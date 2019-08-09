Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (DUNDF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DUNDF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jane Gavan

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second quarter conference call for Dream Global REIT. With me today are Rajeev Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer and Alex Sannikov, our Chief Operating Officer. We’re going to make a few remarks and then we’ll open up the call for questions.

For the second quarter, we continued the positive momentum from the first quarter of 2019 with significant valuation gains, solid operating performance and continued balance sheet improvement. The REIT recorded strong fair value gains this quarter on the back of continued yield compression and rental growth in the REIT core markets.

The limited supply of institutional grade office product, along with the low interest rate environment has continued to compress real estate yields in our core markets. In addition, low vacancy rates combined with moderate incoming supply of high quality office products has continued to increase rental rates. The impact of which has continued to strengthen the performance of our business.

Year-over-year, we delivered strong comparative property NOI results with growth of 3.4% on the back of increases in rental rates in our core, core plus assets, occupancy gains in the core, core plus and value-add assets, as well as indexation and built-in escalations on existing leases.

The continued market rental growth has increased our rental spread by another 100 basis points and it now stands at 9%, the widest spread in REIT’s history.

Total portfolio occupancy has improved by approximately 200 basis points over the year, driven largely by the completion of our value-add projects and strong leasing and execution of our capital recycling strategy. Over 95% of the trust in places leases are subject to indexation or built-in rental escalations, providing the REIT with solid cash flow growth over the coming years.

We've progressed well in executing our disposition program over the first half of 2019, as we continue to improve the quality and risk profile. We are now more than halfway through our disposition target for non-core properties and we've also opportunistically sold some non-strategic assets in our portfolio, such as the redevelopment property in Offenbach we've spoken about before.

In terms of capital allocation over the first half of 2019, we acquired properties that improved the overall risk profile and quality of the portfolio immediately, as well as properties that allow us to leverage our operating platform to drive long-term NOI and NAV growth. Now Alex [ph] is going to give you a little more color on those acquisitions shortly.

In June of this year, we announced the offering of €300 million unsecured notes, which was accompanied with a one notch upgrade in our credit rating to be AA2 from AA3. Proceeds from the debenture are being used to pay down the operating lines, repay some secured indebtedness and any access is going to fund some acquisitions. Along with this, our leverage declined by 80 basis points over the first quarter of 2019, strengthening our debt profile and improving the quality of our balance sheet.

At the start of the year, our key priorities for 2019 were to deliver organic growth, high grade of portfolio and improve the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet. We're pleased with our performance in addressing these priorities over the first half of 2019.

Well there are economic headwinds in Europe, we continue to execute a strategy of buying and managing buildings that are competitive by location, quality and service and that we're confident we'll deliver strong occupancy in NOI performance.

We've aggressively been selling assets in markets where we don't believe we'll get the appropriate return over the long run and replacing them with better assets that are resilient through cycles.

I'm going to turn it over to Alex, to give you an overview on our operations.

Alex Sannikov

Thank you, Jane. And good morning, everyone. The occupier market fundamentals in Germany and the Netherlands continue to be resilient. In Germany office vacancy rates fell further across the big - seven markets and now stands at 3.3%, a decline of over 100 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points from Q1 2019.

Over the past 12 months Prime rents have increased in all big seven markets with the strongest growth in Cologne at 14%, Berlin at 13% and Hamburg at 9%. In terms of value these markets comprise almost 30% of our portfolio. New supply has been moderate and mostly spoken for.

In the Netherlands office vacancy rate at the end of Q2 were at 7%, a decline of 80 basis points year-over-year. Amsterdam remains the strongest market in the country with vacancy rate of 4.1%. Prime rents have increased on average by over 7% across the G5 markets compared to Q2 2018, with Amsterdam and Rotterdam posting the largest increases over that period, where the trust has approximately one third of its Dutch portfolio by value.

In Q2 we had strong leasing activity across the board with just under 100,000 square meters of new leases and renewals signed. Our leasing activity this quarter was highlighted by a major lease of 12,000 square meters with Rabobank in our redevelopment assets, up on Lake [ph] in Utrecht.

As you may recall the Trust acquired Offenbach [ph] to for €10 million in May of 2018. We expected the property - as we expected the property was vacated in May of 2019 by the previous tenant. During marketing of the redevelopment project for pre-leasing we identified an opportunity to lease the entire property to Rabobank who is a tenant in two other Dutch properties in our portfolio.

We committed to the lease at attractive rents effectively on as is basis resulting in high net effective rents, plus a one year tenant renewal option, commencing on October 1st 2019. This is expected to generate €2.2 million in net rent per annum.

Including the rent paid by the previous tenant, the combined cash flow from the property by the end of Rabobank lease will amount to approximately €9 million or virtually the entire purchase price of the asset. We are very pleased with this lease because it allows us to recoup the majority of our initial investment via rental income, prior to commencement any significant refurbishment or redevelopment of the property and it significantly increases our returns relative to our initial underwriting.

We operate in a highly competitive investment environment. However, our acquisition strategy remains focused on very disciplined and deliberate allocation of capital and the one that leverage in-house expertise in our local platforms to drive NOPI growth.

We continue to pursue a balanced portfolio strategy in our acquisitions program, with a goal to maintain both our geographic allocation targets and our exposure to value add and Core/Core+ assets. We have a good pipeline of assets similar to what we have been buying over the past six to nine months and we expect to deploy the proceeds from non-core sales and the excess proceeds from the bond issuance effectively.

In Q2 we closed or firmed up on four assets totaling approximately €88 million, roughly 60% was an investment - invested in two properties in the Netherlands and 40% was invested in two properties in Germany. The investment in these assets is expected to further improve the risk profile of our portfolio and offer us opportunities for long-term NOI and NAV growth through active asset management.

The German acquisitions are well suited for our core plus portfolio. They have an average occupancy of over 90% with an average vote of over 6 years. They include an industrial property in Kassel that we announced last quarter and an office cited in Ludwigshafen, one of the three core cities in Rhine-Neckar metropolitan area, a top German secondary market.

The property in Ludwigshafen is a 10,000 square meter, multi tenant property with a committed occupancy yield of 92%. The rents at the property are approximately 20% below market and we intend to refurbish the common areas to capture rental upside as leases rolls.

The property offers high quality, class I office space and we intend to revitalize the assets including common areas to bring out the loft character of the assets to the forefront driving incremental demand and rent. The purchase price of €16.6 million, represents a going in cap rate of 5.4%.

The acquisition is in line with our clustering strategy to achieve operational synergies with our office property in Mannheim, Burohaus Galilei which is a short five minute drive away. We expect this acquisition to close later in Q3.

The other acquisitions consist of value add properties, one in Sloterdijk, a major submarket in city of Amsterdam and the other in Hoofddorp, a suburb of Amsterdam. The combined average occupancy of these two assets was roughly 65% of acquisition and we expect to drive NOI and net asset value growth through executing and manage-to-core strategy, by applying our boutique and smart office concepts to the common areas and unoccupied floors. The weighted average going and cap rate for these two acquisitions is 4.7% and we expect to stabilize the cap rate7.5% over 18 to 24 months period.

TW38 are acquisitions in Sloterdijk was acquired with an occupancy of 73%, almost immediately after acquisition we were able to lease up approximately half of the vacancy at rental rate in line with underwriting to achieve committed occupancy of 87%. Most of the remaining vacancy will become a new smart office location which should open within the next few months.

The property was purchased for €30.5 million, representing and going in cap rate of 4.8% with an expected stabilized cap rate of 7.3% at full occupancy.

