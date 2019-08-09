TechPrecision: The Submarines Are Coming - Don't Miss The Boat

TechPrecision (OTCQB:TPCS) has risen from the ashes. Left for dead at $0.08 per share in May 2015, under the leadership of CEO Alex Shen—who has gained a reputation of under-promising and over-delivering—TPCS has been resurrected, hitting a 52-week high of $1.60. Even since I took my initial position in the company just last July, the stock has ripped from $0.70 per share.

I recently wrote an article for Seeking Alpha on Smith Micro (SMSI), another company who has been on a tear, arguing that their shares remain significantly undervalued. In this article, I plan to make the same case for TPCS—namely, that after the rise from $0.08 to $1.60, the share price still has explosive upside potential if the company continues to execute.

After briefly introducing readers to TechPrecision, I will explore their future potential with the US Navy’s submarine program, discuss some potential risk factors that could inhibit their share price growth, and conclude with a section on their valuation potential. By the time you finish reading this article, I imagine you will understand why a colleague of mine likes to say: “TPCS: The Submarines Are Coming—Don’t Miss the Boat.”

Company Background

TechPrecision, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ranor, produces high precision parts for nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers, proton beam accelerators and nuclear casks. With respect to submarines, TPCS acts as a subcontractor making hatches, missile launch tubes, and sonar housings. In addition, TPCS has capabilities to work on the Navy’s aircraft fleet.

Although the focus of this article will be on the potential submarine work, TPCS is not only a submarine parts company. In addition to that important aspect of their business, they do work in the nuclear field. In fact, TechPrecision is one of only a handful of United States companies with the necessary certifications to perform work constructing nuclear casks and other parts for the industrial nuclear industry. The US Department of Energy is expected to have funding for a number of nuclear containment vessels in the next few years. Although this funding could lead to work for TPCS, the remainder of this article will focus on the huge potential boon for the company with the ramping up of the US Navy’s submarine program.

The US Navy Submarine Program

“This is the most exciting time that I’ve seen in ship building in 30 years.” These were the words of Huntington Ingalls (HII) CEO Mike Petters. Huntingon Ingalls is, of course, America’s largest shipbuilding company. Mr. Petters continued: ““If you step back and just look at what we’re doing now, we have an offer in to the Navy to build two aircraft carriers. Our team has an offer into the Navy to build 10 submarines. And we are in a competition for a share of 10 destroyers.”

As mentioned on the Q2 earnings call for General Dynamics Electric Boat (GD), by the end of this calendar year the Department of Defense (NYSEARCA:DOD) should release 10-11 Block V Virginia Class submarines valued at over $30 billion. The contract for this work will be awarded to General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls. In the coming years the DOD will likely release Block VI and VII for another 18 Virginia Class submarines worth $55-$60 billion dollars.

In addition to expanding the Virginia class of submarines, the DOD has already awarded GD with a $5.1 billion design/build for the first Columbia Class Submarine. Over the next decade the DOD is expected to order 12 Columbia Columbia Class subs with price estimates ranging from $105-$127 billion dollars.

TPCS’s Opportunity with Submarines

In looking through TPCS’s history of earnings call transcripts, we are able to ascertain that TPCS received approximately $6 to $7 million per submarine in the past under the orders for Virginia Class Block IV. The new Block V submarines for numbers 2-10 (possibly even 2-11) will have an added Virginia Payload Module (VPM) section consisting of an additional 84 feet of hull with four centerline large diameter payload tubes. This additional VPM work could easily add several million dollars of work to TPCS for each new submarine built.

Currently, orders are being released for Virginia Class Block V by GD. It appears that missile tubes are under the advanced procurement contracts. Connecting all dots between TPCS’s earnings calls and available public information, it appears safe to assume TPCS is getting their fair share of work on these advanced procurement contracts.

In addition to the work with Virginia Class subs, we know from TPCS CEO Alex Shen that the company is receiving advance material work for the new Columbia Class Submarine. Each Columbia Class Submarine will be about 2-3 times the dollar volume of a Virginia Class Sub for TPCS.

