Whitecap 1H19 Update: Further Declines Create Attractive Buy

Thesis:

With sufficient cash flow to handle expenditures and dividends, Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) should have the ability to ride out further downturns in the energy industry. At current valuations the shares provide substantial upside such that the risks required seem acceptable. Management could provide encouraging signs for investors by increasing share buybacks to put a floor under the company’s stock price.

Introduction

The first half of 2019 saw continued pressure on Canadian oil and gas producers as the troubles weighing on the industry provided few signs of letting up. Headway was made in some instances, as the Canadian Prime Minister announced on June 18th the National Energy Boards approval (or re-approval) of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. The news came seemingly welcomed by none, as protesters still rallied against any progress in the project, and those in favor shook their collective heads at yet another delay, to reach the same previous conclusion.

S&P TSX Energy Index

(Source: TMX Money)

Compounding to the problems from regulatory burdens, the industry has been hit with volatile commodity prices. WTI Crude has swung from prices below USD $50 per barrel, to above USD $60, and is now flirting again with sub USD $50 levels again. This added to the already less then optimal price being received for Canadian producers due to the lack of transport capacity, and it becomes clear to see why investors lack enthusiasm for the industry, or more accurately show great contempt.

Whitecap Resources , a mid cap oil and gas producer, has been by no means an exception to the sector’s cloudy days. Flirting with all time lows, the stock has come under increased pressure in recent weeks as oil prices drop in a strong sell off. The new lows make an interesting opportunity as shares are trading under 50% of book value at this point, and appear to create an attractive value proposition. Previous lows however, also gave a similar appearance, and thus it should be noted an investment in these companies would not be fit for those with a weak stomach for volatility. Sunny days are by no means around the corner, but those hopeful of a long term turnaround for the industry may find a bargain price for Whitecap Resources.

This article will review the financial results for Whitecap from the first half of 2019. It will compare the results to previous guidance given by management, and against my previous analysis which again can be found here. Success or failure will be determined based on the company’s abilities in the short term to address various weak spots. The article will conclude by addressing Whitecap’s fair value, either reaffirming the previous price target or adjusting it.

Modest Improvements to Debt

Whitecap has undergone fairly rapid expansion over the preceding 10 years or so. Funding new acquisitions through debt and equity issuance, the firm’s balance sheet has grown over tenfold since 2009. Equity has been the main driver of acquisitions, but the firm had still accumulated a fairly substantial amount of debt, which isn’t much of a surprise given the capital intensive nature of the industry. To end 2018 the debt outstanding stood at $1,256MM representing a modest 21% of total assets. This was not particularly concerning, but management had given guidance that following cuts to capital expenditures for a more defensive approach to 2019, debt reduction would be a main initiative. In the first half of 2019 debt has been reduced by $82MM or just fewer than 7%, a modest improvement.

The vast majority of Whitecap’s liabilities are long term in nature, with very few current liabilities. Second quarter financial results showed the company to be operating with a working capital deficit of 0.84x. Given the company operates with a net zero cash basis, the deficit draws into question the firm’s short term liquidity and its capabilities to meet operational necessities. With a credit facility of $1,175MM, which only $579MM is drawn from, the firm has ample reserves of approximately $596MM to draw on, with a maturity date of May 31st 2023. This leaves very little to worry about for short term operational capacity, but it does not provide much opportunity for further expansion. Management has however indicated reduced CapEx for the year, and thus further expansion without an issuance of debt, or equity (although at current valuations that would not fly with investors) is highly unlikely.

In addition Whitecap has no near term financial obligations coming due, as the majority of long term liabilities have a maturity date in 2024 or later. This frees up management to continue making slight improvements to its balance sheet, while the company takes a defensive approach to forward guidance, hopefully waiting out the currently poor economic environment.

Secured Notes

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q2 MD&A)

While these reductions in debt can improve the firm’s financial position, negative earnings after dividends have eaten away at share holder’s equity, and may act to offset reductions in liabilities. Stronger earnings would thus be a positive sign for investors.

Dropping Production & Commodity Prices Weigh on Earnings

The first and second quarter of 2019 provided somewhat mixed results for Whitecap, coming in a $(0.14) and $0.15 earnings per share respectively, to even out at a small first half gain. The retained deficit has thus grown slightly as earnings were not sufficient to match dividend payouts. The deficit had grown substantially in previous years coming off of large provisions to assets, further descriptions can be found here. Although not indicative of cash flow capabilities, since earnings include non cash expenses, additions to the accumulated deficit will increase financial leverage, all else being equal. Since leverage ratios can impact a firm's debt service payments, investors would likely want to see Whitecap string together net positive earnings as to address the issue. If it persists financial service costs could see greater increases.

The main driver of lower earnings came from reduced production numbers to start the year. Total production fell approximately 7% in the three months ending June 30th 2019 as compared to 2018, and approximately 5% from six months ending June 30th.

Production

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q2 MD&A)

The drop comes as expected, as management has indicated a defensive approach to 2019, reducing capital expenditure and allowing production to slow modestly, in hopes of higher future prices. It has not been a complete success however, as fixed operating expenses have not shared a similar decline, and thus are eating a larger portion of earnings, even if by a moderate amount.

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q2 MD&A)

The firm’s ability to more efficiently hedge its commodity and foreign currency exposure would come as a welcome sign for investors as well. The company has shown some issues in this category in the past, but witnessed some improvements in the first half of 2019 as compared to 2018. The net effect was still significantly negative however, and improvements moving forward could provide a strong impact on the bottom line. With reduced production and expenditures, the ability to maintain profitability through greater efficiency holds more importance.

