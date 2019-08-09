IBI Group, Inc. (IBIBF) CEO Scott Stewart on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBI Group, Inc. (OTCPK:IBIBF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Stewart - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Nauman Satti - Laurentian Bank

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Scott Stewart

Good morning. And thank you for joining us to review IBI's second quarter 2019 results, which were released yesterday afternoon. I'm here with IBI's Chief Financial Officer Stephen Taylor.

Through the second quarter IBI demonstrated the strength of our business model which is centered on urbanization and our three operating segments; intelligence, building and infrastructure.

I'm very pleased with the strong Q2 results, during which IBI generated adjusted EBITDA that was 34% higher than the same period in 2018, and a robust adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%.

IBI's transformational pivot to a technology driven design firm will further improve our margins with continued growth especially in our intelligence practice. To-date in 2019 we have continued to be successful execution of our technology focused strategic plan.

To set the stage, I'll review the operational accomplishments in the second quarter and year-to-date, followed by Stephen sharing an overview of our financial results. In Q2, we achieve notable successes and saw a positive traction with several of our launched products, including our Asset Management Solution, InForm and our Smart City Platform.

IBI was awarded seven new Inform contracts in India and we had a growing pipeline of opportunities both in Canada and globally. We were also awarded a five-year $1.6 million contract for our Smart City Platform in Hyderabad [ph] India and we'll also be integrating our Smart City Platform on a project in San Pedro Sula.

In addition, we are preparing the Smart City roadmap for a 50 acre mixed-used development in Silicon Valley, a further opportunity to showcase our InForm and Smart City products.

We are increasingly working with a network of private sector development plans and implementing Smart City strategies including energy saving and green initiatives. This is an important added value in considering our current 55 major urban development projects across North America representing some 5000 acres of developable land.

Developers see the value for their end use clients and continually looking for technology-enabled and sustainable solutions in their living experiences. Other notable wins in the Smart City space include a major 150,000 kilometer fiber optic communications project in Telangana [ph] India.

This is in addition to an ongoing contract of 32,000 kilometers of fiber-optic network installation in the state of the Chhattisgarh. And the successful bid for an intelligent transportation system for Chennai Metropolitan areas of fees of $4 million.

These wins build up for existing portfolios of Smart City work in India, the UK and North and Latin America which combines our strong background in Smart City strategy work with our experience in the limitation and operation of technology.

As a general comment, Q2 was a very successful quarter for our India operations as we are awarded contracts totaling CAD15.3 million. In addition to the Smart City wins we've also won a major toll project in Bangalore India.

The project includes 102 tollings valuing it at $4.5 million with the five-year annual recurring revenue stream. This is in addition to the current toll projects underway in Greece, Mexico and soon did we open toll system on the Mackinac Bridge, Michigan. These projects add to our global installed base of approximately 1000 tolling.

We won the Florida Department of Transportation Greenlight project valued at $3.3 million. This project includes the development of a multimodal transportation solution for Orlando.

In partnership with the University of Central Florida this wins combined with our application of the open trip planner, data tools and a TravelIQ product provides a foundation for IBI to deliver mobility of the service, which is a growing movement towards combining public and private transportation operations to create a unified, efficient and convenient transportation service for public.

This project adds to our active body work in the sector which includes strategic development of the city of Dayton Ohio, mobility on-demand project in Portland TriMet and the development of the San Francisco Airport's Ground Transportation Management System which integrates with ride-sharing companies, Uber and Lyft.

We are also providing travel demand and revenue forecast for several investment funds including CPPIB, CPPQ, Brookfield and Macquarie are looking to expand their asset portfolio on highways in India.

Working our building infrastructure practice remain stable, and the delivery of large and linear transit project continues to be a hallmark of the firm. In Q2 we were awarded the lead architecture roll on new transit stations in Seattle's downtown Redmond line.

And our current body work is significant encompassing some 44 stations, 10 surface transit stops and 13 maintenance facilities in the design and structure pace. Of the note, this work of global, with major projects from Tel Aviv to Vancouver.

What is also important is that IBI has some 30 stations in the bidding phase. A living plus practice is also had an impressive quarter. An IBI's architectural portfolio is increasingly being recognized on a global scale through major design awards and international media coverage. In Eastern Canada in Q2 we were awarded 27 new residential buildings, representing a one-third of the current workflow. We've also been awarded a number of feasibility studies including a 20-acre master plan.

