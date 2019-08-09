Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Inc. (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 8:00 AM ET

David Friesema - Chief Executive Officer

Prajakta Raut - Vice President of Corporate Accounting

Stewart Schaefer - President of Dormez-vous, Chief Business Development Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Bank - CIBC

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Meaghen Annett - TD Securities

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

David Friesema

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending our second quarter 2019 conference call. Joining me today are Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer and President, Dormez-vous; and Prajakta Raut, our Vice President of Corporate Accounting.

The second quarter highlighted the strength of Sleep Country Canada's accelerating omni-channel retail strategy. We are very pleased with the strong 15.9% increase in revenue for the year before to – from the year before to CAD 166.6 million. The gains were led by a 15.5% increase in mattress sales and a 17.9% increase in our accessory sales. The strength contributed to a 1.9% increase in same-store sales, building on the 4.4% increase from the second quarter of 2018.

The inclusion of Endy in our family of brands has helped to drive the large increase in online revenue, with Sleep Country e-commerce business also contributing meaningfully to this growth.

Since our IPO in 2015, we have been significantly investing in long-term and profitable growth to reinforce our position as Canada's number one sleep retailer, and our second quarter results continue to demonstrate that we are achieving this goal.

Over the previous several quarters and even in recent weeks, we have successfully acquired Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand; partnered with Walmart, the world's largest retailer, to sell our popular Bloom mattress-in-a-box collection on Walmart.ca, and Urban Barn to showcase the Endy mattresses and pillows which can be tested at many Urban Barn locations across the country; we launched Europe's favorite mattress-in-a-box, the Simba Hybrid mattress, both online and in stores; continue to diversify and expand our suite of sleep accessories that we sell as part of our All for Sleep opportunity; are working diligently at launching our improved and fully transactional e-commerce capabilities, as well as our refreshed ERP and POS systems with Oracle; launched a pilot program with SnapPay to bring more flexible payment options to our customers; opened 15 new stores and renovated 31 existing locations to our enhanced store design over the last year; and continued to invest in our brand by refreshing our creative and advertising output.

These investments are all part of the diverse growth strategy that we have developed since going public which is positioning us for continued growth, while best serving our customers' needs – whenever, wherever and however they choose to shop.

We are very excited to see the accelerated growth in our accessory and bedding category as our strategic investments are paying off, as illustrated by our 17.9% increase in growth this quarter, on top of a, say, 13.7% growth in the second quarter of 2018.

This growth is driven by the successful execution of our All for Sleep brand platform, new infomercials, expanded innovative mix of products and our strategic brand partnerships.

These investments will help us to take share in the attractive lucrative and fragmented 1.5-plus-billion dollar Canadian sleep accessories market, and I'm very excited that we are still very much in the early stages of this opportunity.

During the quarter, we expanded our footprint, opening six new stores, two of which are located in enclosed malls. We also recently celebrated a milestone in Québec with our 60th Dormez-vous location in the province.

We also upgraded eight locations to our enhanced store design, bringing the total amount of renovated stores to 68% of our entire fleet of stores.

We continue to be very pleased with the performance of our new stores, demonstrating that our real estate strategy is effective at driving strong results. We are on schedule to achieve our goal of opening 8 to 12 new stores this year, while also renovating 20 to 30 existing locations.

We are also very pleased with the overall growth of our online business, especially our newly formed partnership with Endy. Our accelerating e-commerce business constitutes an increasingly significant portion of our overall revenue.

Online revenue expansion is attributable to the integration of Endy, the positive reception of our expanded Bloom collection, the introduction of the Simba Hybrid mattress, and an increased demand for our growing accessory assortment.

We have also expanded our overall reach and customer segmentation online through our new partnership with Walmart, which offers our Bloom collection on Walmart.ca and exposes our products to 23 million additional customers per month.

While we've enjoyed this exponential online growth, we continue to see the consumers' purchasing journey for this tactile product involves a visit to our stores, especially for the coveted mid to premium price collections. This trend further supports our real estate strategy in conjunction with our full omni-channel offering.

We are uniquely positioned with our 274 profitable locations across Canada, combined with our multiple online offerings, expanding basket and new partnerships to continue to accelerate our dominant position in this market.

Our continued focus on our overall ecosystem puts us in an enviable position for both traditional brick-and-mortar and online-only – from traditional brick-and-mortar and online-only retailers.

Looking at profit, I want to remind you that we adopted IFRS 16 accounting standards as of January 1, 2019, which means that our quarterly results aren't directly comparable to 2018.

Our MD&A provides the pro forma results for 2018 results for the respective periods, adjusted for the estimated impact of IFRS 16.

On a pro forma basis, operating EBITDA increased 9.3% to CAD 32.6 million quarter-over-quarter and adjusted earnings per shares on a diluted basis fell 2.1% to CAD 0.33 per share. Year-over-year comparative earnings per share are also impacted by our adopted – of IFRS 16.

I will now turn the call over to Praj Raut, who will discuss our financial results in detail and reiterate the impact from the changes to our accounting standards. Praj?

Prajakta Raut

Thanks, Dave. And good morning, everyone. I would like to start off by reminding everyone that, similar to Q1 2019, it's important to note that this quarter's numbers aren't directly comparable to Q2 of 2018, mainly because of two reasons. One, the inclusion of Endy in Q2 2019 results and, two, our adoption of IFRS 16 accounting standard which came into effect in January 1 of this year.

I'll be sure to explain the impact of these two numbers on the results as we run through the numbers and we will also use pro forma numbers for last year where possible.

Like Dave mentioned, we will not be breaking out Endy's performance in our financial results at this time as is standard in the industry.

I will be referring to IFRS 16 many times as we discuss the second quarter results. And thus, I would like to start off by briefly staining the standard. IFRS 16 is a new accounting standard on how to record, measure and present leases in the financial statement. This new standard became effective January 1, 2019 and requires companies to record operating leases on their balance sheet as a right of use, or ROU.

Sleep Country's operating leases are mainly comprised of our store location and distribution center leases. The corresponding lease liabilities valued at present value of future rent payments are recorded as liability. The ROU assets will be depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis and interest expense, which is higher towards the start of the lease lifecycle, will accrue on the lease liability.

Rental expense, which is previously recorded in cost of sales for store leases and in G&A for the warehouse leases is no longer expensed in the P&L and is replaced by depreciation on ROU assets and interest expense on lease liability.

This has an impact on our gross profit, gross profit margin, EBITDA, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, net income, adjusted net income and earnings per share. There's no impact on the underlying business economics on how Sleep Country operates as a business or on our cash flow.

IFRS 16 impacts our 2019 results. However, in the financial statement, 2018 comparative figures are not adjusted based on the adoption choice we make. In order to improve the comparability between the two quarters, we have included pro forma numbers for last year where possible.

The pro forma numbers are compiled for Q2 and year-to-date 2018 by adjusting the reported 2018 results of the respective periods for the estimated impact of IFRS 16 and are disclosed in the Q2 2019 MD&A to provide the financial statement users with more meaningful comparative figures.

Upon adoption, an adjustment was made to the balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 as follows. ROU [assets of CAD 253 million were recognized, lease liabilities of CAD 289 million were recognize. Deferred tax liabilities was reduced by CAD 6.2 million to recognize the impact of timing difference. Other liabilities were reduced by CAD 13 million to reverse the balance sheet balance related to straight-line rent and retained earnings was debited by CAD 16.9 million.

I would now also like to specifically disclose the impact of IFRS 16 on Q2 2019. In the cost of sales section, deprecation related to IFRS 16 was increased by CAD 8 million. Straight-line rent, which is previously recorded in this section, was reduced by the CAD 9.4 million.

In the D&A section, deprecation related to IFRS 16 was increased CAD 0.9 million and straight-line rent was removed by CAD 1.2 million.

The interest expense line went up by CAD 2.9 million.

The bottom line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of CAD 0.94 million resulting in a CAD 0.03 per share impact.

In Q2 2018, the impact was as follows. Cost of sales section, deprecation was increased by CAD 7 million. Straight-line rent was reduced by CAD 8.5 million. In the G&A section, straight-line rent was reduced by CAD 1.1 million and depreciation increased CAD 0.85 million.

In the interest expense section, interest was increased by CAD 2.6 million. And so, the bottom line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of CAD 0.6 million, which rounded up to CAD 0.01 per share impact.

To give you some insights into this quarter highlight, let's begin with revenue. In our second quarter, revenue increased by 15.9% to CAD 166.6 million. This increase was aided mainly by the acquisition of Endy in December 2018, the addition of 15 new stores since June 30, 2018, as well as the strong growth in our accessories business.

As Dave mentioned, same-store sales increased by 1.9%. Mattress revenue and accessories revenue also continued to be key drivers for our businesses. The former increased by 15.5% to CAD 133.7 million compared to this time last year. And our accessories business continued to grow substantially, rising 17.9% to CAD 32.9 million over the same period.

These gains are largely attributable to the addition of Endy, but also due to a focus on our All for Sleep brand evolution to include more diverse total sleep solutions, focused product offerings, increased customer awareness due to advertising campaigns, e-commerce growth, our enhanced store design and new store openings.

As we explained in our first quarter conference call, gross profit for the quarter is not directly comparable to a year ago due to the adoption of IFRS 16 accounting standard.

The gross profit margin increased by 2.6% from 27.2% of revenue in Q2 2018 to 29.8% of revenue into Q2 2019. Or in pro forma, our gross profit margin increased by 1.6% to 29.8% from 28.2% in the second quarter of 2018.

This margin improvement was primarily influenced by three factors. First, our inventory and other directly related expenses, net of volume rebates, and expressed as a percentage of revenue, decreased 80 basis points. Sales and distribution compensation expenses decreased by 70 basis points largely due to the improved efficiencies brought by Endy. And third, the combined effect of store occupancy costs and deprecation as a percentage of revenue resulted in a decrease of 100 basis points mainly due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

On a pro forma basis, store occupancy costs and depreciation expense combined resulted in an increase of 10 basis points as a percentage of revenue in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

G&A expenses for the quarter increased by 34.6% or CAD 7.2 million to CAD 28 million. As a percentage of revenue, this expense represents 16.8%, up from 14.5% last year. Again, this increase in expense is largely due to the inclusion of Endy in our results along with the changes to the way we account for rent expense under IFRS 16.

On a pro forma basis, G&A expenses for the quarter increased by CAD 07.5 million to CAD 28 million for this quarter to CAD 20.5 million in Q2 2018. A large portion of the increase in G&A expense came from the media and advertising expenditures which rose by CAD 5 million.

The rise in costs during the quarter was largely because of the inclusion of Endy, but also because of planned increase in spending on digital advertising, traditional media spend, and production expenses to support the Sleep Country and Dormez-vous brands.

Sales wages and benefits G&A expenses increased by CAD 0.4 million. This is largely attributable to the inclusion of Endy and was partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense.

From a customer standpoint, credit card and finance charges as a percentage of revenue grew by 0.1%, again, largely due to the inclusion of Endy.

The adoption of IFRS 16 has also had an impact on our G&A expenses, specifically around our occupancy and depreciation fares.

Occupancy charges, which includes property taxes, maintenance costs for distribution centers and office space, fell by CAD 0.8 million from a year ago. However, our depreciation expense almost doubled to CAD 2.5 million from CAD 1.3 million because of changes to the treatment of leased warehouse from operating leases to depreciating ROU assets.

Moving on from G&A, our operating EBITDA for the quarter was CAD 35.6 million. On a pro forma basis, that was an increase of 9.3% after accounting for adoption of IFRS 16.

