Walmart Might Be Overvalued, But The Stock Could Still Go Higher

Back in April, I made the argument that while Walmart (WMT) could have upside potential going forward, the acquisition of Flipkart is not without risk. With Walmart having invested significantly into acquiring Indian e-commerce company Flipkart in a bid to penetrate the Indian e-commerce market, there are significant regulatory challenges when it comes to operating in India, and this will affect the extent to which Walmart can be profitable.

With this being said, we have still seen the stock appreciate significantly since April:

Source: investing.com

From a valuation perspective, we can see that the P/E ratio, EV to EBITDA, and P/FCF ratios are trading near three-year highs, implying that the stock could be expensive from an earnings and free cash flow perspective:

P/E Ratio

Source: ycharts.com

EV to EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

P/FCF Ratio

Source: ycharts.com

While the stock could be overvalued in the short to medium-term, recent performance remains impressive.

For Q1 FY20 earnings, the company recorded a 3.4% increase in U.S. comp sales, which marked the largest increase in the past nine years. Moreover, U.S. eCommerce sales were up by 37%, driven largely by growth in the online grocery and Home and Fashion segments.

While Walmart’s expansion into India is somewhat of a gamble, it is highly encouraging that performance in the company’s domestic market remains strong - and this means that Walmart is not overly dependent on performance outside its primary market to sustain growth. While competition from Amazon (AMZN) is being cited as a significant risk factor for Walmart, the fact that e-commerce sales have continued to thrive in the U.S. is highly encouraging.

Even with the regulatory hurdles that the company faced in India, one attractive side effect of the Flipkart deal has been the acquisition of the mobile company’s mobile payment app PhonePe, which is currently used by 41% of Indian smartphone users. With Walmart aiming to ultimately spin off the payments company as a subsidiary, this could mark a significant opportunity for Walmart to effectively tap into a digital payments market that is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2023 - which significantly diversifies the company from the risk associated with e-commerce as a standalone segment, and ultimately increases the probability that Walmart will succeed in the Indian market.

From a price standpoint, the company does look slightly overvalued, at least in the short-term. As a shareholder myself, I am long and staying long. However, upcoming Q2 earnings will provide a big clue as to whether e-commerce growth is ultimately going to lift earnings going forward. Should we see further growth in earnings, then investors will likely see this as a strong sign that the company is succeeding in this endeavor, and I would expect further upside even in spite of the already high price. Walmart is starting to show signs of being a more growth-focused company rather than a conservative value play, and investors may care less about valuation for as long as the company is demonstrating growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.