In Western Canada, we were awarded 28 new residential and hospitality commissions including 18 project in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland,, two in Kelowna and one in Calgary. In the U.S. we won five projects in Southern California with additional project wins in Reno and Seattle.

These wins add to our global portfolio of buildings under design or construction, representing the success of the West Coast strategy that we put in place. We are maintaining 2019 total revenue forecast at approximately $374 million with approximately $397 million awards that is committed and under contract for the next five years translating to approximate 12 months of backlog.

I will now hand over the call to Stephen Taylor, Our Chief Financial Officer who will provide an overview of IBI's financial results. Stephan?

Stephen Taylor

Thank you, Scott. IBI's Q2 net revenue growth was largely driven by our U.S. buildings and intelligence practices which posted revenue increases of 14.7% and 15% 7% respectively over Q2 2018.

In Canada revenue from the infrastructure practice increased 4.5% compared to Q2 2018 intelligence and building segments remain stable. During the first half of this year, continued performance improvements from the US buildings practice led to revenue increases of 10.7% while the U.S. intelligence practice increased revenue 14.2% compared to the first half of 2018.

For the first six months of 2019 our Canadian building practice realized revenue growth of 4.5% relative to the same period in 2018 is related to improvements in living and mixed-use buildings, while the Canadian infrastructure practice grew revenue of 1.4% over the first half of 2018.

IBI's robust revenue generation in Q2 led to total adjusted EBITDA $12.2 million, an increase of 34% compared with the second quarter of 2018 and $22.9 million for the first half of the year, a 26% increase over the first half of 2018.

This led to healthy adjusted EBITDA margins of 12.6% in Q2 and 12% for the first half of 2019. Our U.S. operating segment continued to improve generating $1.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and $3.3 million for the first six months of 2019, which is a significant increase over the prior year periods and reflects our continued cost savings realizations stemming from our strategic tech pivot initiatives combined with a restructuring of operations in the region.

As of June 30, 2019, the U.S. segment had 25% increase in backlog to be completed in the remainder of the fiscal year, related to a more rapid pace of securing future work. In the second quarter, IBI's net income from operations was $5.6 million or $.15 per share basic and diluted and 88% increase over Q2 in 2018 and 20% higher than Q1 2019.

Net income totaled $3.9 million in Q2 2019, 219% higher than Q2 2018 and a 67% increase over Q1 2019, largely due to adopting the impact of IFRS 16. Q2 and first half 2019 cash flows from operating activities rose to $6 million and $13.8 million respectively compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $5 million in Q2 2018 and a $1.5 million in the first half of last year, which represents a $15 million swing.

Based on forecasts for free cash flow generation in 2019 IBI continues to prioritize strengthening in the balance sheet with the debt reduction target of approximately $10 million in the -- by the year end 2019 and a forward debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio which is to be maintained between 2 and 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA.

Scott Stewart

Thanks Stephan. In closing we are very pleased with our IBI second quarter end year-to-date results which demonstrated strong performance and a clear execution of a core business.

We have continued to make progress in advancing new value-added software as a service offerings to our client, while focusing on our opportunities like enhance our recurring revenue streams. The company is at the forefront of applying technology in our industry.

Operator, we're now ready for questions.

Frederic Bastien

Good morning. And thank you for highlighting some of your recent successes in winning awards across your regions, I found that very useful. First question around capital allocation; you're obviously doing much better, generating some good cash. And as you pointed out, you've – you think you can achieve your goals of deleveraging. That's been a long, long road for you guys. Any goals beyond that? I mean, I know, we always look forward, so I was wondering if you had any consideration with respect to potentially reinstating a dividend or what would you expect – what do you expect to do with your free cash?

Stephen Taylor

Hey, Frederic, good to hear from you. Once we get into a reasonable range, the target that we had outlined, usually we'd look at the best allocation of cash that we have in hand. And certainly, looking in to next year, dividends are clear option, but also acquisitions, would be a more active role in the acquisition of strategic firms that fits our target. Both they are on the table. And even in the interim I would see that there may be opportunities for smaller tuck-ins into the firm to strengthen the technology direction that we're involved with now.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. Good to hear. In the U.S. obviously your turnaround has been successful. Things are going better. But the overall market has been softening just based on what the architectural billings index has been indicated. What are your views on sort of the end market strength and your position particularly on the West Coast?

