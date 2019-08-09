ACCO Brands: Still Fighting An Uphill Battle

Late 2016 I last had a look at ACCO Brands (ACCO) in an article which was titled "ACCO Brands - Solid Operator In A Challenged Market Continues To 'Defy Gravity'". This title was based on the observation that ACCO is a well-managed business which operates in a rough and declining market, while I concluded that even great management quality makes it hard to create value in such a market.

The company acquired European-based Esselte at the time as secular headwinds and leverage incurred with the deal prevented me from becoming upbeat despite relatively stable margins and non-demanding valuations, as there were no clear catalysts in sight. Fast forwarding nearly three years in time, I have to draw that same conclusion again unfortunately.

The Old Thesis

ACCO is a combination of consumer brands focusing on office, school and accessories with its largest customers traditionally being Staples and OfficeMax. When you hear these customer names, you know the company has challenges. After the original operations merged with the office business of MeadWestvaco in 2012, sales have gradually fallen from $1.8 billion to $1.5 billion in 2015, although operating margins of 10% were solid, while a 3 times leverage ratio was a bit high.

The transformation came in 2016 when shares were trading at $8 when I reviewed the situation. That year the company acquired the remaining 50% stake in a joint venture in Australia and New Zealand in a +$100 million deal and acquired Esselte for $333 million at a discount compared to its own valuation.

Following those deals, which were liked by investors with shares bouncing to $11, I was a bit cautious on the business even as it would grow to $2 billion in sales. Shares jumped 20% on the back of the Esselte deal, as investors liked the modest valuation multiples paid, while there were prospects for synergies. I nonetheless remained cautious given the past track record which showed long-term value creation, the leverage incurred and continued challenges in end markets.

Fast Forwarding In Time

In spring of 2018, shares were trading at $12 when the company released the full-year results for 2017, including Esselte of course. The company furthermore initiated a dividend of $0.06 per quarter. Sales did rise by 25% to $1.95 billion, obviously driven mainly by the Esselte deal, yet comparable sales were down 4%. The company managed to reduce net debt to roughly $900 million, although this kindly excludes $275 million in pension liabilities.

Despite higher restructuring charges (a recurring item for a declining business), ACCO did generate $193 million in operating earnings and $132 million in net earnings, which boil down to $1.19 per share with 111 million shares outstanding for non-demanding multiples. The outlook for 2% sales growth in 2018 and earnings of $1.35 per share, plus or minus two pennies, was comforting enough for investors.

Later that summer the company made a $31 million acquisition of GOBA in Mexico, although shares fell in the second half of the year to $7 and change when 2019 arrived. For 2018, sales came in at $1.94 billion as +3% comparable sales declines were in part offset by the GOBA deal. Operating earnings were flattish at $187 million on the back of lower restructuring costs. Net earnings fell to a dollar per share amidst higher tax rates and pension charges hitting the bottom line.

The adjusted profit number of $1.14 per share was however worse than guided for at the start of the year. Furthermore, the 2019 guidance was not that impressive with sales seen between flat and minus 3%, while adjusted earnings were anticipated to be flat at $1.10-1.20 per share.

After a first quarter which was more or less in line, ACCO reported strong second-quarter results which pushed the stock up to $9.50 per share again. Second-quarter sales were up 4.4%, which is very strong, although this is entirely due to pricing, with volumes down. Following the results, the company now sees full-year sales flat while it hiked the lower end of the earnings guidance by five cents.

The company furthermore announced a new $100 million share repurchase program as well as a $57 million acquisition in Brazil. This is quite aggressive as net debt is up to a billion dollar again.

Reiterating A Constructive Stance

Reality is that ACCO continues to face real headwinds and it remains a well-led business. With shares trading at about 8-9 times earnings, valuations are very modest as the business continued to face real headwinds. This is also very evident in the sheer fact that even in the very strong second quarter, volumes were down as the company relies entirely on pricing to keep revenues and margins intact.

Hence I continue to be upbeat on management, yet find leverage and the secular headwinds too much of a concern for me to become upbeat on the business and its shares at this point in time despite a very non-demanding valuation multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.