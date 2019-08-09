VC Deals: SoftBank Backs Fintech, Endpoint Protection

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) led a $200M round for fintech startup C2FO. SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Nahoko Hoshino will join the board as part of the investment. C2FO’s online marketplace uses proprietary algorithms to connect accounts receivable and accounts payable, dynamically pricing the value for early payment in real time. The company claims 300K enterprise customers across 173 countries, who are receiving more than $1B in funding each week. The startup will use the money to develop new markets to better reach small- and medium-sized businesses.

SoftBank and its affiliates funded the $200M round for antivirus startup Cyberreason, doubling the total funding to about $400M. Cyberreason offers endpoint prevention, detection, and response "all in one lightweight agent." The new money will go towards international expansion and further developing its Endpoint Protection Platform core product.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) co-led the $55M Series C for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) competitor Cockroach Labs, which created CockroachDB to provide globally distributed SQL for cloud applications. Altimeter Capital and Tiger Global shared the lead. Cockroach says Q1 revenue doubled the total sales for last year and current customers include Comcast, Lush, and WeWork. The company wants to use the funding to continue that growth push.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) led and Sony innovation Fund (NYSE:SNE) was among the participants for a $35M Series B for handheld ultrasound developer Exo Imaging. Exo wants to create a single probe that can be used across the entire body with plans to add AI and computational photography algorithms to be used at the point of care. The round will enable Exo to advance its products through the FDA 501(k) process and into commercialization.

Intel Capital and WRVI Capital co-led a $26M round for Cloudleaf, a digital supply chain solutions provider. The money will help expand the market expansion of its Supply Chain Digital Visibility Platform. The platform combines IoT, AI/ML, and advanced analytics for real-time, end-to-end insights into the supply chain.

