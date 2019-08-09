Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Downs - Head of Investor Relations

Mark Baker - Chief Executive Officer

Asha Das - Chief Medical Officer

Bryce Tenbarge - Senior Vice President, Commercial

Pat Fabbio - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Progenics Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator instructions].

I would now like to turn this call over to Melissa Downs, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Melissa Downs

Thank you, operator. On behalf of Progenics' management team, thank you for joining our conference call to review our second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a business update. Joining the call today are Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Asha Das, Chief Medical Officer; Bryce Tenbarge, Senior Vice President, Commercial; and Pat Fabbio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that remarks made on this call that are not historical in nature may be forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially. Such remarks may include, but are not limited to, those involving regulatory actions, clinical development and other matters related to our prostate cancer pipeline; AZEDRA, RELISTOR, and our other product candidates; our business and commercialization strategies; and expectations of future growth, revenues and assessments of our competitive position. Please see our most recent forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ. As a reminder, statements we make today are as of August 9th only.

I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Baker. Mark?

Mark Baker

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning to everybody joining us today. We've reported meaningful progress across our entire portfolio of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, designed to find, fight and follow cancer, setting the stage for future growth. The key focus for us this past year has been the launch of the AZEDRA. Bryce will provide a commercial update momentarily.

But I want to begin today by highlighting the recent new technology add-on payment or NTAP ruling from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS. This new action by CMS cements support for the significance of AZEDRA as a new clinically relevant product offering substantial benefit for pheo and para patients. The NTAP provides an important increase in reimbursements to hospitals when treating inpatient Medicare patients with AZEDRA. We are encouraged by the progress we are making and believe that we're laying the groundwork to support the long-term commercial success of AZEDRA. In parallel to our AZEDRA launch, we also achieved key milestones for our portfolio of PSMA-targeted pipeline of diagnostics, therapeutics, and technologies for prostate cancer.

Most recently, we completed enrollment well ahead of schedule for our Phase 3 CONDOR study of PyL imaging agent for prostate cancer. We also dosed our first patient in our Phase 2 trial of 1095. Asha will discuss our clinical programs and regulatory updates in further detail a little later on.

I'll now turn the call over to Bryce for the AZEDRA commercial update. Bryce?

Bryce Tenbarge

Thanks, Mark. As Mark mentioned, we recorded our first sales of AZEDRA in the second quarter, and we're building on that milestone as we advance the commercialization of AZEDRA. We have 32 treatment requests. Our commercial focus is on converting these requests to treated patients.

Last week, CMS approved a new technology add-on payment or NTAP for AZEDRA when administered in the hospital inpatient setting for Medicare beneficiaries. The NTAP determination by CMS validates the significance of AZEDRA as a new clinically relevant product for pheo and para patients. It plays a vital role in providing supplemental reimbursements for the inpatient administration of AZEDRA.

Fewer than 30% of the products that have ever been proposed have been granted a special add-on payment for the inpatient hospital setting. The NTAP will cover the lesser of 65% of the average cost of AZEDRA, or 65% of the cost in excess of the Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Groups or MS-DRG payment for a case. As a result, the maximum new technology add-on payment for a case involving a therapeutic dose of AZEDRA is $98,150.

We currently have 13 centers throughout the country that are activated for patient treatment. With our patients support services programs available support out of pocket needs, including travel to these centers, we can accommodate the patients who are in need of therapy and are continuing to work with centers across the country to broaden the availability of the AZEDRA.

As we've worked through the on-boarding process with centers of excellence, we're concentrating on the broader referral community to familiarize endocrinologists and other physicians who may see pheo and para patients with the potential benefits of AZEDRA. We are doing this through non-personal efforts such as traditional print media, as well as social media and through the direct efforts of our sales force.

Our market access team is working to ensure proper support is available to our activated centers that need coding and billing assistance. Our pass-through C-codes from CMS was approved earlier this year, and we anticipate that our permanent A-codes will be awarded in November and implemented in January 2020.

