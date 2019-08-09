Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) CEO Duncan Middlemiss on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Laxton - Chief Governance Officer & Corporate Secretary

Duncan Middlemiss - President and CEO

Ben Au - CFO

Marc-Andre Pelletier - COO

Michael Michaud - VP of Exploration

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

George Topping - Industrial Alliance

Ryan Walker - Echelon Partners

Phil Ker - PI Financial

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Wesdome Gold Mines Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Heather Laxton to begin today's call.

Heather Laxton

Thanks, operator. Good morning and happy Friday everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Quickly here before we begin, we'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that during this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events or results could cause outcomes to differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the detailed cautionary note contained in yesterday's press release and in the company's management discussion and analysis dated August 8, 2019. Both documents are available on our website and on SEDAR.

Please note that all figures discussed on this call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. The slides used for this presentation and a recording of this call will be posted on the company's website. So here in the room this morning, we have Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO.

Duncan Middlemiss

Good morning.

Heather Laxton

Ben Au, Chief Financial Officer.

Ben Au

Hello, this is Ben Au.

Heather Laxton

Marc-Andre Pelletier, Chief Operating Officer.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Hello, this is Marc-Andre.

Heather Laxton

Mike Michaud, Vice President, Exploration.

Michael Michaud

Good morning.

Heather Laxton

And Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

Good morning, everyone.

Heather Laxton

And with that, its over to Lindsay for a review of the agenda for today's call.

Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop

Thanks, Heather. Today, Duncan will begin with the Q2 overview, followed by Marc-Andre, who will provide a more detailed operational review, Ben will then take us through a financial review. And then I will hand the call over to Mike who will take us through an overview of exploration activities at both Eagle River and Kiena. Finally, Duncan will conclude with a summary and outlook before we open up the lines for the Q& A session. Duncan, please go ahead.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Lindsay. The second quarter was a very strong quarter surpassing internal forecasts by almost 6,000 ounces due to the strong grade performance at the 303 lens underground at Eagle. As Marc-Andre will discuss in more detail momentarily. During the quarter we commenced work on our tailings management facility at Eagle River which comprised of improvements to the existing tailings dam in preparation for subsequent risks.

In addition, water management was addressed and improved to facilitate the rapid spring melt, ensuring a safe and compliant strategy. We also had a very good quarter on the exploration front, with two updates at Eagle River, including the discovery of two potential new zones outside the mine diorite and the Kiena update with recent developments in our understanding of the A Zone up and down plunge, which Mike will talk about in more detail later in the call.

All in all, this was a strong quarter in terms of operational, exploration and financial results. Work completed within the quarter will set us up to deliver even better results in the future.

Let's now turn this over to Marc-Andre for some color on the operational results.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Thanks, Duncan. Production was very strong in the second quarter with 22,400 ounces of gold produced, representing a 15% increase compared to Q1. Head grades at Eagle River went 23.4 grams but done, a 21% improvement over the first quarter.

The outperformance on ounces and grade is primarily attributed to the 303 lands continuing to reconcile higher on both grades and tons. Mill availability during the quarter was affected by planned maintenance and improvements. However, production tons were unaffected during the quarter with Eagle River generating at 12,000 tonnes stockpile at 20 grams per tonne at the end of the quarter.

In addition, the new mining horizon in the 303 Zone is being developed between the 884 and 925 metre level. This work would benefit our 2020 production plan.

The spring thaw in 2019 was challenging and the Eagle River complex and the company proactively executed on our water management strategy in the spring with a decision to utilize the Mishi pit as temporary water storage. This allowed us to continue normal operations at the mill, processing higher grade Eagle River ore, while production from the pit is coming from the 14,000 tonne Michi stockpiles.

In addition, the company initiated capital work on the tailings facility at the Eagle River complex during the quarter. This work is required to increase our tailings capacity for the future and to facilitate an improvement in water management at the site going forward.

The company decided to take advantage of the opportunity to pay for maintenance work during the summer season. And while cash flow is strong as a result of the favorable gold price environment.

I will now turn the call over to Ben for their review of the - on the financials.

Ben Au

Thanks, Marc. In the second quarter Eagle River generated $1.2 million in free cash flow. Of the $22.1 million mine profits this quarter we invested $6.9 million back at the Eagle River mine and invested another $5.5 million towards the exploration and development at the Kiena Complex.

