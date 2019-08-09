Chartwell Retirement Residences (CWSRF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Brent Binions - President and Chief Executive Officer

Karen Sullivan - Chief Operating Officer

Vlad Volodarski - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Brendon Abrams - Canaccord

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Tal Woolley - National Bank

I'd now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brent Binions, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Brent Binions

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. There's a slide presentation to accompany this conference call available on our Web site at chartwell.com under the Investor Relations tab. Joining me today are Vlad Volodarski, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer; and Karen Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer.

Let me remind everyone that during this call, we may make statements containing forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures. I direct you to our MD&A and other security filings for information about the assumptions risks and uncertainties inherent in such forward-looking information and details of such non-GAAP measures.

Our results in the second quarter of 2019 have been impacted by the timing of the Good Friday Statutory Holiday and certain other expenses as well as lower occupancy due to competitive pressures in some of our markets.

We are well on our way to executing in our five-year strategy with the scheduled roll-out of our newly developed customer experience training program to our frontline staff in late 2019 and early 2020.

We continue our successful development program in 2019 having opened 3 newly developed retirement residences to-date with lease ups in progress.

In 2019, the day we have completed sales of two non-core retirement residences and entered into a definitive agreement to sell four non-core long-term care properties in Ontario. The closing of that sale is expected in early 2020 being subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Our financial position remains strong as you can see on Slide 4, June 30, 2019; our liquidity amounted to $327.7 million which included $14.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $313.2 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.

In addition at June 30, '19, our share of cash and cash equivalents held in our equity accounted JVs was 5.5 million. The interest coverage ratio on a rolling 12-month basis remains strong at 3.2 at June 30, '19, consistent with December 31, '18.

Our indebtedness percentage calculated using historical costs of our assets was 50.3% at June 30, '19 and our debt to capitalization ratio was 41.6%. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased 8.2x as newly completed development properties currently in lease up have not yet achieved their full EBITDA contribution.

We continue to build value in our real estate portfolio through portfolio and asset management programs, development of new properties and opportunistic acquisitions as shown on Slide 5. These value-add activities are supported by extensive industry and market research and by rigorous risk management practices.

Work continues on our development pipeline of 1,170 suites with five projects, 524 suites in construction and four projects 646 suites in pre-development. These projects are expected to generate meaningful development returns and allow us to grow our property portfolio with new efficient state-of-the-art residences. We continue to add future projects to our development pipeline. In addition, we have options to acquire close to 2800 additional suites in Quebec through our partnership with Batimo.

I'll now turn it over to Karen Sullivan, our Chief Operating Officer to talk about some operational initiatives she and her team are working on. Karen?

Karen Sullivan

Thanks Brent.

Turning to Slide 6, we continue to implement a number of sales and marketing strategies that are designed to position our homes to compete effectively with the increasing number of new developments in specific markets. These include cluster sales strategies where our sales consultants work as a team in communities where we have a number of properties in order to improve sales coverage and help our prospects understand the variety of options available to them in terms of service rate and availability.

In the busy Ottawa market, we have taken this one step further and introduced a specialist who can help prospect, navigate and select from our 13 properties in the Ottawa, Canada area. They also continue to focus on having our sales personnel in our home build business-to-business relationships with community influencers such as realtors, financial planners, healthcare professionals and other community influencers who interact with local seniors.

And in some of our more competitive markets, we have higher business-to-business specialists to assess all of the local homes in the area with this strategy. Our call center continues to produce positive results and after significant success in setting up call center agents in our Montreal office, we are now in the process of hiring agent in our Vancouver office, who could be experts with respect to our homes in British Columbia and Alberta and provide even better coverage during extended hours.

And as our busiest leasing season approaches, we're in the final stages of preparing to launch our new brand marketing campaign in September. This multimedia campaign will be diversified across major channels including television, digital, radio, newspaper, magazine and direct mail.

Turning to Slide 7, in Q2, we celebrated our frontline staff during Employee Appreciation Week holding special events and honoring those who have met employment milestones. This quarter we are taking their pulse through our annual employee engagement survey as we strive to get to our 2023 goal of having 55% of our employees very satisfied. We will use the feedback from this survey to continue on our journey to make improvements in our homes across the country.