Cleary, based upon all these details, TPCS has a huge opportunity to take advantage of this “most exciting time” in ship building. Although I was already excited about TPCS’s position to win the business for the upcoming submarine program, a significant recent development came to light that just might increase TPCS’s opportunity. Specifically, BWX Technologies (BWXT), a previous supplier of missile tubes, indicated they may no longer produce these tubes in the future. If this comes to pass, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) will be left as the prime (perhaps sole) supplier. TPCS has completed subcontract work for BAE in the past and is still currently on their approved suppliers list. This means whereas in the past TPCS has split the work with other subcontractors, they may receive all the tube work in the future.

Based upon the US Navy’s ramping of the submarine program and the past work TPCS has performed on behalf of all the main players who will surely benefit from this program, it appears TPCS will see significant increases in revenue in the near future. More precise numbers for revenue and EPS expectations will be discussed in the Valuation section below after covering some potential risks.

Potential Risks

The biggest potential risk to TPCS would be a shift in DOD strategy. Since the vast majority of expected revenue increases are the result of the planned submarine programs, TPCS is at risk to lose out on this extra income if the DOD or the federal government changes course. While this risk would significantly harm TPCS if that scenario came to pass, it is highly unlikely. Thus far, the submarine program has enjoyed bipartisan support. Still, it is possible that the DOD will change course for any number of reasons.

Another risk would be that one of TPCS’s competitors will win future business if TPCS fails to perform well early on in the sub-building process. Problems with tube welds and costs associated with fixing them seems to be the likely reason leading to BWXT's exit from this type of work. Although TPCS has been known for producing solid welds in the past, this risk remains. Past performance is not always indicative of future results.

Speaking of costs associated with doing this type of business, a third risk to TPCS would be that their margins suffer with the increased work, with additional revenue not translating into a commensurate bump to earnings per share. This concern has been expressed by many people with whom I’ve discussed TPCS. Not surprisingly, CEO Alex Shen has been tight-lipped about this subject, which is wise given the sensitive nature of working for the government and receiving taxpayer money.

Fortunately, on the last earnings call, an analyst was able to brilliantly frame the question in a way Mr. Shen felt he could answer. Specifically, the analyst asked: “When you provided the statements that your forward quarters will be at least as good as this one, does that also pertain to your operating metrics? Or were you referring to revenue? Some sort of clarification on the statement?” To which Shen responded: “I’d say it refers to just the overall performance for the year.”

My understanding of Shen’s statement within the context of that whole Q&A session, as well as the company's historic performance in working on submarines, is that operating margins should be comparable to those they experienced in their Q4 and prior fiscal year. My valuation section will operate on this assumption.

Valuation

On the Q4 call referenced above, CEO Shen mentioned: “The opportunities we are actively pursuing over the next 24 months are well over 5 times our revenue, somewhere in the $100 million range give or take.” This obviously equates to approximately $50 million in revenue per year. Assuming TPCS continues to win business on the future submarines—definitely not a certainty, but highly likely as long as they perform well given the complexities of changing suppliers midway through a big military/industrial program—this amount of revenue should be a general baseline expectation of future annual revenue for the next 20 years.

That general number of revenue seems to correspond with what we can put together from various different sources. Based upon past work, and adding in the additional VPM for future Virginia Class subs mentioned above, each Virginia Block V Submarine alone could be worth $10-14 million dollars annually for TPCS. Add in the more expensive Columbia class submarines (again, likely 2-3 times the amount of work for TPCS as the Virginia Class), aircraft carriers, and other customers outside of the DOD and this company could easily reach $40-50 million in revenue annually for an extended period.

Based upon their most recent earnings report and the associated margins, and their response that the overall performance for the year should be the same, I am applying the same margins to future expected revenue as to the current revenue. At $40 million revenue per year, TPCS should be able to drop $0.17 per share to the bottom line annually. At $50 million per year, they would drop $0.21 per share to earnings. Given a very basic 20 P/E formula, this would lead to a share price of $3.40 to $4.20 per share. As a reminder, at the time of this article's submission for publication, the 52-week high share price was $1.60.

Conclusion

The US Navy and the DOD are clearly ramping up the submarine program, a program which will take decades to complete. TPCS has an enormous opportunity to capitalize on this work, especially given their relationship with the main contractors being awarded this submarine business. TPCS CEO Alex Shen, known for being conservative, has become increasingly excited about the opportunities in the not-too-distant future for TPCS. Although TPCS shares have appreciated in value significantly over both the past one year and four years, respectively, current shareholders may still be rewarded with an attractive return on their investment. The submarines are coming, and I plan not to miss the boat!

