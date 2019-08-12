Why I'm Not Buying Apple Stock Right Now

The Chinese government is prepared to play the long game when it comes to the trade war, and they could single out Apple's presence in the region.

I like the company, but with mounting trade war tensions, now is not the time to be adding this blue-chip name to your portfolio.

AAPL has been on a tear the last two months and valuations are looking rather rich.

Apple (AAPL) is currently one of the US gems when it comes to top performing and most valuable US companies trading on the market. As of the end of July, AAPL sported a market cap of roughly $890 billion. I own the stock but sold off some shares at the end of July after a solid run up and due to uncertainty around the trade war with China. I do not recommend my followers jumping into AAPL right now, and instead wait for a better opportunity that I see coming as the trade war with China continues.

Apple Q3 Results Were "OK"

A little over a week ago, AAPL reported Q3 earnings results that beat analyst expectations, a surprise beat to say the least. Here's how the quarter shook out from a high level.

EPS: $2.18 actual vs. $2.10 estimated.

$2.18 actual vs. $2.10 estimated. Revenue: $53.8 billion actual vs. $53.39B estimated.

$53.8 billion actual vs. $53.39B estimated. Q4 revenue guidance: $61 billion to $64 billion vs. $60.98 billion estimated.

$61 billion to $64 billion vs. $60.98 billion estimated. iPhone revenue: $25.99 billion actual vs. $26.31 billion estimated.

$25.99 billion actual vs. $26.31 billion estimated. Services revenue: $11.46 billion actual vs. $11.61 billion estimated.

The company breathed a sigh of relief as revenue returned to growth, albeit growth of 1%, but nonetheless growth after two consecutive down quarters. Many investors, including contributors, were ecstatic about the Q3 results, but I was not one of them. To be upfront, I own the stock, but will not be buying any additional shares in the near future.

When we look at the results, 1% growth does not get me going all that much. Everything you heard on the conference call referenced a “blowout quarter” or a “record quarter." That all sounds great, but it resulted in a 1% growth rate when the economy and US consumer are supposed to be “booming.”

In addition to the 1% we saw in revenue growth, we also saw operating income fall 8%, and down for the third straight quarter. The majority of the decrease was related to a 15% spike in R&D expenses year-over-year and an 8% spike in G&A expenses.

Gross margin for the quarter dropped 70 basis points, primarily due to pricing pressure on new iPhones. The company started dropping some prices on the new X model and consumers elected for the company’s cheaper model phones. Service revenue actually increased 30 basis points year-over-year.

Net income was down 13% during the quarter, meanwhile EPS was down 7%, the second consecutive quarterly decrease.

Sales for each product category grew year-over-year, except for the iPhone, which saw sales decrease 12%, the third quarterly decrease in a row. iPhone sales have been under pressure for some time now due to a lack of new technology combined with competitors making headway. This was the first quarter in which we saw iPhones dip below the 50% threshold when it comes to sales mix. For comparable purposes, iPhone sales accounted for 55.3% of total sales a year ago compared to 48.3% in Q3 2019.

Service revenue, the area the company is hoping bails them out due to a lack of new products, continues to grow at a strong clip and has been a bright spot for the company. Service revenue hit a record high 21.3% of total sales during the quarter. The segment grew 13% during the quarter, which is the slowest growth rate the segment has seen.

Not Looking To Add Shares In The Near Future

After a period in which we saw a return of sustained growth in the market for much of 2019, we have seen a return of volatility in recent days due to heightened trade war risk along with other global uncertainty factors beginning to play a role.

This past week President Trump announced a 10% on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports effective Sept. 1. Sources close to the situation stated that this most recent tariff goes against the president’s advisors, but the president still acted. The president also noted on the same day the new tariffs could be raised to 25%.

The escalation in the trade war had investors running for the exits as the Dow crashed 600 points, from a 300 point gain prior to the announcement to a 300 point loss after the announcement.