The company continues to internally fund all its exploration and development activities. We ended the quarter with $27.4 million in cash and bolstered our balance sheet with $40 million revolving credit line announced in June.

Cost performance for the quarter continued to trend down with all-in sustaining cost of 1220 per ounce, $60 per ounce lower than our lowest point of our guidance of 1280 to 1320 per ounce. All-in sustaining cost is expected to increase in the second half of the year as a result of ongoing tailings projects. However, we expect to end the year with this cost metric to be within our guidance range.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike for a review of exploration activities.

Michael Michaud

Thanks, Ben. Exploration success continued through Q2 at both the Eagle River and Kiena mine complexes. We are thus far on schedule this year to complete our 174,000 meters of definition and exploration drilling for both sites.

At Eagle, we are pleased with our ongoing exploration efforts, in particular the continued expansion of the 7 East and 311 West zones drilling of the 311 West Zone return several intersections with wider than typical widths, including Hole 259 that returned 8.9 grams per tonne gold over 10.1 one metres through width.

We have now repositioned the underground drills to continue drilling the extensions of these zones and expect to include the results into the existing resource base at year end.

Also expiration drilling continues in the eastern half of the mine diorite to better define the parallel zones of mineralization where a previous Hole returned 41.4 grams per tonne gold or 4.2 meters. This area remains a focus for exploration as any mineralization - mineralization in this area could provide additional workplaces that would diversify production areas from the bottom of the ramp and therefore aid in increasing underground tonnes from their current level. A fifth underground drill is being added to assist with the exploration in this area.

Additionally, surface drilling continued to better define and extend the Falcon Zones that remain open down plunge and long strike and are proximal to existing underground workings. Hole 47 returned 53.8 grams per tonne gold over 1.9 meters downhole.

The objective is to continue our resource definition efforts in this area that has high probability to be included in future mine production and ultimately augment production rates in the medium term.

At the Kiena complex four drills continue to operate on the 10 50 meter level exploration ramp, completing the infill and immediate plunge extension drilling of the Kiena Deep A Zone in preparation for an updated resource estimate expected in the second half of this year. The ongoing definition drilling has continued to confirm the overall continuity of the geometry and the high grade mineralization of the Kiena Deep A Zone.

This zone now extends over 700 meters along plunge, which is substantially larger than defined at the time of their previous resource estimate. One infill drill hole returned 68.2 grams per tonne gold over 19 meter core length, illustrating the impressively high grade nature of the A Zone deposits.

Meanwhile, a fifth drill located on the 670 metre level continues to return high grade intersections along the interpreted up plunge extension of the Kiena Deep A Zone towards the VC Zone area with one hole return 31.1 one grams per tonne gold over 5.1 metres. It is now interpreted that the A Zone has folded as it extends up plunged to intersect the VC 1 and VC 6 Zones.

We are considering driving an exploration drift near the 790 metre level to better drill this area. That could also be used for future development and production of the Kiena Deep A Zone and the VC Zones. Obviously, given the continued high grade results realized from the almost 50,000 meters of drilling completed since our first days on the resource estimate in December 2018, we are looking forward to the resource estimate update. In addition, we have commenced a preliminary economic assessment which will be based on this updated resource estimate.

Now over to Duncan for his summary.

Duncan Middlemiss

Great. Thanks, Mike. We started out the year guiding the market to first half production of 31,000 to 35,000 ounces. The results of our first half were much stronger than anticipated due to exemplary grades within the 303 zone and to a lesser degree 711 and 311 zones, all positive.

We currently have achieved the first half production of 41,400 ounces soundly surpassing our own H1 expectations. Grades achieved in the second quarter at Eagle were 23.4 grams per tonne and for the first half of the year 20.9 grams per tonne.

In the second half of the year, we are guiding our gold production at 38,000 to 42,000 ounces. By July strong production performance suggests there may be some upside here. As it is, we foresee exceeding the top end of our guidance.

Looking ahead, our near-term catalysts for the company are as follows, the Kiena resource update due out mid second half of 2019, continued strong production and cash generation from Eagle, continuation of enhanced exploration programs throughout the second half at both Eagle and Kiena, infrastructure and process improvements of the Eagle River mine and mill and the completed Kiena PEA in the first half of 2020, outlining our next steps.

In summary, we are building for the future. I think we are all seeing the potential at Eagle and Kiena and our focus remains having two operating assets within the company as the objective.

I will now hand the call back over to the operator, who will open up the lines to question-and-answer session. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from George Topping with Industrial Alliance. Your line is now open.

