Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Rob Saltiel on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Katherine Hargis - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Rob Saltiel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marshall Dodson - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Mike Urban - Seaport Global

This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2018 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC which are available on our website at www.keyenergy.com.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

On the call this morning is Rob Saltiel, Key's President and CEO; and Marshall Dodson, Key's CFO. I'm now going to turn the call over to Rob.

Rob Saltiel

Thank you, Katherine, and good morning to everyone joining today's call. For the second quarter, we generated revenue of $112.9 million, an increase of $3.7 million over the first quarter. Despite inclement weather at the start of the quarter and some customers' slowdown near the end of the quarter, we saw revenue increases in our Rigs, Fishing and Rental and Coiled Tubing segments.

Our net loss for the second quarter was $18.3 million as compared to a net loss of $23.4 million in the first quarter, with our adjusted EBITDA coming in at $1.6 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the $0.9 million of adjusted EBITDA generated in the first quarter.

Turning now to our reportable segments. Second quarter 2019 revenues in our Rig Services segment were $67.9 sixty seven point nine million as compared to first quarter revenues of $65 million. The quarter-on-quarter revenue improvement was led by improvement in the Bakken, where revenues grew 8% quarter-on- quarter and by higher activity in revenue in California. Revenues in the Permian Basin were fairly flat quarter-on-quarter as weather impacts the start of the quarter and customer slowdowns as we approach the end of the quarter weighed on our activity.

We average 172 rigs working in the second quarter versus an average of 168 rigs working in the first quarter. And rig hours increased 2% to approximately 154,000 total hours worked during the quarter. Our 24 hour average recount was fairly flat at about 13 average rigs in the second quarter though overall completion hours fell 3%. Completion hours comprised about 15% of our total rig hours, down about 50 basis points from the first quarter.

Revenue per rig hour increased 3% to $441 an hour in the second quarter from $430 an hour in the first quarter, largely due to geographic and job mix. Overall, pricing is stable and we did receive a few low single-digit price increases this quarter. Margins were impacted slightly in the second quarter by low single-digit wage increases with adjusted EBITDA in this segment coming in at $11.6 million or 17% of revenues as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million or 17.8% of revenues in the first quarter.

Our Fluid Management Services segment generated revenues of $18.5 million in the second quarter, down approximately $0.5 million from the first quarter, largely due to slower completions activity primarily in the Permian Basin. Truck hours declined 4% to approximately 139,000 hours in the second quarter. In addition to the impact of lower activity, we also incurred costs associated with repairing some saltwater disposal wells which impacted our earnings in the second quarter.

We expect any saltwater disposal well repair cost to be significantly lower in the third quarter versus the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment fell to $1.6 million from $2.2 million in the first quarter. Revenue per truck our increased slightly to $133 per hour in the second quarter, compared to $131 an hour in the first quarter on revenue mix. Overall, pricing in this segment has been fairly stable, but it remains a very competitive business.

Revenues in our Fishing and Rental segment were $14.8 million in the second quarter, up $0.2 million from our first quarter revenues of $14.6 million. Revenue increases in the Bakken and Permian Basin slightly outpaced a decline of revenue from our central marketplace. Lower margins associated with the lower activity in our central marketplace were not fully offset by the Permian and Bakken growth resulting in our adjusted EBITDA declining to $2.1 million in the second quarter from $2.7 million in the first quarter.

We expect revenues and margins in this segment to be higher in the third quarter with the business activity in the central picking up over second quarter levels. Revenues increased 10% in our Coil Tubing Services segment to $11.7 million from $10.7 million in the first quarter. Our average number of working large units was flat at approximately 2.5 large diameter units per day with the revenue increased through the geographic and job mix. We experienced low to mid single digit price erosion in this segment due to competitive factors in the second quarter of 2019, which impacted our margins.