We are also pleased that commercial payers are supporting reimbursement for AZEDRA and all plans that have written coverage policies are covering the label.

In July, we announced the hiring the Huw Jones to the newly created role of Vice President Commercial. Huw has over 30 years of global experience leading commercial strategy and operations in the pharmaceutical industry, with deep experience in radiopharmaceuticals and oncology. He joined our team after two decades at Novartis and its subsidiaries where he served in multiple commercial leadership positions, most recently as Interim General Manager and Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the company’s subsidiary, Advanced Accelerator Applications. We are very excited to have Huw join our team at this important time for Progenics as we are executing our ongoing commercialization of AZEDRA, starting preparing for the launch of PyL in U.S. and advancing 1095.

I will now turn the call over to Asha for an update on clinical developments. Asha?

Asha Das

Thank you, Bryce. Our growing medical affairs team is actively educating the physician and key opinion leader community to continue building awareness of AZEDRA. For example, the recent ASCO presentation was particularly well attended, with the pheo and para data demonstrating a five year long-term survival rate of 38.3% and immediate survival time of 41.1 months, impressive outcomes in this patient population was unreceptable, locally advanced or metastatic pheo or para who required systemic anti-cancer therapy.

We're moving forward with our lifecycle management plans, and have reached alignment with the FDA to conduct a basket study that will evaluate AZEDRA in patients with neuroendocrine tumors that are MIBG-avid, including gastroenteropancreatic and neuroendocrine tumors or GEP-NETs and other NETs.

We plan to use a dosing regimen that potentially enables outpatient administration. Key opinion leaders have been supportive of this plan, especially due to the lack of treatments available for these rare types of tumors. The basket study is expected to initiate by the end of the year and will enroll approximately 150 patients at sites in the U.S. and Canada.

Now turning to PyL. We are very pleased with the recently completed enrollment of our Phase 3 CONDOR study of PyL for the detection of prostate cancer, well ahead of our previous fourth quarter guidance. Increased interest in the program translated into rapid enrollment of 208 patients with biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer. Topline data from the study is expected by the end of the year. And if positive, will serve as a basis for

NDA for the program, which we expect to file by July 2020.

Recent presentations from multiple investigator-sponsored studies have increased our confidence in the potential utility of this novel imaging agent. Collectively, we make emerging data profile highlight the diagnostic potential of PyL to detect locally advanced prostate cancer, biochemically recurrent prostate cancer, metastatic disease, and importantly, also physician treatment decision making.

These studies have demonstrated that PyL provided early detection of disease, including in men with very low PSA levels. Additional data show that PyL identified sites of recurrent disease and changed clinical management in patients with negative conventional imaging. Overall, the data suggests that PyL could be a one-stop shop for the evaluation of patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. These independent studies taken together with our OSPREY data are encouraging. We have great confidence in the program as we head into our CONDOR readout at year-end.

Turning to our ex-U.S. development efforts, our European PyL partner Curium is in dialogue with the European Medicines Agency to discuss the regulatory path forward for PyL in Europe, and we look forward to providing updates when available.

Let me close with 1095 radiotherapy, which has a mechanism of action that may overcome resistance developed to the anti-androgen. In June, we dosed the first patient in our multicenter randomized open label controlled Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of 1095 in combination with enzalutamide compared to enzalutamide alone in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer for PSMA-avid chemotherapy naïve and progressed on abiraterone. PSMA-avidity is determined utilizing PyL.

We plan to enroll approximately 120 patients in the study in a 2 to 1 randomization. The primary endpoint is PSA response rate. Secondary endpoints will evaluate radiographic response, progression-free survival, and overall survival. Patients will be followed for one year after their first treatment for all efficacy endpoints. Survival and safety data will be collected for an additional year. Based on the early data from this open label study and dialogue with FDA, we plan to evaluate initiating a pivotal trial of 1095 in 2020.

We are proud of our recent clinical advancements and look forward to moving our pipeline into late stage development during the second half of the year.

