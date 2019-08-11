Crude Oil Is A Monkey In The Middle

As a kid, I used to play this game called "Monkey in the Middle." I had a little brother and typically arranged it so that he was the monkey. A group of kids would stand around in a circle and throw a ball back and forth. The monkey's goal was to intercept the ball. When he got it, the child who tossed it became the next monkey.

These days, crude oil is like that monkey. Bullish and bearish have been flying over the market like a ball pushing the price in opposite directions.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. Even though hydrocarbons are becoming less popular because of pollution and other factors, fossil fuel is still the most ubiquitous energy commodity. Until alternative forms of energy take over, the Middle East will remain the center of the energy world as it is home to over half the world's reserves.

Consecutive weeks of falling inventories in the US and a decline of the number of rigs in operation compared to last year at this time have provided some degree of support for the price of petroleum. At the same time, US sanctions on Iran have kept supply concerns front and center in the minds of consumers. On the other side of the equation, the escalating trade war between the US and China is weighing on the global economy, which translates into falling demand for energy. Oil is the monkey in the middle these days, which means that we will continue to see a high degree of price variance within a trading range.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) attempt to replicate twice the daily price action in the WTI NYMEX futures market. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, UCO and SCO can be useful tools to trade the range in oil as the market moves higher and lower.

A trading range in the energy commodity

Since the end of December when the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low at $42.36 per barrel, the price recovered to $66.60 in April and fell to a low at $50.52 last week. At $54.50 on the nearby September NYMEX crude oil futures contract on August 9, the price is at the midpoint of the trading range since December 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that crude oil is sitting in the middle of its trading range over the past eight months. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are in the lower region of neutral territory after the most recent correction from a lower high at $60.94 in early July. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures contracts has been flatlining throughout most of 2019 and was at the 2.058 million contract level on August 8. Weekly historical volatility has ranged from 15.79% to 49.26% this year, and at 32.47% on August 9, the measure of price variance was at the midpoint of the year.

The technical position of the crude oil market was neutral, but the tone of the market was bearish at the end of last week.

The trade and currency war between the U.S. and China are bearish

Since August 1, the trade dispute between the US and China escalated into what is now a trade war. China devalued its currency in response to another 10% tariffs on Chinese exports to the US. The US Secretary of Treasury designated China as a currency manipulator on August 5.

The escalation of the trade war and burgeoning currency war have caused volatility in the US and Chinese equity markets. However, the situation has weighed far more heavily on China's markets and its economy than the US. One example is that the SPY at $292.38 per share on August 9 was 25% above its December 2018 low at $233.76 per share. Meanwhile, FXI, the China Large-Cap ETF product was at $38.83 on August 9 compared to a low at $38 at the late 2018 low, only 2.2% higher.

The Chinese economy grew by a record low at 6.2% in Q2, and all signs point to an even lower level of GDP growth in Q3. The slowdown in the Chinese economy and a potential contagious impact on the rest of the world could cause the demand for crude oil to decline. The prospects for global economic weakness on the back of the escalating trade and currency war is bearish for the price of crude oil.

Iran is bullish, but China could violate U.S. sanctions

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been poor since the Islamic Revolution in the late 1970s. Even after the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement, chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" rang out in the nation.

When President Trump walked away from the 2015 deal and slapped sanctions on Iran, the relationship deteriorated. At first, the Trump administration allowed Iran to ship oil to eight countries under six-month exemptions to the sanctions. The President refused to renew any waivers, and since then, tensions have been rising as the economic noose around the leadership in Teheran tightens.

Iran has lashed out with more than a few incidents over the recent months, and they will likely continue to challenge the US and its allies in the region. Any hostilities or actions that impact production, refining, or logistical routes like the Straits of Hormuz could cause supply concerns and sudden buying in the oil market. Meanwhile, one of the barometers of political risk in the region is the spread between nearby Brent and WTI prices. Middle Eastern production uses the Brent benchmark for pricing. Therefore, when political uncertainty in the area escalates, the Brent premium moves to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of nearby WTI minus Brent crude oil futures contracts shows, the Brent premium has declined from $11.59 in late May to the $4.13 level as of August 9. The decline in the Brent premium is a sign that the supply concerns have eased, which is a bearish factor when it comes to the price of the energy commodity.

Risk-off tends to weigh on the price of oil

The trade situation between the US and China and the Brexit deadline that is coming at the end of October are both factors that could cause risk-off periods in markets over the coming weeks and months.

Risk-off periods tend to be ugly for the crude oil market.

Source: CQG

The most recent risk-off event during this century came in 2008 with the global financial crisis. The price of crude oil plunged from highs at $147.27 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract in July 2008 to a low at $32.48 in December of the same year. More recently, during the fourth quarter of 2018, when stocks fell, crude oil declined from $76.90 in early October to a low at $42.36 in late December. Risk-off periods in markets tend to spell disaster for the price of the energy commodity.

I continue to use the UCO and SCO products as alternatives to futures

The many issues facing markets are reasons why we could see some wild volatility in the price of crude oil over the rest of 2019. Volatility creates nightmares for investors. At the same time, price variance is a paradise for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets.

The most direct route to take advantage of increased price action in the crude oil market is via the futures and options contracts that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME when it comes to WTI crude oil. The Intercontinental Exchange trades futures and options on Brent crude oil. Meanwhile, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO provide a leveraged return compared to the NYMEX futures contracts. Leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, UCO and SCO are only appropriate for trading rather than investment positions on the long or short side of the oil market.

The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has a portfolio of swap transactions to create the double leverage on the long side of the WTI futures market. The product has net assets of $384.73 million and trades an average of over 3.8 million shares each day. UCO charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The most recent rally in the crude oil futures market took the price of nearby WTI futures from $54.85 on July 18 to $58.82 on July 31, a move to the upside of 7.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO moved from $17.12 to $19.67 per share or 14.9% as it delivered just over a double percentage gain compared to the futures market.

The most recent top holdings of the SCO product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The swaps in SCO's portfolio create the double leverage on the downside of the WTI oil market. SCO has net assets of $69.67 million and trades an average of 2.409 million shares each day. SCO charges the same 0.95% expense ratio as the UCO product.

The price of oil moved from the July 31 peak at $58.82 to a low at $50.52 on August 7, a drop of 14.1%.

Source: Barchart

As the price of oil moved to the downside since the final day of July, SCO rallied from $16.30 to $21.37 on August 6, a rise of 31.1%, over twice the percentage loss in the September NYMEX crude oil futures contract.

UCO and SCO could be useful tools for those who wish to participate in the volatile crude oil market without venturing into the futures arena. While many signs are pointing lower, the inventory data from the API and EIA over the recent weeks have supported the price of the energy commodity. If not for the stockpiles over the past weeks, the price would likely already be at the $50 per barrel or lower on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Inventories and Iran versus trade and the potential for risk-off events make crude oil the monkey in the middle these days. With a lack of certainty over direction, trading rather than investing could be the optimal approach to the energy commodity over the coming days and weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.