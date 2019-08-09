DPW Holdings: A Death Spiral Masquerading As A Bitcoin Stock

DPW is forecasting 30% revenue growth for 2019 and slowed its burn rate in Q2. Keep an eye on it for a future possible investment if the dilution phase ever ends.

When bitcoin was on its rise to $20,000 late in 2017, a lot of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks were on fire. Then throughout 2018 and the first few months of 2019 they crashed along with the price of bitcoin. Finally, as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have picked up in price and popularity once again this summer, many of these stocks have rebounded. You can see this pattern with a real blockchain player such as Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK). OSTK ran to over $80 in January of 2018. Then came an 18 month decline to the single digits for a few days in June. Since then, OSTK has more than doubled to the $20's.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW), on the other hand, can be best described as a death spiral masquerading as a bitcoin stock. It also spiked in late 2017 trying to ride the bitcoin hype and has been on a ski slope since. But unlike OSTK which has shown some recovery from its lows, DPW continues its precipitous decline in multiple rounds of reverse splits and dilutive financings.

Earlier this week, DPW was reported as one of the crypto stocks that jumped as bitcoin topped $11,000. That certainly did not last long as the company enacted a 1-for-40 reverse split the next day which caused the stock to drop 25%. That was followed up with yet another highly dilutive financing announcement that caused the stock to drop another 29% on Wednesday. No matter how low this stock goes, my advice is to avoid all temptations to try to catch this falling knife for the time being.

Details of the financing

DPW entered into an at-the-market financing with Ascendiant Capital Markets for $5.5 million. ACM will act as DPW's sales agent and can sell shares at prevailing market prices on the open market. ACM will receive a 4% commission on gross sales of stock sold, so its prime motivation is to get as much liquidity as possible for the company, regardless of the price. DPW maintains full discretion over the price, timing and amount of shares that can be sold into the open market, but based on the financial state of the company, I do not expect DPW to use this offering sparingly.

The company has agreed to use 70% of the net proceeds generated from the offering to pay off a creditor for which it owns $2.9 million. Based on that math, it looks like DPW is targeting to raise around $4.1 million to pay off that creditor. The prospectus stated that DPW will not sell more than one-third of the aggregate market value of its common stock held by non-affiliates in any 12-month period. Given that it has just over a million shares outstanding, this provides challenges for the company in raising the capital it needs. To raise $4.1 million on around 350,000 shares would mean the average price of the raise would have to be over $11. Given that the stock price is $3 and falling, there will be a shortfall and DPW will likely have to raise again in the near future to pay off that creditor and to fund working capital needs.

Financials show the DPW is in desperate need of cash and that it is hardly a bitcoin stock yet, but also promises some glimpses of a turnaround

A lot of information can be gathered just by a quick look at DPW's Q1 2019 financial statements:

1. Cryptocurrency mining revenue through its Digital Farms subsidiary was a measly $29,000 for the quarter, down from $237,000 from Q1 2018 (crypto revenue was $1.7 million for full year 2018). This is further evidence that DPW barely qualifies as a bitcoin stock to-date and that revenue from this division has been headed in the wrong direction as crypto prices tanked. The company will be providing a conference call update on the Digital Farms subsidiary on August 23. Presumably that will be to explain some materially positive news, especially since crypto prices are considerably higher now than in Q1.

2. Revenue and gross profits grew a respectable 30% from 2018 on the strength of the new business and acquisitions, but DPW is continuing to burn cash at a high rate. The net loss grew from $6.1 million to $6.7 million. The company disclosed its six months operations in an SEC filing. Revenue for the first half of 2019 was $12.7 million versus $12.6 million. That means revenue for Q2 2019 was only $5.8 million, down substantially from Q1 2019 and Q2 2018. On the flip side, net loss was disclosed to be $10.2 million for the first half of the year. The means net loss for Q2 2019 was approximately $3.5 million, much improved over Q1 2019 and Q2 2018. Perhaps the company is making decisions to cease or slow down unprofitable operations.

3. The weighted average common shares outstanding grew from 1.8 million during Q1 2018 to 5.7 million during Q1 2019. As of August 6, the total number of shares outstanding was over 42 million before the reverse split took it back to just over 1 million. If that is not an indication of DPW substantially diluting its shareholder base in order to garner liquidity, I don't know what else is.

4. The Q1 2019 balance sheet shows $33 million in current liabilities and $37 million in total liabilities against only $14 million in current assets for a working capital deficiency of $29 million. The company has $55 million in total assets, including investment and loans receivable that at first glance would appear to be liquid in the event of a cash crunch. However, a lot of those are related party investments and the company has demonstrated a preference to dilute to garner liquidity rather than to sell assets, so one must assume that policy will remain the same going forward.

Conclusion: avoid buying and holding DPW and chasing pre-market spikes, but keep an eye on it for the future

While revenue dropped in Q2, it also disclosed that it expects to achieve $35 million in revenue for 2019, up around 30% from last year's full year revenue of $27 million, despite the lower revenue in Q2.

Given the forecasted revenue growth and conference call related to Digital Farms, the company most likely is working on an exciting growth strategy. The problem is that it has heavily relied on highly dilutive financing deals to garner cash to support working capital needs and fund asset purchases during the growth stage and it looks like this will continue.

DPW will most likely try to put out some news that excites retail traders so that there is a market for ACM to sell shares at as high of a price as possible. Avoid buying into pre-market spikes as the stock price will likely pull back during the day due to the dilution. However, if you like DPW's business, it is still a good idea to keep it on your watch list to assess future quarters for revenue growth and profitability. If there comes a time when it appears to be cash flow positive and the heavy dilution has ceased then, and only then, does it become an investable company.

