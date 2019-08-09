CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues

Ultimately, CenturyLink (CTL) remains a pure free cash flow story. The company can utilize substantial cash flows to repay debt while rewarding shareholders with a 9.5% dividend yield. The telecom needs to change the revenue trajectory to produce stock gains and the market probably didn't obtain enough confidence in revenue trends from the Q2 results. The market overreaction is another opportunity to buy weakness.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Gotta Change Trajectory

My investment thesis has long held that CenturyLink is a solid investment despite declining revenues. The company continues this trend in Q2 with revenues down 5% YoY and technically down in all five business units. Both Global accounts and Enterprise categories continue to tread water while Consumer and SMA and Wholesale revenues plunge.

Source: CenturyLink Q2'19 press release

In the process, CenturyLink lost $324 million in quarterly revenues that annualizes to nearly $1.3 billion. The company wasn't hurt due to a 10% reduction in the cost of services to $2.45 billion and a 15% cut in SG&A expenses to $0.96 billion. The end result was an operating expenses savings from last year of $439 million.

Naturally, the bottom line is improved by boosting the EBITDA margin via cutting expenses faster than revenues dip. Though, most stocks just don't rally when revenues plunge 5%.

At a certain point, CenturyLink is better off generating some lower margin revenue on their advanced fiber network to boost overall EBITDA levels. In order to turn into a phenomenal investment, the telecom needs to grow revenues by a few percentage points while reducing costs in the process.

After all, CenturyLink is spending more on capex this year. The telecom spent $800 million in the last quarter and only $771 million last Q2. In theory, a major benefit of cutting certain product lines would be the ability to strip out some costs for supporting the functions via capex. CenturyLink is actually ramping up capex this year after reduced spending levels last year while integrating the acquisition of Level 3.

For this reason, CenturyLink is foregoing the potential to further boost FCFs in order to turnaround the trajectory of the International and Enterprise segments. CFO Neel Dev forecasts these business units generating growth in the 2H of the year:

Overall, looking to the second half of the year, for both iGAM and Enterprise, our sales funnel is strong, and we feel good about all the leading indicators for revenue growth. As such, we expect revenue for these two business segments to be higher in the second half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2019.

The stock wouldn't be down nearly 10%, if the market believed this statement. The company continues on a path of removing up to $800 million of run-rate adjusted EBITDA transformational savings that have a far larger meaning with revenue growth from the key business units.

Reduced Leverage

The dividend yield gets better and better each quarter as the company uses large cash flows to repay debt. The Q2 results were no exception with CenturyLink generating adjusted EBITDA of $2.27 billion or virtually even with last year and the prior quarter. The key EBITDA margin jumped to 40.7%, up 220 basis points from 38.5% last Q2.

Source: CenturyLink Q2'19 presentation

The issue here is the substantial revenue dips and related margin hikes aren't leading to actual higher EBITDA. Regardless, CenturyLink cut the debt level to $34.8 billion by repaying $700 million in the quarter. In the process, the leverage ratio dipped to 3.8x versus 4.2x at the end of last Q2.

Source: CenturyLink Q2'19 presentation

The telecom saw interest expenses dip 5% YoY or $28 million. Again, another financial metric that is trending in the correct direction. More debt repayments will lead to lower and lower interest expenses eventually leading to leverage ratios allowing for the lowering of the weighted-average rate.

The dividend payout ratio remains in the 30% ratio allowing for generation of up to $2.3 billion in free cash flow after dividends. The $2.0+ billion annual debt repayment rate will yield over $100 million in interest expense savings that stacks up each year.

At $10.50 now, the stock again offers a massive 9.5% dividend yield after hitting rock bottom above 10.0% earlier this year. The yield is easily sustainable at these levels, but investors would like to see the company offer a lot bigger total return including a rally back to the yearly highs over $16 back in January.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink is still working on transitioning the company towards profitable growth. The Q2 results weren't perfect and the market will constantly hammer the stock due to the 5% dip in revenue growth. The next step is the projected rebound in revenue from the key Enterprise and Global accounts. Any sign that CEO Jeff Storey can indeed drive profitable growth and the high dividend yield of the recent past will disappear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.