We are also in the process of tabulating the results from our customer satisfaction survey for our 2023 goal is to have 67% of our residents very satisfied. Just last week, we launched a major initiative to assist us on that journey by starting the Chartwell experience, a custom-made proprietary training program. Four sessions have been delivered to the head office staff. The training will continue to be rolled out to over 800 managers this fall and then to our thousands of frontline retirement home employees in late 2019 and early 2020. We are confident that this program will set us apart from our competition enhance overall employee engagement and resident satisfaction and ultimately increased referrals.

So, although occupancy has been a challenge due to increasing supply, we are beginning to see this moderating and with our sales and marketing strategies along with our continued focus on the experience that we are creating for employees and residents, we expect improvements to occupancy going forward.

I will now turn it over to Vlad to discuss our Q2 2019 financial performance.

Vlad Volodarski

Thank you, Karen.

As shown on Slide 8, in Q2 2019, net loss is $1.6 million compared to net income of $7 million in Q2 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher depreciation expenses and negative changes in fair value of financial instruments partially offset by higher contributions from property operations. Q2 2019 FFO was $47.1 million or $0.22 per unit compared to $48.9 million or $0.23 per unit in Q2 2018 primarily due to higher financing and G&A expenses partially offset by higher NOI from properties.

Our quarter-over-quarter operating results were impacted by the timing of the statutory holiday. We estimate that the impact was approximately $900,000. Q2 2019 FFO was impacted by $2.3 million of lease up losses and imputed cost of debt related to our development projects, this compares to $2.4 million in Q2 2018. In Q2 2019 combined. same property portfolio occupancy was 89.8% compared to 90.7% in Q2 2018. For 2019 year-to-date, same property adjusted NOI increased $2.4 million or 1.8% and FFO per unit increased 2.3%.

Turning to our operating platform results as shown on Slide 9, our Ontario platform same property NOI increased $0.4 million or 1.1% as rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions was partially offset by lower occupancies, higher staffing costs, property tax, food administrative and repairs and maintenance expenses. Q2 2019 same property occupancy was 84.3% compared to 85.6% in Q2 2018 primarily due to competitive market pressures in some markets.

On Slide 10, in Q2 2019, our Western Canada same property adjusted NOI decreased $0.8 million or 5.8%. In addition to the timing of the statutory holiday, our Western Canada same property results were impacted by higher employment health access, which are expected to reverse in 2020, higher staffing expenses at one community where we implemented our signature member living program and where the corresponding revenue increases are expected to be realized on resident turnover. Higher utility costs mainly related to a rebate received in 2018 related to prior years and higher property taxes. In Q2 2019, same property occupancy was 95% compared to 95.9% in Q2 2018.

On Slide 11, you will see our Quebec flat from same property adjusted NOI increased $0.1 million or 0.7% in Q2 2019, primarily due to rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions and lower marketing expenses, partially offset by higher staffing costs, administrative, food and repair maintenance expenses and lower occupancies. In Q2 2019, same property occupancy was 90.9% compared to 92% in the second quarter of last year.

As shown on Slide 12, our Ontario long-term care platform, same property adjusted NOI decreased 3.8% in Q2 2019 primarily due to timing of certain expenses including the timing of the statutory holiday. Year-to-date, the Ontario LTC platform same property adjusted NOI is higher by 6.8%. Weighted average occupancy in the same property portfolio where 98.7% compared to 98.4% in Q2 2018.

I will now turn the call back to Brent to wrap up.

Brent Binions

Thanks Vlad.

We believe that by focusing on enhancing our resident experience in our homes and by delivering exceptional services and care to our residents, we will generate strong financial results and long-term sustainable value creation for our unitholders. We recognize that only highly engaged employees will deliver exceptional services and quality care to our residents and we continue to make significant investments in recruitment training and development of our team members. We continue to improve corporate support delivered to our operating teams, including the implementation of new technology solutions to better understand our customers, communicate with our employees and reduce administrative time commitment in the field.

We have put the infrastructure in place to successfully execute on the significant development program we set for ourselves for 2019 and beyond as we are confident that these new state-of-the-art properties will meaningfully contribute to enhancing the quality of our real estate portfolio and provide strong value creation for our unitholders over time. We also remain open to and proactively seek additional acquisition and development opportunities in our core markets.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning. We'll be now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher, TD Securities. Hi. Sorry guys. Just quickly on the St. Gabriel, the Batimo development. With that now stabilized, are you guys still on track to acquire that during the quarter?

Vlad Volodarski

Sorry. I didn't hear the question.

Jonathan Kelcher

With the St. Gabriel now stabilized. Are you guys still on track to complete it during -- complete the acquisition during Q3?

Vlad Volodarski

It's either going to be in Q3 and Q4, we still need to do our regular due diligence on this property and as soon as it's completed, we'll be prepared to acquire it.

Jonathan Kelcher

And any idea of price and expected yield?

Vlad Volodarski

No. At this time, we're still negotiating the price.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just I saw obviously you guys are getting rid of 4 LTC Ontario properties, is there a concerted effort to lower the exposure to the LTC segment or is that sort of just a one-off?

Vlad Volodarski

That's more of a one-off transaction. We were actually not marketing these properties. We were approached out of the blue and some wanted these four and we looked at it and said maybe it makes some sense for us. And so, we proceeded with that transaction, but nothing beyond that.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then, just lastly for me, I noticed that capitalized interest was down a little bit sequentially. Was that related to the Sumach commencing operations?

Vlad Volodarski

Sumach Carlton and Westcott all commence operations in the first half of this year. So interest stopped being capitalized for these properties.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then, just what's a good run rate for capitalized interest going forward?

Vlad Volodarski

Really depends on the timing of the investments and it's really hard to model for the future, so at this time the best you could probably do is, just continue with existing run rate. But, as the investments continue to be made in new projects, they'll probably increase and then as the projects open, the capitalization stops. So, it really is a question of timing and volume of investments, which depends on the quarter-over-quarter, fluctuates.

Jonathan Kelcher

Fair enough. All right. I'll turn it back. Thanks.

Second caller, please go ahead.

Brendon Abrams

Hi. It's Brendon Abrams from Canaccord.

Brent Binions

Good morning.

Brendon Abrams

Good morning. Just taking a look at same property occupancy, obviously continued to trend lower during the quarter. I guess specifically in Ontario, I'd just like to get your guys view on what would you view as kind of a reasonable recovery in the near term. So call it maybe the next 12 months. And what do you think needs to happen in order to get there?

Brent Binions

Well, we'll answer this in a couple of parts. I mean occupancy does remain an ongoing challenge. New develops continue to open and compete for residents. For new residents, we expect the occupancy issues will continue through the end of this year. And lease up into 2020 as the demographic growth catches up with new supply growth because supply growth is moderating.

We still expect same store NOI growth through this year perhaps slightly lower than previously expected maybe closer to 2% than it was before. But, we are -- have numerous strategies Karen spoke to some of them and maybe Karen can just chat a wee bit about what the fall looks like.

Karen Sullivan

Yes. So, the fall is our traditionally and we expect it to be our best leasing season. And so, we are optimistic going into the fall and also optimistic based on the number and quality of our various strategies. So, in particular, they're excited about our new marketing campaign that you'll see in early September. That's a multi-media campaign starts in early September. We have an open house, which is the sort of call to action from that a little later in September.

Cluster sales approach in some of the centers where we have a number of homes is starting to yield some results for us for sure. Having the call center agents in Montreal has worked so well that we've decided to do that in Vancouver, so we're just getting those folks set up now and that's working well.

A little bit longer term strategies around this business-to-business working with realtors and financial planners and healthcare partners is starting to work for us as well. And then, we're very excited about what we're doing in terms of our customer service training and what that will do for us in terms of what is our biggest source of prospects for the future in that referrals. So, we're still very optimistic about the future in terms of occupancy.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. So, yes, clearly many different initiatives and strategies on that front. I didn't hear price or rental concession, is that a strategy you're not considering at the time or…

Brent Binions

That is indeed a strategy we are not considering. There will be no price concessions.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. Good to know. Just in terms of same property NOI, do you know what the number would have been if you would have normalized for the state holiday?

Vlad Volodarski

Yes. It's about million dollars as I said [$900,000 plus] [ph] is the impact quarter-over-quarter. So, the growth would have been flat.

Brendon Abrams

Right. Okay. And last question for me, just in terms of Alberta, obviously down 6%, I assume that reflects the Edmonton portfolio acquired last year. I'm just wondering how that portfolio is performing relative to the underwriting.

Vlad Volodarski

The same property numbers do not include Edmonton portfolio that was acquired last year. To answer your question about Edmonton portfolio, it's performing a little slower than we originally anticipated. There is one property that is in lease up that has not leased up as fast as we originally expected. We're seeing good traction on that property and fully expect to catch up back to where we originally expected this portfolio to perform.