Scott Stewart

Well, we're still seeing movement from our development clients out of Vancouver and down along the West Coast. There are still -- we see significant opportunities. There's still significant opportunities to bid in the private sector, as well as with government. And I must say that we really do see that the technology aspect of our business is a really distinguishing quality of the offerings that we have, not only in how we embedded into the outcomes but also in creating new business service business service – business arrangements for ourselves. And we see very significant opportunities, because there is a real sea change of interest in those areas.

Frederic Bastien

Cool. Last question for me, I know you've historically, I mean I guess the last three or four years you've said, you're targeting an EBITDA margin range in the 8% to 12%, you're kind of closing in on the high end of that range. Is there a point at – I guess some point you kind of provide a different guidance? I mean do you -- it seems like your ability to sustain a higher margin is kind of in place right now. So I just wondering what your thoughts were around that specific target?

Scott Stewart

Part of the strategic plan that we have in direction and technology is just make us so much more efficient through the application of bots and RPAs and in design technology tools. And we are investing heavily in those areas. And we are starting to see some of the benefit of that. And then showing up, in part, in the margins. It will still be -- we anticipate that there will be continued opportunity to improve on that. As it then relates to the guidance we might offer, I would see that it would be another quarter before we might change the guidance and maybe tighten the bands and increase the bands.

Frederic Bastien

Okay. Last question from me around the UK; see any pressure from the Brexit situation?

Scott Stewart

Yes. I mean, the UK is a challenge. Our intelligence practice is quite strong there. The work in the country is very competitive. But while we do see is that out of the UK we are leaders in the healthcare field and now with the pound being cheaper we see an ever greater opportunity to take our healthcare practice and extend it globally from the Middle East to North America. And that we have underway, we just have to do -- take further advantage of the opportunity that now presents.

Frederic Bastien

Great. That's useful. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from Michael Tupholme with TD Securities from Toronto Ontario. Please proceed.

Michael Tupholme

Thanks. Good morning.

Scott Stewart

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Tupholme

Scott, you give a good rundown of many of the initiatives and things that are going on within the intelligence practice. And we saw some strong results in that area this quarter. I'm just wondering if you can talk a little bit about how we should think about the second half of this year and maybe even into next year as far as further progression of that particular practice area and any particular initiatives or new products and things of that nature that that we should be aware of that that might play into the results and the outlook for that business?

Scott Stewart

I think we had offered guidance before that our target was to have our intelligence practice account for 20% of our revenue with a 20% EBITDA. That is our by the end of 2020. And that is still our goal and we do see that with the performance to date this year that we are making good progress against that. But I would say the other thing that is happening that is important and again it relates to our strategy of improving productivity and efficiency across the firm by applying technology is that I do expect that we will be able to win more work, but also to be able to do more work efficiently in our traditional areas of buildings and infrastructure.

We have seen very significant opportunities arise because of that and also being able to offer a different perspective to our clients on how we embed technology and create strategic plans around technology to create new value for our clients. It’s really helping us gain traction with clients because they don't see it in other firms that we're competing with. And we do great design, fabulous buildings, but we also bring this dimension that nobody else has. So we're finding that that too is opening up doors for us. So the technology strategy not only will improve the intelligence side but it will improve the other sectors that we segments that we report on.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Did I hear in the prepared remarks that you describe the intelligence practice in Canada has being stable year-over-year and if so why is it that you would not be seeing some growth in Canada as well, given the new products and solutions you've brought out?

Scott Stewart

That may have been a misread on my part. I think the stable was referencing the transportation architecture practice and a number of stations and maintenance facilities. We certainly see that our intelligence practice globally is ripe for strong growth. We've been keeping with what we reported on the sort of 8% growth in the intelligence practice.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Maybe I missed that. I'll double check. Couple of other questions. If we look at the U.S. adjusted EBITDA margins 5.4%, that was down sequentially after seeing a few quarters of sequential improvement. Just wondering if there's anything going on there that that would've contributed or accounted for that sequential decline we saw there? Not huge decline but nevertheless kept coming down?

