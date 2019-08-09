Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Infiltrator Water For Septic Treatment Tech

With the deal, WMS is bringing in-house a 15-year partner firm in order to broaden its offerings and distribution networks within the growing wastewater treatment industry.

Advanced Drainage has announced the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies for slightly over $1 billion.

Quick Take

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) announced it has acquired Infiltrator Water Technologies for $1.08 billion.

Infiltrator Water operates as a manufacturer of on-site wastewater treatment systems.

WMS is acquiring Infiltrator after being partners for over 15 years as it seeks to increase its size, breadth of offerings, and distribution networks in the promising wastewater product space.

Target Company

Old Saybrook, Connecticut-based Infiltrator Water was founded in 1987 to manufacture plastic leach field chambers and systems, septic tanks and accessories for use in residential on-site wastewater treatment applications.

Management is headed by President and CEO Roy Moore, who has been with the firm since inception and previously ‘led the manufacturing operations of a major building products supplier.’

Below is an overview video of Infiltrator’s Winchester, Kentucky-based manufacturing plant:

Source: Infiltrator

Infiltrator’s primary offerings include:

Quick4 Series

Arc Series

EZflow Septic

IM-Series

EZsnap Risers

EZset Lids and Risers

Company partners or major customers include:

NOWRA

EPA

NESC

Water Environment Federation

ARCSA

NGWA

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Meticulous Research, the water and wastewater treatment systems market is projected to reach $90.76 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rapid population growth and urbanization, increasing demand for new water resources, growing push for better quality water and public health, as well as increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the market due to population growth, increasing demand for residential water treatment, continuous technological developments, rising environmental challenges, limited water resources, and growing investment by the public sector in water infrastructure.

Major vendors that provide water and wastewater treatment systems include:

Suez Environnement (EPA:SEV)

Xylem (XYL)

Dow Water & Process

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

3M (MMM)

Pentair (PNR)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Advanced Drainage disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $1.08 billion funded by its Senior Secured Credit Facility.

As to forward financial guidance, management disclosed the following:

On a pro forma basis for the Company’s fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the combined companies would have had revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 20.4% and free cash flow conversion of nearly 50%. ADS’ management anticipates that this acquisition will be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA in year one, accretive to EPS in the first full year and yield approximately $20-$25 million in run-rate synergies by year three.

Based on Infiltrator’s 2018 revenues of $275 million, WMS paid a Price / Sales multiple of 3.93x for the deal and 12.1x EBITDA multiple.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2019, WMS had $9.4 million in cash and $609 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $230 million.

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $53.1 million.

In the past 12 months, WMS’ stock price has risen 10.9% vs. the U.S. Building industry’ rise of 2.0% and the broader overall U.S. market’s increase of 1.0%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been negative for six of the last twelve quarters, per the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been trending upward, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

WMS acquired Infiltrator to bring in-house a company that it has partnered with for over fifteen years.

As WMS President and CEO Scott Barbour stated in the deal announcement,

Infiltrator is a natural fit for us and for our customers, aligning closely with our growth strategies while accelerating the key drivers of our three-year plan—sales growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation—that we announced at our Investor Day last year. This acquisition will allow us to offer an enhanced suite of water management solutions to a broader set of customers and expand our addressable opportunity in the attractive and related on-site septic business.

The deal combines Infiltrators on-site septic wastewater management products with WMS’ stormwater products.

The two companies have similar business models and have complementary distribution networks.

The transaction was announced on August 1 as part of WMS’s quarterly earnings report and investors initially pushed the stock up sharply, although it has given back some of its gains but remained at a higher level despite overall stock market volatility.

I view the deal as a solid move as the two companies have had a long partnership, so combination risk should be minimal to non-existent.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.