Victoria Gold: A Laggard So Far

Shares of VITFF could be in line for a re-rating, assuming the commissioning and ramp up process go smoothly at Eagle and the company does not run into any further surprises (which could lead to more dilution).

The company has been in construction over the last few years and is on track to announce the first gold pour at its Eagle Gold Project in September.

Victoria Gold has been an obvious laggard and outliner in the gold space, as shares of VITFF have actually fallen by -2.22%, over the same time frame.

Many gold developers have seen their share prices ratcheting up much higher since May 1, rising on the order of ~60% or more.

Gold just recently eclipsed $1,500/oz which could be signaling the start of the next bull market in precious metals.

It's looking more and more convincing by the day that the next bull market in gold has indeed arrived. For starters, gold finally managed to do it and break above $1,500/oz for the first time since 2013.

Source: Goldprice.org

Not one to miss out on the party, many leading gold developers have tagged along for the ride and have been able to post some rather impressive returns over the last few months (since May 1).

Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is up 59.52%.

Sabina Gold and Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) is up 71.57%.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) is up 67.65%.

Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is up 73.49%.

However, similar to the case during the last bull market of early 2016, not every gold company across the vast sector will get the memo at the same time that macro sentiment has now flipped to positive, therefore, if we look hard enough, we're bound to come across some laggards.

Continuing with the theme of tracking gold developers, as the following chart will show, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) is one obvious example of a stock that is not only currently lagging its aforementioned peers but is also, in fact, greatly underperforming the more broad VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) as well (since May 1).

VITFF is down -2.22%.

GDXJ is up 45.23%.

In fact, surprisingly, shares of VITFF have actually managed to trend in the negative direction while the gold price has risen a robust ~17% over the same time frame (since May 1).

They often say that in a bull market, a rising tide will lift all boats, but in the case of Victoria Gold, that has yet to be the case.

Let us now take a closer look and examine what the Victoria Gold story is all about.

The Eagle Gold Project

Victoria Gold operates in Yukon Canada and their flagship asset is the Eagle Gold Project, which can be found within the boundaries of the company's Dublin Gulch Property.

Source: Victoria Gold Corporate Website Projects Overview

A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) was completed in 2016 for the Eagle Gold Project and shows a total mineral reserve of 2.663 million ounces (contained primarily in the Eagle deposit, along with ancillary ounces found in the Olive deposit).

Source: Victoria Gold September 2016 DFS Summary

Average annual gold production (Year 1-4) for the Eagle Gold Project is projected to be 210k oz/year, with an average life-of-mine (10 years) output rate of 190k oz/year.

Source: Victoria Gold September 2016 DFS Summary

While the Eagle Gold Project isn't one that is necessarily high-grade (0.67 g/t), it's a project that does benefit from having a very low strip ratio of less than 1 (0.9).

Source: SEDAR September 2016 DFS Report

In terms of project economics, the DFS outlined a base case scenario of $1,250/oz gold (along with exchange rate of CAD:USD = 0.78), which was estimated to be able to produce an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of C$508 million and an after-tax IRR of 29.5%.

Source: Victoria Gold September 2016 DFS Summary

As can be ascertained from the chart above, due to the size + scale of Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Project, it's a project that on paper looks like it could provide strong leverage to a rising gold price.

Plugging in the current gold price of ~$1,500/oz would lead to a significantly improved after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of C$800 million and an after-tax IRR of 41.4%.

The current market cap of VITFF is ~C$360 million.

Cost Overrun

So, why has the share price movement of VITFF been so stagnant this summer, despite gold having surged from sub $1,300/oz all the way up to ~$1,500 over the last few months?

Likely, cost overrun has something to do with the noticeable share price underperformance of VITFF, relative to many other gold stocks.

As a refresher, back in February, Victoria Gold announced that construction CAPEX for the Eagle Gold Project had increased by ~10%, up to $487 million.

Source: Victoria Gold February 2019 Press Release

For context, as the table below will show, initial CAPEX predictions from the DFS called for a total project budget of $369.6 million (which accounted for a contingency of 10.5%).

Source: SEDAR September 2016 DFS Report

Clearly, the DFS estimates for required CAPEX were well off the mark. So, while the Eagle Gold Project may ultimately be delivered on time to market, it, unfortunately, will not be able to boast about getting to the finish line on budget (not even close).

In fact, earlier in April, Victoria Gold announced that it had completed a public offering and concurrent private placement to raise C$32.5 million in additional working capital (which was an unanticipated event).

Source: Victoria Gold April 2019 Press Release

As such, it's probably reasonable to assume that the share price of VITFF would be trading higher now, if there had not been a cost overrun issue to deal with, which necessitated the company to return back to the equity markets for an additional round of fundraising.

Share Structure and Cash Balance

Currently, Victoria Gold has ~858 million shares issued and outstanding on its registry, which is quite high for a Canadian-listed gold company (even one that is ~fully financed to complete construction).

Source: Victoria Gold May 2019 Financial Statement

Although it's debatable just how bloated Victoria Gold's share structure is (some folks would even argue it's not even all that "bad", relatively speaking, since there are a plethora of ASX-listed gold companies who are worse offenders), by most any accounts, it's certainly not a tight one.

In terms of balance sheet, Victoria Gold had ~C$68 million in cash, to go along with ~$314 million in liabilities (~$230 million in long-term debt), current as of May 31, 2019.