On a pro forma basis, operating EBITDA margins decreased by 130 basis points from Q2 2018 to 21.4% as a percentage of revenue, primarily impacted by the inclusion of Endy.

Finance-related expenses increased in the second quarter to CAD 5.3 million, up from CAD 1.1 million in Q2 2018. This is largely due to the additional interest expenses incurred in Q2 2019 on lease liabilities upon adoption of IFRS 16, increased interest expenses on the senior secured credit facility related to the acquisition of Endy and accretion of Endy's contingent consideration.

On a pro forma basis, finance-related expenses increased by CAD 1.6 million or 44.4% in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

Our adjusted net income for the quarter decreased 5.6% to CAD 12.5 million or CAD 0.33 per share on a diluted basis from the same period last year. again, this is largely due to the impact of Endy's numbers and the transition to IFRS 16. On a pro forma basis, the decrease in adjusted net income was 2.3%.

Net cash flows generated by operating activities for year-to-date 2019 were CAD 35.4 million compared to CAD 16.1 million for year-to-date 2018.

Net cash flow generated by operating activities in year-to-date 2019 comprised of the positive impact of cash generated from operating activities of CAD 57.5 million, offset by CAD 22.1 million of cash used as a result of an increase in non-cash items related to operating activities or working capital.

This increase in year-to-date 2019 was primarily driven by higher inventories, higher trade and other receivables, higher prepaid expenses and deposits, lower trade and other payables and lower customer deposits.

On June 30, 2019, our cash position currently stands at CAD 14.9 million compared to CAD 17 million as of June 30, 2018.

As we stated in previous quarters, our priorities when it comes to excess capital are as follows. One, look for ways to grow our business and maintain some dry powder for future opportunities; two, pay down our debt; three, be a company that continually raises our dividend; and finally, use any remaining cash to buy back shares under our underlying NCIB program. This will continue to be our chief priorities for the foreseeable future.

As of quarter's end, the balance on our revolving credit facility was CAD 175.8 million compared to CAD 168.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Our Board of Directors declared a dividend of CAD 0.195 per share payable on August 29th, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2019. The dividend was increased for the fourth time since our IPO after the first quarter of this year.

Lastly, I'll provide an update on our NCIB program. In the first quarter of 2019, we received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to buy back approximately 4% of our outstanding share on the open market beginning on February 28 of this year.

Since the commencement of NCIB, we have not currently repurchased any shares for cancellation, but are exploring the possibility of doing so into the future.

With that, I conclude my remarks. I will now turn the call back to Dave.

David Friesema

Thanks, Praj. With the inclusion of IFRS 16 as well as Endy, that was a very complex quarter. You did a great job explaining. Thank you.

As you've heard today, our long-term investments over the past several quarters continue to capture additional mortgage. The acquisition of Endy, new partnerships with Walmart, Simba, Urban Barn, project pilots with innovative companies like SnapPay, reiterating our All for Sleep commitment, an updated ERP system, aggressive investment in e-commerce including a new cloud-based platform, our expansion into a more diversified product line and an ongoing commitment to expanding and refreshing our bricks-and-mortar presence have driven significant revenue growth across our business.

We are enjoying the benefits of our investments and look forward to seeing how the fully realized impact of this strategy continues to unfold and grow.

Our commitment to our strategic investments is bringing customers into our stores and online. And we believe our commitment to exceed the customers' expectations will keep them coming back.

We are well-positioned to grow our market share and solidify ourselves as Canada's preeminent omni-channel sleep solutions retailer.

Before wrapping up, I would like to highlight the solid progress we're making in the rollout of our upgraded e-commerce, ERP and POS systems, which is undertaken in partnership with Oracle and Deloitte.

As our business grows and evolves, this investment will further advance our competitive positioning, while streamlining and enhancing the overall efficiencies of our business.

Finally, as you know, this is Sleep Country's 25th year in business. It has been an exciting quarter-century to reflect upon and we look forward to what the future holds for our business, our industry and our customers – loyal, core and new customers.

We're proud to once again be recognized as a great place to work and look forward to celebrating the final half of this year with our best in business teams.

That concludes our remarks. We now open the call for questions.

David Friesema

Hi, Vishal.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi. Thanks for takin my questions. Just looking back at kind of over the long-term, Sleep Country has been delivering exceptional same-store sales growth for some period of time. Then it started to taper more recently. And at the same time, the investments started kicking in and maybe depressing a little bit the earnings growth, coincident with the weakening of the same-store sales. But it seems like a Q2 – a little bit of a better balance between the sales and the profitability and the investment. Wondering if management feels like it can achieve this balance going forward or if the investments are still going to continue hurting the profitability line? Any thoughts there?

David Friesema

Sure. I'm going to try and cover all that off. So, first and foremost, I'd like to say that our same-store sales growth in Q2 was built upon what we don't consider a robust market. So, we're very excited about how we performed on all fronts of our business.

Secondarily, and we've said this right from the day we went public, we will continue to invest in our business, but we invest in our business to grow it and we invest in our business to grow it profitably. So, our goal is always to grow our business and grow it profitably. So, that will continue to be our focus. And we're very excited about the investments we've been making.

And we also stated right at the very beginning that Endy was going to be a deleveraging of our profit for a period of time because even though they're profitable, which is unusual in their industry, their level of profitability isn't as high as ours as a percentage of revenue. And so, that will just continue to evolve over time. And so, we feel that we're right on track for what we've always been promising to do and we're winning at it while we're doing it.

So, can we say that we're going to get right back to our percentage of profitability? No, I wouldn't promise that at all, but we're always going to grow our business profitably over the long run.

Did that cover all those points?

Vishal Shreedhar

Yeah. Thank you for that color. And as you alluded to in the script, you guys are doing a lot of things in a lot of different fronts. Maybe if you could just comment on some of – kind of the [indiscernible] some of the bigger items, how Endy's working, how the Walmart partnership is working, how Simba is working out?

