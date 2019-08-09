Can-Fite And The Activist Investor: A Potential Hostile Takeover And Rescue

Specifically, SEC filings have revealed that the management and board of Can-Fite are locked in a legal tussle with the activist investor, Capital Point Ltd.

The Activist Investor's Thesis

To understand Capital Point's end goal, I will briefly define what an activist investor is and what they do:

An activist investor is an individual or group that purchases large numbers of a public company's shares and/or tries to obtain seats on the company's board to effect a significant change within the company. A company can become a target for activist investors if it is mismanaged, has excessive costs and could be run more profitably as a private company or has another problem that the activist investor believes it can fix to make the company more valuable. Private equity firms, hedge funds, and wealthy individuals are types of entities that might decide to act like activist investors.

Why CANF?

Capital Point stated in its legal filing that Can-Fite (CANF) shares represent an attractive investment opportunity. CANF, an Israeli small market-cap ($8.27M) clinical-stage biopharma, was founded in 1994 by the CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman and Dr. IIan Cohn. Dr. Fishman is a leading expert on Adenosine A3 receptor biology. CANF focuses on the clinical development of Adenosine A3 receptor agonists-based therapies, with lead investigative drug candidates Piclidenoson (formerly CF101) and Namodenoson (formerly CF102; Cl-IB-MECA), in mid-late Phase clinical trials for chronic autoimmune diseases as well as liver diseases, liver cancer, and NASH.

The issues here are that despite its founding 25 years, CANF remains a clinical-stage company. Based on the status of its research program, CANF is at least 4 years away from potential commercial approval if late-phase trial(s.) is/are clinically successful. For example, CANF reported on March 2019 that the Phase 2 study of Namodenoson in liver cancer did not meet the primary clinical endpoint, but an increase in overall survival was observed in a subpopulation of patients with Child Pugh B7 (mid-level in severity) hepatocellular carcinoma. Some have perceived this as negative data - but I don't. They reported that a Phase 3 study is planned.

Financially, CANF has no source for revenue given its clinical-stage status. Although it has signed a few distribution deals that have provided upfront payments, the substantial financial benefit does not really kick in until the commercialization of its drug candidates. Meaning that CANF is in dire straits, financially, with cash and cash equivalents of $2.96M at the end of Q1/2019. Suggesting that additional funding would be needed soon. Noteworthy, CANF initiated a reverse split of ADS shares in Q2/2019.

No one but Capital Point can definitely say if these events were the last straw that triggered its hostile takeover move. However, the "initial" substantial share acquisition that gave it voting power may suggest this was a calculated move or deliberately planned to induce a management change. There is no way to determine if Capital Point had attempted to deal with this issue privately with CANF. It is important to point out that Capital Point is an Israeli venture firm that must have been cognizant of Israeli laws on financial issues.

Using SEC filings and other public information, I attempt to explain the potential hostile takeover by Capital Point Ltd. and its ultimate goal of rescuing CANF. First, some background information on Capital Point and its success stories.

The Activist Investor, Capital Point Ltd

Capital Point Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded [CPTP.PA] venture capital firm that was founded in 2000 and became public in 2006. Its mandate is to support early-stage technological entrepreneurship, by providing opportunities for funded research and development. The key people are Gleitman, Yehoshua (Chairman), Lior, Yitzhak (Co-CEO) and Yosy Tamar (Co-CEO) and ownership interest can be found in this link. Capital Point is the major shareholder of MITAG High Tech Ventures Ltd and Ofakim Hi-Tech Ventures Ltd. Capital Point has investment interests in the Hi-Tech, Biomed, and Life Sciences sectors with an investment portfolio comprising 30 companies at different development stages.

One of its biopharma success stories to date involved a company called NeuroDerm, that is developing innovative therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system, including Parkinson's Disease. Capital Point owned a sizeable number of shares and made significant profits when Neuroderm went public in 2014. In 2017, Neuroderm was acquired for $1.1B by Japanese mid-cap biopharma Mitsubishi Tanabe.

Another investment interest in which it had a 13.6% stake, Lithotech Medical Ltd, was acquired by Vention in 2017 for $2.64M. Additionally, it has achieved financial success in helping companies including RDD Pharma go public.

Based on public information, Capital Point never invested seed money in Can-Fite on its founding in 1994 or prior to the IPO. Its investment in CANF shares started in Q2/2019 (i.e. May 21st) with the acquisition of more than 5% of the company's outstanding share capital. A brief overview of the legal tussle is provided as per SEC filings.

SEC Filings: Legal Tussle

On May 21st, 2019, Capital Point acquired a sizeable number of ADSs that equated to 10,352,430 ordinary shares that gave it voting and dispositive power that represented 10.38% of the Ordinary Shares outstanding. The question must be why CANF? Capital Point purchased the Ordinary Shares because it determined that such shares represent an attractive investment opportunity.

