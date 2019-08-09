Starwood Property Trust: Don't Buy The Pop

Investors should not make the mistake and chase the stock price here.

Despite strong results, risks have grown and companies with large floating-rate asset bases face lower NII going forward if the Fed decides to become more aggressive with rate cuts.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) on Wednesday released solid second quarter earnings that met analysts' consensus estimates. The commercial mortgage REIT outearned its dividend with core earnings (after significantly underearning its payout in the previous quarter) and saw persistent strength in commercial loan originations. Starwood Property Trust is a solid income vehicle for investors that seek a stable distribution, but downside risks are growing. Time to tread carefully.

Starwood Property Trust - Portfolio Overview

Starwood Property Trust is structured as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, meaning the company must pay out the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders. As a result, STWD is, first and foremost, an income vehicle for high-yield investors that seek to access a stable dividend.

Starwood Property Trust primarily invests in first mortgage loans, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, engages in infrastructure lending and servicing, and makes direct commercial real estate investments in its property segment.

Starwood Property Trust has made particularly large investments in first mortgage loans in recent years, which are typically floating-rate. At the end of the June quarter, first mortgage loans represented $6,853 million or 85 percent of the company's total commercial loan portfolio.

Here's a breakdown by loan type.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q2-2019 Earnings Supplemental

Starwood Property Trust benefited from strong origination activity in the second quarter, which I projected in my last article on STWD titled "Starwood Property Trust: Likely A Strong Second Quarter, But Risks Are Growing". In fact, I estimated that Starwood Property Trust would report "north of $1.0 billion" in originations.

As a matter of fact, Starwood Property Trust originated $1.1 billion worth of commercial loans in Q2-2019 due to strong fundamentals in the commercial real estate market.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Floating-Rate Asset Base

I still see Starwood Property Trust's large floating-rate asset base as a weakness for the commercial mortgage REIT in case the Fed starts to lower interest rates further in order to counter an economic downturn triggered by the increasingly serious trade stand-off between the United States and China.

94 percent of Starwood Property Trust's commercial loans are linked to variable rates and 100 percent of its infrastructure loans are floating-rate as well. Lower rates, therefore, imply net interest income downside for STWD.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Distribution

Starwood Property Trust's distribution, at least for the time being, is safe. The commercial mortgage REIT pays shareholders $0.48/share in quarterly dividends and outearned its dividend in 11 out of the last 12 quarters. In Q1-2019, Starwood Property Trust underearned its payout with core earnings due to a $68.9 million impairment charge related to a regional mall portfolio.

In the second quarter, the commercial mortgage REIT earned $0.52/share in core earnings, meeting consensus estimates, and distribution coverage stats are back up to par.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Starwood Property Trust's shares popped more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the company released second quarter earnings and shares reached a new 52-week high at $23.74. Based on Wednesday's closing share price of $23.60, Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream is currently valued at 11.3x Q2-2019 run-rate core earnings which is a moderate earnings multiple.

However, STWD is at the brink of being overbought over the short haul, and I would not recommend chasing the stock price here, especially since market and company-specific risks are growing.

Source: StockCharts

Risks

Starwood Property Trust has positive interest rate sensitivity and a large floating-rate asset base, as discussed in this article. This makes STWD vulnerable to declining interest rates, which entirely depend on the Fed's willingness to counter a slowdown in the U.S. economy. The Fed has lowered rates by 25 basis points in July and may feel forced to further lower rates in case the trade conflict negatively impacts business and investor confidence. Lower rates translate into lower net interest income for STWD which, in turn, could put pressure on the distribution.

Further, STWD is vulnerable to a downturn in commercial real estate, for obvious reasons. If the commercial real estate market runs out of steam, Starwood Property Trust will likely see a significant decrease in commercial mortgage originations, a current driver of profitability, while its own commercial property investments may be exposed to impairments/write-downs as real estate value correct.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust released strong second quarter results, driven by strong commercial loan originations. Core earnings also recovered after the impairment in the first quarter. Though I like Starwood Property Trust and think the company has done a great job managing its business, I would not want to buy at 52-week highs in this unpredictable and dangerous market. The large floating-rate asset base is a concern if the U.S. economy heads for a slump. I don't see the distribution at risk, but I just don't think that the risk/reward near 52-week highs is attractive enough to justify a purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.