David Friesema

Sure. I'll just start off real quickly with Endy and then, Stewart, I think you take the other ones. I think we're really happy to have Endy as a partner and they continue to grow and we're very excited about the future there. So, nothing's changed on that front.

Now, for the more in detailed stuff. Stew?

Stewart Schaefer

Yeah. And just to add to Dave's point, Endy, we've now – six, seven months with this group and we've just actually enjoyed a board meeting at their offices yesterday and we had time to spend with not just Raj and Mike, but lucky enough to spend great amounts of time with the fabulous team at Endy. And the more we spend with them, the integration within our operations, the best practices, we're all getting very excited about this new partnership. Very early days. And we hope to see a lot of benefits on both sides of our business.

On the Walmart side, this new partnership is very exciting for us. A different customer segmentation that we're going after with the help of the largest retailer in the world and we hope to create a lot more new types of partnerships like this that will expand our distribution channels and help us penetrate and dominate more of the market in All for Sleep.

Vishal Shreedhar

Thanks for that color.

Good morning, Sabahat.

Sabahat Khan

Good morning. Just a question, I guess, just sort of following up on the e-commerce side. You called out a lot of growth there. And I know you don't get into details about Endy. But maybe if you can just unpack that a little bit, talk about how Bloom, about how Simba did. And you talked about some plans on developing your e-commerce a little bit more. Just trying to understand what the drivers of the e-commerce growth were and what your plans are in terms of adding offerings and so forth?

David Friesema

Sure. So, you're absolutely right. We don't want to break that down too much for competitive reasons, but I can – but we do want to share some color [technical difficulty] about Q2.

Over the years, we've always described how we're going to continue to grow our business, and that's by increasing traffic, that's by increasing conversion, that's by increasing average unit selling price, mattresses, accessories, all those things. And I can tell you that every single one of those levers increased in Q2 in both in-store as well as online. So, we feel very strong that we are hitting on all cylinders when it comes to growing our business. And what is seems to be less than a bland market.

On the online side, I would like to just say as we said in the script that we did see growth in all of our avenues, and so we're not going to break it down much more than that because – for competitive reasons, but, hopefully, that color gives you some better feel for it.

Sabahat Khan

That's helpful. And then, just in terms of, I guess, growing the top line, who do you think at this stage of the cycle that you are likely taking share from? Is it mass players, specialty, other online folks? Trying to get an understanding of – against some relatively moderate backdrop, where the extra sales are coming from?

David Friesema

What I would say, just speaking on the mattress side, with the market the way we think it is, a 15.5% growth means I think we're taking it from a lot of different places. And I won't name any of them specifically. But I think it's pretty across the board taking.

The other thing I do want to remind everybody is that just to specifically talk about Sears, our market share according to our data has gone about 5% or so over last couple of years, which we believe indicates very strongly that we took a very big portion of the Sear's business as they closed. But I don't want anybody to think that that advantage or that benefit has disappeared because now customers have bought at Sears 10 or 12 years ago. When they reenter the market, the store where they last bought is no longer there. So, we think that the Sears will continue to benefit our business going forward. That's on the mattress side.

On the accessories side, as we mentioned and we've always talked about, we're much earlier days in our progress there. so, I think we're taking share again across the board, but places like Sears going out will continue to pay – will continue to help those businesses over the long haul as well. And it feels very good to be in the early days of that business.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, one last one on the outlook. How are you thinking about the operating backdrop, I guess, across Canada? Is there any pockets of strength or weakness?

And then, as you sort of look out to the next 12 to 24 months, do you kind of see yourself getting back into your sort of long-term guidance range? So, how should we think about the top line kind of over the near to medium term?

David Friesema

So, I think the one thing we've always talked about is that consumer confidence is a pretty good indicator of our industry. And we were happy to see that, in some areas, consumer confidence was growing, started to grow in Q2, and we hope that continues. But it is still very variable across the country. And so, we watch that very carefully.

We only have ever given topline guidance as a range when we went public and we give a 5 to 7-year guidance range and I believe we beat that at year three. So, we're not giving – we don't give forward-looking guidance. But, again, we talk about our investments and we talk about how our goal is to continue to build a great company and a great company that is growing and a great company that is growing profitably. And that's going to be our focus.

Sabahat Khan

Again, if I could squeeze in one last one, I guess, in terms of purchases that you saw during the quarter, you typically talk about [indiscernible] in the quarter to kind of build a bit of a backlog. Did you find those customers coming back into the market, now that they're a bit more confident on the economy? Was it new customers? Do you have any read into the type of customer that walked into your stores or shopped online with you?

David Friesema

I think it was a mix across the board. I think we saw a lot of new customers based upon the new stores that we'd opened over the last year that opens us up to new people, especially the mall stores. We saw more traffic on our online properties and a lot of that was new as well. Plus, we have a very good returning customer rate, and so we saw a lot of people that just continued in our community and bought again.

Sabahat Khan

Thank you.

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Bank

Hey, good morning. On same-store sales, I was wondering if weather impacted you at all in the quarter and if there's anything noteworthy by month that you can share?

David Friesema

Did you say weather?

Matt Bank

Yeah.

David Friesema

No. I would not say that weather impacted us in Q2. We did talk about how weather might've been a challenge in Q1, but, no, we wouldn't have felt that in Q2. And we felt pretty good about our business all the way through Q2. So, nothing super to highlight on variability. Again, other than what we've always mentioned which is, geographically, we are seeing variability based upon consumer confidence.

Matt Bank

Okay. On the consumer confidence and the macro more broadly, are you seeing any improvement worth noting? And just curious your thoughts on how potentially lower interest rates could impact your customers and your business at all?

David Friesema

So, as I mentioned earlier on, we did see consumer confidence statistics start to uptick in Q2. And, hopefully, that continues here. I can't necessarily say that that would've been a big factor in Q2 itself, but hopefully that continues. It's a nice trend.

