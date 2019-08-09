Amazon: No Bottom Here

Although, I believe that the long-term potential of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can grow to 3,000 per share, there's considerable risk that in the next three quarters the price will fall to the level of $1,600. And this figure has not been taken out of thin air.

Based on my experience, a company’s capitalization is rarely in a fundamentally balanced state. It's either overvalued, when a company develops faster, or undervalued, when a company’s accelerated development slows down and there comes a period of stable growth rates. In other words, there's a cycle in which a company’s capitalization moves from overvalued to undervalued state, depending on whether its growth slows down or accelerates.

Amazon's revenue grew at an accelerated pace from 2015 to 2018. Then this was followed by a slowdown in the revenue growth rate, which marked the beginning of a slowdown phase.

This was caused by various factors. Firstly, a company's development is in principle cyclical and any acceleration cannot continue forever. Secondly, the external background also became worse. The U.S. trade war with the rest of the world, a slowdown in China's economy, probable tough Brexit with poorly predictable consequences for the economies of the EU and the UK – this is not the full list of factors that slow down the global economy and make business activity decline almost all over the world:

However, Amazon's revenue growth rate is slowing down, and this phase is still far from being over, according to forecasts:

And now let us look at an interesting regularity that has been observed in Amazon over the last seven years. Namely, at the relationship between the company's two-year CAGR revenue TTM and the P/S multiple. It's worth mentioning that I have analyzed a wide range of multiples and growth rates of various financial performance of Amazon, but the strongest relationship has been found in this very case:

And now, taking into consideration the analysts' average expectations, we will mark on this graph the balanced values of the P/S multiple that correspond to the forecasted revenue growth rate of Amazon in the next three quarters. And we also will calculate Amazon's stock price proceeding from the calculated values of this multiple:

As you can see, based on Amazon's expected revenue growth rate in Q1 2020, we can say that the company's balanced stock price will be $1,600. And I do not take into account the fact that now Amazon is in the cyclical phase of a deceleration in its revenue growth rates, which usually causes the multiples to fall below their balanced levels:

What concerns this part of the article, there will surely be those who will comment with criticism that Amazon's EPS is now growing much faster than two years ago and therefore my model is no longer applicable. But then another positive correlation between the company's EPS growth rate and the corresponding multiple should have appeared. But there is no such direct relationship. So, I believe, that the revenue growth rate of Amazon is still a key growth driver of its capitalization.

Next. I have already mentioned that I believe in the positive trend of Amazon, but I allow correction to $ 1,600. And if we look at Amazon's quotations from a technical point of view and assume that Amazon's stock price is moving in an upward channel, the upper limit of which was reached in 2018, a correction to the level of $ 1,600 looks possible without the failure of the long-term, upward trend:

Now the Beta coefficient (measure of the volatility) of Amazon is very high:

Let me briefly remind you that Beta reflects speculative interest in shares, since it is short-term investors who are inclined to buy shares in a rising market and sell in a falling market, thereby creating increased volatility. It means, that in the case of a large-scale correction in the stock market, Amazon's shares will fall almost at double speed.

Bottom line

I want to pay attention to three points:

Judging by the strong relationship between Amazon's revenue growth rate and the P/S multiple, I conclude that the revenue growth rate of Amazon is still a key growth driver of its capitalization Amazon’s accelerated revenue growth phase is over, which means that the company will not be able to maintain the current value of the P/S multiple in the near future. Amazon's Beta coefficient is very high. It means an unstable state of the market price of the company.