Let me now turn the call over to Pat for a review of our financials. Pat?

Pat Fabbio

Thanks, Ash. You can review details of our financials in the press release we issued this morning, and in the 10-Q that we will file later today. Second quarter revenue totaled $10 million, up from $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to achievement of a $2 million milestone under the payer agreement for the dosing the first patient in the Phase 1 trial is PSMA TTC and a $4 million upfront payment from FUJIFILM under the aBSI transfer agreement. Second quarter RELISTOR worldwide sales were $24 million, as reported by our partner Bausch Health. AZEDRA sales were $270,000 and reflect therapeutic dosing that began in June.

Research and development expenses increased by $3.7 million compared to the corresponding prior year period, resulting primarily from higher clinical and contract manufacturing costs for clinical trial materials for 1095 and PyL, and higher costs associated with the transition for the AZEDRA manufacturing site and additional production capacity for iodine-based products.

Second quarter selling, general administrative expenses increased by $7 million compared to the corresponding prior year period, primarily attributable to an increase in legal and advisory fees associated with the contested election at our 2029 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of $5.5 million, and PSMA-617 litigation costs of $1 million.

We also recorded non-cash adjustments of $900,000 in the second quarter 2019, related to changes in the fair value estimate of the contingent consideration liability. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recognized interest expense of $1.1 million related to the RELISTOR royalty-backed loan.

Our net loss for the second quarter was $19.7 million or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million or $0.20 per diluted share in the corresponding 2018 period.

In terms of our cash position, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $84.8 million, reflecting a decrease of $24.8 million for the quarter, primarily reflecting cash used for operating expenses.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Mark to conclude with a review of our corporate developments.

Mark Baker

Thanks, Pat. In parallel with our clinical progress, we've continued to form in advance important partnerships, which we believe will help maximize the value of our assets. We continue to leverage partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to enable the further extension of our PSMA targeted pipeline and AI technologies worldwide. This includes our license agreement with ROTOP for the rights to develop and commercialize 1404, our PSMA targeted small molecule SPECT/CT imaging agent in Europe. Based in Germany, ROTOP is a leading radiopharmaceutical company focused on diagnostics and therapeutics, as well as a strong expertise in the production of technetium kits, such as 1404.

Per the agreement Progenics is eligible for double-digit tiered royalties based on future sales of 1404 in Europe. ROTOP plans to refine their clinical development plans based on guidance from leading KOLs before meeting with European regulators and beginning a clinical trial next year.

Separately we furthered our relationship with FUJIFILM with a transfer agreement for the rights for our aBSI product in Japan for use under the name BONENAVI. BONENAVI has been licensed to FUJIFILM for use in Japan since 2011. Our aBSI has potential to improve physician treatment decisions for prostate cancer by providing a fast and reliable alternative to manual interpretation of bone scan images. These validating AI collaborations further highlight the potential of these technologies to improve the patient experience and streamline physician treatment decisions.

In June, we presented AI data at SNMMI in which we evaluated the diagnostic performance of PSMA AI using SPECT/CT scans from the company's Phase 3 study of 1404. Independent readers using our PSMA AI demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in accuracy, speed and reproducibility over readers without PSMA AI, a conclusion that again shows the clinical potential of these technologies.

We look forward to presenting further AI data throughout the year as we continue to advance the development of these diverse cutting edge technologies. In support of our PSMA AI development efforts we recently received 510(K) clearance from the FDA for the cloud-based version of aBSI. This is an important step in the development of PSMA AI for use with PyL. With this 510(K) in place, further product developments based on this core technology will benefit from a more rapid streamlined approval process.

Finally, before we open the call to questions, I want to provide an update on the PSMA-617 litigation. As a reminder, we are asserting ownership rights to intellectual property for PSMA-617. Earlier this week, the District Court of Mannheim in Germany held the first oral hearing in the case. The court considered procedural matters and granted the parties the right to make further submissions.

