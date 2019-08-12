Announcing The Launch Of Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks In The World

My ideas on Seeking Alpha have generated 30% annual returns dating back to 2011, ranking my work as well within the top 1% of bloggers (per TipRanks) .

Introduction

Today I am very excited to launch a service called Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. I consider this product to be my magnum opus, the culmination of my 25 years of investment industry experience. From sell side research analyst to hedge fund portfolio manager, I have probably researched well over 1000 stocks in my life, and seen every investing mistake possible!

But to cut to the chase, the most important lesson I have learned is that the BEST stocks to own are the ones that generate tons of free cash flow and are able to consistently compound earnings over long periods of time. Hence the name Cash Flow Compounders!

Market timing, momentum investing, overtrading, value traps. These are classic mistakes that we will attempt to avoid by INVESTING IN GREAT COMPANIES at the right price. The good news too is, by purchasing these types of stocks, we can invest for the long term and build up wealth on a tax deferred basis.

Finally, not only have I developed a screen to help me find the best stocks, I have also developed a daily monitor to let me know WHEN they reach attractive entry points. These will be the new ideas presented to subscribers.

This is not just a quant driven strategy, however. Here we combine the best of both worlds: daily quant driven screening combined with substantial back up research.

Anyone who has read my articles in the past understands how detailed my work is. Models, comp analysis, management assessments, insider conversations, risk-reward estimates: all of this will be provided in my detailed write ups to help subscribers choose what names best suit their portfolios.

Screening For The Best Stocks In The World

When the market took a nosedive in May this year, I began to suspect that this bull market may be nearing an end. An inverted yield curve, an aging bull market, slowing growth, trade and currency wars: all the classic signs and potential shocks are in place for a recession or slowdown at best.

I decided I wanted to prepare myself for the next bear market by putting together a list of the best quality companies in the world. My thinking was that these were names that are rarely cheap (I am dedicated value investor after all). In a market pullback, however, many will become attractively valued and give me an entry point!

So I have spent the past several months exclusively working on this list, starting with roughly 5000 companies, and whittling it down to the top 2%.

How did I screen for these? I considered it a very rigorous process, and used the following criteria:

Investment grade balance sheets Low capital intensity High margin, high ROE businesses Solid management teams Long term ability to compound EPS at above market rates Recession resistant businesses, with little or no losses in 2008-2010 Businesses with a solid moat or superior product or service Management teams aligned with shareholders (no IDR’s, or external managers) Excluded heavy cyclicals, high capex or commodity driven names Eliminated value traps like secular decline companies

Part of this was quantitatively driven. For names in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, I literally went name by name identifying the good, the bad and the ugly. In the end, I boiled it down to 100 names that are the best of the best, plus a list of another 200 or so high free cash flow, high ROE businesses that could be interesting at the right price.

I call the top 100 list the Compounders and the other 200 potential names Special Situations. The Special Situations may carry a bit more risk but will be written up when the risk reward merits an investment. All companies are substantial free cash flow generators of course.

Idea Generation

With these lists in hand, I have set up a daily monitor that measures these stocks on current vs historical valuation metrics. When they appear cheap on a FCF, earnings and EBITDA multiple basis, combined with positive earnings revision estimates, I start the real research process. Digging into financials, speaking to insiders, building financial models, etc.

When done, I expect to publish roughly 2-4 highly attractive risk-reward ideas per month. I intend to also provide lots of updates in between on existing ideas, market intelligence, and strategic advice for sizing positions or investing in a new name.

At market peaks, we may see fewer ideas. As the market sells off, more will become interesting. In fact, there were roughly 12 stocks that screened cheap a month ago on my list. But after a 6% pullback in the market, that number has shot up to 30.

What Cash Flow Compounder Members Can Expect

As an example of the detailed work that will be provided here, take a look at our Dell piece that came out recently.

One kind commenter wrote "SeekingAlpha article of the year. They should just pin this to the front page."

But in addition to that, I plan to provide if not an idea, then at least weekly updates on our names, trading strategies around them given market conditions, and access to our portfolio of compounders list. All of my articles dating back to 2011 also will be available to members.

I expect most article to be about our Compounders, but plan on a few Special Situations names too. I have often written up companies that were sold for nice premiums for example. Expect sum of the parts stories or spin off names too.

With a live chat room I hope to engage in a dialogue with members to discuss real time news and events, or simply to answer questions.

My Background

I have been in research or portfolio management my entire career. From banking analyst at Raymond James in the early 1990s, to Merrill Lynch as a distressed research analyst, I have covered at various times tech, telecom, lodging, healthcare, and energy; indeed whatever was cheap.

My hedge fund career started in 2001 and lasted until 2010. I give a ton of credit to the handful of brilliant bosses I worked for over that stretch, each with a different expertise, but ALL stressed that investors need to follow the cash flow.

Indeed, as a hedge fund portfolio manager for seven years, I managed a book of bonds and equities that beat the S&P by roughly 10% per year. Tired of the city life, I retired from New York, moved my family to North Carolina, and today work at home managing personal capital and outside capital for various mutual funds.

Get Started Now

Final Words

“If you buy something because it's undervalued, then you have to think about selling it when it approaches your calculation of its intrinsic value. That's hard. But if you buy a few great companies, then you can sit on your ass. That's a good thing. We're partial to putting out large amounts of money where we won't have to make another decision.”

-Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.