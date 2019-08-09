The U.S. Is The Real Currency Manipulator, Not So Much China

If pegs are eventually abandoned as the SNB abandoned its euro peg in 2015, the dollar is likely to fall sharply against these currencies.

An analysis of major dollar pegs shows that these countries have expanded their currency supplies faster than the US to maintain stable exchange rates, China being the most extreme case.

For the short term at least, it looks like equity markets are trading in tune to the yuan/dollar exchange rate. 7 appears to be the line in the sand. Any weaker fix and stocks have a tantrum. Any stronger and they rally. Anything weaker than 7 and traders seem to fear that the trade war will be ratcheted up another notch. Anything stronger and there is a perception of hope for a reprieve.

But this is all short-term politically motivated market movement. The deeper question is, is China really intentionally weakening its currency below what the free market would otherwise set or is the accusation only one tweet deep? Let's examine this question by looking into four other currency pegs to the US dollar across key markets other than the yuan and do some basic supply and demand analysis.

Spoiler alert: By the end of this analysis, we will find another clue that reveals a fundamentally weak US dollar. The dollar is not the cleanest dirty shirt in the hamper, but rather the smelliest. Let's begin with those dollar pegs.

Dollar Pegs

A US dollar peg is basically a foreign central bank expanding and contracting its currency supply (in other words, manipulating it) in order to keep a stable exchange rate with the dollar. At first glance, one might think that this simply means copying the Federal Reserve dollar for dollar, but this is incorrect. In most cases (possibly all but I haven't checked every single one), countries with dollar pegs must employ a much more expansionary monetary policy than the Federal Reserve in order to maintain stable exchange rates with the dollar.

Aside from China, the four countries with arguably the most consequential dollar pegs due to their influence over the global economy are Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The oldest of these pegs was established in 1997, the most recent in 2003. If we count back to the financial crisis of 2008 when the global currency supply really started to expand, we find that every one of these countries has expanded its currency supply more than the US, in some cases much, much more. All statistics from here on come from here.

Our base case for comparison is, of course, the US dollar itself, the supply of which is up 90% since 2008. The United Arab Emirates is the fifth largest oil exporter in the world. Its currency, the dirham, has been pegged to the dollar since 1997. Since 2008, the dirham supply has expanded by 95%. Meaning, all else being equal, had the UAE simply copied the Fed on the supply side one to one dirham for dollar, the dirham would have appreciated against the dollar by about 5%. In other words, demand for the dirham rose about 5% faster than demand for the US dollar over this time frame, ceteris paribus. The Bank of the UAE actively pushed its currency lower in real terms in order to maintain its nominal peg.

The UAE is the tamest of cases. Consider Saudi Arabia's riyal supply, which has expanded by 129% since the last financial crisis, 39% faster than the supply of US dollars. Had the supplies expanded at the same rate exactly, we could expect the dollar to have fallen about 39% against the riyal. (Imagine what that would do the oil price!) The peg has been maintained consistently at 3.75 with only very brief blips in either direction.

Hong Kong, a critical financial hub and the main financial corridor between China and the West, is an even more extreme case. The Hong Kong dollar supply is up 148% since 2008, 58% more than the Fed dared to print itself. The exchange rate between the two currencies has fallen a notch to 7.84 from 7.75 back in 2016, a 1.16% fall versus the US dollar, but the range is still very tight. Clearly, demand growth for the Hong Kong dollar has accelerated faster than that for the world's reserve currency.

Finally, Qatar, a key US ally in the Persian Gulf that could play a big role in any potential confrontation with Iran, has expanded its rial supply by 186% since 2008, almost double the rate of monetary expansion in the US. With the exception of 2 small blips in 2017, the exchange rate between the rial and the dollar has stayed rock solid at 3.64.

Could all of this be considered manipulation to devalue currencies? Taking a bird's eye view, technically yes. Money printing is money printing, regardless of the end goal. It's all the same action from an economics perspective, whether you're targeting a specific exchange rate, a range, or just trying to goose economic growth statistics with Keynesian sleight-of-hand. It really makes no difference.

