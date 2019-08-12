CoreCivic: Rapid Growth At Deep Value Price

Truth is the ultimate arbiter and the rampant disinformation that is circling will eventually fade.

CoreCivic has gotten cheap as a social movement has functionally forced pensions and institutions to sell shares.

The Buy Thesis

If one looks at the cheap valuation of CoreCivic (CXW) relative to its strong fundamental trajectory, it appears to be an obvious buy. CXW is trading at a 6.9X multiple despite rapidly growing revenues, FFO/share, and NFFO/share. It has a dividend yield of over 10% that is well covered with a payout ratio that is below the REIT average. CoreCivic fundamentally should trade at $33.80, but it presently is available at $18.00. We believe the fundamental justification for our fair value target is clear, straight forward and reasonably conservative. The bull case largely sells itself given the pace of growth and magnitude of discount, so the majority of this article will be dedicated to why we believe the bears are wrong.

I believe there are 2 bearish viewpoints that are holding CoreCivic's market price down

The Financial bear - believes the stock will go down The Moral bear - agnostic to stock profitability. Sells for moral reasons

The Financial Bear Argument

Some are bearish on CXW for fundamental reasons that extend beyond politics. I refer to this group as financial bears; those who believe there are fundamental reasons to not own CXW. The primary statistic I hear sited from this group is declining inmate populations due to lighter drug enforcement/sentencing. This can be seen in the graph below.

Source: BOP.gov

I can understand why this looks grim. That chart looks like the start of a secular decline for the industry and there are good reasons to believe BOP populations will continue to decline.

I think what is misunderstood is that BOP populations have almost no impact on CXW. Of the roughly 177K federal inmates, 150.8K are housed in public prisons. Only 16,873 are housed in private prisons.

Source: BOP.gov data as of 7/25/19

CXW only gets a chunk of that 10%, with most of it going to GEO or other operators. The BOP only represents 6% of CXW's revenues.

Source: SNL Financial

So yes, this 6% of CXW's revenues may be shrinking and the 4% from the State of California is still shrinking from the aftermath of the infamous memo.

This will be hugely overshadowed by the growth in ICE which accounts for 27% of revenues.

Unlike the BOP, ICE is showing strong population growth with 53,270 in July.

Source:

Importantly, ICE houses most of its detainees in private prisons, so this is a much bigger driver of CXW's future revenues than the BOP.

We also see potential for growth coming from the U.S Marshalls.

Currently, they allocate most of their population to state and local facilities with only 9,854 going to private contracted facilities.

Source usmarshals.gov

State and local facilities are generally old and run down which is likely causing them to shift their allocation more toward CXW.

CXW just activated its new Eden Detention Center in Texas and it took on its first detainees from the USMS on July 29th (U.S. Marshals). Per the just released 2Q earnings press release,

"the new contract is expected to generate approximately $35 million to $40 million in annualized revenue."

That is substantially more than CXW's entire business with the BOP.

CoreCivic is activating its Torrance County Corrections Facility for a new contract with ICE. Per the same press release:

"the new contract is expected to generate approximately $25 million to $30 million in annualized revenue"

This combined $65mm (midpoint) represents $0.54 per share in incremental revenue. That is enormous growth for a company trading at $18.

Growth

In 2Q19 CXW beat estimates by a good margin and raised its guidance

Source: 2Q19 earnings

The updated guidance represents strong growth for 2019. 2018 FFO came in at $2.31 so this is fully 9% growth YoY.

This only reflects about 3 full months of revenue from the aforementioned contracts which suggest 2020 growth will be strong as well. The new contracts alone represent 11% revenue growth which will grow FFO/share by a higher percentage as some of the costs were already incurred in 2019.

Valuation relative to growth

The S&P is barely growing earnings in 2019. REITs are coming in slightly higher at maybe 3%-5%. CoreCivic is growing the bottom line at 9% in 2019 and this is looking to accelerate in 2020.