We recognize that the launch of AZEDRA has been challenging. That said, we believe that we are seeing signs of progress evidenced by our first recorded sales, continued increase in treatment requests, strong interest from KOLs, and our recent NTAP ruling from CMS.

Our passionate team is motivated by our mission to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and technologies to find, fight and follow cancer. As we continue to advance our pipeline into late stage development and are nearing regulatory filings, we remain focused on delivering value for shareholders. I want to reiterate that we value the views of our shareholders and are open to any opportunities that may advance our common goal of enhancing shareholder value.

We believe that Progenics is well positioned for a next phase of growth, and look forward to achieving our milestones for our pipeline and operations in the second half of 2018, and beyond.

With that, I'll open the call for questions on our second quarter financial results and commercial and corporate progress. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

This is E.K. from Credit Suisse, on for Marty. Just had a quick question regards to the 32 patient requests. If you can elaborate a little bit on, is that an aggregation since commercialization AZEDRA or is that within this past quarter? Additionally, would you be able to give any type of guidance in terms of the scheduling process for those 32 patients, maybe opine on the gating steps to getting them scheduled before the end of the year. That would be very helpful for us?

Mark Baker

Bryce, you want to address that question?

Bryce Tenbarge

Yes, just to be clear, the 32 are cumulative since approval. And in terms of the status of those, right, they range from being scheduled for dosimetry all the way to still working through benefit verification with the centers and with payers. Also, we're in the process to scheduling second doses for some of those patients as well. We've -- as Mark said, with those two therapeutic doses in the second quarter, we continue to schedule those patients. And the gating process is as we've always said, right, we can identify the patients. We have to do the benefit verification working closely with the centers throughout that process. The patient scheduling is very interesting. We've seen it range from advanced disease moving so rapidly that unfortunately patients don't make it to therapy to -- in other situations, patients fortunately being able to schedule the administration such that it fits comfortably into their lives. So, it's a wide range that can occur on an individual basis. But one of our focuses, as a commercial team, is to make sure centers can continue to move more rapidly through the identification, scheduling and administration process for each patient. And like I said, we are working very closely with these centers to do that, helping them with their reimbursement questions, with the necessary process often of transporting these patients, and we've got programs in place to do that. So, we continue to make progress on that front.

Mark Baker

So the 32 does not include patients that have already been treated. Once you're treated, you're no longer on treatment requests. And in some cases, the patients didn't seem to be appropriate medically for the treatment. And so, the 32 doesn't include those patients.

Bryce Tenbarge

Right. If you're no longer under consideration, obviously, you're not in that list.

Mark Baker

Right.

Bryce Tenbarge

Yes. Those are 32 active cases that we are working through with the centers to move the treatment.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason Messer with Needham & Company.

Chad Messer

A couple from me. First starting with NTAP payment. Can you help me understand exactly what that means for you guys and for you getting paid for treatment? So that's a payment to the hospital, but doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what you guys are getting reimbursed? I'm actually kind of naïve on this, if you could help me understand?

Bryce Tenbarge

Yes. Chad, thanks for the question. It is the case that for all patients, for AZEDRA who are treated inpatient, it's actually the hospital, right, that needs to seek out reimbursement and get paid. That's a separate process from the hospital paying Progenics. Now, that said, we're very concerned obviously with that process, because we want our customers to get quality reimbursement. You’d probably recall that because we have a fairly young patient population here with the average age of diagnosis being in the early 40s, the majority of patients are commercially insured. I'll get to in a moment how this impacts those patients. But primarily this impacts the portion of patients, not insignificant 30% to 40% that are covered through Medicare, right.

Now, I will say when we talk to centers prior to, during, post launch, they necessarily view those two dichotomous patient population as very different from a reimbursement standpoint. Commercial payers have always said and they are coming through with quality reimbursement because of the high unmet need and the small patient population. The CMS reimbursement mechanism, which is driven by what we call the Medicare Severity Diagnosis Related Group, which is the MS-DRG is a relatively small fixed payment for the in-hospital administration of the products, depending on which MS-DRG a hospital chooses, it ranges from anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000. So hospitals being pragmatic, right, you have to look at that and realize that for the average sales of AZEDRA costing around $150,000, there's a large gap, right, and their ability to get reimbursed for that.