Back to China

If we move to China though, we see something slightly different than these other pegs. China does not have a stable peg, but rather its central bank, the People's Bank of China [PBOC], adjusts its peg range on a daily basis. It just so happens that the PBOC has adjusted its peg downward about 2.5-3% since July. In the short term, that could be interpreted as devaluation, but a long-term chart of the yuan/US dollar exchange rate dispels this notion entirely. Since 2001, the PBOC has allowed the yuan to climb against the dollar by over 15%, even taking into account the latest drop.

Further, since topping at 6.05 per dollar in 2014, the yuan is only down about 16%. (This number could be off slightly by the time you read this.) Compare that to, say, the euro, which is down 17.7% against the dollar across the same timeframe. Which one, then, is the currency manipulator? The European Central Bank or the PBOC? The ECB has printed enormous amounts of money to bail out insolvent eurozone governments, yet this is not considered manipulation? There is no substantive difference between printing to bail out and printing to maintain an exchange rate. The real economy is blind to the reasons.

If we look at the supply side of the yuan as we did with the other pegs, we find a situation much more extreme than any of the others. The yuan supply has expanded by 330% since August 2008, a whopping 240% faster than the dollar. Despite this, the yuan is only down 3% against the dollar since then. Clearly, demand for the yuan versus the dollar has skyrocketed since the financial crisis, all other things equal.

In a technical sense then, the PBOC has indeed manipulated its currency lower against the US dollar by printing it at an incredible rate over the past ten years relative to the Fed. But so has every other major dollar peg across the world. Ironically, China is actually the only major peg that has appreciated against the dollar since it was established. The others have remained stable. This makes China comparatively the least manipulative of the major dollar pegs.

Remember the Swiss Franc

Looking at all this evidence, it seems clear that the real danger to the dollar is not that other currencies will depreciate against it, but just the opposite. If the countries pegging to the dollar have to print so much just to keep the exchange rate stable, what happens when they stop, or even just slow down?

Fortunately, we already have an example of this happening in the recent past. On January 15, 2015, the Swiss National Bank (OTCPK:SWZNF) scrapped its peg to the euro, causing the currency to skyrocket 39% in a single day.

We can see the practical change in policy clearly in the supplies of both currencies before and since that day. From the time the peg was established in January 2012 until it was scrapped three years later, the Swiss franc supply rose 33% compared to the euro supply at 15.7%. That means the demand for the former was about twice as high. Since the peg was abandoned, however, the situation has reversed. The supply of Swiss francs has expanded by only 14.5% since then compared to the euro's 23.6% supply increase.

So, we see from the example of the Swiss franc peg to the euro since abandoned, that the currency printed more to maintain a stable exchange rate with the other is the one that rises when the peg is abandoned. Meaning, the real danger for the dollar is that when price inflation starts to reemerge, some of these countries may be forced to abandon dollar pegs, China included, and let their currencies rise. If the Swiss franc could jump nearly 40% against the euro in a day, if and when China is forced to stop printing yuan, the currency could really skyrocket against the dollar.

As the Swiss franc/euro debacle of 2015 teaches, pegs don't last forever. So, the real danger is not that the dollar will appreciate against the yuan or other currencies as President Trump fears, but that eventually, dollar pegs could be abandoned and the dollar could quickly fall across the board, similar to what happened to the euro versus the Swiss franc, or worse. When this starts happening, my belief is that it will happen quickly. Global bond markets will fall, the dollar will fall, other currencies will rise against the dollar, but gold and commodities generally will rise more than other currencies.

My belief is that this will happen once price inflation starts to become obvious in the US. As I've said before, there is no way to tame it this time once it starts. Substantially, higher rates are out of the question. Judging by the price of gold lately, we may already be at the beginning stages of this. If price inflation is obvious in dollars, it will become obvious in the currencies pegged to the dollar as well, causing all the central banks behind dollar pegs or looser "fixes" as China has, to seriously consider rethinking their forex policies out of necessity.

So, to answer the question directly, is China a currency manipulator? Technically, yes, but considering the yuan has risen substantially against the dollar, the US is the more egregious perpetrator here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.