Spicalaan acquisition and Hoofddorp is a multi-tenant property which is directly adjacent to Polaris and in close proximity to our Aquarius. The other two well performing assets we own in the strong office now is Hoofddorp. Similar to Ludwigshafen this is in line with our strategy of clustering properties to achieve operational and leasing synergies.

Turning to our programmatic sales, for 2019 we expect to sell over €100 million of non-core assets in Germany and the Netherlands. Currently we have roughly €45 million of non-core dispositions remaining. We expect to sign binding sale agreements for most of these assets in 2019. The capital from these sales will be allocated through the acquisitions and value-add in redevelopment projects.

I will now turn the call over to Rajeev to discuss our financial results.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Thanks, Alex. And good morning, everyone. The second quarter results were in line with our expectations. The business continues to deliver - to deliver strong operating results with FFO per unit of $0.26, consistent with Q1 and 0.5% lower than Q2 of 2018. This quarter the decline in FFO per unit relative to last year's quarter resulted from lower euro CAD effects rates and lower leverage.

Given how dynamic the German and Dutch real estate markets have been this year and to better align with how our European peers do semi-annual appraisals, we obtained external third party valuations as of June 30th 2019. We engaged with the same appraisers from year end, JLO our Dutch portfolio, Colliers for our Deutsche Post portfolio in Germany and CBRE for the rest across Germany, Austria and Belgium.

Since year end we've recorded approximately €200 million a fair value gains, representing an increase of approximately 8%. The fair value gains to the portfolio were driven largely by our core, core plus assets in the Big Seven German markets and Vienna which is the largest segment of our total portfolio. The value of properties in this segment improved by approximately €500 per square metre or 13% from yield compression and market rent growth.

This segment is valued at an implied 3.9% capitalization rate, representing 40 basis points of compression since year end. Over the same period, we see market rent growth of approximately 4% in this segment.

The other main driver of fair value gains was in the G5 markets and our Dutch portfolio where capitalization rates declined by approximately 50 basis points since year end. The cap rate for the portfolio at the end of the quarter was 4.8%, a 30 basis point decline relative to year end. For reference, the yield on the 10 year German bond had declined approximately 80 basis points over the same period.

Largely driven by fair value gains, our upper NAV per unit and IFRS per NAV per unit improved by approximately 9% each to $17.50 and $16.30 per unit respectively. The primary difference between the upper NAV per unit and our IFRS book value per unit is deferred taxes which we record as the tax effective difference between our property fair values and the related tax basis for accounting purposes. As a deferred tax liability would generally only become payable in an individual asset sale disposition scenario, we use the upper NAV as a primary net asset value metric consistent with our European peers.

Given the favorable credit market conditions., we were active in the debt capital markets last quarter issuing a €300 million, seven year bond at a 1.89% yield and extending our debt maturity profile. Concurrent with the offering, Moody's upgraded us to BAA2 from BAA3 enabling us to achieve one of our near-term strategic objectives, resulting in a more diversified funding mix, building out our credit curve and further derisking the role of a risk on our 2021 €375 million bond maturity.

The bond proceeds went immediately to repaying €90 million drawn on our line to fund recent acquisitions that Alex spoke about with the remainder satisfied to repay about €155 million of secured debt maturities, namely the Blanket Facility in Q4 and two upcoming German mortgages maturing in Q1 of 2020. The repayment of the secured debt maturities will increase our pool of unencumbered assets to approximately 40% of total assets, a key criterion in our credit upgrade.

While the recent bond is expected to have over effect negative impact on FFO for the remainder of 2019, we expect that as we deploy the proceeds into debt repayment and acquisitions the impact will be over effect [ph] positive in 2020 and onwards.

Our balance sheet and liquidity position have never been stronger and we have no unaddressed debt maturities between now and December 2020. Disposition very well - continue to deliver on its focus areas of high grading the portfolio and driving long term NAV and NOI growth.

And with that, I'll turn it back over Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Rajeev. Operator, will now open the call for questions.

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Sam Damiani from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Hi, good morning everyone.