Despite its faster growth rate, CXW is trading at a massive discount with a normalized FFO multiple of 6.9X.

The REIT index trades at 17.75X and the S&P trades at 22.3X. CXW is growing significantly faster at about a third of the multiple of these indices.

I think this represents clear mispricing and I believe the growth CXW is reporting is starting to turn some of the financial bears into bulls.

A different group, which I call the moral bears, are in full force and are likely the cause of CXW's 34% price decline.

Why CXW trades cheaply

There are 4 current issues impacting CXW's market price.

Reduced access to banking finance

Political rhetoric

Selling of shares by major institutions and pensions

No sell side coverage

Each of these is directly or indirectly tied to the moral bear argument through the mechanism of guilt by association.

Many banks, including J.P Morgan, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and a few others have stopped lending to the private prison industry. This has led to concerns that CoreCivic will have trouble refinancing its debt maturities or accessing growth capital. AlphaBeta Asset Management did a good job laying out the bear thesis involving these financial risks.

Politicians, including Elizabeth Warren and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, are outspoken against the private prison industry and have even called for its elimination.

Major institutions and pensions have sold off shares of CXW, even as its market price plummeted.

Source: SNL Financial

The selling pressure was stepped up another notch when the sell-side collectively began a boycott of the industry by fully cutting off coverage of CXW and Geo Group (GEO).

As soon as it became politically popular to bash private prisons, the chain of guilt by association essentially forced the hand of institutions and pensions.

The banks had been lending to private prisons for a long time and they were not making these loans to make a statement of support for the industry; they were making the loans because CXW and GEO have reasonably good credit and the loans are profitable for the banks. Pensions and institutions were not invested in private prisons to make a statement; they were invested to collect the healthy dividends and expected value accretion from the strong cash flows of these companies.

A critical mass of guilt by association flipped the equation.

Political rhetoric became so vehement against the private prison industry that these banks, pensions, and institutions feared backlash from their constituents for merely being associated with the industry. They felt that they had to cut ties, so they did.

I think it is important to note that all of these other parties left as a result of guilt by association because it paves the way for how quickly they will come back when the perfervid rhetoric goes away.

When looking at this litany of problems it is easy to conclude that the 10%+ yield of CXW is reflective of a high level of risk and in this risk-off market, people have naturally sold.

I see it quite differently. All of these problems are predicated on the same bit of misinformation - That private prisons violate human rights

As soon as the misinformation goes away, CoreCivic's multiple will recover to reflect fundamental value. I believe that truth is the ultimate arbiter and eventually the misinformation will be supplanted by facts and reason.

Let us cut through the politics and look at the facts behind the discussion.

Necessity of a Non-political approach

Politics are extremely polarized at the moment and this polarization causes misinformation to be spread on both sides of the aisle. The unfortunate reality is that people are more likely to listen to statements that agree with their pre-existing viewpoint and will often overlook the facts or the real issues.

The private prison industry is now viewed through a politicized lens which is causing it to be subject to similar levels of misinformation, bias, and polarization. It is causing the market to overlook fundamentals and valuation, with the market instead trading the related companies on political whims and ideology instead of financial analysis.

I am staunchly of the belief that no good comes from taking a polarizing political stance. I am of the Michael Jordan school of thought in which when asked to support a Democratic political candidate Jordan is credited with saying "Republicans buy shoes too". I imagine that if Jordan had been asked to support the Republican candidate the quote would have read "Democrats buy shoes too". There is no sense in ticking off half the population, particularly when the country is as polarized as it is today.

We have no political stance and we are not engaging in politics by investing in CoreCivic. We are financial analysts and our investment is entirely based on our analysis of CoreCivic's cash flows and fundamental outlook relative to the price at which shares are available.

Unfortunately, the fundamentals of CoreCivic are politically impacted, so in our analysis of CXW's fundamentals, we will have to touch on politically adjacent issues including the sensitive topics involved in detention.