Our adjusted EBITDA improved to a negative $0.3 million in the second quarter from the negative $0.8 million in the first quarter. Since the 4th of July holiday period, we have seen better utilization of our large units averaging 3.5 units in July, a 10-month high for us, and we expect this to continue through the third quarter. With this improved utilization, we expect to see margins rise as well. In addition to the higher activity for the large units, we've also been seeing an increase in demand for our inch and quarter units for production work largely for clean outs of wellbores to increase production.

Not surprisingly the third quarter began slowly as the 4th of July holiday had many of our customers not resuming activity until after the holiday week was over. However, we exited July higher levels of activity than we had at the end of June. And while difficult to predict at this point, we expect our third quarter revenues for the company to exceed those of the second quarter.

Marshall will now provide a few more details on the financials before I return for some closing comments. Marshall?

Marshall Dodson

Thank Rob. Our second quarter 2019 consolidated revenues improved $3.7 million to $112.9 million from $109.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Our consolidated operating loss improved from the loss of $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 to a loss of $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. I won't go back over what Rob's already covered. So on a consolidated basis G&A for the second quarter of 2019 was $22.5 million as compared to $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. G&A for the second quarter included $2.2 million fee associated with the one-time project to receive a tax refund, which we have received.

Excluding this fee, G&A was down in the second quarter on lower incentive compensation in the passing of the Q1 unemployment tax impact. Also included in G&A the second quarter was $1.3 million of equity based compensation expense, as compared to $0.7 million of equity based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2019. Currently, our G&A run rate is around $22 million to $23 million a quarter, inclusive of about $1 million in equity based compensation expense.

Depreciation expense was $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, flat to the $14.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. We expect depreciation expenses between $14 million to $15 million a quarter in 2019. Interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million as compared to the $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. While we continue to fully provision any income tax benefit and do not envision being a cash taxpayer for some time with our NOLs, we have received tax refunds for prior periods and recorded a benefit in the second quarter of 2019 to reflect this.

We do not expect to record an income tax benefit in coming quarters. Cash flow used in operations was close to nil at $21,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $11.4 billion in the six months ended June, 2019. Capital expenditures were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. And $12.4 million for the six months ended in June, 2019. We also had $2.4 million in proceeds from asset sales in the second quarter. And $4.8 million of proceeds over the first half of 2019.

Our capital expenditures net of asset sales were $7.6 million for the first half of 2019. On a gross basis, we still expect around $20 million of capital expenditures in 2019 and about $13 million from asset sales for net use of cash of around $7 million. We are continually assessing our capital sale relative to both our non-operating cash inflows and the time frame of the benefits from that CapEx spending.

At the end of June, our total liquidity was $50.4 million as compared to $57.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Cash at the end of the second quarter was $29.3 million and we had $21.1 million available under our ABL credit facility which remains undrawn. Based on our current outlook and plans, we expect our liquidity to be around $40 million at the end of the next quarter, as well as at the end of 2019. We continue to control those things as we can proactively managing our working capital, evaluating alternatives and pursuing options to increase cash flows in our liquidity.

The asset coverage ratio under our term loan stood at 1.79x at the end of the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the minimum required of 1.35x. I'll now turn it back over to Rob.

Rob Saltiel

Yes. Thanks Marshall. We recognize the Key's financial performance has been disappointing, and improving this is the primary focus for this management team and for our board. We operate in a very competitive price in every geography and in all four lines of our business. Demand for our services remains uneven and hard to predict with many of our EMP clients managing their spending on a monthly and quarterly basis to deliver on free cash flow objectives.

We expect this to be the norm rather than the exception over the next 18 to 24 months given investor expectations for our customers to exercise increase financial discipline, coupled with concerns around macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainties regarding future commodity prices. With this backdrop in mind, we've been reviewing and assessing all aspects of how we conduct our business to determine how to best operate in today's market.

We have a number of initiatives underway, some aimed at increasing revenues, while others are cost focused to improve the cash we generate from our operations. We expect to see the impact from these initiatives on our financial performance starting in the fourth quarter. We've been very public in our acknowledgement of the need for consolidation in our industry. It is simply the most efficient way to increase scale and reduce costs both operating expenses and capital expenses, both corporate and in the field and to create value for investors. Every business line we compete in is very price sensitive, so only the lowest cost players can thrive through the cycle.