So this announcement for those patients who are eligible for inpatient Medicare reimbursement is significant because it will cover 65% of the gap between the cost of AZEDRA and whichever MS-DRG a hospital applies.

So, we feel that -- again, it doesn't directly impact the payment to Progenics, but the hospitals are going to be less reluctant to use this product in the Medicare population because the quality of their reimbursement just went up significantly.

Mark Baker

So yes, we thought of this as a sort of 70-30 split between commercial and Medicare, Medicaid. So the significance of this is that we now see a strong way for hospitals to get reimbursed on that 30%. And 70%, as Bryce says is something that has been looking good since the launch of the drug. And so, for a center of excellence that wants to treat both commercial patients and Medicare patients, now there's been a substantial leg up. It's not a 100% but it's 65% of the cost. And so we think that'll have a very positive effect on AZEDRA use in those institutions.

Chad Messer

But what’s good for your customers, the hospital is good for you indirectly.

Mark Baker

Yes.

Chad Messer

Alright. Maybe moving on to the PSMA therapeutics with the Bayer finally going into the clinics, as you now have two PSMA targeted agents in development, given your focus on PSMA. I imagine that's a good thing for you guys. Can you just help us understand the difference between a thorium antibody and a iodine labeled small molecule in terms of their properties and characteristics and how they may benefit patients differently?

Mark Baker

Yes, so you've touched obviously on two important characteristics of radiopharmaceutical, which is, what's the targeting moiety and what's the radioisotope. And so in prostate cancer, we've seen the use of small molecules and antibodies. My personal view is that when you're talking about imaging agents, antibodies don't make sense because of their uptake and clearance not really working in a diagnostic setting. So we have focused our imaging agents on small molecules, as you know. But with the therapeutic, the use of an antibody does present some appealing of benefits. And that is what Bayer is pursuing using our antibody in that collaboration PSMA targeting and thorium.

Thorium is an alpha emitter, whereas with our 1095 drug, a small molecule for using iodine-131. What's the difference in the isotope? Well, I think many had been intrigued by the alpha emitters, because they offer the potential benefit in terms of the energy they bring to the killing of the tumor cells. And the primary concern there has been the side effect profile with alpha emitters, seeing some significant side effects, particularly around the salivary glands, where there is some PSMA expression and the salivary gland function. So, I think Bayer and we are making an intriguing bet there using antibodies, this is targeting moiety, and using the alpha emitters, because the targeting moiety may help avoid these severe side effects and allow the alpha radiation to go right to the tumor. So, that experiment now being run there in Phase 1, and we'll see if that strategic thinking pays-off.

With the small molecules our drug 1095 and then the drug now owned by Novartis 617, where we're claiming ownership rights, are using small molecules. So, I think the targeting moieties are very similar, but there are the differences between iodine and lutetium. For us the advantages of iodine is a very well known, it's side effect profile well known, has good availability as an isotope.

And so, which isotope will prove best in the long run, lutetium or iodine? Well, those experiments are being run right now. And I definitely think there's the potential to support in a commercial marketplace those different -- two different isotopes? Does that answer your question Chad?

Chad Messer

Yes, no, I appreciate that. That was very helpful. Then I had maybe a quick one on the VA collaboration, sort of how that's working operationally? This it more of a -- you're setting up your software with VA researchers, obviously, they have I imagine a large number of prostate cancer patients, or this is more VA clinical data is being looked at by Progenics scientists or is it kind of a collaboration of both? And what should we expect out of this collaboration in terms of benefit to Progenics?

