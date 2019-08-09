IPO Update: 9F Readies U.S. IPO Plan

JFU has a downward revenue trajectory due to a negative Chinese regulatory environment for its primary loan facilitation business, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

The firm operates a peer-to-peer online lending and financial services marketplace in China.

9F and selling shareholders hope to sell $76 million of ADSs in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

9F (JFG) (JFU) has filed to raise $76 million from the sale of ADSs in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company operates an online peer-to-peer lending and financial services marketplace for Chinese consumers.

9F is showing severe revenue contraction as its primary business of loan facilitation is dropping sharply as a result of a negative regulatory environment. I won't be participating in the IPO.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based 9F was founded in 2006 to develop a P2P digital lending platform in China.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Lei Sun, who was previously a senior manager at the head office of China Minsheng Bank (HKEX:1988).

The firm’s offerings are delivered through One Card, around which JFG has built an ecosystem that connects borrowers, investors, financial institution partners, and merchant partners as shown below:

Once users get their credit limits approved, they can use the money for purchasing products of the company’s strategic partners, including China UnionPay that has connected more than three million merchants, and from the firm’s One Card Mall, an online shopping platform.

Management states that, according to Oliver Wyman, 9F is the largest online consumer finance platform among the independent marketplace lending platforms in China in terms of outstanding loan balances as of December 31, 2018.

The firm also markets non-revolving loan products, including home improvement, education, elective medical care services, and consumer electronics.

9F additionally complements its loan products with various online wealth management products, including a suite of solutions to meet the evolving needs of investors as they grow, including fixed income, stock, insurance as well as mutual fund products.

Fixed income products account for a significant portion of the firm’s online wealth management operations and is delivered through offshore and onshore platforms ‘Wukong Licai’, ‘9F Wallet’ and ‘9F Benben’, as well as various other platforms such as ‘CSJ Golden Bull’, a leading fund rating and distribution platform in China in which 9F is a major shareholder.

Customer Acquisition

9F utilizes website, social media, online video, and TV advertising, partner referrals as well as loyalty programs, under which the borrower pays an annual fee to gain access to an enhanced suite of products that include premier loan and online wealth management products, as well as non-financial benefits such as an express check-in at the airport for one year.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as operations have scaled up, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 29.0% 2018 31.4% 2017 33.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has swung positive and was 0.4 in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.4 2018 -0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2018 market report by China Daily, the consumer finance market in China is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2020, which represents at a CAGR of 18% between 2018 and 2020.

Despite the demand, only 28% of consumers in China possess credit ratings of any kind, as compared to 86% of the US.

According to another market research report by the Boston Consulting Group and Lufax, China had around $2 trillion in online wealth management [OWM] in 2017 while the Chinese OWM market had reached $6 trillion with an online sales penetration rate of 34.6%, as of the end of Q1 2018.

The major factor driving market growth is the use of technology by fintech companies in OWM services.

The independent third-party internet wealth management segment has a penetration rate of only 10%, as compared to 35% in the US.

Financial Performance

9F’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue growth

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Increased net income

Decreasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 179,402,000 11.7% 2018 $ 827,942,000 -16.5% 2017 $ 991,438,235 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 72,751,000 40.6% 2018 $ 329,027,000 39.7% 2017 $ 135,375,147 13.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 78,582,000 2018 $ 294,311,000 2017 $ 106,434,265 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 73,210,000 2018 $ 349,549,000 2017 $ 421,410,294

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $961.4 million in cash and $239 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $351.2 million.

IPO Details

9F intends to sell 6.75 million shares of ADSs and selling shareholders will sell 2.15 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $8.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.65 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to five votes per share versus one vote for Class A shareholders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $893 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 4.59%. This would generally be considered a ‘low float’ IPO, which may be subject to greater post-IPO volatility as a result of a lower number of shares traded on markets.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 25% for strengthening our ecosystem, including our efforts to grow the community in our ecosystem and to improve the quality of interactions on our ecosystem; approximately 25% for broadening our product offerings, including executing our plan to broaden our offered consumption scenarios loan products, to develop enhanced online wealth management products and to nurture our emerging loyalty program; approximately 20% for investing in research and development, in particularly on artificial intelligence and big data technologies; approximately 20% for international expansion, including our plan to expand investment in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, as well as our plan to applying additional licenses that are critical for executing our international business strategies the balance for general corporate purposes, including funding potential acquisitions and strategic investments of the targets with advanced technology capabilities or consumption scenarios.national business strategies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Haitong International, CLSA, China Investment Securities, and 9F Primasia Securities.

Commentary

I previously wrote about 9F’s IPO prospects in my analysis, 9F Seeks U.S. IPO Investment.

In that piece, I highlighted the negative effects of the Chinese regulatory crackdown on the firm and the industry in general.

In response, management has been attempting to diversify into ‘wealth management’ and insurance services.

While 9F is one of the larger players in the market, the firm’s financial results in the near-term continue to be concerning.

In the ‘Recent Developments’ section of the current filing, management has detailed a drop in net revenues in the first five months of 2019 of 36.9% as a result of a contraction of its loan facilitation services.

The number of active borrowers decreased from 1.5 million to 900,000, a 40% decrease.

For the firm’s primary business of loan facilitation, one has to wonder what the future is as long as Chinese regulators appear to have a negative view toward the peer-to-peer financial industry in general.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay a Price/Sales multiple of 2x for a firm with contracting revenues for its primary business line.

Given the regulatory cloud over the peer-to-peer online lending industry and the firm’s current downward revenue and profit trajectory, the IPO looks problematic.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 14, 2019.

