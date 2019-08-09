Beyond Meat: Dramatically Overvalued

As a growth investor, I try to find companies with a high growth potential — Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is not one of those companies. Beyond Meat has recently been the target of many authors and analysts, as they all try to figure out how to value the company. Since its $25 per-share initial public offering (“IPO”) in May, the plant-based meat-substitute company has popped almost 700% and has showed little signs of slowing, or reversing its previous growth. This rapid growth is incredibly rare for a recent IPO and remains to be largely unjustified. Beyond Meat’s current valuation takes into account its large growth opportunities, but, as I will discuss in this article, these opportunities are blown way out of proportion as the market it resides in simply isn’t large enough to fill the growth necessary for their current valuation. This article will serve as a cautionary tale, as not all fads become mainstream and not all growth is exponential.

Market

Beyond Meat is looking to capitalize on a growing vegan and vegetarian population in America by offering plant-based substitutes for traditional meat products. The core market for products such as the Beyond Burger is vegetarians and vegans who still long for the taste of a traditional burger. Unfortunately for Beyond Meat, those in favor of a plant-based diet still remain the vast minority of the population — totaling just 8% in the United States. Additionally, this growth remains at quite a low level. Since surveying Americans in 1999, 2001, 2012, and 2018, Gallup was able to conclude that the percentage of vegetarians has stayed virtually stagnant, never changing by more than a full percent in all 20 years. While veganism grew one percent from 2012 to 2018 (those are the only two years veganism was surveyed) it still represents the gross minority of Americans, 3%, and one percent growth over seven years is still quite low. Based off of recent growth, or lack-thereof, in the vegetarian and vegan communities, it is incredibly unlikely that this percentage will become substantial any time soon. After all, the market for plant-based foods is expected to reach $27.8 billion by 2025, up substantially from the $3.3 billion in 2018. However, when learning that the 2018 total US food market topped $2 trillion, this $27.8 billion is just a drop in the bucket and quite a low ceiling. Plant-based meat substitutes also aren’t going to be the only food that vegetarians and vegans choose to eat. Although likely a large driving force for the transition to a meatless diet, there are plenty of people fine with giving up the taste of meat and actually prefer a veggie alternative. Source: Forbes

Unfortunately, the small vegetarian market isn’t the end of Beyond’s limited consumer problem. Recent studies suggest that Beyond Meat’s Beyond Burger is no healthier than a traditional beef patty. This is quite a kicker for the product, as a leading force behind the growth of vegetarianism and veganism is the hope of achieving a healthier diet. In fact, all three of the “Top 10 Reasons for Going Veggie” don’t apply to the Beyond Burger, based on the previously mentioned study. This prevents them from becoming the choice for people just looking for a healthier meal, which could have represented a large portion of their customers. Beyond Meat’s products are also more expensive than traditional meat, a problem that a lead Cobank analyst, Will Sawyer, believes will become more impactful. This premium will be a major road-block for those who can’t afford more expensive food, or those who simply don’t wish to spend the extra money for it. For a market that’s already quite limited, Beyond Meat has some hurdles to overcome in its quest to turn its plant-based products mainstream.

To further dampen Beyond Meat’s growth, they face strong competition in providing plant-based meat substitutes to the vegetarian community. Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Morningstar and Impossible Foods are currently two of its largest competitors, both sizeable producers and suppliers. In fact, based on analysis by Brett Arends on MarketWatch, Morningstar sold more than double in 2018 than what Beyond Meat is expected to sell this year. Additionally, the quality of each company’s product varies quite noticeably. I personally have tried all three companies’ burgers and have found the Impossible Burger to be the best, a verdict that the general public seems to agree with as well. Each comparison between the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger (from LHSkillet, Thrillist, CNET, health.com, Food & Wine, and many more) had the Impossible Burger as the more meat-like, and better-tasting, patty of the two. According to Nielsen, 98% of meat substitute buyers also bought traditional meat products, meaning that they prefer, or at least enjoy, real meat, demonstrating further bias towards the “meatier” Impossible Burger. This customer preference will begin to make quite an impact on Beyond Meat’s sales, especially as the Impossible Burger was just approved by the FDA to begin selling in stores, starting in September. Grocery store sales made up over half of Beyond Meat’s second quarter revenue, marking the importance of this approval for Impossible Foods and the impact it can have on Beyond Meat. Additionally, as of now, Beyond Meat only offers ground “beef”, “beef” patties, and “pork” sausages, whereas Morningstar offers multiple beef and pork substitutes, with the addition of multiple chicken substitutes as well. Good Catch seems to have the meatless tuna market corned with its fish-free Tuna. To make matters worse, other legacy food companies aren’t blind to this trend, and are throwing their hat into the plant-based meat ring as well. Tyson (NYSE:TSN) recently announced plans to bring a meatless chicken nugget to the market later this summer, under the brand Raised & Rooted. While no other specifics were announced, Tyson also mentioned that they plan on bringing more than just meatless chicken to the table eventually. Conagra (NYSE:CAG) too is becoming more involved with plant-based meat substitutes as its subsidiary, Gardein, is focused on providing such products to consumers. While Gardein currently offers a range of products, including meatless chicken and burgers, they plan on releasing even more products to compete with other companies doing the same. Overall, with mounting competition in all pockets in the market, Beyond Meat (which still hasn’t announced any chicken plans) will likely end up as one of the smaller players in the plant-based meat market due to a lack of product diversity and mounting competition.