I think lower interest rates, as that would affect consumer confidence, that might help us out. Just having a lower interest rate in general probably wouldn't affect us too much. But if it can make the consumer more confident and wanting to invest in a healthier life and a better night's sleep, that would certainly benefit us.

Stewart Schaefer

I would add just one other thing and we don't break out our sales by province. But as we mentioned in previous quarters, we have seen definitely provinces where the consumer confidence is higher, that rate of sale – that same-store sales accelerated quicker than other provinces. And in the past, we've always talked about that our type of business is – if they're not making the purchase today, it's deferred purchase. Unless we feel that we're losing market share to another retailer, either online or brick-and-mortar, we're not usually concerned because when that consumer confidence returns to the particular province, that pent-up demand usually swings back in our way. And we're positioning ourselves for that future growth and that customer to come back.

David Friesema

That's a great point, Stew. And the only thing I'd like to add to it, and to answer his question,. we don't feel like we're losing market share, growing 15.5% in mattresses and over 17% in accessories. That was a very strong quarter in our industry.

Matt Bank

Okay. And one more if that's all right. Trying to get a sense of margins in the Sleep Country business ex Endy. And I know you don't break that out. But just conceptually, is 2% same-store sales enough to keep operating margins positive in the core business, given the investments that you make on an annual basis?

David Friesema

We're always going to strive to have the most same-store sales we can. But you not only have to – if we had to – just using your number of 2%, there would be 2% same-store sales plus additional sales from new and [indiscernible] stores. And our new stores are opening very nicely and we're seeing our renovated stores outperform the non-renovated stores as well. So, yeah, we would – first of all, if it were 2%, we would take that 2% and turning it into more with new business. And we've always been a very prudent company financially, and that won't change. So we would make the most out of that for sure.

Stewart Schaefer

I will also add, if you look, Matt, over the last couple of quarters, there's been some concern on a drop in same-store sales growth. But if you look at our 16 quarters since going public, we had a total revenue CAGR of 12.9%, same-store sales of 10.4%, on 16 quarters of growth, 14 on 16 quarters of same-store sales growth. But even more impressively, which is to the margin question, our CAGR for 16 quarters on our accessory business is 17.95%. And this quarter again, 17.9% off of a 13.3%. And why I'm highlighting that is in the past we've mentioned that the margin difference between our mattresses and our accessories is a 10 point difference approximately. And as we see accessories grow as a percentage of our overall revenue, which is a huge focus for us, it definitely – I'm not going to say completely insulates us, but it actually definitely accelerates our overall gross margin and we hope and expect to see that in the future.

Matt Bank

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

Stewart Schaefer

Thank you.

Thank you. Good morning, guys.

David Friesema

Good morning.

I just wanted to circle around on the industry backdrop a little bit. I know you've talked a little bit – I know you've talked about consumer confidence in the past as being a key driver of sales, less so housing. But housing is a trigger for a mattress sale. And I'm just curious if you're seeing or if you've seen since the quarter, I guess, with the housing market sort of perking up a little bit in terms of existing home sales, are you seeing that – do you think translate into an accelerated sales rate?

David Friesema

Again, I want to be clear on that. Just real estate on itself, we do view as a very – a trigger for our business for sure. And then, there's on top of that the real estate market does play into the overall consumer confidence of a market. And so, I don't believe – in our opinion, it is not easy to measure on a very short-term basis. But over the years, we've never seen a perked up real estate market not help our business. So, we're very confident. We're very confident that if that continues that will help our business on both of those points.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. The add-on effect, right. Okay. And then just turning to Endy, when you bought the business, you talked a little bit about how the online mattress industry was trending. And I'm just curious if Endy has performed in line with or above your expectations since the time of the acquisition.

David Friesema

We're not going to break out our details about Endy because we're all one company, but I can say that they're growing nicely and we're very – not only we're pleased with where we're at, we're excited about the future.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, great. And then, finally, just sticking with the online business, you talked a little bit about your ecommerce capability project. Can you talk a little bit about what that does for the business when fully implemented?

David Friesema

Sure. I think it's not – I'm sorry, Stephen, I don't know if you said on the ecommerce side because I just want to start off with it. If you did mention that, this is really a lot more than ecommerce. It starts off as taking us from – when you look at our ecommerce capabilities right now, technically, we're probably a little behind the curve just in general. But once this gets implemented later this year, we will be ahead of the curve, so that's exciting. It also is a new ERP system, which will help us with the efficiencies across the whole company over time. Those get implemented in phase two. And it's also a new POS system, our stores, which is much more intuitive and much more user friendly. And so, all of that together is going to help us on top line. It's going to help with efficiencies. It's going to help us just be – and it's going to help us in the future even more. But, Stewart, you might want to highlight some of the things that it's going to do from the ecommerce capability over time.

Stewart Schaefer

Yeah. And I'm actually going to focus a little bit more even on the overall omnichannel because over the last couple of years, there's no question that brick and mortar has been at a favor even though there's a big difference we believe between good brick and mortar and not so good brick and mortar and we've been performing beautifully even at our store level. But as we push and grow our business to always try to exceed our customers' expectations and make sure that we are serving them any way they want, that omnichannel component becomes more and more important for us, Stephen. And we're seeing those results early days. And today's comment, we have been a little bit slower behind the curve in terms of our transactional website. We only launched in 2016 Bloom and that was one product. And we, as you know, have a lot more than just one product. And as we move towards the fourth quarter of this year and hopefully launch our new platform, our new platform will have our entire offering online which is very exciting, allowing customers to shop anyway that they want to shop. And what we're also seeing, which is exciting, because for two years, all we heard was the threat of the online player, not only did we acquire the number one bed in a box player in Canada that had years of fabulous growth coming, but we also are seeing that pendulum swing back and that the online players are realizing that their path to profitability requires a brick and mortar component, we are way ahead of the curve there with our 274 strategically located locations, our 17 distribution centers that allow us, if we want, same day delivery, next day delivery like an Amazon or an Amazon Prime. Now, with the combination that Endy and our full omnichannel offering coming by the end of this year, we're really excited that the customer is going to see the benefits of shopping at Sleep Country not only for some of the new, fabulous, relevant brands that we brought into the company, but the traditional brands that we've been selling successfully for the last 25 years. So, these are really exciting times for us.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That's great. That's great color. Thank you.

