This Midstream Dream Is Priced Right, With 25% Dividend Growth: Kinder Morgan

Since we last wrote about the stock, one analyst downgraded the stock and another suggested $20 as an attractive entry point.

Source: Shutterstock

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, with a vast footprint for the transportation and storage of natural gas and liquids. KMI operates a total of ~84,000 miles of energy transportation pipelines across North America - ~70,000 miles for natural gas (the largest in north America) and ~14.000 miles for liquids (crude and natural gas liquids – ~5,800 miles) and refined products (~6,900 miles). Additionally, the company transports 1.2 Bcfd of CO2 to oil fields for use as a flooding medium to increase recovery and production of crude oil from mature oil fields. For transloading and storing of refined petroleum products, crude oil, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, KMI operates 157 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels. Natural gas (including NGLs) is by far the largest segment, contributing 61% of EBDA, followed by product pipelines at 15% and terminals at 14%.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Huge project backlog of $6.1 billion to add $1 billion in incremental EBITDA

As of 1Q19, KMI had a project backlog of $6.1 billion (~$600 million added during the quarter), with 70% focused on natural gas pipelines with a 5.5x EBITDA multiple. Key projects include the Permian takeaway gas projects with capex of $1.3 billion and the Elba LNG in Georgia with capex of $1.2 billion. Other projects are liquids-related and include $1.0 billion for CO2 Oil & Gas, $0.4 billion for CO2 & Transport, $0.2 billion for Products Pipelines and $0.2 billion for Terminals. In addition to the current backlog, KMI expects to spend $2-$3 billion on ongoing capex each year (consistent with the company’s track record of spending an average $2.5 billion since 2008), primarily on natural gas related to LNG export (supply and liquefaction), Marcellus / Utica takeaway capacity, additional power generation and incremental Gulf Coast deliverability. The backlog is expected to result in incremental EBITDA of $1 billion and will be primarily funded by internal cash flows, without accessing the equity and debt markets.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Permian Natural Gas Pipeline projects remain key – GCX and Permian Highway to add 4 Bcf a day of incremental gas transportation.

KMI is building the only two new natural gas pipelines (Gulf Coast Express -GCX and Permian Highway-PHP) for takeaway capacity out of the largest oil and gas basin in the U.S., the Permian Basin. Combined, these two projects will carry 4 Bcf a day of incremental gas, doubling from the current system that moves about 5 Bcf a day. While GCX covers 450 miles (end point Corpus Christi) and is expected to be in service in October 2019, the PHP pipeline covers 430 miles (end point near Houston) and is expected to be in service by October 2020. KMI will operate and construct the two pipelines but own minority stakes in both – 35% in GCX (rest owned by DCP 25%,Targa 25%, Altus 15%) and 27% (rest owned by EagleClaw Midstream Ventures 40%, anchor shipper affiliate 20%) in PHP. Capacity at GCX already is fully-subscribed under long-term agreements. As production continues to grow at the Permian, KMI could build an additional large capacity, long-haul natural gas pipeline in the future.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Additionally, these projects will bring additional opportunities for downstream expansion as KMI finds homes for that incremental gas through connected LNG facilities, Mexico exports, utility demand, and Texas Gulf Coast industrial and Pet Chem demand. KMI also plans bridging the two pipelines and connecting to KMI’s Texas Intrastate Pipeline Network and stay entirely within the State of Texas which facilitates permitting and commercial flexibility.

Elba Island LNG terminal

As part of its efforts to solidify its position in the growing LNG exports market, KMI is building the $1.2 billion Elba Island LNG terminal in Georgia to provide liquefaction and related terminal services. Expected to be operational in 2Q19, Elba will be the third U.S. LNG export terminal in operation after Sabine Pass and Cove Point, with capacity to export 0.4 BcfD of LNG. Note that KMI already is contracted to serve 5.7 Bcfd of U.S. liquefaction capacity.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Dividend growth of 25% expected in 2019 and 2020

