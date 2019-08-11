Sitting On The Low In The Pound - Boris Johnson And The Churchillian Standard

The world is currently watching the unfolding the trade war between the US and China, which deteriorated into a trade and currency war between the nations with the world's leading GDPs. Volatility has increased across all asset classes, and the potential for a prolonged period of risk-off has increased.

The next significant issue facing markets could be the approaching deadline for the UK's exit from the European Union, which turned out to be a moving target under former Prime Minister Theresa May. Prime Minister May rose to the highest office in the UK in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. I was her job to guide the nation through the divorce from the European Union. While she negotiated a deal with the leadership of the EU, it turned out to be unacceptable to the UK Parliament. After a series of trips back and forth between London and the continent, Prime Minister May decided that she could not accomplish her primary goal and resigned. The new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has said that he plans to deliver Brexit and fulfill the will of the British people by the October 31, 2019 deadline.

The British pound has traded in a range between $1.20 and $1.50 against the dollar since June 2016. Each time it looked like the UK and EU had a deal, the pound rallied, and when it fell apart, the value of the pound moved lower against the US currency over the past three years. Meanwhile, any rumors that the UK might attempt another referendum that could keep the nation within the EU caused buying in the pound. Perhaps the most bearish factor has been the potential for a hard Brexit where the UK exits the union with no agreement. As of August 9, the pound was sitting at $1.2050 against the US dollar, and the 1.0725 level against the euro, near the lowest levels over the past three years.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the British pound versus US dollar currency relationship.

The pound looks like new lows are on the horizon

I lived in London for two periods during my life. I finished my university studies in the city in the early 1980s and took an assignment for the Phibro division of Salomon Inc in the city from 1988 through 1991. During my stay, I watched as the pound rose to a high at 2:1 against the dollar and fell as low as almost parity.

Since 2001, the pound traded to the highs I witnessed during my years of residency when the pound rose to a peak at $2.1138 during the final quarter of 2007.

As the quarterly chart highlights, the 2007 peak led to a long-term devaluation of the British pound against the US dollar. The low came in early 2017 as the Brexit referendum sent the exchange rate to $1.2001. The currency relationship bounced to the $1.4413 level in 2018, but it failed and has been heading steadily lower since the last peak. At the $1.2050 level on August 9, the pound is flirting with the lows and technical support at the $1.20 level against the US dollar.

Both price momentum and relative strength are in oversold territory, but they continue to decline. Open interest in the futures market has increased to 288,418 contracts as of August 8, close to a record high. While the futures market is far smaller than the over-the-counter foreign exchange market, the futures provide a window into the positions in the OTC market. The bottom line is that technical indicators are pointing to a lower level for the pound against the dollar as it continues to bounce along the low. The pound may be waiting for the next piece of new to trigger another round of selling that will take the currency back to the low end of the long-term range at parity against the greenback.

The prime minister is getting his feet wet

It is still early days for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his new role as the leader of the United Kingdom. As he puts together his government, he is dealing with the most serious issue facing his nation since the Second World War. Time will tell if the Prime Minister rises to the occasion and becomes a modern-day Winston Churchill, or if his legacy dissolves into one like Gordon Brown, David Cameron, or his predecessor Theresa May.

The Prime Minister has pledged that he will lead the UK out of the EU. However, the same pack of wild cats in the Parliament that opposed former Prime Minister May are still sitting in their seats waiting to scratch the new leader.

Boris Johnson has a short learning curve and leash

Many world leaders have had the luxury of time to settle into their roles. However, Prime Minister Johnson finds himself in a similar position to Churchill, who took office in 1940 when war with Germany was raging across Europe. Churchill did not have time to learn, and his leash was short as failure would have been catastrophic. Prime Minister Winston Churchill rose to the occasion. Some of the greatest leaders ascended to their legacies as their decisions changed history. Mr. Johnson has that potential, and time will tell if he can guide his nation through the coming turbulent months.

The Prime Minister will not have a cooperative Parliament on his side, and a general election is likely on the horizon. Boris Johnson's ability to win enough votes from the citizens of the UK may depend on keeping his promise to exit the EU by October 29. He is likely to face a no-confidence vote as he takes a more aggressive approach than Theresa May. A failure to leave the EU would be a disaster at this point.

The best case for the Prime Minister would be an agreement with the EU containing more concessions than the previous deal. However, the leadership of the EU is not likely to budge because of a fear of setting a precedent with Brexit. Therefore, the odds currently favor a hard divorce which would send the pound to new lows against both the US dollar and the euro currency.

The currency market looks for certainty

The chart of the British pound against both the dollar and euro currencies since the June 2016 Brexit referendum tell a story about certainty.

As the chart of the pound-dollar relationship illustrates, the initial Brexit referendum created uncertainty that sent the foreign exchange rate from $1.50 to $1.20 between June 2016 and early 2017.

As Prime Minister May took over from David Cameron and began negotiating the exit, the pound stabilized and rallied. The currency relationship reached a peak at $1.4413 in April 2018, one year before the initial Brexit deadline on March 29, 2019. Optimism over an agreement that would spell out the terms and provide a framework for the future lifted the value of the British currency. However, when that dissolved, the pound gave up its gains, and as the initial deadline passed, it fell to just above the post-referendum low once again.

The chart of the cross rate between the pound and the euro paints a similar picture with the pound now trading at the lows. The pound wants certainty, and that is now in the hands of Prime Minister Johnson.

The pound will eventually be a buy - FXB for the long side

I believe that Mr. Johnson will cut the UK's ties with the EU by October 29, with or without a deal, and with or without the support of the Parliament. Nothing is worse than uncertainty. A true leader must take the bull by the horns, and the initial response to a hard Brexit would likely be ugly when it comes to the pound. I believe that the pound is heading to parity against the dollar, but that the level would be an incredible buying opportunity for the British currency. After bouncing just above the post-Brexit low, it is only a matter of time before the currency makes a move. I expect that the odds of a spike to parity against the dollar are rising.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB does an excellent job replicating the price action in the pound versus the US dollar foreign currency relationship. FXB has net assets of $136.55 million, trades an average of 45,418 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. In 2019, the pound fell from a high at $1.3385 in mid-March to its most recent low at $1.2044 on August 9, a decline of 10%

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, FXB fell from $128.95 to $116.63 or 9.55%.

Put FXB on your radar as it will be a barometer of if Prime Minister Johnson meets the Churchillian standard, or his legacy will be another in a series of recent leadership failures in the UK. While I believe that a brief visit to the downside will take the pound back near parity against the dollar, the event that propels that move could be the most bullish factor for the pound. If Mr. Johnson stands up to the EU and delivers the long-overdue fulfillment of the will of the British people, the pound is likely to move appreciably higher.