Source: CNET

To truly be a growth stock, the company must be actively investing in new products in order to grow their business, so what’s Beyond Meat doing? Beyond Meat is currently investing in further diversification of their plant-based meat-substitute offerings. The company is reportedly working on bringing a plant-based bacon and a plant-based steak option to consumers, though Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat CEO, noted that it is unlikely that these products come to fruition in the near future. New products are always a plus when looking to grow sales, especially when they have very little overlap with previous offerings, and these new products will certainly help Beyond Meat grow. However, they will still likely be limited by the constraints of their small market and while these additional products will help them take on new customers, they still lag behind the more diverse portfolios of companies such as Morningstar.

Evidence Of Being Overvalued

There is already strong evidence that points towards a dramatic over-valuation of Beyond Meat, the first of which being their IPO price. IPO prices are created by companies, and the banks assisting them, with the goal to sell equity for as much as they possibly can in order to raise as much capital as possible. The companies also have all of the inside information of their business, giving them the most accurate idea of their true value, so what caused a value spike of nearly 700%, just 3 months after their IPO? It isn't too unusual for a company to rise, say, 20% after their IPO, or see more moderate growth, but it is quite extraordinary to see a company rise even more than 100% in just three months after their IPO. This 700% spike points to one of two things, either both the banks and Beyond Meat itself undervalued the company by almost 700%, or the company is currently dramatically overvalued. Beyond Meat also recently announced a second offering of 3.25 million new shares, complementing the current sixty million existing shares. Again, the purpose of a public offering is to try and raise capital, so this second offering seems to be a bit of a cash-grab for the company. Essentially, since Beyond Meat knows their true value, they’re taking advantage of their currently inflated value, in order to raise as much capital as possible before their bubble pops and the stock plummets to a more reasonable valuation. To further heighten the blow, Beyond Meat priced their second offering at $160 per share, much below the $234 it was at before announcing the second offering. Again, this self-admitted blow adds to the skepticism of Beyond Meat’s valuation. Of course additional offerings can be completely innocent, but when they’re made just three months after an IPO and there are this many signs pointing towards the company being seriously overvalued, a second offering becomes just another piece of evidence to suggest this.

Let's now take a look at the size of Beyond Meat and one of its more established competitors. At the time of writing this article, Tyson is valued at ~$23.5 billion, while Beyond Meat is valued at ~$11.9 billion. These values suggest that Beyond Meat’s future capabilities reflect the ability to perform approximately half as well as Tyson is currently. This seems ludicrous when considering the financials of each company. I won’t discuss profit, as Beyond Meat is still more focused on growth, meaning that making a profit is not their primary objective, but instead, I will be more focused on revenue. Tyson generated $10.443 billion in revenue during Q2 2019, whereas Beyond Meat generated $67.3 million in revenue during the second quarter. Of course this comparison isn’t fair, Beyond Meat’s value is in its growth after all. So, looking at the expected 742.42% growth in the plant-based food market by 2025 (previously mentioned), Beyond Meat will be looking at ~$1.665 billion in quarterly revenue by 2025. To point out the obvious, this is not even close to half of what Tyson is currently doing — it’s actually almost 6.3 times less than what they’re doing. This growth projection is also just a very rough estimate, meant only to provide some context to the company’s value, I will complete a more in depth analysis in the section below.

Resulting Valuation

Now that I’ve discussed why Beyond Meat is currently dramatically overvalued, I will discuss what its true value is. Meat substitutes, according to Nielsen, represented $893 million, or 27%, of the $3.3 billion plant-based food market in 2018, though “meat substitutes” did also include regular veggie burgers. I do expect that the growth of the meat substitute market will outpace that of the plant-based food market, based off of the higher appeal to those still craving a meat diet, causing this percentage to rise as the market grows at an annual compound growth rate of ~74% from 2018. This growth can be extrapolated by the growth of the traditional vegetarian and vegan population, which was discussed earlier. Based off of that steady growth model, along with the growth of the American population, we can determine that vegetarians and vegans that don’t favor a meat substitute will make up 10.86% of the market by 2025, so a 74% compound growth rate is the most plausible future outlook. Using this growth metric, I will be able to predict Beyond Meat’s revenue every year, and therefore every quarter, through 2025, once I determine their market share.

