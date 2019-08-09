Is Hannon Armstrong Actually A Good Dividend Play?

Introduction

For as long as one can remember, there have been people who want to fight the effects of climate change. Especially this generation, people are becoming more and more frightened of what the future holds due to this phenomena. This effect has to do with the warming of the atmosphere thanks to amounts of Carbon Dioxide, Nitrous Oxide, Sulfur Dioxide, Methane, and so on, that are released by humans and become trapped there. On the contrary, there is mass belief that humans are not fully to blame as the Earth goes in and out of hot and cold periods, as history shows. If this effect is because of humans or just cycles or even both, there are significant problems in the world that are a result of these higher temperatures. For example, the oceans are increasingly more acidic, albeit they are what are called "Carbon Sinks" and their temperatures are rising as well. Additionally, the effects of "Climate Change" are and will continue to affect crop yields, fishing yields, among others. All in all, I like to make money, and want to find ways to do so. So whatever the case maybe, there are ways to profit off "Climate Change" and one such way is through a green-REIT known as Hannon Armstrong.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) IPO'ed in 2013, since then this clean energy financing and lending REIT has made monumental moves to be an advocate and take charge in the fight against climate change. Hannon Armstrong is an internally managed REIT that carries out debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. Hannon Armstrong has long been at the forefront, contributing all they can to make a difference and allow others too, by minimizing their carbon footprint. The investments made by HASI are meticulously screened and put into assets that decrease greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or deliver other environmentally friendly benefits, via reducing water consumption in an effort to reduce ones environmental footprint.

Being in the game for as long as they have, over 35 years history, completing their first renewable energy financing over 25 years ago and first energy efficiency financing over 15 years ago, this company understands what it takes to construct and grow a successful clean energy based portfolio. Not only do these investments make a difference in the world, they are leading (financing) a change, that is also profitable. HASI boasts an outstanding business model whose premise is based on predictable and growing cash flows. Such cash flows allow the company to expand their portfolio and only adding to the positive impact they strive to achieve.

Hannon Armstrong 2017 Annual Report

Although HASI is a for-profit entity, whose purpose is to make money and grow earnings, they have another unique way to grade themselves. The company uses a self-created metric called the Sustainability Report Card. In its essence, the Sustainability Report Card is a way for the company to quantify and track their progress in reaching their goal - reducing greenhouse emissions. Through all of this, Hannon Armstrong has assembled a strong foundation that has already deeply rewarded shareholders and the environment, however I firmly believe that their best is yet to come, but may be quite some time. Take this journey with me as I make my case, analyzing how and why Hannon Armstrong is on the right path and will make shareholder's very green. Nonetheless, there is much work that must be achieved for those past returns to be sustained. A decrease in leverage and subsequently, interest expense would do them a justice as it drags on their bottom-line. The reliance of debt and equity to fund their portfolio expansion and dividend is not a good recipe. Management is making changes to address this issue and the benefits are starting to appear.

Strategy

Hannon Armstrong has a very simple investment thesis which Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Eckel highlighted in their 2016 Annual Report: "Better risk-adjusted returns will be achieved by investing on the right side of the climate change line."

This statement is very general, as it only says by investing on the side of reducing greenhouse gases, higher returns will be achieved. However, there is much more there than what meets the eye. Although they act on this, there is a lot more there than what meets the eyes. An investment from Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Eckel and Co. comes in many fashions, however, before one can be made a prospective investment undergoes substantial underwriting scrutiny, due diligence, and research before anything material happens. In fact, their investments have four common attributes that they look for:

More efficient technologies waste less and thus enable higher economic returns

Smaller increments of capital expenditure create a more diversified portfolio

Internalized externalities reduce social costs and friction

An embedded option on carbon pricing

These four attributes are used as a guideline that has genuinely served the company well. In addition, the company couples those attributes with their with requirement of established sponsors and high credit-quality obligators. Combined, you get a recipe that provides HASI the ability to make accretive acquisitions (originations) that will do good for the earth, yet also reducing incurred risk associated with such projects. Further elaboration on their credit quality will come soon.

Even though they want to put as much capital to use as they can, this management team understands when and where the right time is to allocate it. They are not afraid to walk away if they feel the lending risk and reward outcome isn't favorable.

Hannon Armstrong Presentation

I give an immense amount of credit to this management team because commonly when people try to do right, it is easy to get carried away and get hurt (take on bad losses). However, this management team at HASI, headed by Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Eckel understands that there is a happy medium between doing good by the environment and business - profit.

Financials

To determine dividend safety and growth trajectory a company's underlying financials must be dissected. The ability to pay and grow a dividend is directly attributable to a company's financials.