Jane Gavan

Good morning.

Sam Damiani

That was a great overview. Just wanted to delve into the sort of macro headwinds that we all read about again here, just you know, more specifically where - is there any part of the business where you're seeing that play out more than others, you know, the office versus industrial, secondary markets versus primary markets. Just wondering you know, what you’re seeing different today than maybe a year ago? As we've been seeing these headlines.

Jane Gavan

You know, that's interesting Sam. Certainly they are in the headlines and you know, we read about them all the time. So far I mean, like last quarter and the quarter before, we haven't really seen it reflected in our business. The industrial segment is leasing up well and you would think that would be the first one to start to show signs of weakness, but we haven't seen it. We've got a pretty robust pipeline in terms of our leasing for the next year.

You know, I think offsetting the headwinds is the fact that the supply is so limited and vacancy is so low. So I think so far as you know, as I mentioned in my remarks, we've been buying assets that we believe people want to be in that are resilient through the cycle. And it's playing through on our numbers.

Sam Damiani

You know, in terms of supply and I think, may be two or three quarters ago you talked about the sort of 2% to 3% supply growth that was playing out in a handful of major markets in Germany. Just wondering how are you seeing that being absorbed into the market or is it – is much of that still to come in the balance of ’19?

Alex Sannikov

Sam, as we look at the supply relative to the inventory that it is been stable for the last 12 to 18 months and the outlook didn't really change, if anything we expected maybe some of the headwinds and the headlines that we just spoke about will probably impact supply downwards.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That sounds good. And looking at the deal in a way - that was a quite incredible, I guess the NOI that you're getting from Rabobank is about - is in excess of a 20% cap rate on cost I think. I mean, was there some unique circumstances there with Rabobank or is that the market rent for that building in its current state of shorting, what is the situation there?

Alex Sannikov

We think it is close to the market rent for the building in the current state because the supply of vacancy in Utrecht is very low, and especially if you're looking at supply of contiguous office space with - of this size 12,000 square meters, there's probably one or two options in the entire Utrecht market. And if you – and probably if you are viewing them it include Amsterdam, there won't be a lot of options.

So the circumstances there was that Rabobank needed the same thing, very quickly needed all of the space under one roof and therefore the deal came together and this was pretty much the only option that was available in Utrecht market, but until..,

Sam Damiani

Was a three plus one year deal? Because they have another building they're hoping to move it to a three to four years or is this – so you were really to give them a term?

Alex Sannikov

It actually worked out well because we didn't want to commit to a long term lease because we want to redevelop the asset, they wanted to have flexibility because that was sort of the mandate that was given to the real estate group by the board of the bank. And so it sort of came together nicely.

Sam Damiani

One last question then I'll turn it back. You know, your coworking, we work and everybody else has been gobbling up space in North America at a rapid pace. They're lagging in Europe. I'm just wondering are you seeing that sector really eat up a lot of absorption in Germany and the Netherlands doesn't really look like there's a lot of ability for the figure over and quickly given the tight vacancy rates. So just wondering how much of a factor is that a component of demand and driving the vacancy rates and rents in the market?

Jane Gavan

Well, that's interesting. I mean, I think you're quite right. In the Netherlands coworking is certainly present, as you know we've got our own brand of coworking. In Germany less so and I think - I think you're quite right, its chicken and egg its very difficult to get large amounts of contiguous space.

So I mean, it's a factor, its present, but I think they're having a harder time moving into the German market. Part of it is a function of the work style in Germany, its still isn't you know a complete open concept kind of market. But nonetheless they're definitely present.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. I'll it turn back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Markidis from Desjardins. Please go ahead, Mike.

Mike Markidis

Good morning. You guys have been very successful finding assets with vacancy and repositioning opportunities that have created great returns, which I think speaks to the quality of your platform and the strength of the fundamentals that you speak of is.

