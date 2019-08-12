Wild Times In Stocks

On July 26, just three short weeks ago, the stock market was trading at a record high. During the heart of the Q2 earnings season, the stock market rose to a new all-time peak as many companies in the US beat analyst earnings estimates. At the same time, US trade negotiators were off to Shanghai to continue talking after Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to a moratorium on any new protectionist measures at the G20 meeting in late June. Moreover, the US Federal Reserve was about to carry through on its guidance from the June FOMC meeting and reduce the Fed Funds rate on July 31.

While the Fed did cut the short-term rate by 25 basis points, it was not enough for the market. Moreover, US President Trump was not pleased with the result of the Shanghai session between US and Chinese trade negotiators. On August 1, the President lifted the moratorium by announcing new tariffs on China in the aftermath of a rate cut that disappointed the stock market. At the start of last week, China retaliated by canceling agricultural purchases and devaluing its currency. The US swiftly responded by designating China as a currency manipulator. The stock market did not like what it saw, and the rally that took the stairs higher quickly turned to an elevator ride on the downside.

I had been advocating buying volatility on the stock market in the form of the VIX and VIX-related products when stocks were rallying. Over the past week that strategy paid off with the VIX exploding higher and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) posting a substantial gain.

A volatile week

The elevator ride to the downside in stocks began on July 31, the day the Fed disappointed the equity market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the nearby September E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights it dropped from a record high at 3029.50 on July 26 to a low at 2775.75 on August 6 or 8.4%. The bulk of the move came starting on July 31. Volume increased as the price fell, but it remained elevated on August 6 and 7 as the market recovered.

The correction in stocks relieved an overbought condition from a technical perspective as both the price momentum and relative strength indicators fell to oversold territory on the short-term chart. Open interest in the futures contract declined from 2.641 million contracts on July 30 to 2.557 million on August 8. The drop of 3.2% was not a bearish sign for the market, but it came at a time when the September futures contract is beginning to roll to the next active month.

Daily historical volatility rose from just over 10% in late July to over the 25.57% level, and that is likely to continue as the trade and currency war between the US, and China is far from over.

Trade is on the center stage

The market probably would have shaken off the 25-basis point rate cut quickly, but the news on the escalation of the trade dispute hit the stock market like a ton of bricks. Since August 1, the US slapped new tariffs on China that will take effect on September 1. China canceled agricultural purchases and devalued its currency to the seven level against the US dollar. In the latest move in the high-stakes chess game between the nations with the world's leading GDPs, the US designated the Chinese as a currency manipulator.

The markets are nervous as there is a chance that President Trump could increase the tariff level ton 25% even before the 10% rate takes effect on September 1. A move to up the ante would bring another retaliatory measure from Beijing in the tit-for-tat situation. Trade is on the center of the world stage as concerned investors are worried about the next shoe that will drop. The increase in volatility caused US rates to drop while central banks around the world slashed short-term rates. The US 30-Year bond exploded to a high at 163-31 on August 7, the highest level since November 2016. And, the price of gold moved to a peak at $1509.90 on August 2, the highest price since April 2013. Aside from trade, the protests in Hong Kong pose an additional risk for the Chinese government, which could cause increased volatility in markets across all asset classes.

The Fed is act two in the volatile play

One of the reasons for the 25-basis point rate cut from the Fed was the uncertainty over trade. The most recent developments likely make another rate decline inevitable at the September meeting. Many market analysts now expect the Fed to move a minimum of two more times to lower the Fed Funds rate to 1.50%-1.75% by the end of this year. Some market participants believe that three more 25 basis point rate cuts are coming before the end of 2019.

The wave of dovish monetary policy from central banks around the globe could back the US Fed into a corner when it comes to rate hikes over the coming months. Economic data in the US remains robust with low unemployment and growth. However, the world's leading economy does not exist in a vacuum and contagion from China, the Eurozone, and the rest of the world increases the chances of lower US rates.

Brexit is act three and could be ugly

One of the primary sources of concern away from trade is likely to be Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that he would fulfill the will of the UK and exit the European Union by the October 31 deadline. His predecessor failed to meet the March 29 line in the sand for Brexit after almost three years of negotiations. While former Prime Minister Theresa May reached a deal with the leadership of the EU, herding the cats in Parliament was a different story.

Prime Minister Johnson has said that the divorce will occur with or without an agreement. A hard Brexit would likely cause fear and uncertainty to ripple around the world like a tsunami. The future of UK relations with Europe on a host of issues would be up in the air. While the UK can leave the EU, it cannot relocate away from Europe geographically. Moreover, a hard Brexit would be a problematic precedent when it comes to other member countries that decide to exit the union. On Thursday, it began to look like the current Italian government was about to collapse, sending the euro currency lower. With the rise of nationalism in some member nations, it may be only a matter of time before another decides they have had enough with the political and economic leadership in Brussels and Frankfurt. While the markets are watching trade between the US and China these days, Europe could be the next factor that causes volatility to continue over the coming weeks and months.

VIX and VIXY has been a profitable trading strategy

As stock prices dropped, market participants flooded into the options market for protection, causing the prices of price insurance for equities to rise. The primary determinate of call and put option premiums is implied volatility, and the VIX index measures the overall level of demand for insurance in the stock market. Since stocks tend to take the stairs higher and elevator to the downside, the VIX rises when equities correct lower.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the VIX index spiked higher from a low at 11.69 on July 25 to a high at 24.81 on August 5. The recovery in stocks sent it back to the 17.56 level on August 9, but it remained over 5.8 points above its late July low.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product holds VIX contracts. The most recent top holdings of VIXY include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With $293.84 million in net assets and almost 2.3 million shares changing hands each day, VIXY is a liquid short-term trading tool. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.87%.

Source: Barchart

VIXY rose from $17.60 on July 24 to a high at $24.74 on August 7, a rise of over 40.5%. While I took profits on long positions in VIXY, I am ready to go back to the well on the long side on price weakness over the coming days and weeks. My strategy of taking small losses in the quest for much larger profits was successful.

VIXY is a short-term trading instrument, which means an agile approach will yield optimal results. The many issues facing the world are telling us that the wild days in the stock market may only be beginning.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.