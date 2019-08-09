Yangarra Resources: Q2 Earnings Reinforce My Conviction

With the decrease in the stock price over the last several months, the company is still my favorite investment opportunity.

As usual, total netback was (much) higher than its peers, and the leverage is reasonable despite the strong growth.

Over the last few quarters, I've been repeating Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) was my favorite investment opportunity in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Yet, the stock price has decreased by more than 66% since last year.

With strong Q2 results and the 2019 guidance confirmed, I still consider Yangarra as my favorite idea. Due to its low costs, the company generated higher netbacks than its peers.

In this article, I have a close look at the Q2 results to check if my investment thesis remains valid.

Image source: Yangarra Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Results: low costs become lower

During Q2, production increased 9% quarter over quarter and 72% year over year to reach 13,032 boe/d.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The portion of gas production increased again this quarter, and liquids now represent 47.2% of the total production compared to 59.6% the year before.

According to the 2018 reserves report, liquids represented 43.7%, 46.6%, and 46.7% PDP, proved, and 2P reserves, respectively. Thus, I expect the portion of liquids production to stabilize in the range of 44% to 46% over the medium term.

Thanks to the increased production, per-unit costs declined. Due to the lower liquids and gas prices, the total netback decreased to C$9.98. But, as usual, Yangarra generated a higher total netback compared to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

This calculation depends on my sustaining capex estimate of C$10.15/boe I discussed in a previous article.

Funds flow from operations amounted to C$24.4 million. And, with a capital program of C$13.8 million, the net debt decreased from C$188.1 million at the end of the previous quarter to C$177.8 million.

The net debt to annualized funds flow from operation ratio is reasonable at 1.8x.

But the lower debt is due to the timing of the capital program. The company postponed some drilling and completion to Q3 due to weather conditions. Thus, I expect the net debt to increase again during the next quarter.

In any case, management confirmed the guidance. It means the capital program of C$100 million will correspond to the expected funds flow from operations in the range of C$95 million to C$105 million. During H1, funds flow from operations amounted to C$52.18 million with a production of 12,497 boe/d. Thus, I expect the company to - at least - reach its funds flow from operations target as production is expected to increase during H2. Also, with these assumptions, the net debt ratio will stay below 2x.

Valuation: the potential for a free cash flow yield above 30%

I've been repeating over the last few quarters Yangarra was my favorite investment opportunity in the Canadian oil and gas industry. But the stock price kept on falling.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential (stock price in US$)

Over the last 12 months, the stock price dropped by 65% while the Canadian Crude Index dropped only 9.55%. Also, the comparison to Yangarra's close peers isn't favorable.

Data by YCharts

With the evolution of the stock price, the market now values Yangarra at a discount to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Considering the higher total netbacks and the reasonable leverage, the valuation is attractive. The comparison with Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) isn't straightforward, though. Despite a similar production mix, Journey Energy has been generating negative total netbacks. But the company depends on the success of its joint venture in the Duvernay area.

Assuming Yangarra will generate a total netback of C$10/boe over the long term, as it did during this quarter, my intrinsic valuation corresponds to a share price of C$6.3. Thus, the current market capitalization offers a 64% discount to my fair value estimate.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The valuation assumes a 12x multiple to the profits the company would generate while holding production flat.

Considering the difficult context in the Canadian oil and gas industry, many of the Canadian oil and gas producers stopped growing production to generate free cash flow. Besides a growth scenario provided in its latest presentation, management didn't give any indication about its production plans over the next few years.

Source: Presentation August 2019

But if we assume the company decides to hold its production flat at 13,500 boe/d, the free cash flow would reach C$49.3 million (as calculated in the table above). With the stock price at C$1.62, the corresponding free cash flow yield is 32.4%. This calculation depends on my sustaining capex estimate of C$10.15/boe, though. But with such a free cash flow yield, there's room for error for the investment proposition to stay attractive.

Considering the low valuation, management discussed for the first time the possibility to buy back shares:

Using the second quarter production of 13,032 boe/d the and the current enterprise value (Market capitalization + Net Debt) the Company's shares have traded as low as $23,500 on a per flowing boe basis. The Company's cash flow and debt levels would allow for buybacks, however based on full-cycle capital efficiencies comparisons, the Company has made the decision to allocate capital to land purchases, new drilling and debt reduction versus share buybacks at this time." - Source: Press release Q2 2019

I like the prudent approach. Despite the low leverage, management will prioritize the net debt reduction over buybacks. Also, it's interesting to note that dividends are not part of the equation, considering the growth opportunities.

Besides the low valuation, the capital allocation strategy is another reason for me to keep on accumulating shares.

Conclusion

With the Q2 results, management confirmed the 2019 guidance. And with the decrease in the stock price over the last several months, the company looks even cheaper than before.

Thus, Yangarra is still my favorite investment opportunity in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

