Energy Transfer Takes A Step In The Right Direction But We Still Aren't Bullish

By Callum Turcan

Oil & gas infrastructure giant Energy Transfer LP (ET) reported a solid second quarter 2019 earnings report on August 7 that was positively received by the market. Note that the midstream company missed both consensus EPS and revenue guidance, yet shares are trading up as of this writing as equities trade on expectations of future discounted free cash flows and not ambiguous ratios. We appreciated Energy Transfer’s updated adjusted EBITDA guidance and plans to cut spending, but we still are firmly on the sidelines for now. We want to see significant improvement in its financials first now that the long-awaited corporate consolidation is complete. Energy Transfer is highly levered and continues to spend more on capital expenditures and dividends/distributions than it takes in via net operating cash flow, which is a concern as capital market dependent companies are at risk of exogenous shocks (Energy Transfer issues out equity and debt to cover its cash flow outspend). Shares of ET yield 8.7% as of this writing.

We just updated our fair value estimate for Energy Transfer. Derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis and forecasting process, we value Energy Transfer at $18/share with a fair value range of $12/share - $24/share. Shares of ET are trading at the lower end of our fair value range, and we think that’s likely due to concerns over Energy Transfer’s future spending habits, something management addressed during this latest earnings cycle (albeit on the margins). We define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Positive Guidance Revisions

Energy Transfer lowered its expected growth capital investment budget down to $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion for 2019, from $5.0 billion previously, during its second quarter earnings release. Keep in mind that doesn’t include capital expenditures relating to maintenance activities which are expected to come in around ~$0.5 billion this year. We are very supportive of Energy Transfer lowering its 2019 capital expenditure guidance. As a capital market dependent company, Energy Transfer needs to continuously tap debt and equity markets for funds to cover the portions of its capital expenditures and dividend/distribution payments that net operating cash flows can’t. Reducing its need to tap capital markets by enhancing its potential free cash flow generation is a step in the right direction.

Management raised Energy Transfer’s full year adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 up to $10.8 billion-$11.0 billion, versus $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion previously. Its natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and refined products division posted very strong performance in the second quarter, with segment adjusted EBITDA up 40% year-over-year. Segment adjusted EBITDA for its crude oil transportation and services division was up 37% year-over-year last quarter. Energy Transfer’s future rests on transporting oil and NGLs, which is why we think management should stay the course by investing in pipelines, fractionators (used to separate out purity NGLs products from Y-grade NGLs streams), and storage terminals.

A Tale of Two Proposed Export Terminals

Energy Transfer is still indicating a preference for material capital expenditures in the 2020s by slowly moving forward with the Lake Charles development, which seeks to turn a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) import terminal along the US Gulf Coast into an export terminal. Such a project would cost in excess of $10+ billion based on the proposed size of this development (nothing’s final until a final investment decision is made). Its partner of sorts in this development, Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) (RDS.B), has not indicated it wants to take an equity stake in the project as things stand today. It would take several years for the conversion project to be completed if a final investment decision is reached, and Energy Transfer would likely need to issue out a lot of debt and/or equity in order to fund such an endeavor with or without a partner.

Furthermore, Energy Transfer has yet to secure the kinds of long-term contracts from customers needed to ensure that the future utilization rate of such a development would remain high. Even if Energy Transfer were to find a willing equity partner, we still think the midstream firm would be better served focusing on its bread-and-butter, liquids pipelines and related endeavors with obvious synergies. LNG export projects are arbitrage plays and aren’t guaranteed, by any means, to earn an economical return on investment. Without long-term supply contracts (and depending on the nature of those contracts), Energy Transfer would be fully exposed to swings in market prices for raw energy resources (in this case, US natural gas prices measured by Henry Hub and spot LNG prices in Japan). Energy Transfer set up an office in Beijing in April in a bid to secure long-term contracts, but that effort has been stymied by the roaring US-China trade war.