Detention

Detention, incarceration or imprisonment, whatever you want to call it is on the uglier side of modern society. In any large population, there will be some individuals who cause problems within society and in some instances, detention and rehabilitation are deemed to be the solution. I am not here to discuss who should be detained or why or for how long, but it is important to note that detention is an essential part of a functioning society. Perhaps more people are being detained than should be the case, but that is not for me to decide nor is it decided by CXW.

Misplaced concerns

I can sympathize with the emotions and good intentions of those who believe CXW is evil for detaining immigrants whose only crime is crossing the border. The social movement against the private prison industry has its heart in the right place in that they wish for more favorable outcomes for immigrants who are merely seeking a better living space for their families. I believe, however, that this movement is directing its energy at the wrong place due to a core misunderstanding:

The belief that "for profit" prisons are jailing immigrants to make a profit.

Why is this wrong?

Factually, CoreCivic has no role in choosing who is detained or what actions result in detention. That is up to the legal system in which CXW has no say. Thus, these immigrants would be detained whether or not CoreCivic and the private prison industry existed.

So where do private prisons come in?

Human rights and economics

There are X number of people that are detained by the U.S. legal system and this number is not impacted by private prisons. The X number of detainees need to be allocated to the various prison and detention systems available to the U.S. and they can be allocated to either private or public detention facilities. Thus, if one is to evaluate the merits of the private prison industry one should look at how private detention compares to public detention in human rights and economics.

Our analysis suggests private prisons are slightly better in both regards.

Human rights

There have been numerous well-documented human rights violations in private prisons, including prisons run by each of CXW and GEO Group (GEO). These incidents really tug at the heartstrings and I can entirely understand how someone could read about these events and oppose the private prison industry. There have also been plenty of human rights violations in public prisons.

Detention is a truly challenging operation. Some detainees are good people who are either wrongfully detained or made a bad mistake, and others are dangerous people. Detention facilities have to somehow house large numbers of this mixed population in close proximity and somehow protect the gentle detainees from the not so gentle. To make matters worse, this daunting task must be accomplished with minimal economic resources meaning minimum wage guards at high ratios of detainees per guard.

In considering the reality of the situation, it is inevitable that bad things will happen. That does not make such events acceptable nor does it diminish the tragedy of some of the documented occurrences. This is just an unfortunate truth of detention.

The point I am making is that we must choose the lesser of evils and while bad things definitely happen in private prisons, these detainees would otherwise be allocated to public prisons and even worse things happen there.

An analysis performed by the Justice Department in 2016 was used to fuel the DoJ's memo instructing the BOP to move away from private prisons with those opposing the industry clinging to one line of the report:

"We found that in a majority of the categories we examined, contract prisons incurred more safety and security incidents per capita than comparable BOP institutions"

For years, this report has been cited as evidence that private prisons are worse for human rights. After digging into the report, I find the evidence to say the opposite as it actually looks like private prisons are slightly better for human rights.

For clarity, safety and security incidents in the report refer to any number of things ranging from drugs, cell phones or other contraband to violence. Further, it is only counting the instances in which the offense was caught, rather than the real prevalence. Let us dig into the data.

I would read this chart as meaning that private prisons successfully confiscated more contraband. To determine prevalence of such activity that was not caught, we can look at urinalysis results.

Source: OIG report

So more drugs are being used in public prisons while more contraband is confiscated in private prisons.

I would consider drug use to be a bad thing and proper enforcement of rules through confiscation to be a good thing.

Another area contributing to the reported higher incidence of problems in private prisons is cell phone confiscations.

Once again, I would point out that this could largely be a reflection of better enforcement.

This is not the number of cell phones (which is an unknown), but rather the number of confiscations. It may be some combination of the two. This data was also skewed by a single prison, Big Springs, which is located near a public road from which people threw cell phones over the external wall into the prison yard. This location alone contributed over 50% of the cell phone incidents in the private prisons.

Moving on to more serious problems, sexual misconduct was significantly less prevalent in private prisons.