Hannon Armstrong has encountered a very bumpy road over the quarters when growing their top-line. The growth of their top-line is mainly attributable to their portfolio growth, which is funded through debt and equity issuances. On August 1st, the company released Q2'19 earnings which demonstrated Investment Revenue grew 17% YoY due to increased portfolio yield. However, their other sources of revenue lagged, leading to minimal growth in YTD'19 compared to YTD'18. The majority of HASI's revenues are derived from investments such as Interest Income, Receivables; Interest income, Investments; and Rental Income. Those first two revenue streams are more dependent on interest rates.

Source: Data per Macrotrends, graph per author

This bumpy road is near identical to their bottom line. A major problem for this company is interest expense. Looking at the chart below, you can see that the company has a burgeoning pile of long-term debt, currently at $1.1B. As a result, HASI routinely disposes between 45% and 55% of their revenue each quarter on Interest Expense alone. In turn, earnings per share (EPS) is highly volatile. With that said, that is not a pretty sight for a growing company, nor for a company desiring to grow their dividend.

Moving to their balance sheet, Hannon Armstrong has indeed amassed quite a load of debt. Albeit, the figure has come down 28% from its high. But as previously mentioned, a proportionately large percentage of the revenue is spent servicing that debt. In fact, the company has a weighted average short-term borrowing rate of 4.1%, according to their latest 10-Q. According to Gurufocus, HASI has a WACC of 4.62%.

Source: data per Macrotrends, graph per author

On the asset side of the equation, the company has quite a robust portfolio. For receivables owed to the firm, they have a weighted average yield of 7.3%. On the other hand, their investments have a weighted average yield of 4.7%. The downside, is due to their borrowing costs, their margins on that capital are not all that high. And having such high interest expense does not help the cause either.

As it stands right now, using the last four quarters EBITDA figures, the company has a Net Debt-to-EBITDA of 9.7x. Pretty darn high if you ask me. Observing the decrease in Long-term debt, it is safe to assume that management has too caught on that interest is heavily biting into their hard-earned fruits, thus the need to decrease debt. Just recently, HASI issued $350M, 5,25% unsecured green bonds that mature in 2024. Originally the company was going to offer $300M, but it decided to upsize the private offering.

Dividend

Currently, Hannon Armstrong boasts a yield of 4.99%, which is definitely not bad. The company done a nice job growing their dividend until 2018, when growth halted, as demonstrated below. Growth reignited in 2019 by increasing the quarterly dividend by $0.005 to $0.335/per quarter.

In the same graph, you can also see the payout ratio of the company. Not to pretty is it? For years the company has been funding their dividend through the issuance of debt and equity. The gap between dividend and EPS looks to be decreasing, an encouraging sign. On the flip side, the point in time where Net Income pays for their dividend might be a little bit away.

Source: data per Dividend.com, graph per author

As an investor, the concept of funding a dividend through debt and equity is not appealing to me. Hannon Armstrong in my opinion is living a little beyond its means. I do not want to discount their robust pipeline of over $2.5B in projects with attractive yields, at face value.

Source: data per financials, model per author

To value Hannon Armstrong, I believe using a single-step Dividend Discount Model is appropriate due to the fact they do not have a very long history of paying a dividend. Thus getting a read on typical growth is a slight challenge. Our base assumption is that FY'19 annual dividend will $1.335, meaning zero growth in the last quarter, and expected growth of 2% in 2020. Then our discount rate is our required return which I have calculated to be 8.78%, also their Cost of Equity using the CAPM. Given those figures, a fair price for this clean energy and efficiency investor would be $20.09. This would mark a 28.5% downside. Secondly, this would give the company a yield of 6.8%.

Conclusion

Hannon Armstrong is taking the initiative to be a leader in combating climate change through investing in clean energy and energy efficiency projects. The returns do not lie that it is feasible model, yet it is a volatile one. At this current time, I do not see much value in owning the stock as I deem it to be overvalued. Furthermore, the incredible interest expense has and will continue to put a damper on the company's bottom-line and growth aspirations. Management has decreased debt some, but further reduction would serve them well in the long-term. Hannon's pipeline is highly encouraging for investors, yet at this point it will continue to be funded through debt, demonstrated by the recent issuance, and equity. The same can be said for the dividend. The basic theory in investing is making investments that maximize return per unit of risk. I know there are better stocks that can do just that, at this point in time.

If you enjoyed this piece, finding this research informative and thorough, and would like more complete work, please feel free to follow me by clicking on the "Follow Me" button next to my name at the top of this article. By following me, you will get alerts and receive my research-based articles directly on your homepage. This reduces your hassle by providing you with meticulously crafted reports right at your fingertips. Please feel free to read my other research articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.