Good morning, Meaghen.

Meaghen Annett

Thanks. Good morning. Just going back to the top line performance in the quarter, primarily that positive same store sales growth, Dave, I think you mentioned – might have talked about this a little bit. But can you give us some color on the KPIs that were underlying this performance? And more specifically, can you just confirm whether mattress same store sales growth was positive and also how that compared to the performance of the accessories business?

David Friesema

Well, I'll start off by saying that the accessory business grew more than the mattress business did. We're not as – we don't have the market share in that business as we do in mattresses. So, we would expect it to grow faster, but they both were positive and they both grew.

So, now back to start at the beginning of your question, so when we think of how we build our same store sales, that comes from traffic through the door. It then comes from our conversion rate of shoppers to buyers and then comes from the average unit selling price. And when we look it all of those – let me just start, our traffic was up, our conversion was up – and I will just take a special note on that. Ever since we went public, we've really said that it's very difficult for us to raise our conversion in our stores because it's already so high. And we – yet every year we've raised it since we went public. And that really is not just happenstance. That's a lot of training and hard work and onboarding people and we have a very low turnover rate in our company. And so, our people just keep getting better and better at serving the customer. And that's why the conversion rate keeps getting stronger.

And then, lastly, average unit selling price, both in mattresses as well as accessories, because when we do a good job of explaining the importance of sleep and importance of health, consumers often choose to invest more and raise and so our average unit selling price increases.

Meaghen Annett

Just going back to the accessories business, so you mentioned the potential to further gain share in a CAD 1.5 billion market. So, does that represent your addressable market and is there a percentage of that market that you think you could potentially capture?

David Friesema

So, first and foremost, that would be our current addressable market. And secondarily, we don't give forward looking statements, but the fact is we are – our current market share in that is maybe the 6% to 8%. And so, while we're not going to give you a number, I'm sorry about that, we still think there's a lot of room for growth. When you sit back and you look at what our mattress market share is, when you now include Endy, we're in the 31% range. And by the way, I did not just say we're going to take our accessory to that level. But again I just want to highlight that as showing we have room to grow for sure.

Meaghen Annett

And then, just a couple of questions on the outlook. So, am I correct into – reading into your comments that you're taking a greater focus on advertising than you had previously – specifically related to the comments around All for Sleep and the digital advertising for Bloom and Simba? Can you just put some additional context around those points?

David Friesema

Well, first and foremost, I would say we're not taking more time or more effort around advertising. It's always been a big part of our business. Obviously, the shift in media mix will change over time, but that's also nothing. We would continue to evolve and that will continue. We are sending different messages though than we have in the past. So, our All For Sleep campaign really highlight how we have All For Sleep and that's something we want to continue to talk about.

Secondarily, we didn't talk about it in our script because it was launched on July 8. But our Tell Us Everything campaign started on July 8, which is really highlighting how there's a lot of issues that people have with sleep that are common across everybody and when you come into our store we spent a lot of time talking to you about those, whether it be motion transfer or whether it be temperature regulation and we can really satisfy a lot of those issues and help people sleep better. And so, we're really highlighting that more. So, it isn't more focus. It's just continued focus

Stewart Schaefer

And if I could just add, and I would even say, we are evolving our brand positioning. For 25 years, Canada knows us as why by a mattress anywhere else and that is something that we will always be and hope to continue to accelerate. But at the same time, as Dave identified, that CAD 1.5 billion fragmented accessory market has been a shift that we've been talking to you folks for years now. 16 quarters of compounded growth almost at 18% is an area of the market that we want to continue to go after and go after strong. We don't give guidance obviously. But our past performance should be an indication little bit of what our focus and our direction is. So, evolving the advertising means not only servicing our customers and taking more share on mattresses, but it's also that some of the retailers within this space on the accessory part of the world have now disappeared. Sears is gone. HBC has now announced and they've closed their stores, Home Outfitters. Bed Bath & Beyond is not expanding more in the Canadian landscape because of their challenges in the United States. There is a great opportunity that we're just going to compound and the advertising will focus that All For Sleep campaign, which will include mattresses and all our bedding accessories on a go forward basis.

Meaghen Annett

And just on my last question on the margin side, following up on your earlier comment, Dave, can you give any color as to your expectations or may be some kind of goal posts for gross margin and G&A as a percent of sales for this coming year 2019? Should we expect to see growth in that G&A line offset any gross margin improvement?

David Friesema

So, again, I have to fall back on the statement, which is we don't give forward-looking statements. I will just go back to say, we always want to grow our business profitably, obviously, and we also go back to what we've made very clear from the beginning. The acquisition of Endy is going to deleverage our profitability from a percentage of revenue point of view. But the fact is they are adding on every level of our company as a great partner. So, we will – and one of the big parts of SG&A is marketing, and so our marking spend is going up largely due to Endy and we're going to continue to try and be as thoughtful of our costs as we always have been for 25 years, but we will continue to grow our business profitably. I can't put any particular goal posts around it specifically because we don't give forward-looking statements.

Meaghen Annett

That's great. Thank you very much.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Good morning Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Hi. Good morning guys. I just want to start, in terms of the new store openings, have you found what the ramp up period for new stores more recently? Is it still at the same pace you've seen historically? I ask this in the context of the softer or more less robust market we've seen recently and just wondering if your new stores continue to ramp up at a similar pace?

