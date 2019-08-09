Intl' Flavors & Fragrances: Looks Were Deceiving

It's no secret that I'm a big fan of McCormick (MKC) stock. The spices and flavorings maker is one of my top holdings, and you can often find me here at Seeking Alpha defending the company's valuation when most other folks are saying it is overvalued. Premium franchises tend to trade at premium prices for long periods of time – wait to buy them at an outright cheap level and there's a good chance you'll never get a position in the first place.

Over the past 30 years, for example, MKC stock has traded at 15x trailing earnings for a few months during the Financial Crisis. That's it. It spent the entire 1990s above 20x trailing earnings - the whole decade at an elevated P/E ratio, at least for a consumer staples stock.

As a result, people often want exposure to the space – in this case flavorings – which is booming, at least in comparison to most of the struggling packaged foods industry. And if McCormick is too expensive, what do you do? You may try to buy its peers. That brings us to today's topic of discussion, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF).

It's not hard to make a case for IFF as a “poor man's version” of McCormick. Unfortunately, as shareholders saw earlier this week, cheaper isn't always better:

IFF Gets Hit With A Smelly Acquisition

The comparison between International Flavors & Fragrances and McCormick is particularly interesting at this juncture since both firms just made huge and controversial acquisitions. McCormick bought Frank's and French's from Reckitt Benckiser for more than $4 billion, and many folks thought McCormick overpaid. McCormick had to issue stock and significant debt to fund the deal, causing its credit rating to drop. MKC stock also fell back about 10% as the market panned the deal. For those of us that saw the opportunities in the merger, we're up a quick 60% since then as the market has figured out it was in fact a great purchase, even if it seemed expensive at the time.

Things have not gone nearly so well for IFF and its gigantic Frutarom purchase, however. Last year, IFF announced that it was buying Israel's Frutarom for more than $7 billion. An article in Reuter's explained IFF's rationale for this huge purchase:

“We see in food and cosmetics that some of these small companies have much higher growth rates than the big Unilevers of the world,” IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig told Reuters. IFF has about 3,000 customers, about half of whom are global multinationals, while Frutarom has about 30,000, one-third of which are private label, while 70 percent are smaller to mid-sized companies.

IFF's management suggested that Frutarom would grow revenues in the mid-single digits after the acquisition. This would help IFF's overall prospects by giving it access to these smaller customers, many of which operate in emerging markets.

But this hasn't played out. Instead, in fact, Frutarom is shrinking in the mid-single digits; its sales fell 4% in the most recently reported quarter. Obviously, when you buy something expecting, say 5% growth, and instead get 4% declines, you've made a huge whiff in your strategic planning.

And things get worse yet. Frutarom has been implicated in a bribery scandal where it made improper payments in Russia and Ukraine. Calcalist, an Israeli business newspaper, reported that the corruption appears to gone to the very highest levels of Frutarom's management:

Though IFF has not named any of the suspects involved, stating its investigation—conducted with the help of external legal and accounting firms—is not yet complete, Frutarom's former CEO and president Ori Yehudai is one of them, according to one person familiar with the matter who spoke to Calcalist on condition of anonymity. Yehudai has yet to respond to a request for comment. According to the person, three other names IFF has identified in its investigation are Frutarom's vice president of finance Guy Gill, which the company is now working to lay off; the company's former chief financial officer Alon Granot, now the chairman of Israeli cannabis cultivator Canndoc Ltd.; and Ari Rosenthal, formerly the company's general manager for Israel and emerging markets. The three have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Should investors be surprised that IFF bought a lemon? I'll let Morningstar analyst Andrew Lane take over. Discussing the Frutarom blunder, Lane said:

Although this might typically inspire a review of our stewardship rating [for IFF stock], our incumbent rating is already "poor." This has been driven by significant management turnover as well management's decision to publicize its desire to acquire $500 million to $1 billion of revenue, as we believe this reduced the company's negotiating leverage (potentially contributing to unfavorable deal terms for Frutarom).

This highlights the key difference in why McCormick stock is worth a high earnings multiple, and IFF stock is not. McCormick's management has a long history of both prudent M&A activity and also disciplined spending on research and growth strategies. When McCormick takes a big swing on M&A, like they did with Frank's/French's, you have good reason to think they know what they're doing. Despite the high price they paid to execute that deal, things have actually come in better than expected; the merger synergies arrived as promised and sales growth out of the acquired units has been blazing hot.

Not so at all for IFF. Management foolishly boxed themselves in by saying they intended to acquire a set amount of revenues. This forced them to make a deal to follow through on their stated intentions. IFF stock short sellers, such as the famed Herb Greenberg, suggested that IFF didn't do enough due diligence on the deal.

IFF: Still Not Cheap Enough To Compare to McCormick

After the recent shellacking that IFF stock has taken, you could argue that IFF stock is cheap here. Morningstar, despite noting its annoyance with the Frutarom deal and IFF management in general, still sees IFF as a 4-star stock with $131 fair value for example. If the price is cheap enough, it makes up for the warts, right?

The recent sell-off, for example, has knocked IFF stock back to under 20x forward earnings, from the 23x level it was trading at recently.

I'm not sure that IFF stock is cheap enough yet, however. For one thing, we don't know how big the problems run with the Frutarom purchase. I haven't seen a copy of the whole short thesis on IFF stock from Herb Greenberg for example. I wouldn't be at all surprised if this is just the tip of the iceberg. There could be more issues to come, particularly if the ex-CEO of Frutarom was in fact involved in the illegal payments. And as it is, sales falling way short of expectations plus getting entangled in a bribery scandal is quite bad already.

20x forward earnings and a stock that is trading in the middle of its 5-year trading range is not especially cheap. After the recent decline, IFF now has a $13 billion market cap, along with more than $4 billion in long-term debt which it took on in large part with the Frutarom purchase. If the company ends up having to write-off a sizable chunk of that Frutarom purchase as a bad deal, that's going to take a major bite out of the stock price - far more than we've seen already seen already.

Don't Swap McCormick Stock Out For IFF

Additionally, you shouldn't really compare International Flavors & Fragrances and McCormick stock directly as it is. McCormick's business is more stable and insulated from competition because it faces consumers. McCormick dominates its spices niche and has earned consistent high margins there for decades. McCormick's other businesses such as restaurant service are more competitive, but overall McCormick has proven to have a wide moat.

IFF, by contrast, doesn't benefit from selling many branded products to consumers. Additionally, within the broader flavors and fragrances arena, it has 25% market share, with other competitors such as Givaudan also having 25% share. In total, there are four big dogs in their industry – which isn't excessive – but it's still a lot more competition than McCormick faces. I'd also note IFF faces more legal risk – such as it saw 20 years ago with its artificial popcorn flavoring – since it sells more chemicals as opposed to McCormick's focus on natural or naturally-derived ingredients.

IFF's dreadful performance during the popcorn flavoring liability concerns compared with both McCormick and the broad stock market.

I just don't see a case for buying IFF stock yet. Yes, it fell 15% on earnings. But it's still up in the same general trading range it has been in since they announced the Frutarom deal. The stock is not particularly cheap on earnings, even if estimates don't go down any more following the lousy quarterly results they just reported. Additionally, we don't know just how bad the rot runs at Frutarom. With a $7 billion price tag it could wipe out a large chunk of the equity here depending on how much of a write-down they eventually take.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.