Mark Baker

Yes, thanks for that question. And it's both. And from the VA perspective, this is bringing cutting edge technology to the treatment of our veterans. And in the VA system, prostate cancer of course a cancer of major concern since that population is still overwhelmingly male. And so the West LA VA group has really been a leader there. And I also want to recognize the great role that the Prostate Cancer Foundation has played in building these relationships.

So, goal number one is how do we get cutting edge care to our veterans. And this is a leading example of it. What's the benefit to Progenics? Well, first that, that we're able to help these patients. And second, that we begin to generate very deep data. And that's what our AI algorithms depend on, extensive deep data. If we were to follow patients in a clinical trial for the purposes of generating this kind of data, it would be very expensive. And you would be looking at a very significant CRO costs. But with the VA system, we're able to follow the men simply by looking at their healthcare records. And so it's a lower cost way for us to generate really high quality data that will train our algorithms over time.

So that aspect of it is the thing that we value most from a Progenics perspective. And our AI is moving ahead and a wonderful clip. As you heard earlier, we got 510(K) clearance very quickly from FDA on our cloud-based aBSI. And this year, our AI is covering its costs. Our revenue from AI are covering the costs that we are spending on it. So that's happened much more quickly. And I think that's the advantage, Chad that we're out in front. We're definitely ahead of anyone in prostate cancer in this type of work.

Chad Messer

And maybe one more quick one on AI and that's your expanded relationship with FUJI. Just I remember those way back, we haven't heard very much news from that, even though it's been going on for some time, but I have to take it that FUJI is pleased since they're stepping up with more money and more access to the extended capabilities you have. Can you just talk about what FUJI has been doing and what they hope to do and how they hope to benefit from this?

Mark Baker

Yes, it's been a great relationship going back with them. They provide this software to doctors in Japan, and the doctors are using it in their everyday practice. So we see in Japan the adoption of artificial intelligence based technologies, and it's being used every day, something we don't see yet here in the U.S. So, I think it's a great example of how to move forward. It's also showing ways in which we can monetize our work in AI. And of course, the Japanese market is quite unique. And so everything we learned in Japan won't translate into the rest of the world. But in Japan, doctors using the index products, sitting down with patients, showing them the reports that are coming from the BONENAVI software. And so in Japan, a complete integration of artificial intelligence into the treatment of men with prostate cancer. And that provides us with a model as we will roll out here in the U.S. whether our revenues will come from a pharmaceutical partner such as FUJIFILM in areas outside of the United States or whether our revenues will come through selling more PyL and 1404, these business models we will be exploring as you know Chad. But great to see that continuing relationship with FUJIFILM, which has been going on since 2011.

Operator

Our next question comes from Biren Amin with Jefferies.

Biren Amin

Mark. In the Q1 I think the company reported that you had 22 treatment requests. And it seems this quarter of those you fulfilled two of those. I want to ask of the remainder 20, how many have currently continued request and how many have dropped off? I think you cited some of the reasons for dropping off for advanced disease. But I'm just trying to I guess quantify that number. So I guess how to think about the 32 requests that you have so far?

Mark Baker

Thank you for that question, Biren. Treatment requests, not a great metric. We’ve been providing the metric because we wanted to give insight to the launch early on. But if you get into some of this complicated accounting that you're just talking about, we're not including in that number patients that have already been treated, which include the patient treated in the second quarter and now patients being treated in third quarter. We’re not including in that number patients who may drop off the list because it’s no longer appropriate for them to get the medication. So -- but you are seeing a good growth in the number of patients that are making treatment requests. So as we mentioned, our focus now is converting those patients actually getting dosed and the commercial team quite focused on that and Asha and her medical team working with the KOLs and the patients, doctors, in order to get that moving.

The more traditional way to give you a view of our launch is, of course sales. And we'll be, of course, reporting sales quarter-by-quarter. And we do expect by the end of the year that will be in to be able to make a sales forecast, as we gain experience with how do these treatment requests turn into patients who are actually dosed? How long does it take for that to occur? And then what's the interval between the first dose and the second dose?