David Friesema

Well, every store, for 25 years, has always ramped up at a different pace. Some open faster than others. So, there is no absolute formula on that. But what I will tell you is that this year, last year, the year before, we've been very, very pleased with our new store openings and we're not seeing any changes to that type of – the rate that they ramping up.

Stewart Schaefer

I would like to add just one thing here also that we – that all the news stores that we've been opening have exceeded our expectations. So, we're very excited about our new stores. And off a note that I read from one of the analysts, and there was a concern on the real estate and our positioning, I want to remind the team that, in 2015, when we went public, we had 218 stores and we talked about opening one store for every 100,000 to 120,000 in terms of population. Our path is – and we talked about opening 8 to 12 stores which again still is what we give in terms of our limited guidance. But we have added, over the last 16 quarters, on average, 13 stores per year. So, we've exceeded our expectations also with finding topnotch quality real estate. But what's more exciting to us during that time frame of going from 218 stores to 271 stores as of the end of this quarter is that our average store grew in terms of top line revenue from CAD 1.9 million to CAD 2.4 million. So, not only are our stores opening and exceeding our expectations, but our over top line revenue for each one of our stores throughout the chain has had a significant impact of our total revenue growth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. So, you don't find it – given the strong openings and the years that have gone by, you're not feeling like it's more challenging to find appropriate locations to put these stores to avoid cannibalization. You still feel like it's wide open in other words.

Stewart Schaefer

Yeah, we are – as we've always said, we are very picky in terms of our real estate because we want the best of the real estate. And our real estate team does a fabulous job and they have their feelers out. For the next two, three years, there's already areas that they have highlighted that they want to open. Landlords know very well because we have a great relationship with all our fabulous landlords of certain areas, spots, corners and end caps that we want. And we will wait for them. We're not going to open up real estate just for the sake of our guidance of 8 to 12. If the real estate is not there, we won't open second rate properties.

So, to answer your question, Elizabeth, there's a lot of exciting things within our infill market. There's a lot of exciting things in the satellite and new markets that we are still just tapping into.

And the malls again exceeded our expectations. We are very excited about it. It not only exposes our brand to the thousands upon thousands of customers that are walking through that mall, but the numbers in those stores we're very pleased with. And the exit of Sears and the rejigging of the floor on HBC because they seem to be very fashion focused, again, we are very excited about that and continue to make great entries into some triple A fabulous malls and that plan will continue.

Elizabeth Johnston

Great. Thanks for the color. I wanted to ask a question about accessories. Are you able to provide any additional insight into the kinds of accessories transaction? So, we know we saw really strong growth in the quarter. Are you seeing faster growth in accessories only transaction? Are you attaching more to mattress sales? Any additional color you can provide would be helpful.

David Friesema

I think the best color we can give on that is that it's yes to all those. We're seeing more people coming in specifically for accessories, again going back to the All For Sleep campaign and how we're talking about that as a product that we're becoming known for. And by the way, we continue to see it being an item that gets added to mattress sales. So, we won't break that out, of course, from a numbers point of view, but they both increased.

Stewart Schaefer

And I will just add that we make investments and we try to share that with you folks all the time in terms of those timings that we make our investments around our advertising. About a year ago, there was a little bit of a concern that we were slowing a bit on our accessories and we identified that some of our commercials and our informercials that we were using which had been incredibly impactful in a positive way to our business were a little bit old and we need to reinvest in some of our content because content is king. And we did. And we reinvested and we came out. Our team created a bunch of very powerful new commercials and we saw that instant lift once again on our accessory side of our business. And all areas of our business, including the new entries of some of the new products that we've been bringing in, has been exciting and adding to the entire mix.

Elizabeth Johnston

Thank you. And my final question is just regarding the IT initiatives and the investments you're making this year. Can you just run for us again to give us an update on where you are in terms of rolling out the different phases? What the next phase to come onboard online this year would be? And any update in terms of the amount of spending we should expect? Thank you.

David Friesema

Sure. So, right now, we are on budget and our expectation is that we're going to spend what we said we are going to spend. We break it into really two phases. And we've done this because we want to make sure that we are not putting ourselves in a position where we – that day we flipped the switch and hope everything moves over and that's catastrophe. So, what we've done is we have two phases. Phase number one which is later this year, we will be rolling out the new ecommerce platform, which by the way is also one of the things we're very excited about. So, it's nice that that's phase one. And we're also going to have the new ERP for financials and also running that portion of the business. So, that is phase one.

And then, over the next period of time, we will roll in our different regions across the country one at a time, which has also been planned specifically so that we can reduce any turbulence in our business and we can learn from each one as we go. And so, when we roll those in, then what happens is the warehouses and the stores will be running on the system at that point time. And so, we would hope that, by the end of 2020, we would be completely fully implemented. But, again, as I say, we are specifically doing it to get the most value early that we can, while reducing the risk wherever we can.

Elizabeth Johnston

And just a follow-up on the POS system for the stores and the warehouses, which is the part two of this. Have you done any testing yet? I seem to recall on previous calls that there will be some pilot testing this summer. Maybe just provide an update on that point.

David Friesema

So, first and foremost, we're testing everything as many times we possibly can. I was just in a meeting last week where we had some of our top sales associates from around and we were running through demos of the POS system just to understand from them directly whether they – whether we were accurate and as intuitive as we thought because they've been involved all the way. I'm kind of kidding. But, yeah, they're very excited about it. We're just starting a test in one store that will give us some real life feedback on the POS system. So, yes, testing will continue. It's big and it will continue to be very big and we're going to just make sure that we're ready before we make any steps. But the fact is, like I say, phase one later this year does not include that in the stores and the distribution center. It includes the omnichannel -- I'm sorry the ecommerce portion of it.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. Hi, there. I've got three questions. So, we saw a nice acceleration in the top line for both mattresses and for accessories and it's pretty easy to understand on the mattress side that Endy would have been a big driver there. But when we look at the accessories, do you attribute – the trend that we saw on Q2, do you attribute that to the advertising to the All For Sleep to the new content to specific new products, to changes in the competitor set or would you say it's all of the above?