Source: OIG report

Adjusted for population, there were 9 sexual misconduct allegations in private prisons for every 15 in public prisons. That is 66% more sexual misconduct per capita in public prisons.

The headline of the OIG report that has been used by the media to condemn the private prison industry is entirely misleading. It considers all violations equal without regard to severity or distinction between incidence versus enforcement.

From a human rights standpoint, I think cell phone confiscations are extremely minor compared to sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Detention is a challenging operation, but as far as I can tell, private prisons do a slightly better job of minimizing human rights violations.

Perhaps a bigger contributor to the necessity of private prisons is that they alleviate overcrowding. The private sector is simply more nimble such that it can more quickly respond to demand for space. Overcrowding is dangerous for both inmates and guards.

While arguably less important than human rights, economics plays a role in determining whether future detainees are allocated to public or private prisons.

Economics of private vs public

Both private and public prisons must comply with the same regulations in regard to safety and human rights. As discussed above, neither is perfect, but private prisons, at least in that sample, do a slightly better job and they do so with greater efficiency.

Annual costs per capita are approximately 10% lower in private prisons compared to their public counterparts.

Thus, when the government is working with a limited budget, their tendency will be to allocate to private prisons. This, in my opinion, safeguards the continued existence of the private prison industry and may lead to an increased market share. Perhaps if the deficit becomes a greater political focus, the BOP will allocate more than 10% to private facilities.

Putting it together

CoreCivic is growing rapidly on both the top and bottom lines. In addition to the aforementioned ICE and USMS deals, CXW has a major project with the state of Kansas that is both accretive and serves as a template for future state-level projects. Increased state-level business diversifies revenues which will protect against downside if/when the federal government takes a more hostile stance toward the industry.

We see a fair value of around $33.80 which represents a 87% upside from today's price. While this may sound extreme, note that $33.80 only represents a 13X multiple on 2019 Normalized FFO. Thus, the stock would still be significantly discounted to the REIT average multiple around 17.75X.

Although CXW is growing faster than REITs and the broader market, I do think some level of discounting is appropriate due to the politically sensitive nature of their cash flows. If certain candidates win the next presidential election, much of CXW's federal level growth would potentially come to a halt. I doubt the actual actions would be anywhere near as severe as the rhetoric for 3 reasons:

A mixed Congress would likely block some of the more extreme measures. No viable alternative detention plan has been proposed. The social justice movement may have shifted its focus by that time such that there is no longer an underlying push against private prisons.

This downside risk is offset by huge upside potential in the form of a massive total addressable market.

The private prison industry still represents just a fraction of total detention. As existing public facilities age beyond the point of being safe to operate, states will be faced with a choice of making an enormous capital outlay to rebuild or outsourcing the real estate to a REIT. I suspect the budget constrained states (most states are budget constrained) will be inclined to lease/contract-out rather than own.

There is a potential for a decade long growth pipeline in which CXW can continue to grow FFO/share at its current pace. In this outcome, its fair value would greatly surpass my $33.80 estimate.

Thus, we see $33.80 as the middle ground base case. It represents a future where some social/political pressure continues to weigh on CXW. Given the mixed views of the U.S. voters, I think it is unlikely that either complete acceptance of the industry or complete dismissal will be attained anytime soon. There will be periods of higher growth during more accepting administrations and periods of slower growth including some lost federal contracts during administrations opposed to the industry. It is important to consider that these are long-standing companies with long futures and we should not overly weight what happens in 2020. Instead, consider the weighted average outcomes over the next 30 years.

CXW's current market price represents mispricing that occurred when pensions and institutions were essentially forced to sell shares for non-fundamental reasons in a fashion that was entirely inelastic with respect to value or price. The greater than 30% drop in CXW's market price occurred simultaneous to a period of rapid fundamental growth. The combination of growth and cheaper price has left CXW deeply undervalued and we are happy to pick up the scraps left by the selling institutions.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long CXW and GEO. I am personally long CXW and GEO's 2024 senior notes. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients' interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.