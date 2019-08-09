Symantec Sells Enterprise Business. We Are Witnessing The Birth Of LifeLock; Buy. Also Buy Revolve

CNBC announces the acquisition of the enterprise business of Symantec (SYMC) by Broadcom (AVGO) for $10.7 Billion

The market is missing a huge opportunity here. LifeLock will live as a stand-alone company; it will finally be valued for the potential that it has. Every day the consumer is bombarded by hacking revelations, and stories of identity theft. Many people who have assets and credit are feeling exposed and helpless. The narrative for LifeLock was buried under the Symantec name and under-resourced. Check out the announcement from CNBC. Yes, it was a "news flash," but still it was devoid of any interpretation. In fact, NO ONE is talking about it, this way, as far as I can see...

Broadcom acquires Symantec's enterprise business for $10.7 billion

To me, the key quote is:

"Symantec said in a statement that it expects the deal close before the end of 2019. It plans to return of the proceeds of the deal after tax to investors as a $12-per-share special dividend after the deal closes. The company also intends to increase its dividend to 12.5 cents per share after the close." The company statement says that they are also selling the "Symantec" name, furthermore Rick Hill, Interim President and CEO said, "It also allows our Norton LifeLock business, a world recognized leader in consumer and small business cyber safety to operate independently and give investors a clear understanding of the growth opportunity and strong financial performance." [Italics are mine]

Let's connect the dots. This company will be renamed LifeLock and will carry the narrative of what is essentially a new type of personal insurance that can scale enormously. As it stands right now, LifeLock as an insurance business has no competitor! The stock market is a funny place and unless you make an announcement and plainly state something, very often the market will ignore it. But don't let that stop you from jumping on SYMC right now even if it has already gone up significantly on the announcement. I think it's a double from here (maybe more). Furthermore, don't let the jump in price daunt you since you will be getting a special dividend at $12! Once the name change goes through, the genius analysts during the roadshow will be forced to finally acknowledge this. LifeLock is a hugely underappreciated asset that with better, more focused marketing can hugely scale. I am surprised no one else has gotten involved in this space or why a big insurance company has not stepped up to buy it.

Market participants want to invest in companies that have a focused narrative. LifeLock was buried under an enterprise cybersecurity business, with a dozen other competitors, ho-hum. Now LifeLock standing on its own, THAT is exciting. Imagine the growth it could have with a marketing program as creative and ubiquitous as the GEICO and Progressive Insurance businesses. Make no mistake, this is a tech company. Yes, but it's a personal insurance business. What is more threatened today than your identity and credit? You can get it insured for a million bucks. What is now called the personal security division is essentially valued at $5 billion since it is selling the rest of it for $10B and the current market cap is $16B. LifeLock just for the potential is worth way more than that to my mind. Please imagine me pounding the table with both fists saying "BUY"! Just buy in stages since it won't be completed until the end of the year. This is also suitable for long-term investors since it is also giving a quarterly dividend. Did I mention that you should buy?

Revolve Group (RVLV) - the stock market is misinterpreting our earnings report!

The co-founders of Revolve got on CNBC to defend their company's earnings. This is why I want to wait for the first earnings reports of IPOs before I want to really get into a name. This company has a unique role in introducing up and coming designers and merchandising them to millennials. This cohort wants to eschew the big designers and wants to associate with new names. The co-CEOs say that the company really smashed earnings and had a tremendous quarter with 23% revenue growth as well. The core business grew at 20% and the domestic business is up 27%. Says one of the CEOs (sorry was taking this off the TV and missed the name):

"I think there was confusing on the EPS calculation we had our highest net income smashing analysts estimates by 20%"

I have said this a number of times that companies that IPO often have CEOs that are new to the role. Also, the analysts are not used to the accents, vernacular, style and personalities of the CEOs. This often leads to this type of error. RVLV is part of our eRetail List; I say BUY!

Insider Corner

I haven't been carrying insider activity because there simply wasn't all that many insiders buying all summer and lately none that were of any interest to me. Today we see a step change. I didn't quantitatively track the number, but to my eye, I see at least four times the number of buyers, and many are companies that are of high interest.

Cars.com (CARS): Two insiders buy a bit over $300K in shares

My take: Cars.com just announced that its attempt to see the company to supposedly interested buyers failed. To see the CEO and another insider buyer buying at this time piques my interest. Not enough to act on it, but interesting.

DISH Network (DISH): Chairman Charles Ergen buys $12.6 million.

My take: Charlie Ergen's name has been blasted all over media due to his swashbuckling move to capture a significant cell phone business from the T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) merger. He is getting a sweetheart deal and a well-known prepaid brand with 9 million customers; they get to live on the combined company's bandwidth until DISH can launch its own infrastructure. All this drama is very interesting, but it will take years of struggle to see if Ergen's bet will pay off. I even wonder if he will live to see the ultimate success of this gambit. Again, very interesting to see him buy-in in the millions, but to a gazillionaire like him, this is equivalent to looking for some change in the couch cushions to tip the pizza delivery guy. Not interesting enough for me to see a reason to co-invest.

Apache (APA); CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Concho Resources (CXO); Encana (ECA); PBF Energy (PBF); and Williams Companies (WMB)

My take: I had to take notice of the sheer number of names in the energy resources complex that have insider buyers. Some were quite significant. PBF bought $12 million, one insider @ CXO bought $650K, and two insiders at WMB bought more than $400K. Perhaps we are at the bottom of the negativity in the energy complex. I in fact walked away from my Permian merger strategy about three weeks ago. It seems that we are awash in oil supply for as far as the eye can see. PBF is a mostly east coast refiner that I got behind in June and WMB is a pipeline company, so we can say these two have different value propositions. Still, the large number again is very interesting and may be a contrarian indicator that WTI will not drop as precipitously as indicated by the discount the market is giving E&P names. I am still saying "no-touch" though; let's wait for more info.

Greenhill & Co. (GHL) - The Chairman bought $1.5 million of shares. GHL had a terrible earnings report. This is a boutique investment advisor and is quite small; tiny even compared to the traditional investment banks. I am very interested in the M&A world as a market participant because to me, that is the ultimate purpose of the stock market. We are all very busy beavering away looking for an advantage in trading, but all that activity is actually "price discovery" for valuing a company to be bought. GHL claimed the drop in revenue was due to a reduction of activity in Europe. I wonder if the next earnings report will be different. It is possible there are new companies it is now advising in this quarter's M&A activity that will result in a turnaround. Or perhaps this insider is buying significantly as a show of faith in the company. I think this whole boutique area is worth looking into; if GHL is losing who is the winner? If there are no winners, then that is overall a possible negative to the market.

L3Harris (LHX) - Director buys almost $2 Million. As you might know, L3 and Harris merged and created a VERY interesting company in the Defense sector. L3 itself was the product of roll-up of very small defense contractors in the electronics components business. Harris owns the military communications space. It is now big enough to sit with the majors and provide special products and skills that are in demand in the Defense space. This purchase is an endorsement of the merger in my mind, and if you want to take a position in this sector, you could do a lot worse. Buy LHX.

Twilio (TWLO) - Director Jeffrey Immelt buys over $1 Million in shares. My instinct is to want to tell everyone to sell TWLO because of what Immelt did to GE (NYSE:GE). That said, TWLO stands on its own. This is a great tech company; not sure why it thinks it needs Immelt. If he is buying, it might mean that TWLO is in play, or that he sees the company is way undervalued. I doubt he would buy simply to support the company out of good will. I would say look away from who is the buyer and buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.