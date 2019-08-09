Is United Airlines Holdings Heading For Higher Altitudes?

United (NASDAQ:UAL) reported strong second quarter 2019 financials with across the board improvement in many metrics as did many other U.S. airlines. UAL’s results represent results from UAL’s management restructuring that began four years ago with the arrival of CEO Oscar Munoz in the executive suite. United’s merger with Continental preceded the management restructuring by five years, forming one of the three current U.S. global megacarriers.

source: United Airlines

United’s financial results showed the highest second quarter earnings for the company with pre-tax earnings of $1.4 billion and a pre-tax margin of 11.9%. Second quarter diluted earnings per share improved 62% with a 5% reduction in stock on a year-over-year basis. Lower fuel prices provided part of the reduced costs while a strong revenue environment due in part to reduced capacity because of the MAX grounding provided the right ingredients for a strong report from the Chicago-based airline.

source: UAL 2Q2019 earnings presentation

On a comparative basis, UAL’s results make it the 3rd largest U.S. airline based on revenue passenger miles (behind DAL and AAL) although traffic (RPMs) differences between the big 3 airlines are small. DAL generated nearly 10% more revenue in the 2nd quarter than UAL while AAL generated 5% more than UAL. UAL’s market cap is currently about 10% shy of LUV’s and is about 60% of DAL’s market cap. UAL’s adjusted net margin (excluding specials) of 9.6% compares to LUV’s 12.5% and DAL’s 12.3% on the same basis.

United highlighted a number of commercial initiatives that elevated their financial results including increased connectivity at their hubs resulting from their focus on their mid-continent (Chicago, Denver, and Houston) hubs. UAL’s capacity increased despite the grounding of the MAX (UAL was the smallest of the three U.S. Max operators when the aircraft was pulled from service) and temporary suspension of flights to India due to airspace closures in Pakistan and Iran.

United's commercial initiatives

United demonstrated good cost control and expectations are that will continue. UAL’s guidance for the remainder of the year indicates slower capacity growth and greater optimism on and expansion of their EPS targets.

UAL’s 2nd quarter financial report followed a positive report for the 1st quarter in which UAL doubled its pre-tax margin to 4.1%. UAL showed high capacity growth but weaker RASM and better CASM performance in the 1st quarter than they did in the 2nd quarter. It is clear that UAL is improving its margins and moving from the lower tier of the US airline industry to the mid-tier. The real question for investors is how much margin and EPS growth UAL can continue to see and how well their strategies will differentiate them financially from their peers.

UAL 1Q2019 earnings presentation

Drivers of UAL’s performance

Much of United’s recent improvement is the result of the airline’s focus on its domestic network and the systems that support it. United and its merger partner from nearly a decade ago, Continental, had very different philosophies of how to manage their networks and the strengths of each of them. United moved fairly quickly to close the former Continental hub in Cleveland, a medium-size market with low growth prospects but which also competed with United’s own much more fully developed hub in Chicago. The remaining Continental hubs at Newark and Houston are in very large metro areas with hubs heavily focused on international traffic. United now is the dominant player at both of those airports although both cities have one or more other large airports in the region with other large competitors. Notably, Continental had strong market position in its hubs but had a very weak market position in most non-hub markets. United, in contrast, has long had a more diversified network with strength better spread between its hubs and smaller markets. The United-Continental merger created an airline that underperformed both American and Delta in market share throughout the U.S, or rather outside of United’s combined hubs. A major part of United’s focus has been to rebalance its network to better capture revenue throughout the U.S., taking better advantage of its hub and spoke network to connect small and medium sized markets to its global and nationwide network than Continental did. Pre-merger United’s network has long been centered around some of the U.S.’ largest cities with hubs in San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Washington, DC, all of which remain as part of UAL’s network and where United has the leading local market revenue position.

United’s task over the past five years has been to optimize its domestic network to increase the amount of passengers that can connect across its hubs. Hubs are inherently stronger as the number of passengers flowing through the hub increases; more connecting passengers also supports more flights that can attract local passengers, allowing legacy carrier hubs to help concentrate the market to the hub operator. With the U.S. domestic airline industry now 40 years after deregulation, the legacy carrier hub has become one of the most successful strategies legacy airlines have used to increase their revenues and market share.

