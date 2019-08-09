Fifth Third's Far-Sightedness Could Save It Some Trouble

Fifth Third’s (FITB) Q2 2019 numbers were nothing to write home about. Margins were under pressure like its peers, while loan book contracted. However, we believe that FITB is well-placed than peers in a falling rate environment thanks to its far-sighted steps on hedging and portfolio repositioning. Current slow loan book growth is likely the result of cautious lending, given the risks in commercial lending. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $28-$32 range, and hence the stock has up to 15% upside from here.

Margin dynamics look better than peers going forward

Unlike its peers which witnessed margin contraction, FITB reported widening net interest margin. Margins jumped 9bps sequentially, thanks to the completion of MB Financial acquisition. However, excluding the impact of MB Financial acquisition, the margins were down 6bps QoQ – not any better than its competitors.

Source: Company reports

The bank expects three rate cuts of 25bps each in 2019 and hence foresees continued pressure on NIM. On the positive side, FITB has been taking various steps to mitigate interest rate risk:

Investment portfolio: It repositioned the investment portfolio during the year to limit risks from falling interest rates. This was done by lowering the cash flows generated by these securities so that the reinvestment risk is minimized. The bank switched out of cash-flowing mortgage-backed securities into bullet-and-locked-out cash flow securities. Currently, 60% of the portfolio is invested in locked out cash flows over the next 24 months. The remaining 40% is in securities that generate cash flows over the next five years.

It repositioned the investment portfolio during the year to limit risks from falling interest rates. This was done by lowering the cash flows generated by these securities so that the reinvestment risk is minimized. The bank switched out of cash-flowing mortgage-backed securities into bullet-and-locked-out cash flow securities. Currently, 60% of the portfolio is invested in locked out cash flows over the next 24 months. The remaining 40% is in securities that generate cash flows over the next five years. Loan portfolio: The bank has decided not to grow the residential mortgage portfolio. Nearly 90% of the loans in this segment are variable ones.

The bank has decided not to grow the residential mortgage portfolio. Nearly 90% of the loans in this segment are variable ones. Hedging: The bank had executed $11B of hedges in Q4 2018 that started getting effective in last June. This translates to around 17.5% of the variable loan book.

On the deposit side, FITB expects a deposit beta in the high 30s to 40s. 12% of the deposits are indexed to the Fed funds rate where the beta is obviously 100%. However, it is noteworthy that the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio is getting tighter. At 94%, it is higher than that of larger peers such as USB (84%) and PNC (86%). This means that the bank will need quicker deposit growth to fund its loan book expansion. Deposit growth was just 1% QoQ in Q2 2019.

Things were not rosy on the loan book side as well. Loan book contracted 1%, which we believe, could be due to the fact that MB Financial was still getting integrated. The merger is largely done, at least on the critical aspects such as systems conversion. 46 branches were closed in Chicago – both FITB and MB included – and the last merger-related branch closure happened in July. Now that most of these things are out of the way, the management can refocus on loan growth.

The biggest contributor to loan book contraction was commercial loans, more specifically, commercial and industrial loans that were nearly 47% of the loan book. The bank, like its peers, seems to be cautious in this lending segment, given the US-China trade war and the consequent impact on the commercial side. Despite this, FITB guided for stable commercial loans in Q3 2019 on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The bank is confident about the robust pipeline, especially in the middle market segment that augurs well for the second half of the year.

Commercial leases witnessed the quickest fall, decreasing 6% QoQ. This too seems to be a conscious step from the bank, as it said it is reducing exposure to non-relationship commercial leases. Furthermore, it is also cautious in lending to commercial real estate. Overall, the bank seems to be very cautious on the commercial side, and the management affirmed that it does not want to chase growth for the sake of it.

On the consumer side, loans grew 1%, partly offsetting the decline in the commercial segment. Here also, segment-wise loan growth reflects management intentions. As we highlighted, the bank does not want to grow the highly-variable residential mortgage book, and this resulted in a 1% QoQ fall. Auto/ indirect secured loans, where the rates are entirely fixed, jumped 4% QoQ. The bank guided for consumer loans to rise 2% QoQ on average in the third quarter.

The bank guided for NII to rise 1% QoQ in Q3 2019 on better average interest-earning assets and day count, partly offset by continued market pressures from lower rates. NIM is likely to fall 3bps.

Some upside seen from current levels

FITB’s stock currently trades at 1.4 times one-year forward tangible book value. Our estimate of fair value lies in the $28-$32 range, and hence the stock has up to 15% upside from here. Our fair value numbers factor in FITB’s long-term return on tangible equity of 13% - which we believe is slightly more conservative - as well as the historical average P/B trading multiple of 1.4x.

Source: Company reports, Our own estimates

FITB plans buybacks of $2B over the next 12 months, which translates to around 10% of the current market cap. This figure excludes potential repurchases due to post-tax gain on sale of Worldpay stock, which is around $433M. The bank targets a CET1 ratio of 9%-9.5% in the medium term. This could mean an excess capital of just below $500M currently, and we estimate that the bank might need $700M of capital for loan growth. On a conservative estimate, we feel that the buybacks could be around $1.5B, given the increased risk of an economic slowdown.

