shipments - which drove 67% of that impressive top line growth.

Who Let The Dogs (Bears) Out?

Some critics, including Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, have made the claim that Chewy is the next iteration of Pets.com, a cautionary tale from the early 2000s that is now largely synonymous with sock puppets and the dot-com bubble. On the surface, it's an apt comparison. However, upon closer inspection there are some notable differences. Ryan Cohen, Chewy's founder and former CEO, wrote an op-ed enumerating those differences. Here are a few of the highlights from that op-ed:

Since crashing and burning less than two years after its formation in 1999, Pets.com has served as the symbol for the capital markets’ excesses of the era. The company was fast growing, structurally unprofitable, and paid for sales by overspending on advertising... While Chewy’s current market cap is certainly more than 30 times that of Pets.com it also does 583 times more revenue, has positive gross margins, and boasts customer retention rates that outpace most software companies. While on a superficial level it is easy to draw parallels between the two highest profile online pet retailers, the reality is that Chewy is a fundamentally bigger, better and different business today than Pets.com ever was.

Cohen proceeds to cite a letter Jeff Bezos wrote to Amazon shareholders in 2000. Cohen then goes on to explain why scale is essential in e-commerce and how there were many barriers that prevented Pets.com from achieving the kind of scale it would have needed to be sustainable:

In 2000 only 22% of Americans had ever made a purchase online and only 7% of Americans used the internet as a part of their routine product searches. The idea of buying anything online, let alone pet food, was a foreign concept to most consumers... Internet companies today are doing billions in sales compared to millions of page visits 20 years ago. The rise of performance and direct marketing has reduced the friction in customer acquisition and allowed companies like Chewy to acquire customers more precisely and more cheaply than ever before... There’s no question that the fundamental barriers to scale exhibited in 2000 do not exist today, and that Chewy has been able to leverage its scale successfully over its history.

Despite what the bears may say, there appears to be a path to profitability for the company. Losses this quarter were reduced 50% to $29.6 million, down from $59.8 million a year ago. There was also some addition by subtraction as Chewy reported adjusted EBITA showing a loss of $15.8 million, nearly a 70% improvement from a year ago. Nevertheless, Einhorn also takes Chewy to task for being unprofitable, which Cohen addresses:

While Mr. Einhorn is correct in saying that Chewy has not been net profitable under GAAP standards, this obscures the core profitability of Chewy’s business. Between 2014 and 2018, the company burned only $134 million in free cash flow while growing revenue from $200 million to over $3.5 billion and spending approximately $750 million on marketing. Since inception, Chewy has had a positive gross margin and in the last three years the margin has expanded from 16.7% to over 20% in 2018... Given the underlying profitability and stickiness of existing customers, there was never a doubt that the marketing spend was yielding incremental returns above our hurdle rate. While the governor of growth has always been free cash flow, the lifetime value of customer acquisition was still above short-term profitability. Chewy could have been profitable years ago had we cut off the marketing spending, but it was a strategic decision to acquire and retain customers in order to maximize the long-term value of the business.

The bottom line on the bottom line is patience is a virtue, which is why the bears need to hold their horses. In the streaming space, Netflix has proved content is king, and in this instance I would say context is king.

Having said all of that, it would be a Wookiee mistake (the other Chewie) for the bulls to underestimate the vast ecosystem and resources at Amazon's disposal. If Netflix is the king of streaming, then Amazon is the undisputed king of e-commerce. Bezos' juggernaut has a long and bloody history of going for the jugular when it comes to eliminating the competition.

In typical Amazon fashion, they slashed prices in their Wag pet supplies brand after Chewy's IPO, forcing Chewy to offer their own discounts. This has been the playbook for Amazon. It is not so much a price war they wage as it is a siege outside of a company's moat. They try to outlast you until you have no choice but to capitulate, and they frequently succeed.

Fortunately for Chewy, the e-tailer didn't have to spend more on marketing as another countermeasure to Amazon's siege. On average, active customers spent $343 with Chewy during the last quarter, up 8.9% from $315 in the previous quarter. As a result, Chewy was able to reduce its allocation of net sales spent on marketing from 11.4% to 9.2% during the same period last year. You don't need to preach to those active customers in the choir. Will this deter Amazon? Probably not. If anything, they may redouble their efforts.

On the other hand, there's plenty to go around. This isn't a zero-sum game. We've seen that Amazon will eventually play nice and coexist with specialized e-commerce companies like Shopify and Etsy. At a certain point, even Amazon will cut their losses if they're up against a formidable foe, which is exactly what Chewy aims to be.

Over the years, companies like IDEXX Laboratories and Zoetis have reaped the benefits from man's best trend. They more or less share a duopoly in veterinary diagnostics and animal pharmaceutical drugs. Branching out, Chewy launched its own online pharmacy called Chewy Pharmacy in addition to a pharmacy fulfillment center located by its shipping facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

If IDEXX and Zoetis are any indication, this was a smart move. Will Chewy wind up having the same competitive advantage in online pet products? Only time will tell, but the burgeoning business seems to be on the right track. At the earnings conference call a few weeks ago, CEO Sumit Singh, who by the way used to work for Amazon, went over some of the aforementioned financials and also reiterated what his company is all about:

Now, turning to the Chewy story. We're on a mission to become the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents, offering a broad assortment of pet products, supplies, and prescriptions at competitive prices coupled with a high-touch personalized customer experience and fast, reliable delivery.

One thing Chewy has done an excellent job of is fostering a culture that builds a loyal customer base. The company has managed to do this because of its excellent customer service. What often gets lost in the shuffle with a huge corporation such as Amazon is that personal touch. The human touch. From hand-painted pet portraits to hand-written notes offering heartfelt condolences because we've all been there, Chewy is going the extra mile. When it comes to the humanization of pets, Chewy doesn't just talk the talk. It walks the walk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY, SHOP, ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.