Stephen Taylor

I don't -- I wouldn't read too much into it, Mike. I mean we do have projects that are milestone based and that sort of thing. So, I think you can. We had said that we were targeting in the U.S. for somewhere between 6% and 8% EBITDA return for the full year this year and that we would be back to margins that were closer to the overall margin of the corporation by the time we rolled into the beginning of 2020. And I think we're still tracking very well to achieve those targets.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. And then maybe there's a similar explanation here with respect to milestone payments. But infrastructure EBITDA margins were very healthy 12% compared to 6% in the prior year. Just wondering is what the driver there was, and if that is a representative margin for infrastructure going forward?

Stephen Taylor

I think one of the things that was impacting 2018 and has sort of followed us into the early part of 2019 is that on infrastructure projects we were doing a lot of bid phase work at very low multipliers of direct labor cost. Last year, I think we talked about that last year. More of those opportunities are starting to present themselves as potential real work in the coming quarters. But it also means that the staff that were tied up working on those initiatives have largely migrated back into some other projects where we're achieving more normal returns on the type of infrastructure work that we do. So I think that you will see the current trends to be more representative of what we're doing as we move forward for the balance of this year and into next year.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. That's helpful. And then just lastly, Scott you spoke pretty constructively at some of the awards and activity in your living in mixed-use buildings industry in Canada. Do you see that sort of what sounds like a pretty healthy pace of activity and level of activity continuing on? Do you see visibility into that, if that's going to be something that's going to carry on going forward?

Scott Stewart

Well, we are continuing to see growth in from a population and employment standpoint in the major Canadian cities of obviously Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary [Indiscernible] largely driven by technology and technology startups and investments. To the extent that that continues, those are right markets for us in Canada. But we're also targeting very much the U.S. And we see that the success that we've achieved in Canada is exportable into the U.S. especially into what I would call the knowledge based cities like the Silicon Valley and such where we are pursuing opportunities very aggressively. Because those are also growth areas in the U.S. and we're seeing success there.

I think we have a great opportunity to be able to do much more work in the United States, but use the Canadian presence and advantage on the dollar to be able to do that work much more cost effectively than entirely out of the U.S. So we're really looking to integrate the practices in a very fulsome way and again using technologies and discipline together in a very uniform way across North America.

Michael Tupholme

Okay. Thanks very much. That's all I had.

Nauman Satti

Hi. Good morning everyone.

Scott Stewart

Good morning, Nauman.

Nauman Satti

Yes. So my first question is regarding the intelligent segment. I understand you guys had provided the guidance that you expected to reach 20% EBITDA margin by 2020. But I also see that you mentioned that eventually you wanted to reach 25%. Just wondering if there are any developments or progress that provides this confidence, or is it just as you scale, it's going to go up?

Scott Stewart

No. It has to do more with the development of new products and services delivered under the software as a service module or format. We have launched the InForm product. We're continuing to refine it to tailor to specific sectors of healthcare education and justice, as well as Living Plus, so that we have one platform that is configurable to any number of clients and it becomes more of a marketing sales initiative as opposed to a product development. And it's a very different business model, which gets us into then the different margins that are more in the 25% plus range for those products.

We have launched InForm and we have InForm for transportation, InForm for buildings and we will be continuing to refine that and go-to-market within in a very compelling way. And in that regard, Microsoft is a partner with us that will help take us -- take that globally. We have also launched TravelIQ which is a Pan North American platform that again will allow us to expand the client base from large state organizations that promises to cities and even smaller cities. So that we'll be able to build a data platform that links travel information, construction information, maintenance information et cetera across North America.

And it'll take us a while to achieve that objective. But we have the product and we will be going to market in a much more aggressive way this fall. We have also the Smart City Platform that we are tailoring again to address more the interest and needs of the developers especially in their larger scale community developments. The smart cities themselves are a bit of a challenge because it's government procurement practices. But with developers we can take our InForm platforms and our Smart City Platform immediately into the work that we are doing with them both in master plans as well as in the building designs. And we're finding a lot of interest in that area. And as we scale those products again model on the software as a service that's where we'll see the much bigger margins.

Nauman Satti

Thanks for the color. It's really helpful. Just going back to smart city, what are generally the duration of these contracts?