Consistent with its announcement in mid-2017 to increase dividend through 2020, following leverage reduction in 2016-17 and Trans Mountain sale for $2.0 billion in 2018, KMI increased its dividend by 60% in 2018 and plans to further increase it by 25% each in 2019 and 2020. Additionally, the company’s business model encompasses highly dependable fee-based cash flows, which account for ~96% of total cash flows (66% from fee-based take-or-pay and 25% from other fee-based), amid a favorable natural gas environment, which should result in stable distributable cash flows that enable the planned dividend payouts.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

During 2014-2016, KMI reduced its dividend payouts on lower EBITDA due to weak midstream volume. The cuts including the large 75% in the second half of 2015 were undertaken to reduce debt (targeting 4.5X EBITDA) and protect its ratings. As part of this, the company sold some assets (including the big Trans Mountain) while pursuing a major expansion in its core natural gas transmission business using excess cash. Hence, despite the Trans Mountain sale, KMI expects a 3% uptick in EBITDA to $7.8 billion in 2019 and a 6% jump in distributable cash flow of $5 billion, aided by $2.6 billion of projects coming into service. Out of the $5 billion cash flow, KMI will likely pay ~$2.0 billion of dividends, with the rest used for funding capex and the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in 2017 (KMI has so far repurchased ~$0.5 billion worth of stock). With $6.1 project backlog expected to add $1 billion in incremental EBITDA, KMI is well positioned to fund its capex without accessing the debt/equity market while meeting its long-term leverage of 4.5x Ebitda.

Source: Company Filings, KMI Analyst Day Presentation March 2019

Despite the sharp run in share price year-to-date in 2019, KMI’s dividend yield works out to around 5%. The stock also could appeal to investors looking for price appreciation as the stock could rise further on an expected 25% dividend increase for 2019 as well as strong financial performance.

Industry overview

Surging production in Permian driving the need for energy infrastructure

Driven by surging production in the Permian basin, the U.S. has become the largest producer of oil and gas in the world. Overall U.S. oil and gas production is expected to grow 33% by 2025, delivering ~50% of expected global supply. Although the last quarter of 2018 was bad for midstream companies, the rebound from the start of this year with current prices at nearly US$60/bbl portray a bright outlook for producers to achieve healthy volume growth. This surging production has been driving strong demand for energy infrastructure including transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas and NGLs.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

U.S. natural gas supply to grow 40% by 2030; demand concentrated in Gulf coast

By 2030, overall U.S. natural gas production is expected to grow nearly 40% or nearly 35 Bcfd, presenting significant opportunities for energy infrastructure companies such as KMI.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Of the four basins, Utica is expected to contribute the largest with 17 Bcfd while Permian is expected to witness the fastest growth at 109%. Near-term forecasts for 2019 and 2020 also look impressive, with the EIA forecasting U.S. dry natural gas production to increase nearly 9% or 7.2 Bcf/d to average 90.6 Bcf/d in 2019 and by 1.2 Bcfd to 91.8 Bcfd in 2020 while U.S. natural gas exports are expected to rise by 2.5 Bcf/d to 12.4 Bcfd in 2019 and by 2.9 Bcf/d to 15.3 Bcfd in 2020. This growth will be driven by new facilities coming online for LNG exports as well as an expected increase in pipeline exports to Mexico.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

In terms of demand, the Gulf Coast dominates with Texas and Louisiana accounting for the bulk of it. In addition to domestic demand from industrial, power and transport sectors within the Gulf Coast, there exists a significant demand for LNG exports, expected to quadruple through 2030 on rapid demand from emerging markets such as China and India. Surging production coupled with competitively-priced U.S. natural gas continues to drive U.S. LNG exports. With KMI having a network that connects key supply basins to multiple demand points along the Gulf Coast, transportation volumes to liquefaction terminals as well as to consumers would continue to witness robust growth over the coming years.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

Results

2018 results

KMI reported strong results for full-year 2018, aided by significant growth in the natural gas segment amid favorable industry performance. Net income rose to $1,481 million or $0.66 per diluted share in 2018 from $27 million or $0.01 per diluted share in 2017, aided by a favorable $944 million favorable change in total certain items related to 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act-related charge. Distributable cash flow increased 6% to $4,730 million or $2.12 per common share, driven by better performance from the Natural Gas, Products Pipelines, and CO2 business units, and lower general and administrative expense and lower preferred equity dividend payments, partially offset by reductions in Kinder Morgan Canada earnings due to the sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline system, higher sustaining capital expenditures and higher interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $7.56 billion while net to adjusted EBITDA came in at 4.5x, consistent with the company’s long-term goal. The company declared dividend of $0.80 per share in 2018, up from $0.50 per share in 2017.