In retaliation to the announcement, China devalued their currency, sparking a currency war as well. The S&P 500 fell about 3.0% after the devaluation, the Nasdaq fell 3.5%, and the Dow fell 2.9%. By allowing its currency to weaken, China is bringing down the value of Chinese imports into the US to mitigate the newly-announced tariffs. In addition, the country has ceased purchasing agreed-upon US agricultural products. The country added that it may impose tariffs on US farm products purchased, which would be yet another blow to US farmers.

China seems content with playing the long game here in hopes the presidency changes hands in 2020. Their decisions have focused on the heart of the president’s base, which had been US farmers.

The escalation in the trade war has me taking a back seat to buying any Apple stock at this time. As you know, many Apple products are assembled in China and contain Chinese products, meaning new tariffs would increase the cost for the company that would either have to be absorbed, thus continuing to lower margins, or passed onto the consumer. The difficult part there is the company already has already reached a high price that has seen some push back already, a further price hike would have a major negative impact.

The additional tariff impact is one thing, but what I fear now is the Chinese government focusing their future attacks on Apple. Apple is an iconic US brand and a gold standard US company. If the Chinese were to steer Chinese buyers away from their products, it would have a major impact on company results. Chinese smartphone makers Huawei has been taking market share away from Apple in recent quarters, which corroborates this argument.

The greater China segment accounted for 17% of total sales during the most recent quarter. The region has seen three consecutive quarters of declining growth.

China is not the only uncertainty playing a role in my decision to withhold buying shares of AAPL right now. Other uncertainties include tension with both Iran and North Korea concerning their nuclear arsenal and the global slowdown in Europe. Bond prices have been skyrocketing of late, causing about a quarter of the global bond market to offer negative rates.

Valuation Looking Rather Rich

Do not get me wrong, I love Apple as a company, but I'm encouraging followers to be patient when it comes to this blue chip. Year-to-date the stock is up 27%, gaining 23% from the beginning of June to the end of July. The stock has been on a tear the past two months, so with the addition of the uncertainty I discussed above, the stock also is on the higher end of its normal valuation.

The stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 17x, which is slightly above their five-year average of 16x. Looking ahead to 2020 EPS projections (via FAST Graphs) of 12.81, you still are trading at a P/E level of 16x.

As you can see in the chart above, we are currently trading near the high point for the year in terms of P/E. Year-to-date, the average P/E ratio for the company has hovered around 15x, which would translate into a stock price around $176.

Let’s now turn our attention to free cash flow or FCF. Free cash flow has fallen for three straight quarters now, down 14% in the most recent quarter, falling to its lowest levels since Q2 2018. As the stock currently trades, the price to FCF is 15.7x. Over the course of the last five years, the stock has average a P/FCF of 13.6x, indicating the stock is overvalued. The stock recently hit a 2019 high of 16.8x two weeks ago, again indicating the stock is trading near the high point of the valuation pendulum.

Here's a FAST Graphs snapshot of where the company trades compared to previous years:

Investor Takeaway

To wrap things up, Apple has been on a hot streak for the past two months after hitting a lull for most of May. The company is up more than 27% for the year, but a number of uncertainties lie ahead which have me proceeding with caution. The company as a whole I really like, but mounting trade war tensions will have a lasting impact if not resolved in the near future.

Other uncertainties surrounding the economic slowdown in Europe and nuclear tensions with Iran and North Korea also are weighing on the stock market as a whole. I believe volatility is here to stay for the remainder of the year as I see no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to resolving these issues in the near future. China is prepared to play the long game even if it comes at a cost to their economy in the short term. On the flip side, the two countries are still meeting with the next meeting expected in September.

Economic and global uncertainties aside, the company seems to be trading at the high end of the range when looking at various valuation metrics, suggesting the stock is overvalued as it currently sits.

Again, I have long been a big proponent of Apple, but I believe now is not the time to be adding this blue chip to your portfolio.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.