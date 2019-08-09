GoPro: Q2 Results Were Good And So Was Guidance; The Problem Remains Profitability

Guidance was very strong for the second half of the year, and to the extent the company delivers, shares are a bargain.

Shares plunged 13% on a headline miss, both EPS and revenue; however, I think the market was wrong in doing so.

GoPro actually had a decent quarter, the best quarter in a while now.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) actually had a very good quarter, but shares dropped about 13% after Q2'19 results. This was really strange, as the company had one of the best quarters in a while and provided very good guidance.

To begin with, revenue for Q2 was $292M, which was up 20% sequentially and about 3% Y/Y. But excluding its aerial business, revenue would have been up 9% Y/Y.

Gross margins were 35.8%, 5 full percentage points higher Y/Y, and the company had a non-GAAP profit of $0.03. In addition, management increased its full-year EPS guidance, raising the midpoint by 14%.

Some other positives from the conference call were:

Web traffic jumped 9% and 22% Y/Y.

e-commerce revenue grew 55% Y/Y.

GoPro cameras are entrenched in the sports camera space, and as such 94% of the dollars spent in the HERO7 Black category went to GoPro (no surprise because it has been like this for a long time now).

Japan and China grew 11% and 9% respectively Y/Y (I continue to be disappointed by the sales figures for both regions; however, this also means the company could potentially increase revenue by a lot in the future).

On the social front, the company's YouTube channel registered 46 organic views (highest performing month), and the company merged its Quik mobile editing app into the GoPro app. Since the majority users of these apps are non-GoPro users, it is expected to be a means to convert them to become GoPro users over time. This is a good strategy, and a good percentage of the pool of these users will at some point in time covert.

Paid subscriptions to the company's GoPro Plus service increased 15% sequentially to 252,000, but as I have said in the past, the company needs at least 1 million subscribers before the service contributes enough to revenue and profitability to mean anything. So while Plus is doing well, it is still an insignificant revenue source to make much of a difference.

So why did shares tank?

As to why shares tanked after Q2 results, there is no easy answer.

For example, the current 12-month revenue run rate is $1.2B, and the company updated its guidance for revenue to grow between $1.25B and $1.28B, or 9% and 12% Y/Y revenue growth respectively.

My question is, is the results so bad? In fact, if these results are so bad, what were investors and analysts thinking when they were buying GPRO shares at $80 a share when the 12-month trailing revenue was about the same? Furthermore, when we look shares from a Price/Sales ratio, they are at an all-time low.

On a trailing 12-month basis, the market cap of the company is about 50% of revenue. This is very low for any company, especially a technology-oriented one that is the leader in its space.

Perhaps one of the reasons investors have shrugged off GPRO shares over the years is the balance sheet.

While current assets remain above current liabilities to the tune of about $150M over the past several years, total liabilities have increased as well. Basically this means the company has not been able to produce much profits. At the same time, cash and equivalents are at an all-time low, about $90M.

Don't get me wrong, the balance sheet is just fine and the company does not have liquidity issues; however, the deterioration over the years is not a good sign.

However, having said all the above, the current price incorporates the deterioration of the balance sheet (and then some), meaning shares are a bargain at current levels if one believes profitability could be increased in the future. And to be honest, I do not have a definitive answer to that question.

Final thoughts

GoPro is very entrenched in the sports camera space, and I doubt any other company can threaten it at the moment.

Currently shares are at a record low valuation. One can find many reasons for this; however, I think it mostly has to do with the entrenched bearish attitude towards the stock than anything else. I could find you dozens of companies that have had similar issues with GoPro, with a weaker balance sheet, yet are trading at a much higher valuation (in terms of PS).

So while I think shares are a bargain at current levels, my main problem is bearish sentiment, which has persisted for several years now. What might change the market's view towards the stock? I think profitability is what investors have to look at.

The company guided for non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 to $0.49 for the second half of the year and expects positive EBITDA of $100M for 2019 and cash levels above $200M.

To the extent management delivers on these numbers, then it might just be what the market needs to change its bearish stance on the company and what is needed for balance sheet repair.

While I do not have an opinion if the company will succeed in delivering on the metrics mentioned above, what is important to note is that if you believe guidance, then you probably want to buy shares at current prices. Because if the guidance is delivered, shares are a bargain at current levels.