So we're learning a lot about that now and expect to be able to talk to the market about that by the time we get to the end of the year.

Biren Amin

Let me ask the question a little bit different. So, of the 22 treatment requests, if we just assume the two patients converted at a 9% conversion rate to treated patient, do you think that it’s fair predictor for the 32 treatment requests? Should I be applying that in Q3 that 9% conversation rate?

Mark Baker

These things take time, right, the treatment request comes through. And then a number of things have to be done. You have to verify the benefits, the hospital has to get ready, you need the scheduling, the patients have to schedule because they're going to have to go to the center. And they'll have to stay in the [lying] room. So we are finding a lot of logistics that has to be taken into account.

I think, as I said, by the time we get to the end of the year, we'll be able to give you a better view of how many of these treatment requests do we think turn into actual sales and how long does that take? But I would not use, yes, just that 2 number to make calculations because we definitely expect very significant amount of the treatment requests to turn into actual dosing.

Biren Amin

And then on the basket study with AZEDRA that you're starting later this year, will this be registration enabling where it could lead to label expansion?

Mark Baker

Yes, we think so. We don't have sign off from FDA on that, but FDA highly encouraging to us to move ahead. So I think with good data, I believe we have even excellent chance to get label expansion based on this one trial. And you see us taking that seriously, looking at a number of patients, well over 100. We're projecting 150 patients. So we're making it a serious trial. We have definite FDA buy-in as we'll be providing treatment to patients who are totally out of options, and that's highly motivating to the FDA. And as we speak to the KOLs, we see great interest in bringing AZEDRA into these populations. Asha, how would you describe the interests that you're seeing?

Asha Das

I would echo your comments Mark, there is very high unmet need for these patients who have either few available therapies or exhausted those options.

Mark Baker

Our strategy of developing radiopharmaceuticals that target biomarkers basically and here we see the FDA moving to a regulatory strategy that reflects that very approach and the ability to define a cancer, not by its tumor origin, so called tissue-agnostic approach. But looking at the biomarker here, the biomarker being the avidity for MIBG as determined by a scan.

So we have now an FDA that has given us a regulatory path so we can exploit the fullest potential of these agents in terms of the indication. And so our hope is with success in this trial that will have a broad label for MIBG-avid patients. And if you talk to a patient with neuroendocrine tumors, and you ask them are they MIBG-avid? Are they somatostatin- positive? These are things that they know. So we're seeing the potential that treatment in this space could be focused with AZEDRA and with LUTATHERA, which as you know is a somatostatin targeted agent, and that patients might use both over the natural course of their disease.

Biren Amin

And then, a question on the NTAP, you mentioned that it came through last week, and centers have received a maximum of $98,500. And then I guess, through the DRG, these centers can receive anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000. And so given the cost of AZEDRA’s 150,000, how does the center make up the difference from NTAP and the DRG payment to the total cost of AZEDRA? Because I think they would get anywhere according to my calculation, anywhere from I guess $103,000 to $118,000. So, essentially, they would still be out of pocket for upwards of up to $47,000 per patient?

Mark Baker

So, these sensors go through complex calculations, right, and they're not necessarily looking to make profits. But on the other hand, they have to bring their expenditures down. So, in the past, they were looking at well $150,000 basically less what they could get from the DRG, which was a significant barrier to them treating a Medicare, Medicaid patient. Now, it's come much closer. As you pointed out it doesn't cover the full amount, but they have other revenue sources related to that patient. Bryce how are you seeing?

Bryce Tenbarge

Yes, I mean all that is true, but it is also true that there's another mechanism by which they can further reduce the gap, which is called an outlier payment, and they can apply for that. And the -- it's something we will be working closely with centers to make sure we help them understand that situation, and they help us understand their particulars, because it is different by center. But let me -- sufficed to say that the -- to your point, the gap that is being left is actually above the threshold by which centers can apply for this further what they call an outlier payment. So the mechanism may -- and all the mechanisms may never completely close the gap but we feel that they can get even closer than what the NTAP would suggest. So I do think there is a halo effect of all this, right. One, as a manufacturer, we put in a lot of time and efforts. We've utilized the input of KOLs, of industry groups, of our advocacy partners to get this done. Centers of excellence recognize that and I think again we'll be working with them to -- as you suggest, right, it is designed not to close the gap. We can I think help them identify other avenues to further reduce it.