Few days later on May 23, Capital Point had several requests as in SEC filings:

On May 23, 2019, Capital Point sent a letter to the Board of Directors of the Issuer (the " Board ") stating that it had acquired more than 5% of the outstanding share capital of the Issuer and was exercising its right under the Issuer's Amended and Restated Articles of Association and the Israeli Companies Law to demand that a special general meeting of shareholders be convened with notice of such meeting to be provided by June 13, 2019, the agenda for which would be: (I) to terminate the term of office of all four current members of the Board who are not external directors and (II) to nominate five new directors in their place. In addition, the letter stated Capital Point's intention to participate in any future capital raising that the Issuer intends to conduct and requested to receive notice in advance of any such capital raising to enable such participation. A copy of the letter translated from Hebrew is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The description of the letter contained in this statement on Schedule 13D is qualified in its entirety by reference to Exhibit 99.1 hereto. Capital Point may engage in discussions with Issuer's management and the current Board with respect to the composition of the Board. Capital Point may seek to discuss other topics, including but not limited to the Issuer's business, operations, management, future plans, and strategic alternatives that may be available to it to address, among other things, the Issuer's underperformance for shareholders. Capital Point may have such discussions with other shareholders of the Issuer and other industry or market participants. Capital Point intends to re-examine its investment from time to time and, depending on prevailing market conditions, other investment opportunities, liquidity requirements or other investment considerations Capital Point deems material, Capital Point may from time to time acquire additional Ordinary Shares in the open market, block trades, negotiated transactions, or otherwise. Capital Point may also dispose of all or a portion of the Issuer's securities in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and/or enter into derivative transactions with institutional counterparties with respect to the Issuer's securities, in each case subject to limitations under applicable law.

As you can see, Capital Point was not happy with both the clinical and financial management of CANF and increased its total share ownership to 12% on May 29. Capital Point's perceived aggressive approach must have been unexpected by CANF and responded on June 11, 2019, by basically saying no to their request. Next, Capital Point initiated legal proceedings on June 13, 2019, by reminding CANF its status as a major shareholder gives it legal authority to convene a shareholders meeting.

The Hostile Takeover

On June 30, 2019, Capital Point achieved legal victory but CANF launched an appeal. In the end, Capital Point was legally successful in its request to convene a shareholders meeting. On August 1, 2019, Capital Point issued a letter to the Board of Directors of the Issuer stating:

that it holds 12.88% of the outstanding share capital of the Issuer and was exercising its right under the Israeli Companies Law to demand that a special general meeting of shareholders be convened with notice of such meeting to be provided immediately and no later than 21 days from the date of the Letter. According to the Letter, the agenda for the special meeting should be to (I) amend Article 19 of the Issuer's Amended and Restated Articles of Association (the " Articles ") to provide that a general assembly of shareholders may be convened by the Board of Directors or requested by shareholders as stipulated by the Israeli Companies Law, and the agenda for such a general meeting may include any item allowed by law including the appointment and dismissal of directors, (II) subject to amending Article 19 of the Articles, terminate the term of office of all four current members of the Board who are not external directors, (III) subject to amending Article 19 of the Articles, nominate five new directors in their place, (IV) assume the authority of the Board to appoint and dismiss the CEO of the Issuer, (V) subject to assuming the authority of the Board to appoint and dismiss the CEO of the Issuer, dismiss Dr. Pnina Fishman as CEO and appoint Mr. Jason Laufer as the CEO in her place, and (VI) to contact UHY Shtainmetz Aminoach & Co. for purposes of conducting an investigatory audit of the Issuer's activities in the last seven years, with fees to be paid for such services as provided in a proposal from such auditors attached to the Letter.

The Planned Rescue

Mr. Jason Laufer was requested as the preferred CEO. Mr. Laufer, the former CEO of RDD Pharma, is well qualified and experienced. Of course, Capital Point is a shareholder of RDD Pharma since it provided seed money. Capital Point perceives a management change is required in CANF due to underperformance.

As to its future plans for CANF, Capital Point noted in its legal brief that strategic alternatives were on the table as well if that would increase shareholders value. A reminder that Capital Point invests to make more money in its role as a venture capital firm.

CANF and its board must respond to Capital Point's request by August 21, 2019. The market perceives CANF as having value with a strong buy recommended and 12-month consensus price of $30.

Epilogue

If Capital Point makes a good case with shareholders when a meeting is convened, then CANF may have new management. I think there is room for compromise on both sides since their unified goal is increasing shareholder value.

CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman would do good in a new role as the President of Research. Scientists are trained to do research and she should focus on that. Let Mr. Laufer be the new CEO and worry about all the financial stuff which he is trained to do. Dr. Taub the founder of Madrigal stepped down as CEO when Madrigal went public to focus on the laborious clinical trials associated with the development of drug candidates such as MGL-3196. She is now the President of Research at Madrigal. Likewise, the founder of NGM Bio, Dr. Jin Chen, is the CSO.

CANF is a 25-year-old company with promising drug assets as shown in many clinical trials. Dr. Pnina Fishman has done a wonderful job in developing both drug assets. My unsolicited opinion is that let someone else complete the race she started. Importantly, let her continue as the President of Research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.