United’s strategies to improve its hub performance included changing the structure of its hubs to “banked hubs,” meaning that flights arrive and depart in choreographed groups of flights to maximize the connectivity between each of the arriving and departing flights. United also added flights and destinations to its mid-continent hubs with the intention of increasing the number of passengers connecting through the hub. Given that United’s hubs are in highly competitive markets and United has lower market share in its hubs on a collective basis than either Delta or American, adding new destinations helps to increase the marketability of its services in its hub cities. One of the final strategies that United used was to enhance its revenue management system, the data-rich computer systems that help airlines decide which passengers deliver the highest revenue to an airline across its broad network; using historical and expected demand, hub airlines can decide whether connecting passengers provide higher revenue than if seats on those flights are sold on a local basis for each flight.

Data over the past two years indicate that United’s strategies have been successful. Its unit revenues (RASM, revenue per available seat mile) have been on par with or better than the industry average even as its capacity additions have been above average for the industry. While United’s strategies to strengthen its Chicago, Denver and Houston hubs appear to be successful and a significant part of increasing its margins, the question remains about how much more improvement United can see. In order to answer that question, we need to examine United’s ongoing strategies.

International aircraft cabin upgrades

One of United’s most promising strategies to increase revenue is the upgrading of cabins on its international longhaul fleet. United announced its new Polaris business class seat several years ago but has been slow in implementing it, in part due to delays from its seat supplier. United is one of the largest international airlines in the world and receives a higher percentage of its revenue from international operations than either American or Delta. United as well as American and Delta are also adding premium economy cabins to their international aircraft and all report very favorable demand and fare results from the new cabins. United has been slower to roll out its enhanced business class and premium economy cabins slower than some of its competitors. Despite the delays, improvements to United’s international onboard products should disproportionately improve United’s results both because United is now increasing the speed of its rollout and the size of United's international network.

Used aircraft strategies

United’s fleet strategies might not deliver the same margin improvement opportunities as its international cabin upgrades. United is one of the three MAX operators in the U.S. and they have done a fairly good job of replacing lost capacity from the MAX grounding using other aircraft types. However, UAL’s plan has been to increase domestic capacity as part of its efforts to increase its market share. Since UAL’s debt is on the upper end of the U.S. airline industry and their new aircraft acquisitions and stock buybacks leave relatively low amounts of free cash flow, United is acquiring used aircraft to help add capacity to its domestic network. The used aircraft strategy gained headlines for competitor Delta 5-10 years ago. Delta’s strategy involved acquiring larger, then-current generation aircraft (now previous generation based on engine technology advances) to replace smaller regional jets and medium sized mainline aircraft. United’s used aircraft strategy is the opposite of Delta’s; it is acquiring the smallest mainline previous generation models such as the A319 and 737-700 which means those aircraft will have some of the highest unit costs of United’s mainline fleet, approximately 20% higher than larger aircraft of the same generation such as the A320 and 737-800, both of which United operates. United is banking on lower acquisition costs to provide growth capacity even though operating costs per seat will be considerably higher than United and its peers new generation aircraft. While the used aircraft acquisitions are a relatively small part of United’s total fleet, they are acquiring smaller, used aircraft at the time most of their competitors, including Delta, are buying new aircraft including larger and now-current technology aircraft; Delta is now retiring some of the used aircraft it bought within the past 10 years. United has not indicated how long its leases are for the used A319s and 737-700s but their desire to incrementally grow traffic will be done to a significant degree with some of the least efficient aircraft on a unit cost basis. American as well as other competitors have committed to some used aircraft growth but at much lower rates than United.

United is also expanding its regional jet fleet, largely used domestically, by converting some of its older CRJ 700 aircraft to a 50 seat configuration while reducing the maximum weight of the aircraft in order to meet the requirements of the contract with its pilot union. United, along with American and Delta, have restrictions on the number of larger two cabin regional jets (generally larger than 50 seats) and each carrier is at or near the maximum number of larger regional jets they can operate. The large regional jets provide amenities similar to mainline jets. Because the CRJ 700 is an older and smaller two cabin aircraft, United is able to replace its quota of CRJ 700s with larger and more comfortable two cabin regional jets such as the Embraer E175. The reconfigured CRJ 700 aircraft will be known as the CRJ 550 and will offer first, economy plus and standard economy sections as well as onboard storage closets and a walk-up bar to help offset some of the negative customer perceptions of smaller regional jets. The weight restriction will limit the range of the aircraft but they likely still should be able to operate on flights within a couple hours flying time of the hubs where they are deployed. United will put the first CRJ 550s in service later this year at their Chicago and Newark hubs. The base 50 seat CRJ (and the comparable Embraer jet) have the highest unit costs of aircraft in the U.S. commercial fleet; the CRJ 700 will have even higher unit costs although United expects to offset the higher costs with more premium revenue. Still, United is gambling that it can increase its share of premium revenue – esp. on a connecting basis – using what will likely be their highest unit cost aircraft.