Brendon Abrams

Okay. And sorry one last question for me, I'm just taking a look at Page 13 in the MD&A, where it talks about the 18 properties acquired or developed after January 1. I just want to make sure, I have this correct, NOI for the quarter and the year, basically a little bit of a loss and what you're seeing is, once these are stabilized at 95% occupancy, they should generate NOI of $10.8 million, is that, just want to…

Vlad Volodarski

Yes. So, this is in reference specifically to the three properties that are included as part of these 18. These 3 properties are new developments that we opened this year or late last year. And I'm showing here the contributions that these properties made so far to the overall NOI and our expectation of these properties in terms of the stabilized NOI.

Brendon Abrams

I see. Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you. I will turn it over.

Vlad Volodarski

You're. Welcome.

And we will move to the next caller. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Chris Couprie, CIBC.

Brent Binions

Good Morning.

Chris Couprie

Good morning, guys. I wanted to touch on the occupancy again. I believe there were comments earlier that there was hope that occupancy is going to improve. Have you started to see any of that kind of relative to quarter-end?

Brent Binions

Yes. As we move into what we said is our best season, our metrics are -- our future metrics are all turning green. So, we expect to have a good fall.

Chris Couprie

Okay. And then, just touching on development, you mentioned that you're seeing a slowdown in new developments. If you can comment on, why do you think that is and with cap rates looking like they have maybe compressed a little bit. Do you think that could be incentive to turn development back on?

Vlad Volodarski

So, we are certainly -- the projects that are currently in construction they are going to be completed in open. So that's the brand's comments about continuing pressures this year will continue. We are seeing delays in fact; we're ourselves delaying some projects that we thought would be in construction at the present time because the fast acceleration of construction costs. And so, we hear anecdotally from the participants in the market that they are doing the same thing that people are evaluating their performance based on the construction cost estimates that we're currently seeing. So, that causes us to believe that the growth in new supply will moderate into the 2020.

Chris Couprie

Okay. On the LTC assets that are being sold, are these Class A?

Brent Binions

No. They are all Class C.

Chris Couprie

Oh, Class C. Okay, great. And then, just on that $900,000 Easter impact; is that mostly in the LTC portfolio?

Brent Binions

About half and half.

Chris Couprie

About half. Okay, great. And then, just last one for me is, the SEIU negotiations -- have those been concluded?

Brent Binions

No. Well, we finished the negotiations, it's gone to arbitration, the case is in. We are waiting for a decision from the arbitrator.

Chris Couprie

Okay. Thanks guys.

And caller please go ahead with your questions.

Pammi Bir

Thanks. Good morning. It's Pammi Bir from RBC Capital Markets.

Brent Binions

Good morning.

Pammi Bir

Good morning. Just maybe looking at the Ontario Retirement Home portfolio, again, the quarter-over-quarter drop in occupancy was rather large. I'm just curious was that a function of again a particular market or a change in the composition of that inventory.

Brent Binions

No. That's Pammi that's more the impact of the development in the various markets that we're in. As we have resident turnover in the normal course and it's been pretty normal this year. There are more options for people to choose from. Many of them brand new state-of-the-art properties and so we're competing across for the same number of residents maybe slightly increased because demographics are getting better. But the supply is running ahead of it. And so, people will generally two or three properties and we're seeing somewhat fewer. We had seen through this period of time somewhat fewer tours as the options has increased for people. So, I believe its normal turnover and slightly less fill rate based on the more options for people to choose from.

Pammi Bir

So not necessarily a function of the -- what I was referring to actually was the composition of your same property portfolio meaning properties that are still in lease up but they now form part of the same property bucket.

Vlad Volodarski

Oh. There's maybe a little bit of that but the majority of it is not that. It's not composition…

Brent Binions

That's a small piece of it.

Pammi Bir

Got it. Okay. And then, just along those lines Brent to your comments around the competitors, I'm just curious if you have some insight into, you mentioned new state-of-the-art properties, but what are some of the most common cited factors that you hear about in terms of why a resident may have not selected your property to move into? You mentioned that you are not going to compete on price or concessions. So, I'm just curious to know what factors, what the main factors are in that decision to move to -- or to move into a competitor's site?