David Friesema

I would say it's all of the above. And again, I know that's a pretty easy way to answer that question. But we truly believe that every lever that we have on that is being pulled and we're getting benefits.

Patricia Baker

Would it be fair to say then, Dave, that you've got some good momentum behind there because of all of those factors? As I think Stuart quite articulately pointed out earlier that we can – without any guidance being given, but we can expect that accessories trends are going to be accelerated generally?

David Friesema

Well, accelerated is – I'm not saying it's not – we feel that we have the momentum and we feel that we're going to continue with that momentum, we're not going to let go. But we also want to underpromise and over-deliver. The fact is, as Stewart mentioned, our CAGR on accessories over the last 16 quarters has been over 17%. And by the way, we'd love to accelerate from that. But even if it just stays like that, we'd be okay.

Patricia Baker

No. Fair enough.

David Friesema

The fact is we continue – but we're continuing to work hard on that. It just takes a second to go back because you haven't asked this question in the past because I think you really understand it, but some people ask us what – right now, you're at about 80/20 in business between mattress and accessories, where do you want that to go?

I just want to reiterate what we've always said, which is we really look at them as separate businesses and we wanted them both to grow as quickly as we can and we have specific teams working on specific products and specific category to grow those. So, whether it's 80/20 or 70/30 or 90/10, like if mattresses just grow that much, we're okay with that. We are just working to grow both sides of that as much as we can.

Patricia Baker

Fair enough. And to maintain that momentum. My second question is, earlier in the call, Stewart mentioned in discussion on Walmart, he mentioned the customer segmentation. And I'm just curious if you could frame your Simba, your Bloom and what you're doing with Walmart and look at that through a customer segmentation lens?

David Friesema

We know as a retailer that we have a very coveted group of customers in segmentation that are great for us and they will continue to be great for us for years. And so we want to continue to protect and grow that section of the market. By the way, that section of the market will be well served by Simba and Bloom. We also know that the younger generation, the newer Canadians, while we're not – we don't do poorly in those categories, we are not as strong. And those are going to be particularly served by Sleep Country, by Endy, by Walmart with the Bloom category as well as the Endy. And so, we think that that is just enhancing the people that are seeing us, especially in the Walmart category, are seeing us and are being introduced to our brand in an earlier part of – whether it's their age group or where they're at in their life cycle or where they're at in new Canadians because Walmart just has a lot more people visiting their site than we do.

Patricia Baker

No, I definitely understand that. But, I guess, what I was asking is, when you look at – if you differentiate Bloom, Simba and Endy, are they going after different customer segments or are they all addressing the same segments?

David Friesema

I'm sorry. I thought I kind of covered that a little bit, but I must not have been clear. So, Simba is obviously a little bit more – it's a little bit more sensitive than the Bloom category, but the fact is they all fall – none of them are super high-end products that takes us to a whole another level. They're all right in that category of starter beds up to very good quality beds. So, I think they needed a lot of it. Particularly, though, the Bloom covers off a very wide spectrum of the area, including Walmart and including Sleep Country where we continue to see growth in the future.

Stewart Schaefer

I'd like to add to that. I agree with everything what Dave just said, but I'd just like to add a little bit that color to that there, Patricia. And if you look at the holistic view of our customer segmentation, we've had for 25 years a fabulous loyal base of customers that have and continue to come to our brick and mortar stores and hopefully for many, many more years to come. But at the same time, we're also realistic that not every single person is going to walk into a Sleep Country or into our new Bloom stores [indiscernible]. But we need to appeal to different types of demographics not only to appeal to their needs, but to keep us relevant. And we are relevant within our space and we dominate within that space except that we also recognize the fabulous advertising component to a lot of these new partners. Endy is exactly one of those examples. Endy has done a fabulous job over the last three, four years of bringing the brand an awareness that customers are gravitating to. So, bringing that into our family has been a very positive thing that we think is only going to accelerate. At the same time, the Walmart customer, there's a whole migration coming to Canada of people that not necessarily know the 25-year-old legacy black brand of Sleep Country, but they do know the name, the trusted name of Walmart and what a wonderful way to introduce the Sleep Country brand through that Walmart connection as new immigrants come to Canada and maybe make their first purchase at Walmart and then continue their journey through our Sleep Country stores. Simba, also, again, a different type of a demographic, maybe a little bit cooler and hipper like Endy, but at the same time as we attract the most relevant brands out there and maintain the relationships with our super brands that we already have, not only does it expand our assortment, but obviously will expand the interest and the customer segmentation to drive business through multiple channels in our overall business. And, hopefully, you'll see more of that, that multiple channel relationship and making sure that we penetrate and dominate and enter into different areas of where the customer wants to shop and who the customer wants to shop with. Does that answer your question?

Patricia Baker

Absolutely, Stewart. Thank you very much for that. Dave, just final question, can you give us any update on the CFO search?

David Friesema

Yeah. That's great. Before I give an update on that, I just want to say that Praj who did this morning and her entire team have – we have missed a beat this quarter and I just want to take hats off to our whole finance team because our investor relations team, our finance team, our analysis team have all really rolled up their sleeve and worked very hard to make sure we didn't miss a beat, so thank you.

Secondarily, I'd like to say that the whole process for hiring a CFO has been great. We were able to see a lot of candidates that were very interested in the role. We're getting close and you should expect an announcement very soon.

Patricia Baker

Okay, look forward to that, Dave. Thanks.

David Friesema

Thank you.

David Friesema

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi, Dave. Actually all my questions have been answered. Thank you.

David Friesema

Okay.

David Friesema

Well, we will keep it short and sweet. We really enjoyed the questions. We really enjoyed being able to share this news with you and we look forward to seeing you in our Q3 update. Have a great day. Thank you.