source: United Airlines

United’s fleet strategy raises the question of whether United is interested in a 100 seat mainline aircraft given its purchases of small mainline aircraft and further expansion of its regional jet fleet, already one of the largest among U.S. carriers; a much higher percentage and number of United’s passengers fly on regional jets vs. mainline than for any other U.S. airline. United’s current pilot agreement would allow it to add scores of new large regional jets such as the E175 if it added a mainline small narrowbody aircraft; Delta had a similar provision in its pilot contract and acquired used 717s to remove scores of 50 seat regional jets while also being able to add more E175 and CRJ 900 two cabin regional jets. Delta has since placed the A220 in service, an all-new 110 seat aircraft powered by the latest generation engines. United and American have both said the economics of a 100 seat class mainline aircraft do not work for them even though the A220 and similar Embraer E2 jets are available in stretched models that seat comparable numbers of passengers as the 737-700 and A319. Even though United’s new generation aircraft such as the MAX are larger in size than their current average domestic aircraft, UAL’s choice to add small used aircraft will limit its ability to gain overall fleet efficiencies even as the industry trend is to larger, more efficient and newer technology aircraft, esp. for chief competitors Delta and Southwest.

Structural network challenges

United’s network also raises concerns about the extent to which its margins can expand. UAL’s profits have long been heavily skewed to the 2nd and 3rd quarters since United has no hubs in the Southeast U.S. and a smaller presence in Florida and the Caribbean than most other airlines. While United is the largest global airline in Hawaii and Colorado, it is relatively small in other leisure-oriented markets in the western U.S. where United is proportionately stronger. The resulting weakness in winter leisure markets makes it difficult for UAL to obtain industry-comparable financial results in the winter.

United’s network also faces the limitation of being concentrated at some of the nation’s most expensive airports from a cost per enplaned passenger standpoint; while most large U.S. hub airports collect the maximum allowed by law which is paid by the passenger, differences in airport costs – the cost per enplaned passenger – are paid by the airlines. While United’s hubs are in some of the nation’s largest cities, United’s hub airports have costs per enplaned passengers (CPE) that are collectively the highest for any large U.S. airline. In each region of the country, United hubs are surrounded by competitor hubs that have lower CPEs. While passengers who begin their journey at an airport with high CPEs ultimately pay higher fares, the cost of connecting passengers through a high cost airport are ultimately born by the airline.

Because United’s route system is well-developed in international markets and many of their routes are to/from large U.S. cities, their ability to absorb higher airport costs is greater for international vs. domestic passengers. Given that one of United’s key strategies is to increase domestic connecting passengers, United’s profit growth may be much less from incremental passengers given the high airport costs. Further, many of United’s hub airports, including Chicago O’Hare, are engaging in costly expansions and terminal renovations that will likely push UAL’s average CPE to well over $20, as much as three times more than airlines such as Delta and Southwest pay to connect passengers through their hub airports. Combined with its small (regional jet and small mainline narrowbody) aircraft fleet decisions, United’s domestic expansion is likely to deliver lower margin growth compared to similar growth by other carriers.

Contractual and international challenges

United also faces two strategic challenges in its Pacific network where it is the largest carrier and which amounted to $5.2 billion or 13% of United’s revenues. The Pacific is United’s 2nd largest international region after its Atlantic region.

United faces two challenges two challenges in Asia. As I noted in this Seeking Alpha article, the U.S. and Japan have recently negotiated new access for flights between the United States and Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Nearly all international flights to/from Tokyo were shifted to Narita airport when that airport opened in 1978; Narita, is located nearly 40 miles from central Tokyo. Close-in Haneda airport is located less than 10 miles from central Tokyo and will house the majority of flights to/from the United States by the spring of 2020 as part of the renegotiated U.S. – Japan air service agreement.

