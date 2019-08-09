Top High-Yielding Low-Value Buys During This Panicking Market

This approach offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines, which are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance.

Current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 3% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.3%, which results in a remarkable shareholder yield of 8.3%.

The Model portfolio consists of companies which in the current market environment offer the best combination of high yields and low valuations.

There is a high probability that we will see a reprisal of the last few market dips, which makes this latest round of trade "escalations" an excellent buy opportunity.

Trump's trade war with China was once again responsible for the market panic, which led to the biggest one-day sell-off during this year. However, a market crash caused by a trade escalation would be a severe impediment for Trump's reelection, which will motivate him to reach a deal before the presidential election.

On the flip side, Xi Jinping, defacto People's Republic of China supreme leader, does not have such worries. Due to these facts, there is no logic for Trump to risk a full-blown trade war. The reasons are apparent because full and prolonged escalation would lead to downward pressures on the U.S. GDP and equity market and, consequently, on his second presidential run.

Additionally, the Fed's move to lower interest rates during the record low unemployment (first cut in history while the unemployment rate is at 3.7%) is a sign that if the currency and trade war escalations start to impact the economy, the Central Bank will step in and continue with the easing monetary policy.

Source

In my opinion, there is a high probability that we will see a reprisal of the last few market dips, which makes this latest round of trade "escalations" an excellent buy opportunity.

After the turbulent week, I have updated my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, which offers precise stock selection, percentage allocation, and rebalancing guidelines that are grounded in logic, rationality, and long-term market outperformance.

You can read about structural market changes, historical research, and logic of my method in the following article: "Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy."

Why Yield Investors Should Look Beyond Dividend Yields

Source: S&P 500 - NYU Stern

The equity market has gone through a structural change because companies currently pay out a lower percentage of their earnings in cash dividends than they have historically. During the end of the 1960s, the 10-year moving average dividend payout ratio stood at approximately 55%. However, the payout ratio declined significantly, and the 10-year moving average in 2018 fell to 35%.

Due to the falling dividend payout ratio, dividends have lost a part of significance, so it is crucial to incorporate buybacks in any strategy focused on yield investing. Additionally, research has shown that the shareholder yield compared to dividend yield provides much better insight into the expected future returns.

Changes In The Model Portfolio

Since the last update of my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, which was during the previous week, the market dip led to the increase of shareholder yield from 8.21% to 8.32%. According to the updated table of the fifty high yielding and low valuation equities, the dividend yield of the portfolio has increased from 2.82% to 2.98%. However, the buyback yield has decreased from 5.40% to 5.34%.

On the valuation side, the median price to earnings fell from 11.50 to 10.75, but the median EV/EBITDA increased from 5.94 to 6.03.

Such developments were due to the three factors:

Market movements

Earnings reports

Changes in the companies included in the Model portfolio

Regarding the company changes, four companies were excluded:

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

The following four new companies were included:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) (5.7% shareholder yield)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) (11% shareholder yield of 11%)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) (6.2% shareholder yield)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) (7.2% shareholder yield)

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio: Disciplined & Structured Investing Using A Time-Tested Market-Beating Strategy

Companies from the Model portfolio have above-average dividend yields coupled with above-average buyback yields, which leads to exceptional cash returns at below-average valuations. If an investor would follow this approach month after month and year after year, the underlying mass biases and systematic market mispricings exploited in this time tested strategy would ensure long-term outperformance.

For its investment universe, the Model portfolio uses all U.S. based companies with a market cap above $4 billion. After controlling for size, all stocks with negative EBITDA are removed. Additionally, excluded are ADR securities, financials, and all other companies for which calculation of EV/EBITDA is not possible.

Following these steps, around 680 companies remain. After this, I arrange stocks from the highest to the lowest shareholder yield and take the top quartile (approximately 170 stocks with the highest shareholder yield). These 170 equities with the highest yield are arranged from the lowest to the highest EV/EBITDA, after which the fifty cheapest stocks are selected.

These top 50 stocks, which present the best combination of the highest cash distributions coupled with the lowest valuations I call "Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio."

Using low valuation is a quality check for companies that pay unsustainable high dividends or conduct massive repurchases, which are not supported by profitability.

Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that this approach that uses top-yielding quartile combined with the low valuation could lead to the annualized returns of up to 17%.

Weekly, I will update and publish the 50 stock portfolio with detailed characteristics and present the top buy opportunities for new money, which I will discuss in greater detail. My last analysis was for ManpowerGroup that offers a shareholder yield of 11%, which you can find on the following link.

Below you can find the current 50 mid-cap and large-cap companies with the highest shareholder yield and the lowest valuation. Excel version with additional ratios is on the link below.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors; Proprietary research

Assuming equal weightings (2% per position), current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 2.98% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.34%. The total cash return to the owner of this portfolio during the last 12 months was exceptional 8.32%. At the same time, components of the Model portfolio trade at deep value levels. Currently, the median EV/EBITDA for these 50 stocks is 6.03, and the median price to earnings ratio is just 10.75.

The highest sector allocation under the GICS classification is capped at 25%. If one sector represents more than 25% of my portfolio, I would remove the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector and include the next best investment from any other sector.

Risk Management

My portfolio is well-diversified and consists of 50 different stocks, with each position capped at 2% for the initial buy. As I have a long investment horizon with no foreseeable cash needs, my willingness and ability to tolerate risk are above average. Because of these characteristics, the largest part of my financial assets is allocated in equity investments.

If you will use this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage allocation to equities, and the number of equity securities in your portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

As I have a steady income and monthly ability to invest, every month, I buy four to five new investments. These stock picks are from the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, and consist of the cheapest companies included on the list. If I already own the best investment on the list, I move down the line and buy the second best that I do not own.

After one year passes, if a company is still on the list of the top 50 investments, then it stays in my portfolio. If it is not on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), this security is sold, and the next top investment is included.

Monthly purchases are one possibility for the utilization of this strategy. The other option would be to invest immediately in the 50 top investments included in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and rebalance after a year according to the updated portfolio list.

Using this strategy, I continuously buy mid-cap and large-cap U.S. equities, which have the highest cash distributions and at the same time sell at the cheapest valuations.

I will update the list every week, and discuss new entrants to the Model portfolio. In this way, there will be a possibility for you to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

If you would like to follow weekly updates of this simple, yet powerful strategy, please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next update, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the largest part of equities presented in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio