Shorts Are Being Squeezed Out Of Intelligent Systems Because The Results Are Doing The Talking

Bogus short reports have been shrugged off and the share price has recovered to above its previous high.

Investment Thesis

This is a follow up article to my previous one on Intelligent Systems (NYSEMKT:INS) and confirms that the company is growing fast and has a huge opportunity to keep growing for years to come.

The Apple Card has been released and should vault the company to the big fintech league. The fact that Goldman Sachs picked Intelligent Systems to help develop the card for Apple, is a tremendous vote of confidence in the company’s capabilities and management and sets it up for more contracts with big companies.

What Has Happened Since The First Quarter?

My previous article on Intelligent Systems in May 2019 introduced my followers to the company and its tremendous growth potential. Since then, all hell broke loose with a couple of scathing short reports that halved the share price from about $50 to $25 as shown in the following chart.

Based on my review of the reports, I came to the conclusion that although there were a couple of valid points, the reports are mostly based on speculation and quotes from Mr. Strange that have been taken out of context. I summarized the results of my review in a document and shared it with the SA community. One of the most contentious points had to do with Mr. Parker Petit, an Intelligent System’s board member, and his dealings at MiMedx. Mr. Petit has since been removed from the Board and management is in the process of adding independent board members.

On the most recent earnings conference call, Mr. Leyland Strange, CEO, indicated that “the company is going to vigorously defend from the legal actions posted on the company by the two short and distort reports.” He also summarized the response from some of the Intelligent System customers who said “Who cares?” This was the conclusion in my document, too, specifically I indicated that “Goldman Sachs would not have chosen the CoreCard solution for the Apple Card if it was not the best option in the industry and I’m sure they have done their due diligence.”

During a special conference call that Mr. Strange hosted to respond to the short reports he indicated that “We have spent, over the years, over $50 million developing what we believe to be unique transaction processing software. We own it, license it, and use it ourselves. Some very high quality large enterprises with deep technical resources have chosen to use CoreCard software for their transaction processing requirements.”

Since the short reports came out, the short interest in INS has shot up to 26%, but the shorts have had to cover their positions recently when the share price moved back and beyond its previous highs. The increase in share price can mainly be attributed to the following positive news that was released about the company over the last couple of months:

On May 23, 2 of the company’s management team members acquired 4,000 INS shares each.

In a press release on July 10, the company announced that it was included in the Russell 2000 Index, the Russell Microcap Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.

On July 10, Bloomberg posted an article on their website with the headline “Goldman-Apple Card Draws Rare Praise From Morgan Stanley” and in the article it references Intelligent Systems as “a tech company Goldman picked to help handle Apple card payments”.

On August 5, the company announced stellar second quarter results and that the number of employees have increased from about 400 to 500.

The Goldman Sachs-backed Apple Card that Intelligent Systems helped develop was made available to customers on August 6.

2019 Second Quarter Financials

The company had another excellent quarter with revenues increasing 64% YoY to $7.5M. Income from operations was $2.6M compared to $1.1M for 2Q18 with an operating margin of 35% vs. 29%. The operating margin did come down slightly from 37% for 1Q19 and management explained that it was due to “higher G&A expenses related to some strategic board initiatives, higher research and development expenses related to accrued employee bonuses and revenue mix, and a little bit lower license revenue for Q2 2019 compared to Q1 2019.”

The tax rate was 23.4% compared to 3.5% last year, because of the net operating loss carry forwards in 2019. Earnings per diluted share for 2Q19 was $0.23 compared to $0.12 for the 2018 second quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the company had about $22M in cash, slightly down from 1Q19, but almost twice as much as 2Q18 and about $1.1M in debt.

Forecast and Conclusions

On the quarterly conference call, management expressed their satisfaction with the results and made the following comments on future financial results:

“But we do anticipate a significant increase in license revenue in the second half of 2019.”

“Professional services revenue comprises a significant portion of our overall revenue for the second quarter and first half of 2019. However, we expect that to decrease as a percentage of total revenue overtime as our customers utilize the new features we've developed to add active accounts to their system, which is ultimately reflected in our license revenue and processing and maintenance revenue lines.”

“We do not generally perform any professional services for third parties that are not licensed or processing customers. So while a significant portion of our growth in Q2 2019, the first half of 2019 is in license and professional services revenue, expect that to translate into future processing and maintenance revenue.”

“Now we should remain very profitable on a quarterly basis. And the license bumps should all be up, as opposed to do anything the other way.”

“We believe that 2019 revenues will exceed those of 2018 by at least 25%. If 2019 is up by 25%, we believe 2020 revenues will be up another approximately 25%.”

Based on these comments, I revised my forecast for FY19 and summarized it in the following table.

2017 2018 6M19 2019 (E) Notes Revenue Products (License Fees) $ 90 $ 1,349 $ 1,500 Services Professional Services $ 3,509 $ 11,041 $ 8,627 Processing and Maintenance $ 5,082 $ 6,394 $ 3,535 Third Party $ 498 $ 1,316 $ 816 Total Services $ 9,089 $ 18,751 $ 12,978 Total Net Revenue $ 9,179 $ 20,100 $ 14,478 $ 28,956 double first 6 months' revenue Cost of Revenue Products $ 87 $ 136 $ - Services $ 4,384 $ 8,388 $ 5,433 Total Cost of Revenue $ 4,471 $ 8,524 $ 5,433 $ 11,003 38% of net revenue (49% in '17; 42% in '18; 38% in 6M19) Expenses Marketing $ 255 $ 255 $ 89 $ 178 0.6% of net revenue similar to 6M19 General and Administrative $ 1,588 $ 1,826 $ 1,694 $ 3,388 12% of net revenue similar to 6M19 Research and Development $ 4,367 $ 3,353 $ 2,059 $ 4,118 14% of net revenue similar to 6M20 Total Expenses $ 6,210 $ 5,434 $ 3,842 $ 7,684 Income (Loss) from Operations $ (1,502) $ 6,142 $ 5,203 $ 10,269 Investment Income (Loss) $ 1,738 $ (363) $ - $ - assume no income from privately-held investments Other Income, Net $ 166 $ 469 $ 253 $ 500 assume slight increase Total Investment and Other Income $ 1,904 $ 106 $ 253 $ 500 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes $ 402 $ 6,248 $ 5,456 $ 10,769 Income Taxes $ 28 $ 4 $ 1,276 $ 2,520 assume 23.4% tax rate Net Income (Loss) $ 374 $ 6,244 $ 4,180 $ 8,249 approximately 29% margin Earnings (Loss) per Share Basic 0.04 0.71 0.47 0.93 Diluted 0.04 0.70 0.46 0.91 Basic Weighted Avg Common Shares Outstanding 8,766,425 8,796,321 8,846,155 8,846,155 assume same as 6M19 Diluted Weighted Avg Common Shares Outstanding 8,881,814 8,948,591 9,015,669 9,015,669 assume same as 6M19

My forecast indicates diluted EPS of about $0.9 for FY19 which is 30% higher than FY18 and slightly higher than my previous estimate of $0.88. At a current price around $48, that relates to a forward PE of 52 which is not particularly high for a fast growing company with recurring revenues and a huge potential market to pursue.

Mr. Strange sees revenues growing 25% on average per year for the foreseeable future. As I mentioned in my previous article, I believe that the net profit margin rate will improve as economies of scale start kicking in and more recurring revenues are generated. This will accelerate EPS growth and should be reflected in future share price performance.

I am in INS for the long run and am glad that I picked up more shares when the price dropped on the short reports that I believe were mostly based on speculation and bogus quotes from unreferenced sources.

