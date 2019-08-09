Buying Las Vegas Sands

It's time for another Las Vegas Sands (LVS) article after my most recent bearish article in February of this year discussed the risks of slowing growth in Macau. At this point, the stock is down roughly 20% from its April highs and just revealed weak sales and earnings growth - both significantly under expectations. Nonetheless, the stock has been down for a long time and could hugely benefit in case the Chinese manufacturing PMI shows some signs of life on the mid-term.

Source: Las Vegas Sands

What Happened?

One reason why I like Las Vegas Sands is the fact that the stock is incredibly cyclical. Every global economic trend impacts the company's bottom line. Just look what happened after the first quarter of 2018. All of a sudden, the company's win streak of massively outperforming earnings turned into a sideways trend with only one quarter above expectations. It's like something happened at the start of 2018...

Source: Estimize

Normally I discuss these economic developments at the end of my article, but I think now is an appropriate time to show you what happened. Below, you see an indicator I have used a couple of times when discussing China dependent stocks like Las Vegas Sands. The China Caixin manufacturing PMI is a leading indicator that tells us what we can expect in terms of hard economic growth. A value above 50 indicates economic expansion. A value above 50 does the exact opposite. Note that when it comes to China, a value 50 means that GDP growth rates close to 7% are going to be nearly impossible to achieve. In Europe and the US, values below 50 indicate a possible recession.

Source: TradingEconomics

Anyhow, what we see is that growth quickly declined after the Q1/2018 peak. The same happened in Europe. In the US, growth started to decline at the end of 2018.

Now look at what happened in Macau when China started to slow. Gaming revenue growth quickly went down from close to 30% growth at the end of 2017 to currently 3.5% contraction in July or 1.2% growth on a 3-months basis. The same goes for the Las Vegas Sands stock. The last time investors had a positive return on a 12-months basis was back in August of 2018. At this point, the stock is down 15% year-on-year.

This brings me to the most recent second quarter. I already briefly mentioned it but adjusted EPS came in at $0.72 which is way below expectations of $0.81. It is also 3% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. This is the third consecutive quarter with negative EPS growth.

Total sales increased by 0.9% with adjusted property EBITDA being up $41 million or 3.3%. Macau's adjusted property EBITDA improved by 2% with adjusted property EBITDA margins being up slightly from 35.4% to 35.6%. Both the Parisian Macau and the Four Seasons/Plaza Casino reported close to 20% property EBITDA growth. Total visitor numbers from China to Macau improved by 18% on a trailing twelve months basis. This is up from 15% in the first quarter. In the first quarter of this year, Sands China had a 34% market share in Macau which is a 600 bps improvement since 2012. The company's American peer Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a minor improvement from 16% to 17%. Not even the Hong Kong-listed gaming giant Galaxy Entertainment was able to beat Sands China with an improvement of 500 bps to 23%. The company aims to further improve its China position and has pledged to invest roughly $15 billion by 2021. For example, the company plans to renovate and expand its Londoner Macau by investing almost $1.4 billion until 2021.

The Marina Bay Sands property saw an adjusted property EBITDA decline of 6.0% to $346 million which is a decline of 3.5% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA margins declined from 52.2% to 50.3%.

Nonetheless, with regard to the the company's future, Las Vegas Sands plans to invest $3.3 billion in Singapore. This includes a new luxury tower with roughly 1,000 all-suite rooms and a sky roof with a swimming pool. In addition to that, the company will build an arena for live musical performance with a capacity of 15,000.

The total future capex timeline including everything discussed so far looks like this:

Source: Las Vegas Sands Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, the company's Las Vegas operations did very well in my opinion. Adjusted property EBITDA improved by 76.6% to $136 million which is the strongest quarterly result in history. Adjusted property EBITDA margins increased by 1000 bps to 29.2%. Going forward, the company expects the growth streak to continue thanks to strong convention and group meeting numbers, better room pricing, non-gaming offerings and international baccarat business.

Moving over to the company's financial situation, I am happy to see that the first significant debt maturities will occur in 2023 when 30% of the company's debt will mature. Between 2019 and 2022, only 7% of the company's debt will mature. Unfortunately, the debt-to-equity ratio continues to be at 2.1 which is the reason why this stock tends to sell-off quite significantly during downtrends. The goods news is that liquidity continues to be a non-issue since the current ratio continues to be at 1.60.

The Bottom Line

Las Vegas Sands is one of my favorite companies on the market. Unfortunately, its stock is not always the place to be as the stock is down more than 30% from its 2018 highs and still trading at 2012 levels. This is largely due to the recent economic developments in China and the risks of an escalating trade war that caused traders to ignore even high-potential stocks like the one we are currently discussing. I like the company's long-term prospects a lot and think we get to buy this company at a reasonable price. Not only because the stock is trading at 16x next year's earnings, but also because the most recent tariff fears pushed the stock down more than 13%.

Source: FINVIZ

The best news would be an uptrend of the China manufacturing PMI. However, as this is not the case yet, I will only buy a small position. I like the risk/reward and think it's worth opening a small long position next week. Please be advised that when I say 'small' I mean small. I am not going to buy a large number of shares from a cyclical casino/leisure stock while I am busy discussing global growth slowing. The risk/reward for a small long position is good in this case, but we are not dealing with a no-brainer trade. At the same time, that's also why we get to buy the stock below $60 per share.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.