Beyond Meat’s market share is currently 26.88%, which was determined using Beyond Meat’s 2019 full year guidance of $240 million and the plant-based meat substitute market size of $893 million in 2018. This actually creates a slightly inflated market share for Beyond Meat, as the market has likely grown since 2018 due, in part, to the rise of Beyond Meat. However, to give Beyond Meat the benefit of doubt, I will leave this slightly inflated market share as the basis for my future projections. As I already stated, Beyond Meat will end 2019 with 26.88% of the plant-based meat substitute market, a percentage that will not grow past 2020. In 2020, I expect that Beyond Meat will grow its sales at a pace slightly over 74%, the rate its market grew at, over the prior year, giving it a market share of 29%. This growth is due to the lack of competition mounting this year and a slow first quarter in 2019. Unfortunately for Beyond Meat, this is as high as I expect their market share to go. As competition really starts to mount, especially with Impossible Foods coming to grocery stores, Beyond Meat’s market share is going to begin to suffer as it declines at an annual compound rate of 3.5% from 2021 through 2025. Looking at what Beyond Meat provides as well, this decay makes sense. They provide very few products and all that they do supply are heavily contested, as discussed above. This would leave Beyond Meat with 11.5% of the plant-based meat substitute market by the end of 2025. It is important to note that this decline in market share does still include a strong growth in revenue, which will be discussed below.

Based off of my above analysis, Beyond Meat will have total annual revenues of $240 million in 2019 (Beyond Meat guidance), $451 million in 2020, $689 million in 2021, $1.035 billion in 2022, $1.514 billion in 2023, $2.136 billion in 2024, and $2.850 billion in 2025. So where does this leave us? Well, it’s certainly not the lofty $6.660 billion (annualized) that I used before when drawing the comparison with Tyson. Instead, this meager $2.850 billion is almost 14.7 times less than what Tyson is on track to do for the full year of 2019. This also means that Beyond Meat is currently trading at a value 3.7 times its annual revenue from 2025, or an eye-opening 44.4 times its current revenue. To give context to this, the food sector averages a value that is just .698 times greater than annual revenue, actually marking a decrease in value compared to revenue (based off of Tyson [the only company of the seven to have its value exceed annual revenue], ConAgra, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Nestle (SWX:NESN), and Kellogg). Even with their extraordinary growth, Beyond Meat’s not even close to reaching a high enough revenue level to justify their current value.

With all of this considered, a fair valuation would place Beyond Meat at $2.23 billion, or $37.17 per share. Taking a look back in time, this is close to Cramer’s $35-a-share buy limit prior to Beyond Meat’s IPO. This valuation accurately factors in not only Beyond Meat’s future growth potential, which is certainly higher than the average food company, but their intellectual property as well. While the value of their current sales and future growth may be closer to the $600 million mark, the value of their product itself is much greater than traditional food, due to its complexity and difficulty to replicate. So, while their intellectual property is abnormally valuable, it’s still not nearly enough to justify Beyond Meat’s extraordinarily high valuation.

Before I close this article, I want to make it apparent that I do not believe Beyond Meat is a bad company, or that it is doomed to fail, I just believe that it is absurdly overvalued. I believe that, within 6 months, the company will drop to $68 per share, a 62% drop in value. This drop is a result of multiple events that will result in steady drops and further inquiries about the company’s value. These events include their strange second offering, which started Beyond Meat’s first meaningful dip, and their fourth quarter earnings report, which I expect to include weaker-than-expected revenues due to Impossible Foods’ timely arrival to supermarkets. Once the upwards momentum of the stock is halted, it will cease to continue being carried by the momentum of its IPO and begin to correct. There is often little change without a catalyst, and these catalysts are coming for Beyond Meat. In twelve months’ time, I anticipate that Beyond Meat will be worth just $46 per share as it corrects closer to a reasonable valuation. What short-term investors may find more valuable, is that I expect Beyond Meat to bottom at $112 per share by the end of this year. This will be sparked, primarily, by a large sell-off, which was sparked by the second offering, which was sparked by the unexpected 700% pop off of the IPO, as well as more speculative analysis following slower-than-expected growth. It seems clear that Beyond Meat’s meteoric rise was due to nothing more than people trying to hop on a trend.

Conclusion

Beyond Meat a good company that has just been inflated way past its value. The ceiling of the vegetarian market, especially for Beyond Meat, is just too low to justify anywhere close to enough growth in the future to reach sizeable revenues, compared to traditional food companies. Additionally, due to the lack of diversity in their offerings, Beyond Meat further limits itself, in terms of its potential market, only offering red meat alternatives with no current plans to release anything else. This drives down their already limited market share, which is already infringed upon by other companies offering similar products to Beyond Meat. With evidence that Beyond Meat is already much too overvalued, a nearly 700% spike this close to an IPO is unheard of and points towards an unjustified jump in value. Additionally, the company, when compared to an established food company, like Tyson, it becomes blatantly obvious how overvalued Beyond Meat is. With all of this considered, the company will begin to lose value as a sell-off is sparked by more inquisitive investors. This domino effect will likely be caused by multiple disappointing events in the near future and because of this, I would recommend taking a short position in Beyond Meat. With, in my view, no upside potential, and a whole lot of downside, Beyond Meat seems to be a very positive short option right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.