Keep in mind global LNG spot prices are very low right now, far lower than the prices being paid under long-term contracts linked to oil pricing benchmarks. That has many in the industry pushing for a rework of those contracts, making future LNG export developments far less appealing (as the kind of expected price realizations in the past were proven to be far too generous given where LNG spot prices have gone over the past few years). As Energy Transfer still needs to sign long-term contracts to justify moving forward with the project, it's hard to see how the firm would lock in favorable prices given the current macro environment.

Energy Transfer is also considering building an oil export terminal along the US Gulf Coast that would be connected to its major oil hub in Nederland, Texas. There is a very real need for additional marine terminals capable of handling very large crude carriers (“VLCCs”) in the US (SUEZMAX vessels), but several of these projects have already been proposed so Energy Transfer needs to move faster than the competition. There’s only one terminal in the US capable of fully loading VLCCs right now, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port. Ship-to-ship transfers are used to work around this bottleneck at other terminals.

Keep in mind Energy Transfer needs to be fully aware that additional oil export capacity brought online by its peers will impact utilization rates at its proposed terminal, meaning management should keep the size of this project reasonable. Also note that unlike the Lake Charles LNG project, where Energy Transfer would likely take on a considerable amount of market risk, this proposed asset's revenue would likely be fee-based in nature (based on volume loaded and unloaded, storage fees based on volumes, etc.).

VLCCs can transport ~2 million barrels of crude, versus the ~0.5 million barrels smaller AFRAMAX vessels can transport (the largest types of ships the Houston Ship Channel can handle). Oil exports via VLCCs are much more economical as shipping costs are meaningfully lower when traversing longer distances (such as to key markets in Northwest Europe and Asia from the US Gulf Coast region). US oil exports are generally driven by arbitrage (i.e. the buyer purchases a cargo of US oil in the Gulf Coast region, covers the transportation costs incurred to reach East Asian markets, and nets the difference between those expenses and the realized price in the market those volumes were exported to), and lower transportation expenses meaningfully enhances that trading dynamic.

Energy Transfer’s utilization rates at this proposed terminal will be driven by US oil production, Canadian oil production (increasingly, Albertan oil sands output is reaching the US Gulf Coast), overseas demand for petroleum products, and how that impacts the difference in price between WTI Houston (the cost of supplies) & Brent (realized price for those supplies). Utilization rates will be influenced by market forces, but Energy Transfer's revenue will likely be fee-based with volumes playing the dominant role in determining financial performance.

If the WTI Houston to Brent (or another international benchmark for oil prices) differential narrows below the cost of transporting US oil supplies, that would weigh negatively on utilization rates and thus potential cash flow generation as the economic arbitrage return is no longer there. On the flip side, if that differential widens (which could happen if US oil production continues to grow and/or if rising Permian volumes flood the US Gulf Coast with supplies) then utilization rates would be expected to be quite high.

As there’s a real need for a couple of additional VLCC-capable oil export terminals in the US considering bottlenecks at existing export-oriented terminals, we are supportive of Energy Transfer’s growth strategy in this arena as long as the company beats its competitors to the punch.

We would like to note that by the end of 2019, several US LNG export facilities should be fully operational with additional capacity on its way. Global demand for natural gas needs to rise considerably to support additional export capacity on top of what’s already been sanctioned.

We think if Energy Transfer were to communicate that the firm won’t embark on the Lake Charles LNG conversion project and instead would focus on supporting greater oil (and possibly NGLs) exports, that could have significant implications for how the market values shares of ET.

Concluding Thoughts

Energy Transfer has a great set of assets, but the company built up that asset base on the back of material debt and equity issuance. Going forward, management needs to reel it in. We see the market’s positive reaction to Energy Transfer cutting growth spending guidance for 2019 as a sign of what could be. If management follows through with additional growth capital expenditure reductions into 2020 and beyond, which could be made possible by not embarking on the Lake Charles LNG conversion development, then shares of ET may begin to trade closer to the middle of our fair value range. We are still firmly on the sidelines after Energy Transfer’s second quarter 2019 earnings report, but continue to keep an eye on the company in case management decides to change their capital allocation priorities. We will have more to say when Energy Transfer's 10-Q filing is published.