Brent Binions

Yes. Well, since the chief influencer is generally the daughter, the eldest generally the eldest, most geographically near daughter, but it's generally the case. You walk into a brand new fancy state-of-the-art building and they like it better. And whether the service levels are as good that's not something you can understand on day one and that is what we are refocusing on in terms of how we market these things and it is how our marketing campaign will come out. So we're trying to differentiate on the quality of the service as opposed to the beauty of the brand new home, except, of course, where we have the brand new home. And then, we -- as we can sell the real estate as well. So, it is really just that. It is the tendency for the -- what's bright and shiny is seems to be better, whether it ends up being better or not always remains to be seen because it's all about service. But it certainly is being picked because it looks better.

Pammi Bir

That's helpful. Just one last one and I apologize if this was maybe asked earlier, just might clarify. How has the supply picture changed relative to some of the data that you provided at the end of last year? If I remember correctly was roughly maybe 5% of the inventory in terms of supply growth over the next few years. Has that number moved up materially or is it kind of still in that book?

Vlad Volodarski

Again, we'll update it with our year-end filings. And so, again, consolidated that is not available every day for us. I can tell you that, what we disclosed had all projects that were in construction at that point in time. There are certainly a few more that started construction between then and now. I cannot tell you definitively whether it's more or less because some of those projects now open. Some of the projects that we're in construction before open, so it feels like it's about the same. But, I cannot be definitive on that.

Pammi Bir

Okay. Thanks very much.

Tal Woolley

Hi, there. Its Tal from National. How are you?

Brent Binions

Not too bad, Tal. How are things going with you?

Tal Woolley

Well, middle of earnings season, we're doing okay. So, my question this morning is just on the Ontario government's long-term care and transitional care plans. Do you have any sense on when we might get some more concrete information about how they're going to proceed with redevelopment and transitional care?

Brent Binions

Right, today, there's lots -- I would say this, there is more discussions going on with the government on this topic than there has been for the last 10 years put together. So, but no solutions as of yet, but for the first time in quite some time, it is a bit of a focus. So, I guess, I'll I can tell you is, it's being worked on, but there are no answers at the present time.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, my next question, obviously, there is a big transaction announced in Quebec a couple of months. If it closes and goes forward, does it change your perspective on the Quebec market or your outlook for that market going forward?

Vlad Volodarski

No. The transaction doesn't change our outlook on Quebec market. We will continue with our development program with Batimo where they're developing and we're buying properties. And we continue to be present in that market. There's nothing I guess new from the market perspective other than valuations that this transaction introduce these homes already operate and compete with us and they'll continue to operate and compete with us.

Tal Woolley

Okay, great. Thanks for much gentlemen.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Operator

Hi. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Just on your comment about developer slowing down because of the construction cost was that across the country or specific to Ontario?

Vlad Volodarski

We believe it is the same across the country at least in the markets that we operate in maybe to a lesser degree in Quebec although there is construction cost increases there as well, but certainly places like BC, Alberta and Ontario are impacted by this increase in construction costs -- by rapid increases in construction costs.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, are you still able to get your typical 3% to 5% rent lift on existing tenants or has the lower occupancy impacted that as well?

Vlad Volodarski

It is not impacted; we are still able to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then does that change in supply kind of alter your view about what markets you want to be in. Are there any -- you like smaller markets that maybe has seen too much supply where you'd look to exit?

Vlad Volodarski

The answer to that is, yes. But, not necessarily the supply driven, it is strategy driven. According to our strategy, we do not want to operate in the smaller markets. We do not operate smaller homes that cannot be profitable and efficiently operated. And so, we are looking at all these markets through that lens. The competitive situation if it's in the larger market is temporary from our perspective. And we are prepared to compete because we think over the long-term, these properties will be successful and that may not be the case for smaller markets that's why our strategy is not focused on those.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, inside of that big investment by Ventas in Quebec, are you seeing more U.S. buyers looking at Canadian assets or is it about the same as it was earlier in the year?

Vlad Volodarski

It feels like it's the same as it goes earlier in the year. We have Ventas, Welltower and [indiscernible] who have invested in the Canadian marketplace. There are some private equity firms that have certain investments and we pretty much see the same people when we look at the transactions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. That's it for me.

Brent Binions

Thank you. That wraps up today's conference call. Thanks again to everybody for joining us. As always, if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to give us a call. Thank you and good bye.