Because there is a limited amount of capacity to move flights for all carriers to Haneda, the U.S. DOT was charged with allocating landing rights for U.S. airlines. United currently operates eleven flights/day from Narita to the U.S. and Guam from Narita and received authorization to move five of those flights to Haneda. United already operates one flight/day from Haneda to San Francisco and DOT data shows that it receives significantly higher average fares on that flight than on United’s flight from San Francisco, highlighting the ability of flights to Haneda to attract higher fares because of its proximity to Tokyo. United has committed to retaining some of its flights from Narita to some of its U.S. hubs that will receive Haneda service while some of its other hubs will not have service only to Narita. Given data that shows higher revenue potential from Haneda flights, and that dynamic will certainly be magnified as additional flights are added to Haneda by United and other U.S. airlines, United’s risk in Tokyo is that its Narita operation will become no longer economically viable, potentially resulting in the reduction of United’s Tokyo presence if it can only profitably operate from Narita.

All of United’s flights to/from Japan are operated as part of a joint venture with Japan’s All Nippon Airways. ANA operates hubs at both Narita and Haneda and connects passengers from United and ANA flights throughout Asia. ANA will receive a portion of the flights from Haneda to the U.S. which are allocated for Japanese airlines. United has said that it is trying to renegotiate the joint venture agreement it has with Japan’s All Nippon Airways. The agreement is eight years old and UAL says the agreement is not representative of United’s position as the largest airline across the Pacific. U.S. DOT data shows that United lost approximately $80 million on its Pacific network in 2018. It isn’t clear if United will succeed at restructuring its transpacific joint venture agreement but competitor Delta made over $300 million on its Pacific network in 2018 even though its second place Pacific network is two-thirds the size of UAL’s, indicating it is possible for U.S. airlines to make money in the highly competitive Asia-Pacific marketplace.

Finally, UAL is also wanting to renegotiate its Chase Visa loyalty credit card agreement. United’s agreement with Chase is not currently due for renewal but United believes Chase’s other credit cards compete with United’s top-tier credit cards and do not allow United to gain sufficient return for its loyalty credit card program. Delta recently signed a new agreement with American Express that adds up to $3 billion per year in additional revenue to Delta.

source: Chase

The differences in contractual revenue between United and already margin competitor Delta could limit United’s ability to grow its revenues by several billion dollars over the next few years.

Debt

One final factor that may limit UAL’s ability to increase its margins and thus its stock valuation is its debt. UAL’s long-term debt at $14.7 billion and its debt to capital ratio at 48% both put UAL in the more leveraged tier of the U.S. airline industry and behind fellow-global carrier Delta and low-cost carrier Southwest. UAL’s interest expense of $729 million in 2018 amounted to 22% of its operating income, far higher than the 6% for Delta or 4% for Southwest.

source: Finbox

Recommendation

Airlines continue to be viewed as highly cyclical stocks and move disproportionately larger than the market as a whole when macroeconomic events occur, as they have this week. Even though United has stated that its business in China is not being negatively impacted by the U.S. – China trade issues, all U.S. airlines will likely be subject to market disruptions regarding global trade issues. Even though airline stocks typically move up when oil prices decline, airline stock have not benefited from the fall in crude oil this week due to oversupply and trade concerns. On an annualized basis, however, the drop in crude oil prices should result in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings for United.

Analyst recommendations on UAL have cooled since the 2nd quarter earnings period even though other airlines including DAL, LUV and ALK have seen improved analyst support.

source: Yahoo Finance

Summary

The domestic U.S. air travel market remains strong due to a healthy economy and reduced capacity this summer due in part to the MAX grounding. United and other carriers have benefited from these factors as well as lower overall fuel prices which will likely continue through at least the end of 2019.

While United has seen improved margin performance as early corporate initiatives have been implemented, the growth of United’s earnings is likely lower than for other airline peers. United has seen improvement in margins over the past two quarters but a significant portion of its growth is on higher unit cost aircraft.

United continues to have structural limitations in its network that will make it difficult for it to reduce the above average cyclicality of its earnings compared to other airlines. United has several unfavorable large contracts which it would like to negotiate in order to improve revenues but there is no certainty that they will be able to do so.

United’s debt and debt service costs are on the upper end of the airline industry and its debt continues to increase as it buys aircraft off lease and buys used aircraft.