Is there - I'm just curious though in that environment what's the profile of a typical seller of these buildings, is that - is there a common theme or it just circumstance?

Bruce Traversy

Hi .It's Bruce here. I think the theme is mostly private equity vendors and private vendors. They obviously - especially the Netherlands acquired a lot of assets over the last five, six years. They're come to the end of their life in terms of their investment horizon.

The market is strong and I think that they're seeing opportunity to do deals in many cases off market to make a profit and they're happy to leave room for us on the table to do what we do better.

Jane Gavan

I think in Germany also you know, for us because our platforms is so spread out, we have the opportunity to act quickly. A lot of institutional buyers or even more family offices have a harder time to do it. So when we see something in a market as you know quite diverse market wise, we can act quickly and that's been a real advantage to us to have the platform and the confidence to take up a building maybe with some vacancy or the E3 positioning.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And given what you're seeing today, do you see a lot of runway to continue to do this sort of stuff for the next couple of years?

Jane Gavan

Yeah, I think so.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Last question for me before I turn it back. Just given the growing disconnect between your - whether you're IFRS book value or your upper NAV and the current share price because I though of end a story on the increased financial flexibility that you guys have and the strength of your balance sheet has the thought of an NCIB in percolating in your discussions all ready?

Alex Sannikov

Hey, Mike. Yeah. You know, we look at everything and we talked to our Board, that disconnect is something we're really looking to try to close, so that's certainly an option that we we've sort of looked at, but nothing to announce at this point.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sumayya Hussain from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Hussain

Thanks. Morning. Jane, you touched on the yield compression you've seen and a lot of your markets on the office side. I know it's a growing area for you. But just curious what that cap rate trend kind of looks like for industrial assets?

Alex Sannikov

The trend is similar in industrial, we're seeing continued compression. There are - there aren't as many opportunities in Germany to buy industrial - smaller industrial buildings, simply because they're often owned by users. But the trend is similar.

Sumayya Hussain

Okay.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Sumayya, what we are also seeing is that there's portfolio premium for whenever there is large portfolios or medium sized portfolios of industrial assets being offered that there's portfolio premium because there's - it's hard to get exposure to the asset class as Bruce said. It tends to be very granular.

Sumayya Hussain

All right. That’s helpful. And I just want to touch on the spread to [indiscernible] it runs there large at 9%, I think this quarter. Can you give us an indication on what kind of lift you're getting on renewals>

Rajeev Viswanathan

On average we are about 9% under rented, for the entire portfolio we're close to 12% in Germany. So that's kind of what we're seeing on average and it varies by market in places like Munich and Berlin where some cases doubling the rents, in some other markets it's 10% or so. But it's virtually across the board, the portfolio in Germany is under rented.

The Amsterdam portfolio is kind of getting there. In terms of rental upside we're seeing very strong pick up in some of our Amsterdam assets and the rest of that portfolio is roughly at market.

Sumayya Hussain

Okay, thank you. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Kornack from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Good morning, guys. Alex, just wanted to quickly touch timing wise for some wag, when will that NOI come online and also I think in your disclosure I mentioned the Transformatorweg [ph] vacancy within the core portfolio that was also leased in Q3 at higher rents. Can you give a sense as to the NOI impact of that as well?

Alex Sannikov

Yeah. So for the Rabobank deal it will come online October 1st. And for the downtime vacancy that we referred to, that's relating to Caecilium our property in Cologne where a large tenant BNP has gave back some vacancy and we left that to KPMG at higher rents and there's going to be some downtime during Q2 and beginning of Q3 and then it's going to come online towards the end of Q3.

Matt Kornack

So net, net between Q2 and Q3, there's probably - it would be similar NOI contribution, but for Q4 what would be the total sort of quarterly amount, rough end?

Alex Sannikov

Yeah, I think it's going to be some in Q3 and then - and then it's going to stabilize in Q4.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And then Rajeev other than the penny difference on FFO, as a result of the financing guidance otherwise similar to what you'd provided in the past?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Correct. And you know the other thing, the FXs been a little bit - been a little bit choppy. It was 146 last week and it's back up to 148 today. Our budget assumption was 150.