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q2 MD&A)

Despite some issues surrounding the income statement, Whitecap has still shown the capability to generate strong cash flow, especially given the valuation it is trading at.

Strong Cash Flows Give Investors Hope

Cash flow from operations, or alternatively funds flow as management uses, has been sufficient to cover the reduced capital expenditures and dividends with sufficient capital left over to make debt repayments. On a year over year basis cash flow from operations has dropped, as with earnings, on the back of reduced production and a planned slow down in operations. The significant drop in expenditures however more than offset the falling cash flow, and left more cash for management after removing dividends and capex.

Funds Flow

(Source: Whitecap Resources Q2 MD&A)

Dividends are sufficiently covered such that further drops in oil prices can be handled below the $50 per barrel range. Although the scenario would not be beneficial for the firm, it does show Whitecap’s ability to ride out downturns while maintaining payments to investors.

Dividend Sustainability

(Source: Whitecap Resources Aug 2019 Corporate Presentation)

With the second half of 2019 expected to see an increase in expenditures, the margin for free funds flow will become much tighter. Cash left over will be sharply reduced and further improvements to the balance sheet may not be expected, unless earnings are stronger and the deficit can be reduced. This will depend on a more profitable hedging strategy and better managed operational expenses.

2019 Capital Budget

(Source: Whitecap Resources Aug 2019 Corporate Presentation)

With the dividend yield currently pushing 9%, and only a moderate amount of debt outstanding on the balance sheet, none of which is coming due soon enough to cause concern. It does beg the question of what would be the best use of capital for Whitecap Resources, especially given the extremely low market valuation. Some investors and followers of the stock have called for a greater repurchase of outstanding stock, in order to put a floor under share prices. An argument could be made for this case, as allocating capital to repurchases over debt repayments could provide greater benefit with the low interest rate environment. Additionally since Whitecap has used equity issuance for acquisitions in the past, purchasing shares at low valuations to re issue at higher future prices could prove beneficial for long term growth. Management has begun this process to end 2018, but only in moderate amounts. With free cash flow margins expected to come in tighter then previously, increases to repurchase may not continue in 2H 2019. Those in favor of this strategy however would be wise keep a close eye on this moving forward.

(Source: Whitecap Resources Aug 2019 Corporate Presentation)

Sufficient cash flow margins and a bit of left over spending money allow Whitecap to cover dividends and make improvements to the company’s financial position, however management sees fit to do so. This however cannot persist long term with slowing production and negative earnings. Ultimately a more favorable business environment and strong gains in commodity prices will be key drivers of success for the company.

Valuation & Conclusion

No substantial changes have materialized for Whitecap Resources to start 2019. Capital expenditures and production levels have virtually been right on target from managements YE 2018 guidance, and thus have not left much in the way for surprises. Improvements for operational expenses would be beneficial but are not ultimately deal breakers for the firm. Long term outlook for the industry from the regulatory angle, and commodity prices, however are. The negative sentiment built up around the industry, and by affiliation Whitecap, has been long standing and will require significant turnarounds before the dark clouds clear and investors take interest in the stocks.

A government in favor of pushing the Canadian energy sectors interest in Alberta is favorable, but opposition in other provinces such as British Columbia still poses barriers to improvements. The federal election coming up in October will prove significant as the current Liberal government has been viewed as deliberately looking to dismantle the industry. Whether that is entirely true could be debated, but is ultimately outside the scope of this article. A change in governments to the Conservative party would likely spark a bit of renewed interest in the sector as the party has made initiatives for the energy industry central to its election platform. There seems to be no clear leader to capture the 2019 Fall election however, and thus sentiment could easily swing either way. Ultimately the central importance of the energy sector can be over looked only for so long, as the potential for a recession would require growth from anywhere it can be found. A global recession though could cut energy demand, thus the industry’s future is difficult to predict.

Further tensions between the United States and China have weighed on energy prices in recent weeks and months. Fears of further tariffs and an escalation of the trade war have created renewed concerns of a slow in energy demand, pushing oil prices down. The uncertainty of the situation is definitely weighing on energy stocks, and those looking for investments within the industry would be forewarned not to expect expedient results. Long term success, if it is to be had, will come through great patients and opportunistic buying.

High beta stocks such a Whitecap (1.843) can create large volatility within ones portfolio, but can also create opportunity. An effective strategy personally used, is to create a position in stages, looking to take advantage of drops in price. First determine a fair trading range and a minimum price entry point, the latter can be determined using the fair price and required return after considering risks. After determining these values, figure out how much of your entire portfolio you would allocate to this security, call this X. When entering the position only allocate a percentage of X to the original purchase, the higher the beta the lower the percentage. If the stock sees further declines, the investor can allocate remaining portions of the total capital to the security. For example when purchasing 0.5X, and purchase the remaining 50% only if it becomes opportunistic to do so. Entering highly volatile positions in stages allows investors to overall achieve a lower costs basis, and higher dividend yield in many cases.

With no large changes to the business, we will reaffirm our previous price target range for Whitecap resources of $6-7 per share, full analysis can be found here. This provides a potentially large upside at current valuations, while paying a fully funded monthly dividend. The stock does pose significant risks, as do many stocks in the industry, and long term success will need to be driven by the business environment and commodity prices. Currently low valuations create sufficient opportunity for those who have the willingness and ability to bear the risks, and could prove to be profitable with patience.