An increasing scale through consolidation is an excellent way to reduce service costs to our clients. But it takes two willing boards and shareholder basis to make consolidation happen. And so far, we have seen our industries stand on the sidelines and hope of a better tomorrow. Looking at the share prices, it has not really worked out very well for any of us. While we continue to pursue attractive consolidation opportunities, we will also be improving our organization's focus and effectiveness to yield better financial performance and position Key to take advantage of the eventual recovery in our industry.

Erika, this concludes our prepared comments. So we will now open the call for questions.

MikeUrban

Thanks. Good morning. Rob, I was thinking at this point in the cycle you guys ought to be pretty lean, so I'd interested in where do you think you can pull some additional cost? And I think you also said some of the initiatives that you have underway were also targeted at generating additional revenue. I was just wondering if we could give us a little bit of color on what exactly you're trying to do to drive these improved results that I guess you hope to start seeing in Q4.

RobSaltiel

Sure. Well, great question. Let me start with the cost side and I think we just have to acknowledge that as 2019 certainly hasn't turned out to be the year that we hoped for a year ago. And as the outlook for 2020 is certainly cloudy, we have to take a look at all of our costs again and again. And whereas we would certainly maintain that we are running a much leaner organization than we did before. I think we have to be honest about it and say that, our tolerance for any unnecessary costs or cost that may be in reserve for potential growth that may not come; those have to be sacrificed and eliminated from our structure.

So, again, I think this is something we've undertaken consistently quarter-to-quarter. But again where we are today with the outlook that we've got, we feel that it's prudent to take a harder look at these costs. And some of those obviously will be corporate cost; some of the field costs, but we're going to take a very clean sheet of paper approach to our entire structure.

On the revenue side, I think we have to acknowledge as a company that Key Energy Services is really built to serve larger clients, clients who are more process driven, focused on safety, focused on service quality. And as a company, we haven't always specialized our service as much as we can toward those clients. And we're taking a real good look about how we manage everything from our service delivery to our salesforce to ensure that we've got what we need to serve those clients that ultimately are going to give us higher utilization, in the lot of cases higher margins than we would get from some of our smaller clients.

So those are some of the things that we're working on. And as we said in the prepared comments, some of these initiatives are still in early stages, but we're accelerating them to the point where they'll reflect in our financials starting in the fourth quarter.

MikeUrban

That's helpful. And recognizing there I'm sure there's very limited visibility at this point into Q4. So some of those benefit show up from an activity standpoint, it seems like in the second quarter I think the production services related businesses probably did a little better ,completions businesses maybe decline a little bit which makes sense. How do you see the rest of the year playing out given the preponderance of businesses in production services? Those are -- would those be more reflective of normal seasonality as you go through the rest of the year? And then the completions business, you can see little bit bigger hit on budget exhaustion and to what extent you think he can offset that with some of these initiatives that are underway.

RobSaltiel

Well, we said in our prepared comments we do see the third quarter likely coming in ahead of the second quarter. So we are on an upward trend. Seasonally, the fourth quarter tends to be slower than the third quarter. But, look, a lot of this has to do with oil prices and outlook. And I think if we've learned anything in this business over the last six to nine months, there's just a very low degree of predictability of where oil prices are going to go. And the fact is that our clients now manage their budgets on a quarterly if not monthly basis, whereas before it was more of an annual basis.

So we would talk about budget exhaustion coming through at the end of the year. Now we see some evidence of that coming within --at the end of quarters and in some cases end of months. So very difficult to predict where that's going to head going forward. But we do see an upward swing in activity. Obviously, the question about the completions where that will go from here is also tied it to outlook and of course our fortunes and our compilations related work will be linked to that outlook on pricing. And the activity that takes place.

Katherine Hargis

Thank you, Erika. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the investor relations tab. Also under the investor relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