Matt Kornack

Okay, perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christina. Christina, if you could please state your full name and company name.

Christine Reitsamer

Yes. Christine Reitsamer from Baader Bank. Hello, everyone. Good morning. I’ll follow up on the Dutch market because I'm not that familiar with it and with the chart [Technical Difficulty] where would you see the market going in further decline of vacancies and maybe increasing rents. And that would be then the implications for your portfolio. That follows the trend of the overall market.

And then I don’t know if remember correctly, like one or two years ago we had also a big topic of about conversions into residential. So that it's helping the office market. Is that still the case and what's the way to - do you see deals on Germany? This is the first question.

Jane Gavan

Yeah. I mean, yes, so our portfolio is trending nicely with the Dutch market. You can see when we did the Marin [ph] transaction our occupancy was 82%. Now we're close to 88%. You know, two years later we continue to see that the take up, and you can see that in our results the take up is very strong in the Dutch portfolio.

And yes it is fueled by I mean, very limited supply coming on and also a lot coming off I mean Alex will talk about almost flat new supply because that continues to be a lot of conversion in the Dutch market to residential.

And on the German market as we said, I mean, I think we're full. We've got I mean, virtually full. That gives us a lot of confidence in our buying in terms of you know when we get a vacant building or vacant buildings with some vacancy we're seeing quite fast lease up. So those fundamentals are still pretty robust.

Christine Reitsamer

Okay. And for acquisitions, do you prefer Germany or Netherlands or is that - that doesn't matter depending on the asset or do you have any favorite at the moment giving what you have in mind for the next one, two, three years of market development, I don't know.

Jane Gavan

I think we like both markets a lot and they have different driving fundamentals. Currently our mix is to say 20, 25 Netherlands, 75, 80 Germany. I think we've been pursuing that kind of allocation, but it depends where the opportunity is compelling because we've got good teams in both markets.

Christine Reitsamer

Okay. All right. I think that and – yeah, like for like drivers going forward, I mean probably then the cost for the Dutch portfolio is still also occupancy increased and – but then for the rest rent increases and like the 3%, 3% to 4% is that something that you are certainly comfortable with?

Jane Gavan

Yes.

Christine Reitsamer

Okay. All right. That's all for my side. Thank you.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Christine.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonas Ambeck, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just one year concerning the lease renewals, where do you stand for this year and how much percentage wise is to be renewed in 2020 and 2021?

Alex Sannikov

For 2019 were virtually completed all of our renewals outstanding. In our MD&A we disclosed the remaining lease expiries for 2019 which is about 49,000 square meters and we are well under way for 2020. So we're already securing some of the renewal in the portfolio and we're in advanced discussions with the majority of tenants.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So percentage wise how much is due in next year and ’21?

Alex Sannikov

So right now what we have left in terms of expires for 2019 is about 2.7% of the GLA. Well its expiring 2019 and 10% is expiring in 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sam Damiani from T.D. securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Just a follow up on the other acquisition market. If you were to buy core asset in a major market today, and let's say Germany, but what would the cap rate be. I am guessing it would be in the sort of low 3s. And what would the cost of 10 year debt today will be on an assets like that?

Jane Gavan

So core, like Prime core would be Sam in 2s, for the best of the best it can be in the high one. I mean, people want quality assets and they will pay up for it. And 10 year money, with a 10 year mortgage would be you know, low to mid one.

Sam Damiani

So does that - does that make sense at all for Dream Global in any way, any market. Because you added your acquisition has been shifting towards core plus value add over the last couple of years, is there an opportunity opening up, do you see either now or in the near term to refocus more on the core – premise [ph] the major cities?

Jane Gavan

You know, I think we've always sort of done a mix and match kind of approach in any event. Occasionally, we buy those cores, real expensive ones. But frankly, as our teams matured in our development, we've got more development shops. We've been focusing on doing those value add projects.

So you know, what we don't do is sort of those long wall kind of leases that's not that interesting for us. But most definitely, I think it gives us a lot of confidence and you can see in the acquisitions that Alex ran through. They've got leasing, they've got repositioning, and there's opportunities for folks who have a platform. So we're delighted with that.

And by the way those managed to cores end up being you know, highly sought after assets, look at Millington plants. That was a great asset that we bought with opportunity to do some redevelopment and that's now - that would be a trophy asset.

Sam Damiani

It seems you got much better way to gain trophy assets. Thank you very much.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Sam.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Parmenter [ph] from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that's a new one. Thank you. Just a question, Jane, coming back to your comments around the geographic mix between Germany and the Netherlands. Just given the success that you have had are there other markets that maybe you're exploring today or that are starting to look a little more interesting where you can maybe apply that similar playbook and catch these sort of early stage of the fundamentals improving?

Jane Gavan

I mean, I think as you probably know and you know our story, we're always looking, our acquisition team is always looking for the right risk adjusted returns, if it makes sense to go into a new market, if the market have those fundamentals, can we apply something to those assets that's unique as opposed to other local players.

So I'd say we're always looking, but the fact is in our home markets we're finding good opportunities. And so we'll continue to - as we said we just ran through some acquisitions that are going to be really great for the company in our home markets. Bruce and his team are always looking for the next market that will deliver superior returns.

Unidentified Analyst

It sounds like, and what we've seen in terms some of the recent deals, certainly more value add, as opposed to just core stabilized assets, is that how we should think about call it the next 12 months or so?

Jane Gavan

I think. So I mean, I think when you're looking at cap rates in the 2s, it doesn't work so well for us. I think the beauty of doing global is it's got a platform that it can turn of value adds into cores.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks very much. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Todd Voigt from Ranger Global. Please go ahead.

Todd Voigt

Good afternoon. I wanted to ask a question, so Mike earlier asked a question about a stock buyback in light of the large discount to net asset values and your financial flexibility. The answer was that that was being considered among other strategies. Would you please expand on what those other strategies are? And is there a timeline to execute on one or any of those strategies? Thank you.

Alex Sannikov

Sure. Thanks. Thanks for the question. We have our strategic board meetings every year and we continually talk every quarter about the things we can do such as capital allocation, selling assets, joint venture, and so on and so forth where we can sort of prove out the value of our assets on our balance sheet and potentially crystallize them into cash.

We're looking at lots of things all the time. It's tough to sort of talk about other things. You know, the other thing we're also doing, you talked about the discount, most of our unit holders and where we trade mostly is in Toronto. We've been marketing relentlessly to Europeans. We actually think we've got about 30% to 35% of our unit holder base in Europe, now relative to Canada. So that's something as well that we've been working hard on, on building our profile in Europe where some of our peers are trading at less prominent discounts to net asset value.

Todd Voigt

So it sounds like the strategy is other than buying back stock, which is being considered as more marketing of the company globally and across Europe and potentially at more asset sales joint ventures to - I guess to prove out the NAV. Are there any other strategies that would be considered?

Jane Gavan

Well, I think also begin to driving FFO growth. I mean, it's a myriad of things all towards narrowing the gap for proving out the FFO, proving out the NAV and getting the story out, so people understand not just the dynamics of the company, but that the - the FFO is sustainable, that it deserves a better multiple, we reducing leverage.

I mean, there are all kinds of levers that we're working on. And I mean, compared to where we were trading last year, you know, we certainly improved the premium.

Todd Voigt

Thank you so much.

Operator

And we are showing no further questions. I will now turn the call over to Ms. Gavan for closing comments.

Jane Gavan

Thank you everyone for your attention this morning and we look forward to reporting next quarter.