George Topping

Great. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. See, I'm looking at the Kiena drilling, I'm just wondering is there any update to the top cut that would be applied in the resource update that's coming out probably Q4…

Michael Michaud

Hi, George. Its Mike here.

George Topping

With the additional drilling, yeah.

Michael Michaud

Yeah. We've certainly as you know this is certainly an important aspect of any resource estimate. We are looking at it very closely at this time. We certainly expect to see an increase in the capping levels for certain zones and that'll be sort of reflected in this updated resource estimate.

So you can see from the drilling you know, in like some of these infill holes the 68 grams or 90 meters, I mean, this is really a pretty high grade zone. So yeah, we've definitely based on the new sort of interpretation and new geologic domain in that we've done to separate the different populations. We expect to see an increase in grade capping levels.

George Topping

All right. And generally the experience is the closer the infill, the more confidence and therefore higher - you're getting higher capping - comfortable with higher capping grade?

Michael Michaud

Yeah.

George Topping

Great. And then just switching back to the Eagle, could you be - on the tailings dam expansion. You got more detail on how long that will last you and what - you know and what production assumptions have you assumed and your design of it?

Duncan Middlemiss

Yeah. George, its Duncan. So really what's going on this year is we're really augmenting the base of our tailings dam in preparation to do a subsequent lift. The subsequent lift would get us through probably nearly five years, I would say and there's more or less to come after that. You know, we're going to use the existing tailings management facilities, so it's good that we have the same footprint. The tonnage assumed for that is all Eagle, so it's about 750 tonnes per day. And that's the assumption based on that.

George Topping

Great. That's very helpful. And for the rest of the year you know, we should look for. I would imagine the tonnes increasing at Eagle, mine grade coming down and cost per tonne dropping as well. Did you take quite of what's – that’s the case.

Marc-Andre Pelletier

Hi, Georgia. This is Marc. What we see in H2 for Eagle is basically you're correct, an increase on tonnes. We plan to process the 12,000 tonnes stockpiled in H2, so that could be an addition. Grades, Q3 should be close to what we've seen this year, but we expect the grade to go lower in Q4 around 16, 17 grams per tonne.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ryan Walker with Echelon Partners. Your line is now open.

Ryan Walker

Hi, guys. Congrats on a great quarter. So couple of my questions answered already. Just – as far as the tailing, to the 6.5 million for this tailings program, that's in addition to previous CapEx guidance?

Duncan Middlemiss

We do have a portion that was the plan for the tailings Ryan, but we decided to go this year - really it was a good opportunity for us with the - I don't know if you read through the MD&A, but we decided to use the Michi pit for water management. So we had capacity onsite with our open pit contractor and it was you know, kind of a win, win scenario for us to really deploy them on the tailings work that we first saw. So, yeah absolutely.

Ryan Walker

Okay. And then just as far as production costs they're up at 390 a tonne this quarter, can we expect that level to kind of persist into the second half of the year?

Ben Au

Yeah. Ryan, its Ben. We expect the - since most of the production comes from Eagle River. So I would assume that that would be the expected production costs going forward.

Ryan Walker

Okay, thank you. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Duncan Middlemiss

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Phil Ker with PI Financial. Your line is now open.

Phil Ker

Thanks, operator. Kind of sticking with the theme here on capital and expenses. Just as you guys are investigating that potential underground exploration drift. Could you give us a sense of cost, length, location and timeline to complete that and I believe it was maybe proposed on the 79 level, is that right?

Michael Michaud

The 79 level is actually an incline ramp that’d be basically high between the 67 level and the 105. In our budget this year we have $2.5 million to develop that drift and it's about three months of development, about 250 to 275 meters total and we basically fine tuning the design of that drift and once we've got the go ahead, we think that we'll be able to begin in September or so on. And at the same time, so it's about three months. So we'll be complete by year end. And at the same time we think that we're going to continue to drill the outcomes from 67 another.

Phil Ker

Okay. So even with this new proposal, this $2.5 million was already baked into tour budget and capital allocation to Kiena for the year?

Michael Michaud

Exactly.

Phil Ker

Okay. That's it for me guys. Thank you very much.

Operator

That concludes today's question-and-answer session.

Duncan Middlemiss

All right. Well, if there's no further questions then we're happy to wrap up. Thanks for listening today to the Wesdome Q2 financial and operational results conference call.