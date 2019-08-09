Saudi Aramco IPO: 'Fool Me Once, Shame On You, Fool Me Twice...'

We were "clear all along the timeframe would be 2020 or 2021."

Back in 2017, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (MbS) told Reuters in an interview on Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) in Riyadh, “We are on track in 2018... but the listing (details) are still under discussion. It will be IPO-ed in 2018.”

In a bid to re-write history, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in July 2019, “We have always been clear that the IPO will happen in the 2020-2021 timeframe. We have never stopped talking about the IPO.”

James Dorsey, a senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, had said about MbS, “He’s been very good at creating expectations but not as good at managing expectations.”

Now that it’s clear that Saudi Arabia has mismanaged expectations about the timing of the IPO, it’s also appropriate to review why it was not “IPO-ed in 2018.”

Christopher Helman of Forbes wrote:

As thrilling as it would be for Trump and MbS to announce at a joint press conference that Aramco will be listed on the NYSE, it's not going to happen. The grief of satisfying the requirements of a U.S. or U.K. listing are simply too stringent. Aramco would be wading into a minefield on the issues of corporate governance, transparency, gender equity, pay equity, sustainability, and carbon emissions. The company would also risk opening itself up further to lawsuits brought by the families of 9/11 victims. Investors are already unimpressed with the returns from publicly listed state-controlled oil companies like Petrobras, Rosneft and Petrochina. Do they need another?"

In fact, Mr. Al Falih had said back in 2018:

I would say litigation and liability are a big concern in the US. Quite frankly, Saudi Aramco is too big and too important for the kingdom to be subjected to that kind of risk."

My own conclusion was:

Below I explain how Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (MbS) put the cart before the horse in making the IPO the centerpiece of the Vision 2030 plan…. A reform of KSA’s institutions, perhaps by transitioning from a monarchy to a democratic society, could provide the legal, financial and economic climate for foreign investment and the transition MbS seeks from dependence on oil revenues, when he becomes king.”

Finally, Reuters reported that:

The king’s interlocutors told him that the IPO, far from helping the kingdom, would undermine it. Their main concern was that an IPO would bring full public disclosure of Aramco’s financial details, the sources said.” In late June, the king sent a message to his diwan, or administrative office, demanding that the IPO be called off, the three sources said. The king’s decision is final, a second source said. “Whenever he says ‘no’, there is no budging,” the source said.

Conclusions

KSA would like the oil market to think it will finally list the IPO. The undercurrent the first time around was that KSA would be sure to get oil prices firmer going into the listing in an attempt to alter price expectations. The desire for firmer oil prices is the real reason behind this PR stunt.

A more likely outcome than a public listing would be a direct sale of Aramco reserves to China because it's a lot less complicated than company shares. And China loves their hundred-year plans. And for Aramco, it locks in China as a customer for the next 70 years or so, during which world oil demand will peak, and prices could fall and stay down to reduce production accordingly.

At the right discount, there could be interest, and Aramco might even be able to achieve a higher price than in a public listing and with less risk. The present value of future revenues from reserves is very low, and the public would likely attach a higher political risk premium to it than China would, since China has enforcement power, unlike the public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.