Montage Resources Proves Again That It's A Best Of Breed

In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I write extensively about oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms, performing mostly deep dives into them and occasionally looking at them from the perspective of a cash flow sensitivity analysis. Last month, one company I wrote about was Montage Resources (MR), and in that article, I made the case that Montage appears to be one of the strongest oil and gas prospects I have seen yet. You can imagine my surprise then when in response to management releasing a robust second-quarter earnings release, shares of the E&P firm soared to close up 26.9% in just one day. This move, though perhaps unexpected by some investors, helps to realize only a small portion of the tremendous upside the company offers, and if management continues to operate as it has, shareholders will likely continue seeing great moves like this for a while.

Management is pushing guidance higher

At a time when some oil and gas firms are struggling to continue growing output and/or when doing so requires significant capital investment, Montage stands out as a real gem. Previously, it was expected that the business would be able to see output this year of around 32.24 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). At this level, growth for 2019 over 2018 would have come out to 54.4%. In its second-quarter earnings release, however, the management team at Montage changed its thinking. Now, the expectation is for the company to produce 33.15 million boe, about 2.8% higher than previously anticipated and about 58.8% above what the company produced in 2018. As a gas-heavy firm, the majority of its growth will come from natural gas, but oil and NGLs will also see year-over-year increases.

You would expect that this kind of increase in production would require higher spending, but in this case, you would be wrong. Due to management’s progress in keeping costs down, Montage reaffirmed earlier guidance that capex would be between $345 million and $370 million this year, about $30 million lower than what the company previously expected to spend. Not only is capex spending set to come in lower than thought, cash costs for production should be around $1.30 to $1.40 per Mcfe this year, a range that is $0.05 per Mcfe lower than what the company said it would have to spend in the past. Though this may not seem like a significant improvement, the change, when added to the higher output, will translate to $9.95 million in reduced expenses for this year alone.

To say that the company intends to generate strong growth is one thing, but to actually do it is another. Fortunately for shareholders, management is showing some really strong signs of success so far. In the second quarter this year, Montage saw its production come in 75.3% higher than it was the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2019 as a whole, production came in stronger than in the same period last year to the tune of 52%. In addition to this, net debt for the business seems to have declined from $669.11 million as of the end of its first quarter this year to about $617.21 million today.

Growth is great, but another factor investors need to watch is debt. If debt is too high, growth can be meaningless since the firm could be at risk. In my model for Crude Value Insights, I decided to calculate (among other things) the EBITDA for Montage. In that model, using the recent revisions provided by management and assuming that oil averages $55 per barrel while natural gas averages $2.25 per Mcf, I figured that EBITDA for 2019 should be around $314 million. This translates to a net leverage ratio of 1.97, which while not stellar, is certainly lower enough to not carry with it any significant risk of default. In addition, should the company need to, its growth is high enough that it could always elect to cut capex, let production flatline, and reduce debt by a solid $100 million probably over the course of a year.

On top of leverage being in line with where it should be, there’s also the fact that shares of Montage look incredibly cheap at this time. With my model forecasting $257 million in operating cash flow for 2019, Montage is trading at a price/operating cash flow multiple of only 0.5. On an EV/EBITDA basis, its multiple is about 2.4, making it not the cheapest firm I have seen, but right up in there relative to some of the other players I have looked at in this space. Based on these multiples, I have calculated that share prices well in excess of $20 per share should not be out of the question, even in the current depressed environment for natural gas and oil.

Takeaway

At this point in time, Montage continues to be one of the strongest prospects I have seen in the oil and gas space. The business is doing well to expand guidance, and even though the energy market is in the gutter right now, it has proven that it has the ability to succeed moving forward. So long as the company can continue to deliver like it just did in its second-quarter release, shareholders will likely see tremendous upside at some point down the road, but as with all things tied to energy, it’s a game of waiting for shareholders and a test of execution by management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.