Scott Stewart

Well I could say that. Any time IBI has ever implemented a system, we have been there for the life of the project. We've never lost a client except if they closed down the system. The only one I can think of is Coquihalla highway where they removed the toll system. So, as much as we might build in a five to eight-year support contract on these large scale projects they go on forever. However, as in most the software as a service they might have a shorter time span of four or five years. But on the other hand, our market is so much wider that and then the number of potential clients so much greater that I wouldn't see that as being any particular challenge though it's -- again it would still support the 25% plus margin on those kinds of projects.

Nauman Satti

Fair enough. And just one last one from my end. In your other international segment how much of a contribution is from India.

Scott Stewart

Stephen?

Stephen Taylor

When you talk about contribution are you talking about the scope of revenue?

Nauman Satti

Yes.

Stephen Taylor

Okay. So currently, the revenue number is about -- it's only about 2% to 3% of the revenue overall of IBM, but as Scott articulated in his comments, we have won several new contracts fairly sizable contracts in India that have basically come our way because of the Indian Government's focus on smart cities, smart cities technology, areas where we're really at the forefront. So we see that as an emerging market that is going to grow and be of increasing importance to us as we move forward.

Scott Stewart

I should say as well that one of the things we see about India that's so compelling and this actually relates to all of the tech eco environments that we operate in, that the Indian business it's not an isolated business. So every product that we create, tailor and modify in the Indian context we're then able to adapt and configure into all of our other market areas. And in that development environment we really do operate as one very integrated platform of designers and developers from India to Scotland, to Florida, to Toronto, and we really do operate in a very seamless way.

Nauman Satti

Yep. That's it from. Thank you.

Maxim Sytchev

Hi. Good morning gentlemen.

Scott Stewart

Good morning, Max.

Maxim Sytchev

I was wondering if you don't mind maybe expanding a little bit on your M&A commentary on couple of things there. Maybe if you don't mind talking about the discipline multiples and size, just how do you want to go about it? Thanks.

Scott Stewart

We'd be looking for I'd say, tuck-ins. We're not going to be going to market to look for a very large scale firm necessarily because we want to make sure that whatever we would target would fit in nicely into the organization. Some of the target areas could be in traditional areas but broaden our presence either geographically or functionally. And we certainly see in the urban environments that we focus on, we do fabulous physical infrastructure, the vertical and horizontal. But one of the distinguishing qualities of IBI has always been our engagement in movement and mobility transportation.

We also see though that in urban environment what is going to be ever more important is energy and water resources. And can we see those areas as the natural complement to our technology pivots, and we had launched our BlueIQ which is a energy focused system to manage the supply of water for the city of Toronto where we're realizing on behalf of the City of Toronto, very significant savings for them. So, we have tend to focus on smaller firms that are complements, geographically and functionally and/or are tuck-ins in terms of been able to bring new technology to the market. And there might be firms that would be in the order of anywhere from 20 to 100 people.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. And then in terms of when you think about the accretion, your own shares are trailing at seven times EBITDA, so what are your expectations on the other side, just make sure that whatever you're doing is actually accretive?

Stephen Taylor

I don't think we're going to be doing too many, Max, that given this size that Scott just articulated. We're unlikely to be doing many transactions that are not accretive. So we see definitely an uptick on anything that we bring in the door.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you very much. Do you mind maybe providing a bit of color also on the type of payment terms that you guys are going to be facing in places like India just to make sure we don't avoid any potential issues there?

Scott Stewart

Well, we are watching that very closely. And on the new contracts that we're bidding we are insuring that the payment terms are payment terms that we can live with and that they don't cause their working capital to balloon. Because you are I think headed in the right direction and knowing that in India payments are slower than they are in some of our businesses in North America. But we're watching and monitoring it and building it into the contract right up front.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. Now that's very helpful. And then, maybe just last question, I mean I know that we're all kind of beating the bush around the margin sort of outlook, but there was nothing unusual in Q2 that to enable you to expand the margin so significant versus last year. I mean, like obviously U.S. is doing better right now, but we should build on that trajectory. Is a fair assumption for the back half of the year?

Stephen Taylor

Yes. There were no large one-time items or anything unusual in the quarter.

Maxim Sytchev

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you very much. That's it from me.

Scott Stewart

Well, thank you everybody for joining us this morning. And it’s a beautiful day here. And I trust you will enjoy the rest of the summer. Thank you very much.