Revenues increased 3.2% to $14.1 billion, driven primarily by a 4.6% jump in natural gas segment revenues to $9.1 billion as a result of a 12.8% jump in natural gas transport volumes to 32,821 BBtu/d and a 5.6% increase in natural gas sales volumes to 2,472 BBtu/d. Total EBDA rose 6% to $7.4 billion, driven by a 3% increase in natural gas segment and a ~300% jump in Kinder Morgan Canada.

Source: KMI Form 10-K 2018

1Q19

Despite flat revenue growth, KMI reported a 14.6% yoy increase in net income to $556 million or $0.24 per diluted share in 1Q19 from $485 million or $0.22 per diluted share in 1Q18, due to lower cost of sales and general and administrative expenses. Distributable cash flow jumped 10% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, or $0.60 per common share, driven by greater contributions from the Natural Gas segment and lower preferred equity dividend payments, partially offset by the elimination of Kinder Morgan Canada earnings following the Trans Mountain sale and reduced contributions from the CO2 segment. The company paid out $0.25 per share in 1Q19, up from $0.20 per share in 1Q18. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 4.6x, marginally above the long term goal of 4.5x.

Revenues increased marginally (2%) to $3.4 billion, driven by a 3.5% growth in the natural gas segment on a 14% jump (or 4.5 Bcf/d) in natural gas transport volumes, offset partially by a 4.1% decline in the products pipeline segment. EBDA increased 2% to $1.97 billion, driven primarily by a 7% jump in natural gas. On the balance sheet, cash reduced by $3.1 billion from year end, due primarily to the payment of $1.3 billion for KMI bonds maturing in the quarter and $800 million distributed to public KML.

Source: KMI Form 10-Q First Quarter 2019

Source: KMI Form 10-Q First Quarter 2019

Outlook

Scale and diversification coupled with stable fee-based cash flows make KMI an attractive investment opportunity in the energy infrastructure space. Despite the sale of Trans Mountain, KMI guided for a 3% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $7.8 billion and a 6% increase in DCF to $5 billion, in 2019, aided by $2.6 billion of projects coming into service. Dividend per share is expected at $1.0 per share or ~$2.3 billion, leaving ~$2.7 billion for capex. With $0.25 per share already paid, the 25% growth in dividends seems easily achievable. Longer term, the company is expected to deliver consistent growth in EBITDA through continued $2-$3 billion of ongoing organic investment opportunities annually. The current backlog of $6.1 is expected to deliver ~$1.0 billion in incremental EBITDA over the next few years.

Source: KMI Investor Presentation May 2019

My Take

KMI is expected to grow distributable cash flow by 10% and free cash flow over 30% in 2019 and 2020. The stock hasn’t recovered from the big drop off in 2015 and we think the time is ripe for that to change. The recent market pullback has dragged down both good and bad companies and we find this to be a great opportunity to take a position in KMI.

The dividend yield is decent but not great – the gravy is in the potential dividend growth, which is expected to be $1.00 in 2019 and $1.25 in 2020.

With global export markets growing and KMI well positioned to benefit, we like its upside regardless of how much commodity prices change. Demand will be the key for continued success and we don’t see global demand slowing meaningfully any time soon.

At a P/FCF of 15.5x, we have added this name to our dividend growth list.

The Income Strategist: Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Monthly Price is Going Up Our monthly subscription rate will be increasing to $50/month starting on August 19th. If you want to lock in the current $40 per month rate, now is the time. The annual subscription will remain at $400. With the added features and benefits that include BlueLeaf account aggregation, Right Capital Financial Planning, and the soon to launch The Income Club website, we believe that over a 12 month period, members will appreciate the value they will realize from our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.