Mark Baker

And their main concerns about conventional MIBG low specific activity, MIBG and whether it might be competitive with AZEDRA which we really haven't seen but has been a legitimate concern. But now we have CMS saying, no, this new technology AZEDRA, high specific activity MIBG is worth it. And will pay, yes, up to $98,000 per dose so that Medicare and Medicaid patients will get it. So I think any concern that we would be seeing conventional MIBG because AZEDRA is just too expensive for the hospitals. I think that's falling away with this NTAP payment and with the payments that Bryce was just describing.

Biren Amin

Got it. And then maybe one last question on the pipeline. On 1095, you cite that you want to go into a pivotal trial next year based on discussions with FDA and also based on early data from your ongoing study. So can you just discuss what this early data, and why it gives you confidence to move into a pivotal study next year?

Mark Baker

We'll have to see the data certainly. As we look at PSMA targeted therapeutics, we're seeing a growing body of data that indicates the strong efficacy for the PSMA targeted agents. So I think as we make our decision next year, not only we'll be looking at our data but also the data generated from other small molecule PSMA targeted therapeutics such as 617.

I, for one, am particularly going to be focused on the side effect profile of the drug as we see it being used. Do we see significant advantages to the use of iodine as compared to lutetium or two alpha emitters and does the drug seem well tolerated? So far it has -- the side effect profile around the salivary gland has been met during treatment with 1095. There is xerostoma, dry mouth, but that reverses when treatment ends, whereas with some of the alpha emitters there has been seen loss of salivary gland function. So, we'll be looking closely both on the efficacy side but also on the side effect side.

Operator

Our next question comes from [Deepak Anka] with Brookline Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering if you can provide some more details on what was undifferentiated that this enrollment completed so much ahead of schedule?

Mark Baker

You're talking about the CONDOR trial with PyL.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s right, yes.

Mark Baker

And there's a definitive registrational trial, which our team got completed in nine months. So I'm so pleased by that. Part of it is the work of the Progenics team. But part of it is what we call the power of PyL that patients and doctors want to have that image. And so we attribute a lot of the speed of enrollment to the very strong desire to get to PyL images. And a lot of that being generated by the fact that as data around PyL is being presented, as you know from prior quarters we have academic institutions that are making PyL themselves, right, that's the power of PyL that they make it themselves. And they’re reporting just astounding data about how that scan changes the course of treatment for the men. And so if you're a doctor, if you're a patient, and you're saying, well, if we get a PyL scan, your course of treatment is going to change in a majority of the cases and some -- in that one recent study 89% of the time there’s a change and you're going to want that picture. So, I think it's two elements, great effort by the team here and very strong desire by patients and doctors to get PMSA images.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I was wondering, is there any similarities in patients between the CONDOR and ARROW that can be leveraged by enrollment. So, in other words, can the secondary endpoint analysis in CONDOR treat patients into ARROW? And if so, does that really expedite the ARROW timelines or the planned Phase 3 trials?

Mark Baker

I'm not sure I'm understanding your question.

Unidentified Analyst

So, I was just wondering if the secondary endpoint analysis in CONDOR might be useful in getting more patients into the ARROW trial?

Mark Baker

Yes, no, I think that the CONDOR trial will be sufficient assuming we meet the endpoint for submission. So, I think the CONDOR will stand on its own. The endpoints in the two trial and patients populations that we’re studying are slightly different.

Operator

I am not showing any further question at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Baker.

Mark Baker

Thank you all again for joining us this morning to review our continued progress, financial results and upcoming milestones. We look forward to speaking to you again soon. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.