Source: Victoria Gold May 2019 Financial Statement

From the Victoria Gold's latest presentation slides, it looks like the Eagle Gold Project is well advanced, showing a status of 95% completion, with the company hinting that first gold pour is also near imminent (scheduled to occur in September).

Source: Victoria Gold July 2019 Corporate Presentation Slides

So, while the Eagle Gold Project is nearing completion of construction and there is ~C$68 million of cash in the company's treasury (which might look on the surface to be a decent amount on hand for a company that is quite literally only a month away from first gold pour), there is still the very real fear of additional dilution that could take place (via equity raise, in the event the initial commissioning + ramp up process don't go as smoothly as intended), which is a risk that speculators need to consider at this time.

Hedging and NSR

Furthermore, for gold bulls who are interested in the Victoria Gold story for the potential leverage, it might offer up in a bull market for gold, it's worth mentioning that the company won't be able to "ride the wave up" completely unencumbered, as there are hedges in place (40,000 ounces in 2020 and 60,000 ounces in 2021) that needs to be accounted for.

Source: Victoria Gold July 2019 Corporate Presentation Slides

As shown in the slide above, the roof price is C$1,936/oz (~1,463/oz); at this time of writing, the gold price is trading above C$1,936/oz, which means that Victoria Gold "will have to make a payment to Macquarie." However, as noted above, the hedge is only applicable to a portion of Eagle's nameplate capacity (estimated to be ~210k oz/year during Year 1-2), not for the entirety of its annual production output.

In general, the technique of hedging to put a "solid floor" in place can be seen as a prudent strategy to employ for a development company (to better insulate against risks during the crucial start-up phase), but as shown above, they can also go against you in a fast-rising upmarket.

Further, it's worth highlighting that as part of the financing package to secure the capital required to put the Eagle Gold Project into production, Victoria Gold agreed to sell a rather significant 5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) to Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) for C$98 million (which will be reduced to a 3% NSR upon delivery of 97,500 ounces).

Source: Victoria Gold March 2018 Press Release

As a consequence of the 5% NSR with Osisko Gold Royalties, the All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) for the Eagle Gold Project are projected to increase by $62.50/oz, from $638/oz.

Source: Victoria Gold July 2019 Corporate Presentation Slides

Granted, while an increase in AISC by $62.50/oz is quite material, no doubt, it becomes much less onerous of a burden when you've got a strong supportive tailwind at your back (i.e., a gold price ~$1,500/oz), which Victoria Gold could very well find itself most fortunate to be able to work with during its initial start-up phase.

According to the company, the most up to date projection for AISC is to fall below $750/oz.

Source: Victoria Gold July 2019 Corporate Presentation Slides

On paper, anyway, an AISC $750/oz would seem to greatly suggest that Victoria Gold still ought to be able to generate solid free cash flow once in full production (even after accounting for not only the "nasty" royalties, but also for additional costs not contained in the aforementioned AISC figure, such as: interest payments, taxes, working capital, etc.) provided the current favorable operating environment for gold can continue to hold up reasonably well.

Also, not to be forgotten, there is an additional 2% NSR (which will be reduced to 1% once $1 million has been received) "burden" on the Eagle Gold Project, held by Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Source: Franco-Nevada

With all that being said, and despite all the "constraints" in place, for Victoria Gold, there is perhaps more incentive now than ever before (e.g., take advantage and capitalize on a high gold price to rapidly pay down debt) to get the Eagle Gold Project up and running to nameplate capacity as quickly and smoothly as possible, since a profound re-rating could be the reward for such an achievement.

Insider Buying

In terms of aligning themselves with the interests of the average retail speculator, the strong recent insider buying in recent months by the Victoria Gold team has to be seen as encouraging since it shows that the people steering the ship really do believe in the potential of the Eagle Gold Project.

Source: CEO.CA

Putting one's money where their mouth is cannot guarantee future success, of course, but it certainly inspires a lot more confidence than the alternative.

Conclusion

With construction work at the Eagle Gold Project ~95% complete and first gold pour perhaps just one short month away, Victoria Gold is a near-term producer who arguably couldn't have picked a better time to be starting up production.

Currently, the gold price is trading at ~$1,500/oz, and although there are still execution risks involved (mining is never a trivial task, especially during the initial start-up phase, and the company will be attempting heap leaching in a very cold/harsh environment), should Victoria Gold succeed in ramping up The Eagle Gold Project to nameplate capacity in a timely fashion (and without major incident), the leverage and re-rating potential provided by owning shares of VITFF could be immense.

In fact, the company has even made it a point to highlight the strong share price appreciation witnessed by several different gold companies, over the years, as they successfully transitioned from developer -> producer.

Source: Victoria Gold July 2019 Corporate Presentation Slides

Time will tell whether or not Victoria Gold one day gets added to the list above, but irregardless, when factoring in for the now much improved market environment towards precious metals (which is no doubt being spearheaded by a rapidly advancing gold price into the ~$1,500/oz range), one can deduce that the odds for success have increased profoundly over the last few months in favor of the company.

The Eagle Gold Project aspires to be Canada's next producing gold mine. Now, if Victoria Gold can execute and declare commercial production with little to no drama, shares of VITFF will be a laggard no more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFF, MGDPF, ORZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.